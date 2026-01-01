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Proof Sets

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Proof Sets

Proof coins are produced using special minting and processing techniques, resulting in coins with special finishes. They have been sold separately in the past, and since 1950, have been offered only in sets although Proof versions of recent commem...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Proof Sets
  Low High
 
  Low High
2011-S 2011-S 30 33
2011-S Presidential Dollars 2011-S Presidential Dollars 24 26
2011-S Quarters 2011-S Quarters 12 14
2011-S Silver 2011-S Silver 48 52
2011-S Silver Quarters 2011-S Silver Quarters 28 32
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified