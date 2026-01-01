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Saint-Gaudens Ultra-High Relief $20 Gold

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Saint-Gaudens Ultra-High Relief $20 Gold

2009 Saint-Gaudens, Ultra-High Relief gold $20 bullion coin

The 2009 Saint-Gaudens, Ultra-High Relief gold bullion $20 coin is a one-year issue. Its design is based on one of the most popular and what many believe to be th...READ MORE

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Saint-Gaudens Ultra-High Relief $20 Gold
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Coin values search results

Saint-Gaudens Ultra-High Relief $20 Gold
  MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70
 
  MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70
2009 gold $20 Gold $202009 gold $20 Gold $20 4,100 4,100 4,100 4,100 4,100 4,600
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified