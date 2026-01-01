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American Eagles

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American Eagles

American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins

The American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coin was introduced during first-strike ceremonies on Oct. 29, 1986.

The American Eagle silver bullion program came into being a...READ MORE

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American Eagles
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
1986 (S) Silver $11986 (S) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 55 55 55 122 1,333 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1986-S Silver $11986-S Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 -.- -.- 65 131 470
1987 (S) Silver $11987 (S) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 74 1,067 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1987-S Silver $11987-S Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 -.- -.- 65 99 410
1988 (S) Silver $11988 (S) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 77 1,933 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1988-S Silver $11988-S Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 -.- -.- 65 97 390
1989 (S or W) Silver $11989 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 81 1,258 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1989-S Silver $11989-S Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 -.- -.- 65 93 265
1990 (S or W) Silver $11990 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 96 4,033 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1990-S Silver $11990-S Silver $1 58.30 58.30 59.40 60.50 61.60 69.30 71.50 78.20 83.95 93.75 225 60 -.- -.- 65 98 223
1991 (S or W) Silver $11991 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 77 2,117 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1991-S Silver $11991-S Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 -.- -.- 65 93 347
1992 (S or W) Silver $11992 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 76 1,650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1992-S Silver $11992-S Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 -.- -.- 65 93 335
1993 (S or W) Silver $11993 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 77 3,900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1993-P Silver $11993-P Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 65 -.- -.- 70 127 892
1994 (S or W) Silver $11994 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 117 10,333 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1994-P Silver $11994-P Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100 -.- -.- 100 147 933
1995 (S or W) Silver $11995 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 94 1,367 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-P Silver $11995-P Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 -.- -.- 65 95 392
1995-W Silver $11995-W Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,500 2,525 2,550 2,800 3,683 19,667
1996 (S or W) Silver $11996 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 50 55 55 58 128 4,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-P Silver $11996-P Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 65 102 405
1997 (S or W) Silver $11997 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 83 1,317 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-P Silver $11997-P Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 65 115 505
1998 (S or W) Silver $11998 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 77 1,233 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998-P Silver $11998-P Silver $1 58.30 58.30 59.40 60.50 61.60 69.30 71.50 78.20 83.95 93.75 200 60 60 60 65 93 225
1999 (S or W) Silver $11999 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 77 10,167 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-P Silver $11999-P Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 60 92 313
2000 (S or W) Silver $12000 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 73 5,417 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-P Silver $12000-P Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 65 92 363
2001 (W) Silver $12001 (W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 67 1,083 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2001-W Silver $12001-W Silver $1 58.30 58.30 59.40 60.50 61.60 69.30 71.50 78.20 83.95 93.75 168.75 60 60 60 65 93 173
2002 (W) Silver $12002 (W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 64 245 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002-W Silver $12002-W Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 65 94 168
2003 (W) Silver $12003 (W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 68 162 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003-W Silver $12003-W Silver $1 58.30 58.30 59.40 60.50 61.60 69.30 71.50 78.20 83.95 93.75 143.75 60 60 60 65 90 147
2004 (W) Silver $12004 (W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 60 135 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004-W Silver $12004-W Silver $1 58.30 58.30 59.40 60.50 61.60 69.30 71.50 78.20 83.95 93.75 150 60 60 60 65 90 148
2005 (W) Silver $12005 (W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 61 130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-W Silver $12005-W Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 65 91 138
2006 (W) Silver $12006 (W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 50 55 63 145 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-P Reverse Proof Silver $12006-P Reverse Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 125 125 125 125 127 360
2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $12006-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 50 50 50 55 72 162 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-W Proof Silver $12006-W Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 65 90 127
2007 (W) Silver $12007 (W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 57 102 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $12007-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 62 95 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-W Proof Silver $12007-W Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 65 91 132
2008 (W) Silver $12008 (W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 56 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $12008-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 62 95 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Reverse of 2007 Silver $12008-W Burnished Uncirculated Reverse of 2007 Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 400 425 450 450 502 1,167 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-W Proof Silver $12008-W Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 65 90 138
2009 (W) Silver $12009 (W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 57 83 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010 (W) Silver $12010 (W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 59 77 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-W Proof Silver $12010-W Proof Silver $1 45.10 45.10 46.20 47.30 50.60 54 55.20 56.40 61.25 67.50 100 60 60 60 60 90 123
2011 (S or W) Silver $12011 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 60 83 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-P Reverse Proof Silver $12011-P Reverse Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 200 200 200 200 258 447
2011-S Burnished Uncirculated Silver $12011-S Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 150 150 150 150 175 275 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $12011-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 53 88 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-W Proof Silver $12011-W Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 60 87 130
2012 (S or W) Silver $12012 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 52 67 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-S Proof Silver $12012-S Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 60 93 145
2012-S Reverse Proof Silver $12012-S Reverse Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 70 67 70 70 118 240
2012-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $12012-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 46 45 45 45 58 90 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-W Proof Silver $12012-W Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 60 91 130
2013 (S or W) Silver $12013 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 54 74 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $12013-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 40 45 68 122 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-W Enhanced Uncirculated Silver $12013-W Enhanced Uncirculated Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 50 55 87 113 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-W Proof Silver $12013-W Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 60 89 123
2013-W Reverse Proof Silver $12013-W Reverse Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 90 90 103 173
2014 (S or W) Silver $12014 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 58 73 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $12014-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 50 55 61 89 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-W Proof Silver $12014-W Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 60 89 130
2015 (S or W) Silver $12015 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 59 77 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $12015-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 50 60 122 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-W Proof Silver $12015-W Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 65 89 130
2016 (S or W) Silver $12016 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 52 103 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $12016-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 50 55 63 108 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-W Proof Silver $12016-W Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 65 94 142
2017 (S or W) Silver $12017 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 51 77 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-S Proof Silver $12017-S Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 65 96 147
2017-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $12017-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 58 92 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-W Proof Silver $12017-W Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 65 89 127
2018 (S or W) Silver $12018 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 59 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018-S Proof Silver $12018-S Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 65 89 127
2018-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $12018-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 58 87 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018-W Proof Silver $12018-W Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 65 89 127
2019 (S or W) Silver $12019 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 54 74 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2019-S Enhanced Rev Proof Silver $12019-S Enhanced Rev Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,000 1,000 1,000 1,000 1,300 2,633
2019-S Proof Silver $12019-S Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 65 90 132
2019-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $12019-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 65 96 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2019-W Enhanced Rev Proof Silver $12019-W Enhanced Rev Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 90 90 90 90 135 195
2019-W Proof Silver $12019-W Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 65 89 127
2020 (S or W) Silver $12020 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 60 80 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-S Proof Silver $12020-S Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 65 70 70 89 127
2020-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $12020-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 65 113 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-W Proof Silver $12020-W Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 65 60 65 89 127
2020-W Proof WW II Privy Silver $12020-W Proof WW II Privy Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 300 300 350 435 808
2021 (S or W) Silver $12021 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 53 72 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021 (S or W) Silver $12021 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 52 67 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-S Proof Silver $12021-S Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 60 88 138
2021-S Reverse Proof Silver $12021-S Reverse Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100 100 100 100 133 192
2021-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $12021-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 59 93 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-W Proof Silver $12021-W Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 60 92 132
2021-W Proof Silver $12021-W Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 65 70 70 87 127
2021-W Reverse Proof Silver $12021-W Reverse Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100 100 100 100 123 205
2022 (S or W) Silver $12022 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 51 67 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-S Proof Silver $12022-S Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 60 88 148
2022-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $12022-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 50 59 83 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-W Proof Silver $12022-W Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 60 83 123
2023 (S or W) Silver $12023 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 60 65 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023-S Proof Silver $12023-S Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 60 80 100
2023-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $12023-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 50 60 80 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023-W Proof Silver $12023-W Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 60 80 100
2024-S Proof Silver $12024-S Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 60 80 100
2025 (W) Silver $12025 (W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 95 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2025-W Silver $12025-W Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100 138
1986 (W) Gold $51986 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 480 800 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1987 (W) Gold $51987 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 500 800 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1988 (W) Gold $51988 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 545 740 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1988-P Gold $51988-P Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 451 500
1989 (W) Gold $51989 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 502 1,100 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1989-P Gold $51989-P Gold $5 459.80 462 464.20 468.60 470.80 473 475.20 499.10 501.40 528 640 350 375 461 498
1990 (W) Gold $51990 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 502 1,950 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1990-P Gold $51990-P Gold $5 459.80 462 464.20 468.60 470.80 473 475.20 499.10 501.40 528 640 350 375 454 505
1991 (W) Gold $51991 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 502 760 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1991-P Gold $51991-P Gold $5 459.80 462 464.20 468.60 470.80 473 475.20 499.10 501.40 528 640 350 375 450 490
1992 (W) Gold $51992 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 502 950 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1992-P Gold $51992-P Gold $5 459.80 462 464.20 468.60 470.80 473 475.20 499.10 501.40 528 640 350 375 454 509
1993 (W) Gold $51993 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 467 790 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1993-P Gold $51993-P Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 462 505
1994 (W) Gold $51994 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 467 925 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1994-W Gold $51994-W Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 454 499
1995 (W) Gold $51995 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 470 760 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-W Gold $51995-W Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 451 495
1996 (W) Gold $51996 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 470 535 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-W Gold $51996-W Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 451 520
1997 (S or W) Gold $51997 (S or W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 520 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-W Gold $51997-W Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 451 520
1998 (S or W) Gold $51998 (S or W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 525 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998-W Gold $51998-W Gold $5 459.80 462 464.20 468.60 470.80 473 475.20 499.10 501.40 528 640 350 375 451 520
1999 (S or W) Gold $51999 (S or W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 525 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-W Gold $51999-W Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 440 545
2000 (S or W) Gold $52000 (S or W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 470 525 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-W Gold $52000-W Gold $5 459.80 462 464.20 468.60 470.80 473 475.20 499.10 501.40 528 640 350 375 375 425
2001 (W) Gold $52001 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 475 530 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2001-W Gold $52001-W Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 451 531
2002 (W) Gold $52002 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 465 512 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002-W Gold $52002-W Gold $5 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,140 1,430 350 375 451 512
2003 (W) Gold $52003 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 501 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003-W Gold $52003-W Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 451 501
2004 (W) Gold $52004 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 520 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004-W Gold $52004-W Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 451 501
2005 (W) Gold $52005 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 451 475 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-W Gold $52005-W Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 451 520
2006 (W) Gold $52006 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 465 505 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $52006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 439 500 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-W Proof Gold $52006-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 451 525
2007 (W) Gold $52007 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 460 499 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $52007-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 425 495 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-W Proof Gold $52007-W Proof Gold $5 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,140 1,440 350 350 451 495
2008 (W) Gold $52008 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 495 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $52008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 430 755 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-W Proof Gold $52008-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 451 495
2009 (W) Gold $52009 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 505 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010 (W) Gold $52010 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 505 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-W Proof Gold $52010-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 451 495
2011 (W) Gold $52011 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 505 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-W Proof Gold $52011-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 451 495
2012 (W) Gold $52012 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 505 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-W Proof Gold $52012-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 451 495
2013 (W) Gold $52013 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 451 505 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-W Proof Gold $52013-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 451 490
2014 (W) Gold $52014 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 505 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-W Proof Gold $52014-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 451 484
2015 (W) Gold $52015 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 510 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-W Proof Gold $52015-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 451 485
2016 (W) Gold $52016 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 465 502 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-W Proof Gold $52016-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 454 484
2017 (W) Gold $52017 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 497 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-W Proof Gold $52017-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 451 484
2018 (W) Gold $52018 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 495 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018-W Proof Gold $52018-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 451 484
2019 (W) Gold $52019 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 505 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2019-W Proof Gold $52019-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 389 434
2020 (W) Gold $52020 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 495 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-W Proof Gold $52020-W Proof Gold $5 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,140 1,440 350 375 399 434
2021 (W) Gold $52021 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 467 495 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021 (W) Type 2 Gold $52021 (W) Type 2 Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 471 504 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-W Proof Gold $52021-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 442 499
2021-W Proof Type 2 Gold $52021-W Proof Type 2 Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 434 489
2022 (W) Gold $52022 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 467 485 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-W Proof Gold $52022-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 455 538
2023 (W) Gold $52023 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 470 499 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023-W Proof Gold $52023-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 460 490
2024 (W) Gold $52024 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 470 500 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2024-W Proof Gold $52024-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 451 490
1986 (W) Gold $101986 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,109 1,257 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1987 (W) Gold $101987 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,109 1,633 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1988 (W) Gold $101988 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 1,000 1,000 1,000 2,100 2,967 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1988-P Gold $101988-P Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,043 1,224
1989 (W) Gold $101989 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 1,000 1,000 1,000 2,425 3,025 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1989-P Gold $101989-P Gold $10 1,140 1,150 1,150 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,160 1,220 1,220 1,280 1,490 900 -.- -.- 900 1,084 1,158
1990 (W) Gold $101990 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 1,200 1,200 1,200 2,825 10,667 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1990-P Gold $101990-P Gold $10 1,140 1,150 1,150 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,160 1,220 1,220 1,280 1,490 850 -.- -.- 900 1,084 1,208
1991 (W) Gold $101991 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 850 1,200 1,200 1,200 2,775 3,408 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1991-P Gold $101991-P Gold $10 1,140 1,150 1,150 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,160 1,220 1,220 1,280 1,490 900 -.- -.- 900 1,084 1,208
1992 (W) Gold $101992 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 850 900 1,000 2,117 2,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1992-P Gold $101992-P Gold $10 1,140 1,150 1,150 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,160 1,220 1,220 1,280 1,490 900 -.- -.- 900 1,084 1,183
1993 (W) Gold $101993 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 850 900 1,000 2,083 2,667 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1993-P Gold $101993-P Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,093 1,208
1994 (W) Gold $101994 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 900 900 1,000 2,050 2,617 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1994-W Gold $101994-W Gold $10 1,140 1,150 1,150 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,160 1,220 1,220 1,280 1,490 900 -.- -.- 900 1,118 1,208
1995 (W) Gold $101995 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 900 900 1,000 2,217 5,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-W Gold $101995-W Gold $10 1,140 1,150 1,150 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,160 1,220 1,220 1,280 1,490 900 -.- -.- 900 1,084 1,200
1996 (W) Gold $101996 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 900 900 1,000 2,117 2,733 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-W Gold $101996-W Gold $10 1,140 1,150 1,150 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,160 1,220 1,220 1,280 1,490 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,200
1997 (S or W) Gold $101997 (S or W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 850 850 1,101 2,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-W Gold $101997-W Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,200
1998 (S or W) Gold $101998 (S or W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 850 1,101 1,633 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998-W Gold $101998-W Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,200
1999 (S or W) Gold $101999 (S or W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 850 1,101 1,201 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-W Gold $101999-W Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,109 1,198
2000 (S or W) Gold $102000 (S or W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 850 1,047 1,305 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-W Gold $102000-W Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,183
2001 (W) Gold $102001 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 850 900 1,000 1,992 2,225 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2001-W Gold $102001-W Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,087 1,180
2002 (W) Gold $102002 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 850 1,134 1,392 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002-W Gold $102002-W Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,093 1,183
2003 (W) Gold $102003 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 850 1,047 1,096 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003-W Gold $102003-W Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,199
2004 (W) Gold $102004 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 850 850 850 1,047 1,137 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004-W Gold $102004-W Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,183
2005 (W) Gold $102005 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 850 850 850 1,047 1,117 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-W Gold $102005-W Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,208
2006 (W) Gold $102006 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 880 880 880 1,047 1,112 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $102006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 992 1,207 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-W Proof Gold $102006-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,089 1,179
2007 (W) Gold $102007 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 850 1,129 1,336 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $102007-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,042 1,173 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-W Proof Gold $102007-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,203
2008 (W) Gold $102008 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 850 1,047 1,119 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $102008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 850 1,083 2,125 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-W Proof Gold $102008-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,208
2009 (W) Gold $102009 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,047 1,121 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010 (W) Gold $102010 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,047 1,121 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-W Proof Gold $102010-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,091 1,183
2011 (W) Gold $102011 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,051 1,112 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-W Proof Gold $102011-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,084 1,174
2012 (W) Gold $102012 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,047 1,116 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-W Proof Gold $102012-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,183
2013 (W) Gold $102013 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,047 1,116 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-W Proof Gold $102013-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,174
2014 (W) Gold $102014 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 850 900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014 (W) Gold $102014 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,047 1,112 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-W Proof Gold $102014-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,174
2015 (W) Gold $102015 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,047 1,112 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-W Proof Gold $102015-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,174
2016 (W) Gold $102016 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,047 1,112 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-W Proof Gold $102016-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,174
2017 (W) Gold $102017 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,047 1,112 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-W Proof Gold $102017-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,174
2018 (W) Gold $102018 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,047 1,112 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018-W Proof Gold $102018-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,174
2019 (W) Gold $102019 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,047 1,112 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2019-W Proof Gold $102019-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,074 1,174
2020 (W) Gold $102020 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,047 1,112 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-W Proof Gold $102020-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,074 1,174
2021 (W) Gold $102021 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,047 1,112 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021 (W) Type 2 Gold $102021 (W) Type 2 Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,025 1,067 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-W Proof Gold $102021-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,058 1,141
2021-W Proof Type 2 Gold $102021-W Proof Type 2 Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,050 1,145
2022 (W) Gold $102022 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,025 1,067 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-W Proof Gold $102022-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,079 1,174
2023 (W) Gold $102023 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,025 1,067 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023-W Proof Gold $102023-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,083 1,133
2024 (W) Gold $102024 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,025 1,067 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2024-W Proof Gold $102024-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,083 1,133
1997-W Platinum $101997-W Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 140 150 150 150 223 355
1997 (W) Platinum $101997 (W) Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 180 180 180 236 1,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998 (W) Platinum $101998 (W) Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 200 200 200 200 258 5,800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998-W Platinum $101998-W Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 140 150 150 150 214 348
1999 (W) Platinum $101999 (W) Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 180 180 200 220 1,983 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-W Platinum $101999-W Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 140 150 150 150 203 305
2000 (W) Platinum $102000 (W) Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 180 180 190 215 842 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-W Platinum $102000-W Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 140 150 150 150 206 282
2001 (W) Platinum $102001 (W) Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 180 180 190 208 515 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2001-W Platinum $102001-W Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 140 150 150 150 199 327
2002 (W) Platinum $102002 (W) Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 180 180 190 206 355 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002-W Platinum $102002-W Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 140 150 150 150 206 293
2003 (W) Platinum $102003 (W) Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 180 180 190 204 475 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003-W Platinum $102003-W Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 140 150 150 150 211 293
2004 (W) Platinum $102004 (W) Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 180 180 190 212 310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004-W Platinum $102004-W Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 225 225 225 225 253 432
2005 (W) Platinum $102005 (W) Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 180 180 190 202 268 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-W Platinum $102005-W Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 150 150 150 150 216 345
2006 (W) Platinum $102006 (W) Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 180 180 190 214 257 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-W Proof Platinum $102006-W Proof Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 150 150 150 150 221 278
2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $102006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 733 975 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-W Proof Platinum $102007-W Proof Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 175 175 175 200 210 303
2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $102007-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 180 180 180 512 642 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007 (W) Platinum $102007 (W) Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 180 200 200 216 270 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008 (W) Platinum $102008 (W) Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 180 180 190 207 280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-W Proof Platinum $102008-W Proof Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 200 200 200 225 236 435
2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $102008-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 225 225 250 250 608 802 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1986 (W) Gold $251986 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,500 2,265 2,833 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1987 (W) Gold $251987 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,300 1,400 1,800 2,816 6,800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1987-P Gold $251987-P Gold $25 2,250 2,270 2,270 2,280 2,280 2,280 2,290 2,390 2,400 2,510 2,890 1,600 1,600 1,600 1,600 2,048 2,107
1988 (W) Gold $251988 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,600 1,700 2,100 4,435 5,620 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1988-P Gold $251988-P Gold $25 2,250 2,270 2,270 2,280 2,280 2,280 2,290 2,390 2,400 2,510 2,890 1,500 1,500 1,550 1,550 2,050 2,110
1989 (W) Gold $251989 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,600 1,700 2,300 5,092 9,617 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1989-P Gold $251989-P Gold $25 2,250 2,270 2,270 2,280 2,280 2,280 2,290 2,390 2,400 2,510 2,890 1,500 1,500 1,550 1,550 2,048 2,102
1990 (W) Gold $251990 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,600 1,700 1,900 2,400 5,942 14,170 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1990-P Gold $251990-P Gold $25 2,250 2,270 2,270 2,280 2,280 2,280 2,290 2,390 2,400 2,510 4,000 1,600 1,600 1,600 1,650 2,048 5,083
1991 (W) Gold $251991 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,400 2,750 2,750 3,500 6,175 7,400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1991-P Gold $251991-P Gold $25 2,250 2,270 2,270 2,280 2,280 2,280 2,290 2,390 2,400 2,510 2,890 1,550 1,550 1,550 1,550 2,048 2,107
1992 (W) Gold $251992 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,875 3,767 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1992-P Gold $251992-P Gold $25 2,250 2,270 2,270 2,280 2,280 2,280 2,290 2,390 2,400 2,510 2,890 1,550 1,550 1,550 1,550 2,048 2,103
1993 (W) Gold $251993 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,500 1,700 2,958 3,608 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1993-P Gold $251993-P Gold $25 2,250 2,270 2,270 2,280 2,280 2,280 2,290 2,390 2,400 2,510 4,060 1,600 1,600 1,600 1,600 2,112 4,300
1994 (W) Gold $251994 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,500 2,925 3,783 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1994-W Gold $251994-W Gold $25 2,250 2,270 2,270 2,280 2,280 2,280 2,290 2,390 2,400 2,510 2,890 1,550 1,550 1,550 1,550 2,043 2,095
1995 (W) Gold $251995 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,500 1,800 4,075 5,533 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-W Gold $251995-W Gold $25 2,250 2,270 2,270 2,280 2,280 2,280 2,290 2,390 2,400 2,510 2,890 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,035 2,095
1996 (W) Gold $251996 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,600 3,750 4,667 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-W Gold $251996-W Gold $25 2,250 2,270 2,270 2,280 2,280 2,280 2,290 2,390 2,400 2,510 2,890 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,035 2,095
1997 (S or W) Gold $251997 (S or W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,500 2,892 3,917 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-W Gold $251997-W Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,043 2,095
1998 (S or W) Gold $251998 (S or W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,500 2,010 3,783 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998-W Gold $251998-W Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,043 2,095
1999 (S or W) Gold $251999 (S or W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,450 1,500 2,002 6,767 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-W Gold $251999-W Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,600 1,600 1,600 1,600 2,072 2,140
2000 (S or W) Gold $252000 (S or W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,450 1,600 2,842 3,767 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-W Gold $252000-W Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,035 2,107
2001 (S or W) Gold $252001 (S or W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,450 1,500 2,942 3,467 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2001-W Gold $252001-W Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,035 2,095
2002 (S or W) Gold $252002 (S or W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,450 2,099 2,375 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002-W Gold $252002-W Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,035 2,098
2003 (S or W) Gold $252003 (S or W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,450 1,977 2,072 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003-W Gold $252003-W Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,035 2,107
2004 (S or W) Gold $252004 (S or W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,450 1,450 1,450 1,450 1,977 2,052 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004-W Gold $252004-W Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,027 2,107
2005 (W) Gold $252005 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,450 1,450 1,450 1,450 1,977 2,019 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-W Gold $252005-W Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,018 2,098
2006 (W) Gold $252006 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,450 1,450 1,450 1,450 1,977 2,010 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $252006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,837 2,083 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-W Proof Gold $252006-W Proof Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,018 2,098
2007 (W) Gold $252007 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,450 1,450 1,450 1,500 2,165 2,292 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $252007-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,600 1,837 2,033 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-W Proof Gold $252007-W Proof Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,018 2,095
2008 (W) Gold $252008 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,450 1,450 1,450 1,450 1,993 2,069 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $252008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,450 1,450 1,450 1,450 1,837 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-W Proof Gold $252008-W Proof Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,018 2,090
2009 (W) Gold $252009 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,450 1,450 1,450 1,450 1,977 2,019 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010 (W) Gold $252010 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,450 1,450 1,450 1,990 2,035 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-W Proof Gold $252010-W Proof Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,018 2,107
2011 (W) Gold $252011 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,994 2,069 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-W Proof Gold $252011-W Proof Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,018 2,090
2012 (W) Gold $252012 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,450 1,450 1,450 1,400 1,994 2,074 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-W Proof Gold $252012-W Proof Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,550 2,018 2,123
2013 (W) Gold $252013 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,450 1,450 1,450 1,450 1,994 2,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-W Proof Gold $252013-W Proof Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,018 2,090
2014 (W) Gold $252014 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,450 1,450 1,450 1,450 1,994 2,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-W Proof Gold $252014-W Proof Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,018 2,090
2015 (W) Gold $252015 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,450 1,450 1,450 1,450 1,994 2,010 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-W Proof Gold $252015-W Proof Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,018 2,098
2016 (W) Gold $252016 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,450 1,450 1,450 1,450 1,985 2,019 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-W Proof Gold $252016-W Proof Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,018 2,090
2017 (W) Gold $252017 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,450 1,450 1,450 1,450 1,994 2,010 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-W Proof Gold $252017-W Proof Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,018 2,090
2018 (W) Gold $252018 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,450 1,994 2,049 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018-W Proof Gold $252018-W Proof Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,018 2,612
2019 (W) Gold $252019 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,982 2,274 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2019-W Proof Gold $252019-W Proof Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,053 2,112
2020 (W) Gold $252020 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,994 2,040 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-W Proof Gold $252020-W Proof Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,053 2,112
2020-W Proof WW II Gold $252020-W Proof WW II Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,000 2,000 2,000 2,000 2,250 2,750
2021 (W) Gold $252021 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,990 2,049 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021 (W) Type 2 Gold $252021 (W) Type 2 Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,450 1,982 2,049 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-W Proof Type 2 Gold $252021-W Proof Type 2 Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,062 2,862
2021-W Proof Gold $252021-W Proof Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,073 2,153
2022 (W) Gold $252022 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,982 2,040 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-W Proof Gold $252022-W Proof Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,600 1,600 1,600 1,600 2,053 2,112
2023 (W) Gold $252023 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,982 2,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023-W Proof Gold $252023-W Proof Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,600 1,600 1,600 1,800 2,053 2,100
2024 (W) Gold $252024 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,985 2,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2024-W Proof Gold $252024-W Proof Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,065 2,125
1997-W Platinum $251997-W Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 375 -.- -.- 375 449 558
1997 (W) Platinum $251997 (W) Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 300 300 300 498 3,283 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998 (W) Platinum $251998 (W) Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 300 300 300 458 1,483 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998-W Platinum $251998-W Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 375 -.- -.- 375 463 575
1999 (W) Platinum $251999 (W) Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 300 300 300 489 4,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-W Platinum $251999-W Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 375 -.- -.- 375 449 507
2000 (W) Platinum $252000 (W) Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 300 300 300 453 1,867 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-W Platinum $252000-W Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 375 -.- -.- 375 449 515
2001 (W) Platinum $252001 (W) Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 300 300 300 469 1,900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2001-W Platinum $252001-W Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 375 -.- -.- 375 457 565
2002 (W) Platinum $252002 (W) Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 300 300 300 463 608 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002-W Platinum $252002-W Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 375 -.- -.- 375 449 512
2003 (W) Platinum $252003 (W) Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 300 300 300 464 542 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003-W Platinum $252003-W Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 375 -.- -.- 375 449 540
2004 (W) Platinum $252004 (W) Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 300 300 300 466 533 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004-W Platinum $252004-W Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 400 -.- -.- 400 605 892
2005 (W) Platinum $252005 (W) Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 300 300 300 453 525 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-W Platinum $252005-W Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 400 -.- -.- 400 457 633
2006 (W) Platinum $252006 (W) Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 300 300 300 453 558 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-W Proof Platinum $252006-W Proof Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 375 -.- -.- 375 457 548
2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $252006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 700 700 700 700 1,142 1,383 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $252007-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 600 600 600 600 1,017 1,175 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007 (W) Platinum $252007 (W) Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 300 300 300 450 583 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-W Proof Platinum $252007-W Proof Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 375 -.- -.- 375 449 570
2008 (W) Platinum $252008 (W) Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 300 300 300 461 550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-W Proof Platinum $252008-W Proof Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 400 -.- -.- 400 563 850
2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $252008-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 650 1,408 1,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-W Palladium $252017-W Palladium $25 2,250 2,270 2,270 2,280 2,280 2,280 2,290 2,390 2,400 2,510 2,890 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018-W Palladium $252018-W Palladium $25 2,250 2,270 2,270 2,280 2,280 2,280 2,290 2,390 2,400 2,510 2,890 2,400 2,400 2,400 2,400 2,600 2,700
2019-W Reverse Proof Palladium $252019-W Reverse Proof Palladium $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,300 2,300 2,300 2,400 2,500 2,900
2020-W Palladium $252020-W Palladium $25 2,250 2,270 2,270 2,280 2,280 2,280 2,290 2,390 2,400 2,510 2,890 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-P Palladium $252021-P Palladium $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,300 2,300 2,350 2,400 2,500 2,700 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-W Proof Palladium $252021-W Proof Palladium $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,700 2,700 2,700 2,800 2,900 4,000
2022-W Reverse Proof Palladium $252022-W Reverse Proof Palladium $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,550 2,650 3,200
2023-P Palladium $252023-P Palladium $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,300 2,300 2,350 2,400 2,500 2,700 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023-W Palladium $252023-W Palladium $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,200 2,200 2,200 2,200 2,300 2,400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1986 (W) Gold $501986 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,508 4,800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1986-W Gold $501986-W Gold $50 4,500 4,510 4,520 4,530 4,530 4,540 4,540 4,760 4,760 4,970 5,720 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,200 3,872 5,672
1987 (W) Gold $501987 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,844 3,836 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1987-W Gold $501987-W Gold $50 4,500 4,510 4,520 4,530 4,530 4,540 4,540 4,760 4,760 4,970 5,720 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,756 4,239
1988 (W) Gold $501988 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,844 7,767 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1988-W Gold $501988-W Gold $50 4,500 4,510 4,520 4,530 4,530 4,540 4,540 4,760 4,760 4,970 5,720 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,756 3,972
1989 (W) Gold $501989 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,844 5,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1989-W Gold $501989-W Gold $50 4,500 4,510 4,520 4,530 4,530 4,540 4,540 4,760 4,760 4,970 5,720 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,761 3,772
1990 (W) Gold $501990 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,844 4,367 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1990-W Gold $501990-W Gold $50 4,500 4,510 4,520 4,530 4,530 4,540 4,540 4,760 4,760 4,970 5,720 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,772 4,056
1991 (W) Gold $501991 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,850 3,878 5,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1991-W Gold $501991-W Gold $50 4,500 4,510 4,520 4,530 4,530 4,540 4,540 4,760 4,760 4,970 5,720 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,772 3,956
1992 (W) Gold $501992 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,900 3,878 6,717 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1992-W Gold $501992-W Gold $50 4,500 4,510 4,520 4,530 4,530 4,540 4,540 4,760 4,760 4,970 5,720 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,756 3,997
1993 (W) Gold $501993 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,944 4,635 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1993-W Gold $501993-W Gold $50 4,500 4,510 4,520 4,530 4,530 4,540 4,540 4,760 4,760 4,970 5,720 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,789 4,222
1994 (W) Gold $501994 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,877 19,333 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1994-W Gold $501994-W Gold $50 4,500 4,510 4,520 4,530 4,530 4,540 4,540 4,760 4,760 4,970 5,720 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,757 4,089
1995 (W) Gold $501995 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,864 6,783 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-W Gold $501995-W Gold $50 4,500 4,510 4,520 4,530 4,530 4,540 4,540 4,760 4,760 4,970 5,720 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,100 3,822 4,189
1996 (W) Gold $501996 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,850 3,894 6,917 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-W Gold $501996-W Gold $50 4,500 4,510 4,520 4,530 4,530 4,540 4,540 4,760 4,760 4,970 5,720 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,772 4,172
1997 (S or W) Gold $501997 (S or W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,944 4,033 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-W Gold $501997-W Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,100 3,789 4,106
1998 (S or W) Gold $501998 (S or W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 4,011 3,894 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998-W Gold $501998-W Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,100 3,797 4,181
1999 (S or W) Gold $501999 (S or W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,844 3,753 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-W Gold $501999-W Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,772 4,197
2000 (S or W) Gold $502000 (S or W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,844 3,908 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-W Gold $502000-W Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,756 4,097
2001 (S or W) Gold $502001 (S or W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,850 3,844 3,908 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2001-W Gold $502001-W Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,756 4,014
2002 (S or W) Gold $502002 (S or W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,844 3,901 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002-W Gold $502002-W Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,756 3,972
2003 (S or W) Gold $502003 (S or W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,850 3,978 4,028 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003-W Gold $502003-W Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,756 3,989
2004 (S or W) Gold $502004 (S or W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,911 3,986 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004-W Gold $502004-W Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,772 3,950
2005 (W) Gold $502005 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,844 4,011 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-W Gold $502005-W Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,100 3,797 4,106
2006 (W) Gold $502006 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,878 4,111 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $502006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,100 3,100 3,100 3,100 3,775 4,058 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-W Reverse Proof Gold $502006-W Reverse Proof Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,200 3,617 4,250
2006-W Proof Gold $502006-W Proof Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,769 4,089
2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $502007-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,100 3,100 3,100 3,100 3,775 4,058 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007 (W) Gold $502007 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,844 3,961 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-W Proof Gold $502007-W Proof Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,806 4,422
2008 (W) Gold $502008 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,911 3,977 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $502008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,100 3,100 3,100 3,100 3,775 3,808 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-W Proof Gold $502008-W Proof Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,756 4,072
2009 (W) Gold $502009 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,844 4,044 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010 (W) Gold $502010 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,844 4,078 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-W Proof Gold $502010-W Proof Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,756 3,972
2011 (W) Gold $502011 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,844 3,792 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $502011-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,100 3,775 3,975 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-W Proof Gold $502011-W Proof Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,756 3,972
2012 (W) Gold $502012 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,849 3,944 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $502012-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,100 3,775 4,117 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-W Proof Gold $502012-W Proof Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,756 3,989
2013 (W) Gold $502013 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,844 3,792 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $502013-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,775 4,025 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-W Proof Gold $502013-W Proof Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,756 3,972
2014 (W) Gold $502014 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,844 3,911 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $502014-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,775 4,058 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-W Proof Gold $502014-W Proof Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,756 3,972
2015 (W) Gold $502015 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,853 3,978 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $502015-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,775 4,042 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-W Proof Gold $502015-W Proof Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,756 3,972
2016 (W) Gold $502016 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,844 4,028 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $502016-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,100 3,775 4,058 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-W Proof Gold $502016-W Proof Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,756 4,072
2017 (W) Gold $502017 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,844 3,792 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $502017-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,775 4,067 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-W Proof Gold $502017-W Proof Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,759 4,072
2018 (W) Gold $502018 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,844 3,860 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $502018-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,775 4,008 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018-W Proof Gold $502018-W Proof Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,756 4,072
2019 (W) Gold $502019 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,844 3,825 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2019-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $502019-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,775 3,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2019-W Proof Gold $502019-W Proof Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,756 4,072
2020 (W) Gold $502020 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,844 3,892 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $502020-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,400 4,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-W Proof Gold $502020-W Proof Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,664 3,900
2020-W Proof WW II Privy Gold $502020-W Proof WW II Privy Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 10,000 10,000 11,000 13,667 23,333
2021 (W) Gold $502021 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,949 3,994 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021 (W) Type 2 Gold $502021 (W) Type 2 Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,844 3,861 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $502021-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,630 3,700 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-W Proof Gold $502021-W Proof Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,000 3,731 3,956
2021-W Proof Type 2 Gold $502021-W Proof Type 2 Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,100 3,100 3,100 3,100 3,681 4,064
2022 (W) Gold $502022 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,844 3,928 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $502022-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,550 3,633 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-W Proof Gold $502022-W Proof Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,731 4,106
2023 (W) Gold $502023 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,944 3,975 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $502023-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,733 3,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023-W Proof Gold $502023-W Proof Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,747 3,975
2024 (W) Gold $502024 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,850 3,975 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2024-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $502024-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,925 4,025 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2024-W Proof Gold $502024-W Proof Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,616 3,933
1997-W Platinum $501997-W Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 750 750 750 750 879 1,150
1997 (W) Platinum $501997 (W) Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 700 700 700 700 878 4,167 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998-W Platinum $501998-W Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 700 700 700 700 879 999
1998 (W) Platinum $501998 (W) Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 650 837 11,167 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-W Platinum $501999-W Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 700 700 700 700 879 1,033
1999 (W) Platinum $501999 (W) Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 650 855 15,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-W Platinum $502000-W Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 750 750 750 750 888 1,000
2000 (W) Platinum $502000 (W) Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 650 862 11,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2001-W Platinum $502001-W Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 700 700 700 700 879 1,000
2001 (W) Platinum $502001 (W) Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 700 700 700 800 883 7,800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002-W Platinum $502002-W Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 750 750 750 750 892 967
2002 (W) Platinum $502002 (W) Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 650 817 1,767 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003-W Platinum $502003-W Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 700 700 700 700 875 983
2003 (W) Platinum $502003 (W) Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 650 807 1,108 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004-W Platinum $502004-W Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 958 1,083
2004 (W) Platinum $502004 (W) Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 650 803 1,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-W Platinum $502005-W Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 750 750 750 750 908 1,050
2005 (W) Platinum $502005 (W) Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 700 700 700 700 803 1,083 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $502006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,100 1,100 1,100 1,100 1,783 2,412 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006 (W) Platinum $502006 (W) Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 650 837 983 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-W Proof Platinum $502006-W Proof Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 700 700 700 700 878 1,058
2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $502007-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 700 700 700 700 1,592 1,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007 (W) Platinum $502007 (W) Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 700 700 700 700 812 1,008 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-W Proof Platinum $502007-W Proof Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 700 700 700 700 858 942
2007-W Reverse Proof Platinum $502007-W Reverse Proof Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 750 750 750 750 941 1,508
2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $502008-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,100 1,100 1,100 1,100 2,342 3,275 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008 (W) Platinum $502008 (W) Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 650 803 892 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-W Proof Platinum $502008-W Proof Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 971 1,350
1997 (W) Platinum $1001997 (W) Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,600 1,650 30,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-W Platinum $1001997-W Platinum $100 1,840 1,840 1,850 1,850 1,860 1,870 1,870 1,960 1,960 2,050 2,620 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,627 2,367
1998 (W) Platinum $1001998 (W) Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,580 60,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998-W Platinum $1001998-W Platinum $100 1,840 1,840 1,850 1,850 1,860 1,870 1,870 1,960 1,960 2,050 2,620 1,400 1,400 1,450 1,500 1,650 1,933
1999 (W) Platinum $1001999 (W) Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,800 1,800 1,800 1,800 2,183 32,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-W Platinum $1001999-W Platinum $100 1,840 1,840 1,850 1,850 1,860 1,870 1,870 1,960 1,960 2,050 2,620 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,350 1,568 2,275
2000 (W) Platinum $1002000 (W) Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,563 31,333 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-W Platinum $1002000-W Platinum $100 1,840 1,840 1,850 1,850 1,860 1,870 1,870 1,960 1,960 2,050 2,620 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,350 1,677 1,867
2001 (W) Platinum $1002001 (W) Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,200 3,150 30,833 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2001-W Platinum $1002001-W Platinum $100 1,840 1,840 1,850 1,850 1,860 1,870 1,870 1,960 1,960 2,050 2,620 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,293 2,300
2002 (W) Platinum $1002002 (W) Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,696 12,167 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002-W Platinum $1002002-W Platinum $100 1,840 1,840 1,850 1,850 1,860 1,870 1,870 1,960 1,960 2,050 2,620 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,627 1,950
2003 (W) Platinum $1002003 (W) Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,633 6,883 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003-W Platinum $1002003-W Platinum $100 1,840 1,840 1,850 1,850 1,860 1,870 1,870 1,960 1,960 2,050 2,620 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,627 2,117
2004 (W) Platinum $1002004 (W) Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,696 2,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004-W Platinum $1002004-W Platinum $100 1,840 1,840 1,850 1,850 1,860 1,870 1,870 1,960 1,960 2,050 2,620 1,700 1,700 1,700 1,750 1,867 2,617
2005 (W) Platinum $1002005 (W) Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,613 2,617 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-W Platinum $1002005-W Platinum $100 1,840 1,840 1,850 1,850 1,860 1,870 1,870 1,960 1,960 2,050 2,620 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,867 2,383
2006 (W) Platinum $1002006 (W) Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,563 2,233 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $1002006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,700 1,700 1,700 1,900 2,933 3,617 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-W Proof Platinum $1002006-W Proof Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,667 1,908
2007 (W) Platinum $1002007 (W) Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,250 1,613 2,383 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $1002007-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,000 2,000 2,000 2,000 3,033 3,517 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-W Proof Platinum $1002007-W Proof Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,613 2,233
2008 (W) Platinum $1002008 (W) Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,250 1,563 1,917 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $1002008-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,400 2,966 4,017 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-W Proof Platinum $1002008-W Proof Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,700 1,700 1,700 1,700 1,883 2,800
2009-W Proof Platinum $1002009-W Proof Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,450 1,717 1,967
2010-W Proof Platinum $1002010-W Proof Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,300 1,300 1,350 1,400 1,633 1,833
2011-W Proof Platinum $1002011-W Proof Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,600 1,600 1,600 1,600 1,717 1,933
2012-W Proof Platinum $1002012-W Proof Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,350 1,660 1,983
2013-W Proof Platinum $1002013-W Proof Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,350 1,668 2,250
2014 (W) Platinum $1002014 (W) Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,250 1,571 1,783 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-W Proof Platinum $1002014-W Proof Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,800 1,800 1,800 1,800 1,900 2,942
2015 (W) Platinum $1002015 (W) Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,250 1,620 1,745 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-W Proof Platinum $1002015-W Proof Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,000 2,000 2,000 2,150 2,067 2,600
2016 (W) Platinum $1002016 (W) Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,250 1,612 1,783 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-W Proof Platinum $1002016-W Proof Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,618 1,818
2017 (W) Platinum $1002017 (W) Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,250 1,612 1,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-W Proof Platinum $1002017-W Proof Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,627 1,743
2018 (W) Platinum $1002018 (W) Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,250 1,495 1,570 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018-W Proof Platinum $1002018-W Proof Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,635 1,718
2019 (W) Platinum $1002019 (W) Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,250 1,495 1,570 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2019-W Proof Platinum $1002019-W Proof Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,667 1,867
2020 (W) Platinum $1002020 (W) Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,250 1,495 1,525 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-W Proof Platinum $1002020-W Proof Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,450 1,650 2,067
2021 (W) Platinum $1002021 (W) Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,250 1,495 1,582 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-W Proof Platinum $1002021-W Proof Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,600 1,600 1,600 1,600 1,733 2,075
2022 (W) Platinum $1002022 (W) Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,250 1,495 1,570 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-W Proof Platinum $1002022-W Proof Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,683 2,117
2023 (W) Platinum $1002023 (W) Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,250 1,400 1,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023-W Proof Platinum $1002023-W Proof Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,675 2,050
2024-W Proof Platinum $1002024-W Proof Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,688 1,800
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified