|1986 (S) Silver $1
|1986 (S) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|55
|55
|55
|122
|1,333
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1986-S Silver $1
|1986-S Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|-.-
|-.-
|65
|131
|470
|1987 (S) Silver $1
|1987 (S) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|74
|1,067
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1987-S Silver $1
|1987-S Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|-.-
|-.-
|65
|99
|410
|1988 (S) Silver $1
|1988 (S) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|77
|1,933
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1988-S Silver $1
|1988-S Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|-.-
|-.-
|65
|97
|390
|1989 (S or W) Silver $1
|1989 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|81
|1,258
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1989-S Silver $1
|1989-S Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|-.-
|-.-
|65
|93
|265
|1990 (S or W) Silver $1
|1990 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|96
|4,033
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1990-S Silver $1
|1990-S Silver $1
|58.30
|58.30
|59.40
|60.50
|61.60
|69.30
|71.50
|78.20
|83.95
|93.75
|225
|60
|-.-
|-.-
|65
|98
|223
|1991 (S or W) Silver $1
|1991 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|77
|2,117
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1991-S Silver $1
|1991-S Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|-.-
|-.-
|65
|93
|347
|1992 (S or W) Silver $1
|1992 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|76
|1,650
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1992-S Silver $1
|1992-S Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|-.-
|-.-
|65
|93
|335
|1993 (S or W) Silver $1
|1993 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|77
|3,900
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1993-P Silver $1
|1993-P Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|65
|-.-
|-.-
|70
|127
|892
|1994 (S or W) Silver $1
|1994 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|117
|10,333
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1994-P Silver $1
|1994-P Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|100
|-.-
|-.-
|100
|147
|933
|1995 (S or W) Silver $1
|1995 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|94
|1,367
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1995-P Silver $1
|1995-P Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|-.-
|-.-
|65
|95
|392
|1995-W Silver $1
|1995-W Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,500
|2,525
|2,550
|2,800
|3,683
|19,667
|1996 (S or W) Silver $1
|1996 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|50
|55
|55
|58
|128
|4,350
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1996-P Silver $1
|1996-P Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|65
|102
|405
|1997 (S or W) Silver $1
|1997 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|83
|1,317
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1997-P Silver $1
|1997-P Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|65
|115
|505
|1998 (S or W) Silver $1
|1998 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|77
|1,233
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1998-P Silver $1
|1998-P Silver $1
|58.30
|58.30
|59.40
|60.50
|61.60
|69.30
|71.50
|78.20
|83.95
|93.75
|200
|60
|60
|60
|65
|93
|225
|1999 (S or W) Silver $1
|1999 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|77
|10,167
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1999-P Silver $1
|1999-P Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|60
|92
|313
|2000 (S or W) Silver $1
|2000 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|73
|5,417
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2000-P Silver $1
|2000-P Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|65
|92
|363
|2001 (W) Silver $1
|2001 (W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|67
|1,083
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2001-W Silver $1
|2001-W Silver $1
|58.30
|58.30
|59.40
|60.50
|61.60
|69.30
|71.50
|78.20
|83.95
|93.75
|168.75
|60
|60
|60
|65
|93
|173
|2002 (W) Silver $1
|2002 (W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|64
|245
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2002-W Silver $1
|2002-W Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|65
|94
|168
|2003 (W) Silver $1
|2003 (W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|68
|162
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2003-W Silver $1
|2003-W Silver $1
|58.30
|58.30
|59.40
|60.50
|61.60
|69.30
|71.50
|78.20
|83.95
|93.75
|143.75
|60
|60
|60
|65
|90
|147
|2004 (W) Silver $1
|2004 (W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|60
|135
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2004-W Silver $1
|2004-W Silver $1
|58.30
|58.30
|59.40
|60.50
|61.60
|69.30
|71.50
|78.20
|83.95
|93.75
|150
|60
|60
|60
|65
|90
|148
|2005 (W) Silver $1
|2005 (W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|61
|130
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2005-W Silver $1
|2005-W Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|65
|91
|138
|2006 (W) Silver $1
|2006 (W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|50
|55
|63
|145
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006-P Reverse Proof Silver $1
|2006-P Reverse Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|125
|125
|125
|125
|127
|360
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|50
|50
|50
|55
|72
|162
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006-W Proof Silver $1
|2006-W Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|65
|90
|127
|2007 (W) Silver $1
|2007 (W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|57
|102
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|62
|95
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2007-W Proof Silver $1
|2007-W Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|65
|91
|132
|2008 (W) Silver $1
|2008 (W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|56
|75
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|62
|95
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Reverse of 2007 Silver $1
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Reverse of 2007 Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|400
|425
|450
|450
|502
|1,167
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2008-W Proof Silver $1
|2008-W Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|65
|90
|138
|2009 (W) Silver $1
|2009 (W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|57
|83
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2010 (W) Silver $1
|2010 (W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|59
|77
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2010-W Proof Silver $1
|2010-W Proof Silver $1
|45.10
|45.10
|46.20
|47.30
|50.60
|54
|55.20
|56.40
|61.25
|67.50
|100
|60
|60
|60
|60
|90
|123
|2011 (S or W) Silver $1
|2011 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|60
|83
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2011-P Reverse Proof Silver $1
|2011-P Reverse Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|200
|200
|200
|200
|258
|447
|2011-S Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|2011-S Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|150
|150
|150
|150
|175
|275
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2011-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|2011-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|53
|88
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2011-W Proof Silver $1
|2011-W Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|60
|87
|130
|2012 (S or W) Silver $1
|2012 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|52
|67
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2012-S Proof Silver $1
|2012-S Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|60
|93
|145
|2012-S Reverse Proof Silver $1
|2012-S Reverse Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|70
|67
|70
|70
|118
|240
|2012-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|2012-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|46
|45
|45
|45
|58
|90
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2012-W Proof Silver $1
|2012-W Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|60
|91
|130
|2013 (S or W) Silver $1
|2013 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|54
|74
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2013-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|2013-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|40
|45
|68
|122
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2013-W Enhanced Uncirculated Silver $1
|2013-W Enhanced Uncirculated Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|50
|55
|87
|113
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2013-W Proof Silver $1
|2013-W Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|60
|89
|123
|2013-W Reverse Proof Silver $1
|2013-W Reverse Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|90
|90
|103
|173
|2014 (S or W) Silver $1
|2014 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|58
|73
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2014-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|2014-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|50
|55
|61
|89
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2014-W Proof Silver $1
|2014-W Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|60
|89
|130
|2015 (S or W) Silver $1
|2015 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|59
|77
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2015-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|2015-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|50
|60
|122
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2015-W Proof Silver $1
|2015-W Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|65
|89
|130
|2016 (S or W) Silver $1
|2016 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|52
|103
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2016-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|2016-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|50
|55
|63
|108
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2016-W Proof Silver $1
|2016-W Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|65
|94
|142
|2017 (S or W) Silver $1
|2017 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|51
|77
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2017-S Proof Silver $1
|2017-S Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|65
|96
|147
|2017-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|2017-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|58
|92
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2017-W Proof Silver $1
|2017-W Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|65
|89
|127
|2018 (S or W) Silver $1
|2018 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|59
|75
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2018-S Proof Silver $1
|2018-S Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|65
|89
|127
|2018-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|2018-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|58
|87
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2018-W Proof Silver $1
|2018-W Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|65
|89
|127
|2019 (S or W) Silver $1
|2019 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|54
|74
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2019-S Enhanced Rev Proof Silver $1
|2019-S Enhanced Rev Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,000
|1,000
|1,000
|1,000
|1,300
|2,633
|2019-S Proof Silver $1
|2019-S Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|65
|90
|132
|2019-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|2019-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|65
|96
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2019-W Enhanced Rev Proof Silver $1
|2019-W Enhanced Rev Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|90
|90
|90
|90
|135
|195
|2019-W Proof Silver $1
|2019-W Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|65
|89
|127
|2020 (S or W) Silver $1
|2020 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|60
|80
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2020-S Proof Silver $1
|2020-S Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|65
|70
|70
|89
|127
|2020-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|2020-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|65
|113
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2020-W Proof Silver $1
|2020-W Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|65
|60
|65
|89
|127
|2020-W Proof WW II Privy Silver $1
|2020-W Proof WW II Privy Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|300
|300
|300
|350
|435
|808
|2021 (S or W) Silver $1
|2021 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|53
|72
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2021 (S or W) Silver $1
|2021 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|52
|67
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2021-S Proof Silver $1
|2021-S Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|60
|88
|138
|2021-S Reverse Proof Silver $1
|2021-S Reverse Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|100
|100
|100
|100
|133
|192
|2021-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|2021-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|59
|93
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2021-W Proof Silver $1
|2021-W Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|60
|92
|132
|2021-W Proof Silver $1
|2021-W Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|65
|70
|70
|87
|127
|2021-W Reverse Proof Silver $1
|2021-W Reverse Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|100
|100
|100
|100
|123
|205
|2022 (S or W) Silver $1
|2022 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|51
|67
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2022-S Proof Silver $1
|2022-S Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|60
|88
|148
|2022-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|2022-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|50
|59
|83
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2022-W Proof Silver $1
|2022-W Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|60
|83
|123
|2023 (S or W) Silver $1
|2023 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|60
|65
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2023-S Proof Silver $1
|2023-S Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|60
|80
|100
|2023-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|2023-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|50
|60
|80
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2023-W Proof Silver $1
|2023-W Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|60
|80
|100
|2024-S Proof Silver $1
|2024-S Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|60
|80
|100
|2025 (W) Silver $1
|2025 (W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|95
|100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2025-W Silver $1
|2025-W Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|100
|138
|1986 (W) Gold $5
|1986 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|480
|800
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1987 (W) Gold $5
|1987 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|500
|800
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1988 (W) Gold $5
|1988 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|545
|740
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1988-P Gold $5
|1988-P Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|375
|451
|500
|1989 (W) Gold $5
|1989 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|502
|1,100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1989-P Gold $5
|1989-P Gold $5
|459.80
|462
|464.20
|468.60
|470.80
|473
|475.20
|499.10
|501.40
|528
|640
|350
|375
|461
|498
|1990 (W) Gold $5
|1990 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|502
|1,950
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1990-P Gold $5
|1990-P Gold $5
|459.80
|462
|464.20
|468.60
|470.80
|473
|475.20
|499.10
|501.40
|528
|640
|350
|375
|454
|505
|1991 (W) Gold $5
|1991 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|502
|760
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1991-P Gold $5
|1991-P Gold $5
|459.80
|462
|464.20
|468.60
|470.80
|473
|475.20
|499.10
|501.40
|528
|640
|350
|375
|450
|490
|1992 (W) Gold $5
|1992 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|502
|950
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1992-P Gold $5
|1992-P Gold $5
|459.80
|462
|464.20
|468.60
|470.80
|473
|475.20
|499.10
|501.40
|528
|640
|350
|375
|454
|509
|1993 (W) Gold $5
|1993 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|467
|790
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1993-P Gold $5
|1993-P Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|375
|462
|505
|1994 (W) Gold $5
|1994 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|467
|925
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1994-W Gold $5
|1994-W Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|375
|454
|499
|1995 (W) Gold $5
|1995 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|470
|760
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1995-W Gold $5
|1995-W Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|375
|451
|495
|1996 (W) Gold $5
|1996 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|470
|535
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1996-W Gold $5
|1996-W Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|375
|451
|520
|1997 (S or W) Gold $5
|1997 (S or W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|461
|520
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1997-W Gold $5
|1997-W Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|375
|451
|520
|1998 (S or W) Gold $5
|1998 (S or W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|461
|525
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1998-W Gold $5
|1998-W Gold $5
|459.80
|462
|464.20
|468.60
|470.80
|473
|475.20
|499.10
|501.40
|528
|640
|350
|375
|451
|520
|1999 (S or W) Gold $5
|1999 (S or W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|461
|525
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1999-W Gold $5
|1999-W Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|375
|440
|545
|2000 (S or W) Gold $5
|2000 (S or W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|470
|525
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2000-W Gold $5
|2000-W Gold $5
|459.80
|462
|464.20
|468.60
|470.80
|473
|475.20
|499.10
|501.40
|528
|640
|350
|375
|375
|425
|2001 (W) Gold $5
|2001 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|475
|530
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2001-W Gold $5
|2001-W Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|375
|451
|531
|2002 (W) Gold $5
|2002 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|465
|512
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2002-W Gold $5
|2002-W Gold $5
|1,070
|1,070
|1,080
|1,080
|1,080
|1,080
|1,090
|1,090
|1,090
|1,140
|1,430
|350
|375
|451
|512
|2003 (W) Gold $5
|2003 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|461
|501
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2003-W Gold $5
|2003-W Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|375
|451
|501
|2004 (W) Gold $5
|2004 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|461
|520
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2004-W Gold $5
|2004-W Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|375
|451
|501
|2005 (W) Gold $5
|2005 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|451
|475
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2005-W Gold $5
|2005-W Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|375
|451
|520
|2006 (W) Gold $5
|2006 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|465
|505
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $5
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|439
|500
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006-W Proof Gold $5
|2006-W Proof Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|451
|525
|2007 (W) Gold $5
|2007 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|460
|499
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $5
|2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|425
|495
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2007-W Proof Gold $5
|2007-W Proof Gold $5
|1,070
|1,070
|1,080
|1,080
|1,080
|1,080
|1,090
|1,090
|1,090
|1,140
|1,440
|350
|350
|451
|495
|2008 (W) Gold $5
|2008 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|461
|495
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $5
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|430
|755
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2008-W Proof Gold $5
|2008-W Proof Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|451
|495
|2009 (W) Gold $5
|2009 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|461
|505
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2010 (W) Gold $5
|2010 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|461
|505
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2010-W Proof Gold $5
|2010-W Proof Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|451
|495
|2011 (W) Gold $5
|2011 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|461
|505
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2011-W Proof Gold $5
|2011-W Proof Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|451
|495
|2012 (W) Gold $5
|2012 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|461
|505
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2012-W Proof Gold $5
|2012-W Proof Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|451
|495
|2013 (W) Gold $5
|2013 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|451
|505
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2013-W Proof Gold $5
|2013-W Proof Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|451
|490
|2014 (W) Gold $5
|2014 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|461
|505
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2014-W Proof Gold $5
|2014-W Proof Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|375
|451
|484
|2015 (W) Gold $5
|2015 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|461
|510
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2015-W Proof Gold $5
|2015-W Proof Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|375
|451
|485
|2016 (W) Gold $5
|2016 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|465
|502
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2016-W Proof Gold $5
|2016-W Proof Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|375
|454
|484
|2017 (W) Gold $5
|2017 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|461
|497
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2017-W Proof Gold $5
|2017-W Proof Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|375
|451
|484
|2018 (W) Gold $5
|2018 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|461
|495
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2018-W Proof Gold $5
|2018-W Proof Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|375
|451
|484
|2019 (W) Gold $5
|2019 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|461
|505
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2019-W Proof Gold $5
|2019-W Proof Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|375
|389
|434
|2020 (W) Gold $5
|2020 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|461
|495
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2020-W Proof Gold $5
|2020-W Proof Gold $5
|1,070
|1,070
|1,080
|1,080
|1,080
|1,080
|1,090
|1,090
|1,090
|1,140
|1,440
|350
|375
|399
|434
|2021 (W) Gold $5
|2021 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|467
|495
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2021 (W) Type 2 Gold $5
|2021 (W) Type 2 Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|471
|504
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2021-W Proof Gold $5
|2021-W Proof Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|375
|442
|499
|2021-W Proof Type 2 Gold $5
|2021-W Proof Type 2 Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|375
|434
|489
|2022 (W) Gold $5
|2022 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|467
|485
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2022-W Proof Gold $5
|2022-W Proof Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|375
|455
|538
|2023 (W) Gold $5
|2023 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|470
|499
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2023-W Proof Gold $5
|2023-W Proof Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|375
|460
|490
|2024 (W) Gold $5
|2024 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|470
|500
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2024-W Proof Gold $5
|2024-W Proof Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|451
|490
|1986 (W) Gold $10
|1986 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|1,109
|1,257
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1987 (W) Gold $10
|1987 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|1,109
|1,633
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1988 (W) Gold $10
|1988 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|1,000
|1,000
|1,000
|2,100
|2,967
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1988-P Gold $10
|1988-P Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,043
|1,224
|1989 (W) Gold $10
|1989 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,000
|1,000
|1,000
|2,425
|3,025
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1989-P Gold $10
|1989-P Gold $10
|1,140
|1,150
|1,150
|1,150
|1,160
|1,160
|1,160
|1,220
|1,220
|1,280
|1,490
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,084
|1,158
|1990 (W) Gold $10
|1990 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|2,825
|10,667
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1990-P Gold $10
|1990-P Gold $10
|1,140
|1,150
|1,150
|1,150
|1,160
|1,160
|1,160
|1,220
|1,220
|1,280
|1,490
|850
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,084
|1,208
|1991 (W) Gold $10
|1991 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|850
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|2,775
|3,408
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1991-P Gold $10
|1991-P Gold $10
|1,140
|1,150
|1,150
|1,150
|1,160
|1,160
|1,160
|1,220
|1,220
|1,280
|1,490
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,084
|1,208
|1992 (W) Gold $10
|1992 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|850
|900
|1,000
|2,117
|2,550
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1992-P Gold $10
|1992-P Gold $10
|1,140
|1,150
|1,150
|1,150
|1,160
|1,160
|1,160
|1,220
|1,220
|1,280
|1,490
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,084
|1,183
|1993 (W) Gold $10
|1993 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|850
|900
|1,000
|2,083
|2,667
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1993-P Gold $10
|1993-P Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,093
|1,208
|1994 (W) Gold $10
|1994 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|900
|900
|1,000
|2,050
|2,617
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1994-W Gold $10
|1994-W Gold $10
|1,140
|1,150
|1,150
|1,150
|1,160
|1,160
|1,160
|1,220
|1,220
|1,280
|1,490
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,118
|1,208
|1995 (W) Gold $10
|1995 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|900
|900
|1,000
|2,217
|5,150
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1995-W Gold $10
|1995-W Gold $10
|1,140
|1,150
|1,150
|1,150
|1,160
|1,160
|1,160
|1,220
|1,220
|1,280
|1,490
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,084
|1,200
|1996 (W) Gold $10
|1996 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|900
|900
|1,000
|2,117
|2,733
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1996-W Gold $10
|1996-W Gold $10
|1,140
|1,150
|1,150
|1,150
|1,160
|1,160
|1,160
|1,220
|1,220
|1,280
|1,490
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,088
|1,200
|1997 (S or W) Gold $10
|1997 (S or W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|850
|850
|1,101
|2,080
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1997-W Gold $10
|1997-W Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,088
|1,200
|1998 (S or W) Gold $10
|1998 (S or W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|850
|1,101
|1,633
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1998-W Gold $10
|1998-W Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,088
|1,200
|1999 (S or W) Gold $10
|1999 (S or W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|850
|1,101
|1,201
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1999-W Gold $10
|1999-W Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,109
|1,198
|2000 (S or W) Gold $10
|2000 (S or W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|850
|1,047
|1,305
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2000-W Gold $10
|2000-W Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,088
|1,183
|2001 (W) Gold $10
|2001 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|850
|900
|1,000
|1,992
|2,225
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2001-W Gold $10
|2001-W Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,087
|1,180
|2002 (W) Gold $10
|2002 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|850
|1,134
|1,392
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2002-W Gold $10
|2002-W Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,093
|1,183
|2003 (W) Gold $10
|2003 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|850
|1,047
|1,096
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2003-W Gold $10
|2003-W Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,088
|1,199
|2004 (W) Gold $10
|2004 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|850
|850
|850
|1,047
|1,137
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2004-W Gold $10
|2004-W Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,088
|1,183
|2005 (W) Gold $10
|2005 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|850
|850
|850
|1,047
|1,117
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2005-W Gold $10
|2005-W Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,088
|1,208
|2006 (W) Gold $10
|2006 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|880
|880
|880
|1,047
|1,112
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $10
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|992
|1,207
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006-W Proof Gold $10
|2006-W Proof Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,089
|1,179
|2007 (W) Gold $10
|2007 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|850
|1,129
|1,336
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $10
|2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|1,042
|1,173
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2007-W Proof Gold $10
|2007-W Proof Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,088
|1,203
|2008 (W) Gold $10
|2008 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|850
|1,047
|1,119
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $10
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|850
|1,083
|2,125
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2008-W Proof Gold $10
|2008-W Proof Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,088
|1,208
|2009 (W) Gold $10
|2009 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|1,047
|1,121
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2010 (W) Gold $10
|2010 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|1,047
|1,121
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2010-W Proof Gold $10
|2010-W Proof Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,091
|1,183
|2011 (W) Gold $10
|2011 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|1,051
|1,112
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2011-W Proof Gold $10
|2011-W Proof Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,084
|1,174
|2012 (W) Gold $10
|2012 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|1,047
|1,116
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2012-W Proof Gold $10
|2012-W Proof Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,088
|1,183
|2013 (W) Gold $10
|2013 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|1,047
|1,116
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2013-W Proof Gold $10
|2013-W Proof Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,088
|1,174
|2014 (W) Gold $10
|2014 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|850
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2014 (W) Gold $10
|2014 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,047
|1,112
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2014-W Proof Gold $10
|2014-W Proof Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,088
|1,174
|2015 (W) Gold $10
|2015 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|1,047
|1,112
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2015-W Proof Gold $10
|2015-W Proof Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,088
|1,174
|2016 (W) Gold $10
|2016 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|1,047
|1,112
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2016-W Proof Gold $10
|2016-W Proof Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,088
|1,174
|2017 (W) Gold $10
|2017 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|1,047
|1,112
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2017-W Proof Gold $10
|2017-W Proof Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,088
|1,174
|2018 (W) Gold $10
|2018 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|1,047
|1,112
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2018-W Proof Gold $10
|2018-W Proof Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,088
|1,174
|2019 (W) Gold $10
|2019 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|1,047
|1,112
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2019-W Proof Gold $10
|2019-W Proof Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,074
|1,174
|2020 (W) Gold $10
|2020 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|1,047
|1,112
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2020-W Proof Gold $10
|2020-W Proof Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,074
|1,174
|2021 (W) Gold $10
|2021 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|1,047
|1,112
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2021 (W) Type 2 Gold $10
|2021 (W) Type 2 Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|1,025
|1,067
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2021-W Proof Gold $10
|2021-W Proof Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,058
|1,141
|2021-W Proof Type 2 Gold $10
|2021-W Proof Type 2 Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,050
|1,145
|2022 (W) Gold $10
|2022 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|1,025
|1,067
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2022-W Proof Gold $10
|2022-W Proof Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,079
|1,174
|2023 (W) Gold $10
|2023 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|1,025
|1,067
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2023-W Proof Gold $10
|2023-W Proof Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,083
|1,133
|2024 (W) Gold $10
|2024 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,025
|1,067
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2024-W Proof Gold $10
|2024-W Proof Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,083
|1,133
|1997-W Platinum $10
|1997-W Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|140
|150
|150
|150
|223
|355
|1997 (W) Platinum $10
|1997 (W) Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|180
|180
|180
|180
|236
|1,350
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1998 (W) Platinum $10
|1998 (W) Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|200
|200
|200
|200
|258
|5,800
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1998-W Platinum $10
|1998-W Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|140
|150
|150
|150
|214
|348
|1999 (W) Platinum $10
|1999 (W) Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|180
|180
|180
|200
|220
|1,983
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1999-W Platinum $10
|1999-W Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|140
|150
|150
|150
|203
|305
|2000 (W) Platinum $10
|2000 (W) Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|180
|180
|180
|190
|215
|842
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2000-W Platinum $10
|2000-W Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|140
|150
|150
|150
|206
|282
|2001 (W) Platinum $10
|2001 (W) Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|180
|180
|180
|190
|208
|515
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2001-W Platinum $10
|2001-W Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|140
|150
|150
|150
|199
|327
|2002 (W) Platinum $10
|2002 (W) Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|180
|180
|180
|190
|206
|355
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2002-W Platinum $10
|2002-W Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|140
|150
|150
|150
|206
|293
|2003 (W) Platinum $10
|2003 (W) Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|180
|180
|180
|190
|204
|475
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2003-W Platinum $10
|2003-W Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|140
|150
|150
|150
|211
|293
|2004 (W) Platinum $10
|2004 (W) Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|180
|180
|180
|190
|212
|310
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2004-W Platinum $10
|2004-W Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|225
|225
|225
|225
|253
|432
|2005 (W) Platinum $10
|2005 (W) Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|180
|180
|180
|190
|202
|268
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2005-W Platinum $10
|2005-W Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|150
|150
|150
|150
|216
|345
|2006 (W) Platinum $10
|2006 (W) Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|180
|180
|180
|190
|214
|257
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006-W Proof Platinum $10
|2006-W Proof Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|150
|150
|150
|150
|221
|278
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $10
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|733
|975
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2007-W Proof Platinum $10
|2007-W Proof Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|175
|175
|175
|200
|210
|303
|2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $10
|2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|180
|180
|180
|180
|512
|642
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2007 (W) Platinum $10
|2007 (W) Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|180
|180
|200
|200
|216
|270
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2008 (W) Platinum $10
|2008 (W) Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|180
|180
|180
|190
|207
|280
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2008-W Proof Platinum $10
|2008-W Proof Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|200
|200
|200
|225
|236
|435
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $10
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|225
|225
|250
|250
|608
|802
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1986 (W) Gold $25
|1986 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,400
|1,400
|1,400
|1,500
|2,265
|2,833
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1987 (W) Gold $25
|1987 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,400
|1,300
|1,400
|1,800
|2,816
|6,800
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1987-P Gold $25
|1987-P Gold $25
|2,250
|2,270
|2,270
|2,280
|2,280
|2,280
|2,290
|2,390
|2,400
|2,510
|2,890
|1,600
|1,600
|1,600
|1,600
|2,048
|2,107
|1988 (W) Gold $25
|1988 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,400
|1,600
|1,700
|2,100
|4,435
|5,620
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1988-P Gold $25
|1988-P Gold $25
|2,250
|2,270
|2,270
|2,280
|2,280
|2,280
|2,290
|2,390
|2,400
|2,510
|2,890
|1,500
|1,500
|1,550
|1,550
|2,050
|2,110
|1989 (W) Gold $25
|1989 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,400
|1,600
|1,700
|2,300
|5,092
|9,617
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1989-P Gold $25
|1989-P Gold $25
|2,250
|2,270
|2,270
|2,280
|2,280
|2,280
|2,290
|2,390
|2,400
|2,510
|2,890
|1,500
|1,500
|1,550
|1,550
|2,048
|2,102
|1990 (W) Gold $25
|1990 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,600
|1,700
|1,900
|2,400
|5,942
|14,170
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1990-P Gold $25
|1990-P Gold $25
|2,250
|2,270
|2,270
|2,280
|2,280
|2,280
|2,290
|2,390
|2,400
|2,510
|4,000
|1,600
|1,600
|1,600
|1,650
|2,048
|5,083
|1991 (W) Gold $25
|1991 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,400
|2,750
|2,750
|3,500
|6,175
|7,400
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1991-P Gold $25
|1991-P Gold $25
|2,250
|2,270
|2,270
|2,280
|2,280
|2,280
|2,290
|2,390
|2,400
|2,510
|2,890
|1,550
|1,550
|1,550
|1,550
|2,048
|2,107
|1992 (W) Gold $25
|1992 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,875
|3,767
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1992-P Gold $25
|1992-P Gold $25
|2,250
|2,270
|2,270
|2,280
|2,280
|2,280
|2,290
|2,390
|2,400
|2,510
|2,890
|1,550
|1,550
|1,550
|1,550
|2,048
|2,103
|1993 (W) Gold $25
|1993 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,400
|1,400
|1,500
|1,700
|2,958
|3,608
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1993-P Gold $25
|1993-P Gold $25
|2,250
|2,270
|2,270
|2,280
|2,280
|2,280
|2,290
|2,390
|2,400
|2,510
|4,060
|1,600
|1,600
|1,600
|1,600
|2,112
|4,300
|1994 (W) Gold $25
|1994 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,400
|1,400
|1,400
|1,500
|2,925
|3,783
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1994-W Gold $25
|1994-W Gold $25
|2,250
|2,270
|2,270
|2,280
|2,280
|2,280
|2,290
|2,390
|2,400
|2,510
|2,890
|1,550
|1,550
|1,550
|1,550
|2,043
|2,095
|1995 (W) Gold $25
|1995 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,400
|1,400
|1,500
|1,800
|4,075
|5,533
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1995-W Gold $25
|1995-W Gold $25
|2,250
|2,270
|2,270
|2,280
|2,280
|2,280
|2,290
|2,390
|2,400
|2,510
|2,890
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,035
|2,095
|1996 (W) Gold $25
|1996 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,400
|1,400
|1,400
|1,600
|3,750
|4,667
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1996-W Gold $25
|1996-W Gold $25
|2,250
|2,270
|2,270
|2,280
|2,280
|2,280
|2,290
|2,390
|2,400
|2,510
|2,890
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,035
|2,095
|1997 (S or W) Gold $25
|1997 (S or W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,400
|1,400
|1,400
|1,500
|2,892
|3,917
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1997-W Gold $25
|1997-W Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,043
|2,095
|1998 (S or W) Gold $25
|1998 (S or W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,400
|1,400
|1,400
|1,500
|2,010
|3,783
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1998-W Gold $25
|1998-W Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,043
|2,095
|1999 (S or W) Gold $25
|1999 (S or W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,400
|1,400
|1,450
|1,500
|2,002
|6,767
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1999-W Gold $25
|1999-W Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,600
|1,600
|1,600
|1,600
|2,072
|2,140
|2000 (S or W) Gold $25
|2000 (S or W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,400
|1,400
|1,450
|1,600
|2,842
|3,767
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2000-W Gold $25
|2000-W Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,035
|2,107
|2001 (S or W) Gold $25
|2001 (S or W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,400
|1,400
|1,450
|1,500
|2,942
|3,467
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2001-W Gold $25
|2001-W Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,035
|2,095
|2002 (S or W) Gold $25
|2002 (S or W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,400
|1,400
|1,400
|1,450
|2,099
|2,375
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2002-W Gold $25
|2002-W Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,035
|2,098
|2003 (S or W) Gold $25
|2003 (S or W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,400
|1,400
|1,400
|1,450
|1,977
|2,072
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2003-W Gold $25
|2003-W Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,035
|2,107
|2004 (S or W) Gold $25
|2004 (S or W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,977
|2,052
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2004-W Gold $25
|2004-W Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,027
|2,107
|2005 (W) Gold $25
|2005 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,977
|2,019
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2005-W Gold $25
|2005-W Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,018
|2,098
|2006 (W) Gold $25
|2006 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,977
|2,010
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $25
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,837
|2,083
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006-W Proof Gold $25
|2006-W Proof Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,018
|2,098
|2007 (W) Gold $25
|2007 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,500
|2,165
|2,292
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $25
|2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,600
|1,837
|2,033
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2007-W Proof Gold $25
|2007-W Proof Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,018
|2,095
|2008 (W) Gold $25
|2008 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,993
|2,069
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $25
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,837
|2,000
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2008-W Proof Gold $25
|2008-W Proof Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,018
|2,090
|2009 (W) Gold $25
|2009 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,977
|2,019
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2010 (W) Gold $25
|2010 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,400
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,990
|2,035
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2010-W Proof Gold $25
|2010-W Proof Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,018
|2,107
|2011 (W) Gold $25
|2011 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,400
|1,400
|1,400
|1,400
|1,994
|2,069
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2011-W Proof Gold $25
|2011-W Proof Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,018
|2,090
|2012 (W) Gold $25
|2012 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,400
|1,994
|2,074
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2012-W Proof Gold $25
|2012-W Proof Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,550
|2,018
|2,123
|2013 (W) Gold $25
|2013 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,994
|2,060
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2013-W Proof Gold $25
|2013-W Proof Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,018
|2,090
|2014 (W) Gold $25
|2014 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,994
|2,060
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2014-W Proof Gold $25
|2014-W Proof Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,018
|2,090
|2015 (W) Gold $25
|2015 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,994
|2,010
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2015-W Proof Gold $25
|2015-W Proof Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,018
|2,098
|2016 (W) Gold $25
|2016 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,985
|2,019
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2016-W Proof Gold $25
|2016-W Proof Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,018
|2,090
|2017 (W) Gold $25
|2017 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,994
|2,010
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2017-W Proof Gold $25
|2017-W Proof Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,018
|2,090
|2018 (W) Gold $25
|2018 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,400
|1,400
|1,400
|1,450
|1,994
|2,049
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2018-W Proof Gold $25
|2018-W Proof Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,018
|2,612
|2019 (W) Gold $25
|2019 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,400
|1,400
|1,400
|1,400
|1,982
|2,274
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2019-W Proof Gold $25
|2019-W Proof Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,053
|2,112
|2020 (W) Gold $25
|2020 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,400
|1,400
|1,400
|1,400
|1,994
|2,040
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2020-W Proof Gold $25
|2020-W Proof Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,053
|2,112
|2020-W Proof WW II Gold $25
|2020-W Proof WW II Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,000
|2,000
|2,000
|2,000
|2,250
|2,750
|2021 (W) Gold $25
|2021 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,990
|2,049
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2021 (W) Type 2 Gold $25
|2021 (W) Type 2 Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,400
|1,400
|1,400
|1,450
|1,982
|2,049
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2021-W Proof Type 2 Gold $25
|2021-W Proof Type 2 Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,062
|2,862
|2021-W Proof Gold $25
|2021-W Proof Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,073
|2,153
|2022 (W) Gold $25
|2022 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,400
|1,400
|1,400
|1,400
|1,982
|2,040
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2022-W Proof Gold $25
|2022-W Proof Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,600
|1,600
|1,600
|1,600
|2,053
|2,112
|2023 (W) Gold $25
|2023 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,400
|1,400
|1,400
|1,400
|1,982
|2,050
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2023-W Proof Gold $25
|2023-W Proof Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,600
|1,600
|1,600
|1,800
|2,053
|2,100
|2024 (W) Gold $25
|2024 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,985
|2,050
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2024-W Proof Gold $25
|2024-W Proof Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,065
|2,125
|1997-W Platinum $25
|1997-W Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|375
|-.-
|-.-
|375
|449
|558
|1997 (W) Platinum $25
|1997 (W) Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|300
|300
|300
|300
|498
|3,283
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1998 (W) Platinum $25
|1998 (W) Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|300
|300
|300
|300
|458
|1,483
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1998-W Platinum $25
|1998-W Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|375
|-.-
|-.-
|375
|463
|575
|1999 (W) Platinum $25
|1999 (W) Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|300
|300
|300
|300
|489
|4,750
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1999-W Platinum $25
|1999-W Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|375
|-.-
|-.-
|375
|449
|507
|2000 (W) Platinum $25
|2000 (W) Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|300
|300
|300
|300
|453
|1,867
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2000-W Platinum $25
|2000-W Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|375
|-.-
|-.-
|375
|449
|515
|2001 (W) Platinum $25
|2001 (W) Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|300
|300
|300
|300
|469
|1,900
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2001-W Platinum $25
|2001-W Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|375
|-.-
|-.-
|375
|457
|565
|2002 (W) Platinum $25
|2002 (W) Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|300
|300
|300
|300
|463
|608
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2002-W Platinum $25
|2002-W Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|375
|-.-
|-.-
|375
|449
|512
|2003 (W) Platinum $25
|2003 (W) Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|300
|300
|300
|300
|464
|542
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2003-W Platinum $25
|2003-W Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|375
|-.-
|-.-
|375
|449
|540
|2004 (W) Platinum $25
|2004 (W) Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|300
|300
|300
|300
|466
|533
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2004-W Platinum $25
|2004-W Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|400
|-.-
|-.-
|400
|605
|892
|2005 (W) Platinum $25
|2005 (W) Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|300
|300
|300
|300
|453
|525
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2005-W Platinum $25
|2005-W Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|400
|-.-
|-.-
|400
|457
|633
|2006 (W) Platinum $25
|2006 (W) Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|300
|300
|300
|300
|453
|558
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006-W Proof Platinum $25
|2006-W Proof Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|375
|-.-
|-.-
|375
|457
|548
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $25
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|700
|700
|700
|700
|1,142
|1,383
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $25
|2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|600
|600
|600
|600
|1,017
|1,175
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2007 (W) Platinum $25
|2007 (W) Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|300
|300
|300
|300
|450
|583
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2007-W Proof Platinum $25
|2007-W Proof Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|375
|-.-
|-.-
|375
|449
|570
|2008 (W) Platinum $25
|2008 (W) Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|300
|300
|300
|300
|461
|550
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2008-W Proof Platinum $25
|2008-W Proof Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|400
|-.-
|-.-
|400
|563
|850
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $25
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|650
|650
|650
|650
|1,408
|1,950
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2017-W Palladium $25
|2017-W Palladium $25
|2,250
|2,270
|2,270
|2,280
|2,280
|2,280
|2,290
|2,390
|2,400
|2,510
|2,890
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2018-W Palladium $25
|2018-W Palladium $25
|2,250
|2,270
|2,270
|2,280
|2,280
|2,280
|2,290
|2,390
|2,400
|2,510
|2,890
|2,400
|2,400
|2,400
|2,400
|2,600
|2,700
|2019-W Reverse Proof Palladium $25
|2019-W Reverse Proof Palladium $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,300
|2,300
|2,300
|2,400
|2,500
|2,900
|2020-W Palladium $25
|2020-W Palladium $25
|2,250
|2,270
|2,270
|2,280
|2,280
|2,280
|2,290
|2,390
|2,400
|2,510
|2,890
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2021-P Palladium $25
|2021-P Palladium $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,300
|2,300
|2,350
|2,400
|2,500
|2,700
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2021-W Proof Palladium $25
|2021-W Proof Palladium $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,700
|2,700
|2,700
|2,800
|2,900
|4,000
|2022-W Reverse Proof Palladium $25
|2022-W Reverse Proof Palladium $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,500
|2,500
|2,500
|2,550
|2,650
|3,200
|2023-P Palladium $25
|2023-P Palladium $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,300
|2,300
|2,350
|2,400
|2,500
|2,700
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2023-W Palladium $25
|2023-W Palladium $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,200
|2,200
|2,200
|2,200
|2,300
|2,400
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1986 (W) Gold $50
|1986 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,508
|4,800
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1986-W Gold $50
|1986-W Gold $50
|4,500
|4,510
|4,520
|4,530
|4,530
|4,540
|4,540
|4,760
|4,760
|4,970
|5,720
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,200
|3,872
|5,672
|1987 (W) Gold $50
|1987 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,844
|3,836
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1987-W Gold $50
|1987-W Gold $50
|4,500
|4,510
|4,520
|4,530
|4,530
|4,540
|4,540
|4,760
|4,760
|4,970
|5,720
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,756
|4,239
|1988 (W) Gold $50
|1988 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,844
|7,767
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1988-W Gold $50
|1988-W Gold $50
|4,500
|4,510
|4,520
|4,530
|4,530
|4,540
|4,540
|4,760
|4,760
|4,970
|5,720
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,756
|3,972
|1989 (W) Gold $50
|1989 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,844
|5,150
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1989-W Gold $50
|1989-W Gold $50
|4,500
|4,510
|4,520
|4,530
|4,530
|4,540
|4,540
|4,760
|4,760
|4,970
|5,720
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,761
|3,772
|1990 (W) Gold $50
|1990 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,844
|4,367
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1990-W Gold $50
|1990-W Gold $50
|4,500
|4,510
|4,520
|4,530
|4,530
|4,540
|4,540
|4,760
|4,760
|4,970
|5,720
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,772
|4,056
|1991 (W) Gold $50
|1991 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,850
|3,878
|5,450
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1991-W Gold $50
|1991-W Gold $50
|4,500
|4,510
|4,520
|4,530
|4,530
|4,540
|4,540
|4,760
|4,760
|4,970
|5,720
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,772
|3,956
|1992 (W) Gold $50
|1992 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,900
|3,878
|6,717
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1992-W Gold $50
|1992-W Gold $50
|4,500
|4,510
|4,520
|4,530
|4,530
|4,540
|4,540
|4,760
|4,760
|4,970
|5,720
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,756
|3,997
|1993 (W) Gold $50
|1993 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,944
|4,635
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1993-W Gold $50
|1993-W Gold $50
|4,500
|4,510
|4,520
|4,530
|4,530
|4,540
|4,540
|4,760
|4,760
|4,970
|5,720
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,789
|4,222
|1994 (W) Gold $50
|1994 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,877
|19,333
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1994-W Gold $50
|1994-W Gold $50
|4,500
|4,510
|4,520
|4,530
|4,530
|4,540
|4,540
|4,760
|4,760
|4,970
|5,720
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,757
|4,089
|1995 (W) Gold $50
|1995 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,864
|6,783
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1995-W Gold $50
|1995-W Gold $50
|4,500
|4,510
|4,520
|4,530
|4,530
|4,540
|4,540
|4,760
|4,760
|4,970
|5,720
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,100
|3,822
|4,189
|1996 (W) Gold $50
|1996 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,850
|3,894
|6,917
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1996-W Gold $50
|1996-W Gold $50
|4,500
|4,510
|4,520
|4,530
|4,530
|4,540
|4,540
|4,760
|4,760
|4,970
|5,720
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,772
|4,172
|1997 (S or W) Gold $50
|1997 (S or W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,944
|4,033
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1997-W Gold $50
|1997-W Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,100
|3,789
|4,106
|1998 (S or W) Gold $50
|1998 (S or W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|4,011
|3,894
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1998-W Gold $50
|1998-W Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,100
|3,797
|4,181
|1999 (S or W) Gold $50
|1999 (S or W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,844
|3,753
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1999-W Gold $50
|1999-W Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,772
|4,197
|2000 (S or W) Gold $50
|2000 (S or W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,844
|3,908
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2000-W Gold $50
|2000-W Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,756
|4,097
|2001 (S or W) Gold $50
|2001 (S or W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,850
|3,844
|3,908
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2001-W Gold $50
|2001-W Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,756
|4,014
|2002 (S or W) Gold $50
|2002 (S or W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,844
|3,901
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2002-W Gold $50
|2002-W Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,756
|3,972
|2003 (S or W) Gold $50
|2003 (S or W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,850
|3,978
|4,028
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2003-W Gold $50
|2003-W Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,756
|3,989
|2004 (S or W) Gold $50
|2004 (S or W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,911
|3,986
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2004-W Gold $50
|2004-W Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,772
|3,950
|2005 (W) Gold $50
|2005 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,844
|4,011
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2005-W Gold $50
|2005-W Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,100
|3,797
|4,106
|2006 (W) Gold $50
|2006 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,878
|4,111
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,100
|3,100
|3,100
|3,100
|3,775
|4,058
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006-W Reverse Proof Gold $50
|2006-W Reverse Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,200
|3,617
|4,250
|2006-W Proof Gold $50
|2006-W Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,769
|4,089
|2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,100
|3,100
|3,100
|3,100
|3,775
|4,058
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2007 (W) Gold $50
|2007 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,844
|3,961
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2007-W Proof Gold $50
|2007-W Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,806
|4,422
|2008 (W) Gold $50
|2008 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,911
|3,977
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,100
|3,100
|3,100
|3,100
|3,775
|3,808
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2008-W Proof Gold $50
|2008-W Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,756
|4,072
|2009 (W) Gold $50
|2009 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,844
|4,044
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2010 (W) Gold $50
|2010 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,844
|4,078
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2010-W Proof Gold $50
|2010-W Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,756
|3,972
|2011 (W) Gold $50
|2011 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,844
|3,792
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2011-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|2011-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,100
|3,775
|3,975
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2011-W Proof Gold $50
|2011-W Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,756
|3,972
|2012 (W) Gold $50
|2012 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,849
|3,944
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2012-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|2012-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,100
|3,775
|4,117
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2012-W Proof Gold $50
|2012-W Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,756
|3,989
|2013 (W) Gold $50
|2013 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,844
|3,792
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2013-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|2013-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,775
|4,025
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2013-W Proof Gold $50
|2013-W Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,756
|3,972
|2014 (W) Gold $50
|2014 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,844
|3,911
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2014-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|2014-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,775
|4,058
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2014-W Proof Gold $50
|2014-W Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,756
|3,972
|2015 (W) Gold $50
|2015 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,853
|3,978
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2015-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|2015-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,775
|4,042
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2015-W Proof Gold $50
|2015-W Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,756
|3,972
|2016 (W) Gold $50
|2016 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,844
|4,028
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2016-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|2016-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,100
|3,775
|4,058
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2016-W Proof Gold $50
|2016-W Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,756
|4,072
|2017 (W) Gold $50
|2017 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,844
|3,792
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2017-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|2017-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,775
|4,067
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2017-W Proof Gold $50
|2017-W Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,759
|4,072
|2018 (W) Gold $50
|2018 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,844
|3,860
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2018-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|2018-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,775
|4,008
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2018-W Proof Gold $50
|2018-W Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,756
|4,072
|2019 (W) Gold $50
|2019 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,844
|3,825
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2019-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|2019-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,775
|3,950
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2019-W Proof Gold $50
|2019-W Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,756
|4,072
|2020 (W) Gold $50
|2020 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,844
|3,892
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2020-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|2020-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,400
|4,000
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2020-W Proof Gold $50
|2020-W Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,664
|3,900
|2020-W Proof WW II Privy Gold $50
|2020-W Proof WW II Privy Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|10,000
|10,000
|10,000
|11,000
|13,667
|23,333
|2021 (W) Gold $50
|2021 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,949
|3,994
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2021 (W) Type 2 Gold $50
|2021 (W) Type 2 Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,844
|3,861
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2021-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|2021-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,630
|3,700
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2021-W Proof Gold $50
|2021-W Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,000
|3,731
|3,956
|2021-W Proof Type 2 Gold $50
|2021-W Proof Type 2 Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,100
|3,100
|3,100
|3,100
|3,681
|4,064
|2022 (W) Gold $50
|2022 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,844
|3,928
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2022-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|2022-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,550
|3,633
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2022-W Proof Gold $50
|2022-W Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,731
|4,106
|2023 (W) Gold $50
|2023 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,944
|3,975
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2023-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|2023-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,733
|3,850
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2023-W Proof Gold $50
|2023-W Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,747
|3,975
|2024 (W) Gold $50
|2024 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,850
|3,975
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2024-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|2024-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,925
|4,025
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2024-W Proof Gold $50
|2024-W Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,616
|3,933
|1997-W Platinum $50
|1997-W Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|750
|750
|750
|750
|879
|1,150
|1997 (W) Platinum $50
|1997 (W) Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|700
|700
|700
|700
|878
|4,167
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1998-W Platinum $50
|1998-W Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|700
|700
|700
|700
|879
|999
|1998 (W) Platinum $50
|1998 (W) Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|650
|650
|650
|650
|837
|11,167
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1999-W Platinum $50
|1999-W Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|700
|700
|700
|700
|879
|1,033
|1999 (W) Platinum $50
|1999 (W) Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|650
|650
|650
|650
|855
|15,250
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2000-W Platinum $50
|2000-W Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|750
|750
|750
|750
|888
|1,000
|2000 (W) Platinum $50
|2000 (W) Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|650
|650
|650
|650
|862
|11,250
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2001-W Platinum $50
|2001-W Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|700
|700
|700
|700
|879
|1,000
|2001 (W) Platinum $50
|2001 (W) Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|700
|700
|700
|800
|883
|7,800
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2002-W Platinum $50
|2002-W Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|750
|750
|750
|750
|892
|967
|2002 (W) Platinum $50
|2002 (W) Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|650
|650
|650
|650
|817
|1,767
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2003-W Platinum $50
|2003-W Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|700
|700
|700
|700
|875
|983
|2003 (W) Platinum $50
|2003 (W) Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|650
|650
|650
|650
|807
|1,108
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2004-W Platinum $50
|2004-W Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|958
|1,083
|2004 (W) Platinum $50
|2004 (W) Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|650
|650
|650
|650
|803
|1,050
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2005-W Platinum $50
|2005-W Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|750
|750
|750
|750
|908
|1,050
|2005 (W) Platinum $50
|2005 (W) Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|700
|700
|700
|700
|803
|1,083
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $50
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,100
|1,100
|1,100
|1,100
|1,783
|2,412
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006 (W) Platinum $50
|2006 (W) Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|650
|650
|650
|650
|837
|983
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006-W Proof Platinum $50
|2006-W Proof Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|700
|700
|700
|700
|878
|1,058
|2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $50
|2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|700
|700
|700
|700
|1,592
|1,950
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2007 (W) Platinum $50
|2007 (W) Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|700
|700
|700
|700
|812
|1,008
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2007-W Proof Platinum $50
|2007-W Proof Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|700
|700
|700
|700
|858
|942
|2007-W Reverse Proof Platinum $50
|2007-W Reverse Proof Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|750
|750
|750
|750
|941
|1,508
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $50
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,100
|1,100
|1,100
|1,100
|2,342
|3,275
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2008 (W) Platinum $50
|2008 (W) Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|650
|650
|650
|650
|803
|892
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2008-W Proof Platinum $50
|2008-W Proof Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|971
|1,350
|1997 (W) Platinum $100
|1997 (W) Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,600
|1,650
|30,000
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1997-W Platinum $100
|1997-W Platinum $100
|1,840
|1,840
|1,850
|1,850
|1,860
|1,870
|1,870
|1,960
|1,960
|2,050
|2,620
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,627
|2,367
|1998 (W) Platinum $100
|1998 (W) Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,580
|60,000
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1998-W Platinum $100
|1998-W Platinum $100
|1,840
|1,840
|1,850
|1,850
|1,860
|1,870
|1,870
|1,960
|1,960
|2,050
|2,620
|1,400
|1,400
|1,450
|1,500
|1,650
|1,933
|1999 (W) Platinum $100
|1999 (W) Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,800
|1,800
|1,800
|1,800
|2,183
|32,500
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1999-W Platinum $100
|1999-W Platinum $100
|1,840
|1,840
|1,850
|1,850
|1,860
|1,870
|1,870
|1,960
|1,960
|2,050
|2,620
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,350
|1,568
|2,275
|2000 (W) Platinum $100
|2000 (W) Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,563
|31,333
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2000-W Platinum $100
|2000-W Platinum $100
|1,840
|1,840
|1,850
|1,850
|1,860
|1,870
|1,870
|1,960
|1,960
|2,050
|2,620
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,350
|1,677
|1,867
|2001 (W) Platinum $100
|2001 (W) Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|3,150
|30,833
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2001-W Platinum $100
|2001-W Platinum $100
|1,840
|1,840
|1,850
|1,850
|1,860
|1,870
|1,870
|1,960
|1,960
|2,050
|2,620
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,293
|2,300
|2002 (W) Platinum $100
|2002 (W) Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,696
|12,167
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2002-W Platinum $100
|2002-W Platinum $100
|1,840
|1,840
|1,850
|1,850
|1,860
|1,870
|1,870
|1,960
|1,960
|2,050
|2,620
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,627
|1,950
|2003 (W) Platinum $100
|2003 (W) Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,633
|6,883
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2003-W Platinum $100
|2003-W Platinum $100
|1,840
|1,840
|1,850
|1,850
|1,860
|1,870
|1,870
|1,960
|1,960
|2,050
|2,620
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,627
|2,117
|2004 (W) Platinum $100
|2004 (W) Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,696
|2,550
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2004-W Platinum $100
|2004-W Platinum $100
|1,840
|1,840
|1,850
|1,850
|1,860
|1,870
|1,870
|1,960
|1,960
|2,050
|2,620
|1,700
|1,700
|1,700
|1,750
|1,867
|2,617
|2005 (W) Platinum $100
|2005 (W) Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,613
|2,617
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2005-W Platinum $100
|2005-W Platinum $100
|1,840
|1,840
|1,850
|1,850
|1,860
|1,870
|1,870
|1,960
|1,960
|2,050
|2,620
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,867
|2,383
|2006 (W) Platinum $100
|2006 (W) Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,563
|2,233
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $100
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,700
|1,700
|1,700
|1,900
|2,933
|3,617
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006-W Proof Platinum $100
|2006-W Proof Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,667
|1,908
|2007 (W) Platinum $100
|2007 (W) Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,250
|1,613
|2,383
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $100
|2007-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,000
|2,000
|2,000
|2,000
|3,033
|3,517
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2007-W Proof Platinum $100
|2007-W Proof Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,613
|2,233
|2008 (W) Platinum $100
|2008 (W) Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,250
|1,563
|1,917
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $100
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,400
|1,400
|1,400
|1,400
|2,966
|4,017
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2008-W Proof Platinum $100
|2008-W Proof Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,700
|1,700
|1,700
|1,700
|1,883
|2,800
|2009-W Proof Platinum $100
|2009-W Proof Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,400
|1,400
|1,400
|1,450
|1,717
|1,967
|2010-W Proof Platinum $100
|2010-W Proof Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,300
|1,300
|1,350
|1,400
|1,633
|1,833
|2011-W Proof Platinum $100
|2011-W Proof Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,600
|1,600
|1,600
|1,600
|1,717
|1,933
|2012-W Proof Platinum $100
|2012-W Proof Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,350
|1,660
|1,983
|2013-W Proof Platinum $100
|2013-W Proof Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,350
|1,668
|2,250
|2014 (W) Platinum $100
|2014 (W) Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,250
|1,571
|1,783
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2014-W Proof Platinum $100
|2014-W Proof Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,800
|1,800
|1,800
|1,800
|1,900
|2,942
|2015 (W) Platinum $100
|2015 (W) Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,250
|1,620
|1,745
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2015-W Proof Platinum $100
|2015-W Proof Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,000
|2,000
|2,000
|2,150
|2,067
|2,600
|2016 (W) Platinum $100
|2016 (W) Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,250
|1,612
|1,783
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2016-W Proof Platinum $100
|2016-W Proof Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,618
|1,818
|2017 (W) Platinum $100
|2017 (W) Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,250
|1,612
|1,750
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2017-W Proof Platinum $100
|2017-W Proof Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,627
|1,743
|2018 (W) Platinum $100
|2018 (W) Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,250
|1,495
|1,570
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2018-W Proof Platinum $100
|2018-W Proof Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,635
|1,718
|2019 (W) Platinum $100
|2019 (W) Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,250
|1,495
|1,570
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2019-W Proof Platinum $100
|2019-W Proof Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,667
|1,867
|2020 (W) Platinum $100
|2020 (W) Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,250
|1,495
|1,525
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2020-W Proof Platinum $100
|2020-W Proof Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,400
|1,400
|1,400
|1,450
|1,650
|2,067
|2021 (W) Platinum $100
|2021 (W) Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,250
|1,495
|1,582
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2021-W Proof Platinum $100
|2021-W Proof Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,600
|1,600
|1,600
|1,600
|1,733
|2,075
|2022 (W) Platinum $100
|2022 (W) Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,250
|1,495
|1,570
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2022-W Proof Platinum $100
|2022-W Proof Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,683
|2,117
|2023 (W) Platinum $100
|2023 (W) Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,250
|1,400
|1,550
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2023-W Proof Platinum $100
|2023-W Proof Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,675
|2,050
|2024-W Proof Platinum $100
|2024-W Proof Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,688
|1,800