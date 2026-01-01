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American Eagles

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American Eagles

American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins

The American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coin was introduced during first-strike ceremonies on Oct. 29, 1986.

The American Eagle silver bullion program came into being a...READ MORE

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American Eagles
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
2023 (S or W) Silver $12023 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 60 65 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023-S Proof Silver $12023-S Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 60 80 100
2023-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $12023-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 50 60 80 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023-W Proof Silver $12023-W Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 60 80 100
2023 (W) Gold $52023 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 470 499 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023-W Proof Gold $52023-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 460 490
2023 (W) Gold $102023 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,025 1,067 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023-W Proof Gold $102023-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,083 1,133
2023 (W) Gold $252023 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,982 2,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023-W Proof Gold $252023-W Proof Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,600 1,600 1,600 1,800 2,053 2,100
2023-P Palladium $252023-P Palladium $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,300 2,300 2,350 2,400 2,500 2,700 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023-W Palladium $252023-W Palladium $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,200 2,200 2,200 2,200 2,300 2,400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023 (W) Gold $502023 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,944 3,975 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $502023-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,733 3,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023-W Proof Gold $502023-W Proof Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,747 3,975
2023 (W) Platinum $1002023 (W) Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,250 1,400 1,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023-W Proof Platinum $1002023-W Proof Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,675 2,050
 
Public Auctions
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