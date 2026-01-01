|2023 (S or W) Silver $1
|2023 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|60
|65
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2023-S Proof Silver $1
|2023-S Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|60
|80
|100
|2023-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|2023-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|50
|60
|80
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2023-W Proof Silver $1
|2023-W Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|60
|80
|100
|2023 (W) Gold $5
|2023 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|470
|499
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2023-W Proof Gold $5
|2023-W Proof Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|375
|460
|490
|2023 (W) Gold $10
|2023 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|1,025
|1,067
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2023-W Proof Gold $10
|2023-W Proof Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,083
|1,133
|2023 (W) Gold $25
|2023 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,400
|1,400
|1,400
|1,400
|1,982
|2,050
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2023-W Proof Gold $25
|2023-W Proof Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,600
|1,600
|1,600
|1,800
|2,053
|2,100
|2023-P Palladium $25
|2023-P Palladium $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,300
|2,300
|2,350
|2,400
|2,500
|2,700
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2023-W Palladium $25
|2023-W Palladium $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,200
|2,200
|2,200
|2,200
|2,300
|2,400
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2023 (W) Gold $50
|2023 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,944
|3,975
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2023-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|2023-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,733
|3,850
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2023-W Proof Gold $50
|2023-W Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,747
|3,975
|2023 (W) Platinum $100
|2023 (W) Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,250
|1,400
|1,550
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2023-W Proof Platinum $100
|2023-W Proof Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,675
|2,050