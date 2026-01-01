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American Eagles

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American Eagles

American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins

The American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coin was introduced during first-strike ceremonies on Oct. 29, 1986.

The American Eagle silver bullion program came into being a...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

American Eagles
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
2022 (S or W) Silver $12022 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 51 67 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-S Proof Silver $12022-S Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 60 88 148
2022-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $12022-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 50 59 83 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-W Proof Silver $12022-W Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 60 83 123
2022 (W) Gold $52022 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 467 485 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-W Proof Gold $52022-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 455 538
2022 (W) Gold $102022 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,025 1,067 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-W Proof Gold $102022-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,079 1,174
2022 (W) Gold $252022 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,982 2,040 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-W Proof Gold $252022-W Proof Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,600 1,600 1,600 1,600 2,053 2,112
2022-W Reverse Proof Palladium $252022-W Reverse Proof Palladium $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,500 2,500 2,500 2,550 2,650 3,200
2022 (W) Gold $502022 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,844 3,928 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $502022-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,550 3,633 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-W Proof Gold $502022-W Proof Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,731 4,106
2022 (W) Platinum $1002022 (W) Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,250 1,495 1,570 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-W Proof Platinum $1002022-W Proof Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,683 2,117
 
Public Auctions
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