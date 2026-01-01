|2022 (S or W) Silver $1
|2022 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|51
|67
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2022-S Proof Silver $1
|2022-S Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|60
|88
|148
|2022-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|2022-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|50
|59
|83
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2022-W Proof Silver $1
|2022-W Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|60
|83
|123
|2022 (W) Gold $5
|2022 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|467
|485
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2022-W Proof Gold $5
|2022-W Proof Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|375
|455
|538
|2022 (W) Gold $10
|2022 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|1,025
|1,067
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2022-W Proof Gold $10
|2022-W Proof Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,079
|1,174
|2022 (W) Gold $25
|2022 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,400
|1,400
|1,400
|1,400
|1,982
|2,040
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2022-W Proof Gold $25
|2022-W Proof Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,600
|1,600
|1,600
|1,600
|2,053
|2,112
|2022-W Reverse Proof Palladium $25
|2022-W Reverse Proof Palladium $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,500
|2,500
|2,500
|2,550
|2,650
|3,200
|2022 (W) Gold $50
|2022 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,844
|3,928
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2022-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|2022-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,550
|3,633
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2022-W Proof Gold $50
|2022-W Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,731
|4,106
|2022 (W) Platinum $100
|2022 (W) Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,250
|1,495
|1,570
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2022-W Proof Platinum $100
|2022-W Proof Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,683
|2,117