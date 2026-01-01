|2021 (S or W) Silver $1
|2021 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|53
|72
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2021 (S or W) Silver $1
|2021 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|52
|67
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2021-S Proof Silver $1
|2021-S Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|60
|88
|138
|2021-S Reverse Proof Silver $1
|2021-S Reverse Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|100
|100
|100
|100
|133
|192
|2021-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|2021-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|59
|93
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2021-W Proof Silver $1
|2021-W Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|60
|92
|132
|2021-W Proof Silver $1
|2021-W Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|65
|70
|70
|87
|127
|2021-W Reverse Proof Silver $1
|2021-W Reverse Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|100
|100
|100
|100
|123
|205
|2021 (W) Gold $5
|2021 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|467
|495
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2021 (W) Type 2 Gold $5
|2021 (W) Type 2 Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|471
|504
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2021-W Proof Gold $5
|2021-W Proof Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|375
|442
|499
|2021-W Proof Type 2 Gold $5
|2021-W Proof Type 2 Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|375
|434
|489
|2021 (W) Gold $10
|2021 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|1,047
|1,112
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2021 (W) Type 2 Gold $10
|2021 (W) Type 2 Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|1,025
|1,067
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2021-W Proof Gold $10
|2021-W Proof Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,058
|1,141
|2021-W Proof Type 2 Gold $10
|2021-W Proof Type 2 Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,050
|1,145
|2021 (W) Gold $25
|2021 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,990
|2,049
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2021 (W) Type 2 Gold $25
|2021 (W) Type 2 Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,400
|1,400
|1,400
|1,450
|1,982
|2,049
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2021-W Proof Type 2 Gold $25
|2021-W Proof Type 2 Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,062
|2,862
|2021-W Proof Gold $25
|2021-W Proof Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,073
|2,153
|2021-W Proof Palladium $25
|2021-W Proof Palladium $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,700
|2,700
|2,700
|2,800
|2,900
|4,000
|2021-P Palladium $25
|2021-P Palladium $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,300
|2,300
|2,350
|2,400
|2,500
|2,700
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2021 (W) Gold $50
|2021 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,949
|3,994
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2021 (W) Type 2 Gold $50
|2021 (W) Type 2 Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,844
|3,861
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2021-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|2021-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,630
|3,700
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2021-W Proof Gold $50
|2021-W Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,000
|3,731
|3,956
|2021-W Proof Type 2 Gold $50
|2021-W Proof Type 2 Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,100
|3,100
|3,100
|3,100
|3,681
|4,064
|2021 (W) Platinum $100
|2021 (W) Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,250
|1,495
|1,582
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2021-W Proof Platinum $100
|2021-W Proof Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,600
|1,600
|1,600
|1,600
|1,733
|2,075