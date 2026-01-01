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American Eagles

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American Eagles

American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins

The American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coin was introduced during first-strike ceremonies on Oct. 29, 1986.

The American Eagle silver bullion program came into being a...READ MORE

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American Eagles
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
2021 (S or W) Silver $12021 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 53 72 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021 (S or W) Silver $12021 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 52 67 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-S Proof Silver $12021-S Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 60 88 138
2021-S Reverse Proof Silver $12021-S Reverse Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100 100 100 100 133 192
2021-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $12021-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 59 93 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-W Proof Silver $12021-W Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 60 92 132
2021-W Proof Silver $12021-W Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 65 70 70 87 127
2021-W Reverse Proof Silver $12021-W Reverse Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100 100 100 100 123 205
2021 (W) Gold $52021 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 467 495 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021 (W) Type 2 Gold $52021 (W) Type 2 Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 471 504 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-W Proof Gold $52021-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 442 499
2021-W Proof Type 2 Gold $52021-W Proof Type 2 Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 434 489
2021 (W) Gold $102021 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,047 1,112 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021 (W) Type 2 Gold $102021 (W) Type 2 Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,025 1,067 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-W Proof Gold $102021-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,058 1,141
2021-W Proof Type 2 Gold $102021-W Proof Type 2 Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,050 1,145
2021 (W) Gold $252021 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,990 2,049 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021 (W) Type 2 Gold $252021 (W) Type 2 Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,450 1,982 2,049 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-W Proof Type 2 Gold $252021-W Proof Type 2 Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,062 2,862
2021-W Proof Gold $252021-W Proof Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,073 2,153
2021-W Proof Palladium $252021-W Proof Palladium $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,700 2,700 2,700 2,800 2,900 4,000
2021-P Palladium $252021-P Palladium $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,300 2,300 2,350 2,400 2,500 2,700 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021 (W) Gold $502021 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,949 3,994 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021 (W) Type 2 Gold $502021 (W) Type 2 Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,844 3,861 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $502021-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,630 3,700 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-W Proof Gold $502021-W Proof Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,000 3,731 3,956
2021-W Proof Type 2 Gold $502021-W Proof Type 2 Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,100 3,100 3,100 3,100 3,681 4,064
2021 (W) Platinum $1002021 (W) Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,250 1,495 1,582 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-W Proof Platinum $1002021-W Proof Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,600 1,600 1,600 1,600 1,733 2,075
 
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