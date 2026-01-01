|2020 (S or W) Silver $1
|2020 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|60
|80
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2020-S Proof Silver $1
|2020-S Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|65
|70
|70
|89
|127
|2020-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|2020-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|65
|113
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2020-W Proof Silver $1
|2020-W Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|65
|60
|65
|89
|127
|2020-W Proof WW II Privy Silver $1
|2020-W Proof WW II Privy Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|300
|300
|300
|350
|435
|808
|2020 (W) Gold $5
|2020 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|461
|495
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2020-W Proof Gold $5
|2020-W Proof Gold $5
|1,070
|1,070
|1,080
|1,080
|1,080
|1,080
|1,090
|1,090
|1,090
|1,140
|1,440
|350
|375
|399
|434
|2020 (W) Gold $10
|2020 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|1,047
|1,112
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2020-W Proof Gold $10
|2020-W Proof Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,074
|1,174
|2020 (W) Gold $25
|2020 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,400
|1,400
|1,400
|1,400
|1,994
|2,040
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2020-W Proof Gold $25
|2020-W Proof Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,053
|2,112
|2020-W Proof WW II Gold $25
|2020-W Proof WW II Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,000
|2,000
|2,000
|2,000
|2,250
|2,750
|2020-W Palladium $25
|2020-W Palladium $25
|2,250
|2,270
|2,270
|2,280
|2,280
|2,280
|2,290
|2,390
|2,400
|2,510
|2,890
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2020 (W) Gold $50
|2020 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,844
|3,892
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2020-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|2020-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,400
|4,000
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2020-W Proof Gold $50
|2020-W Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,664
|3,900
|2020-W Proof WW II Privy Gold $50
|2020-W Proof WW II Privy Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|10,000
|10,000
|10,000
|11,000
|13,667
|23,333
|2020 (W) Platinum $100
|2020 (W) Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,250
|1,495
|1,525
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2020-W Proof Platinum $100
|2020-W Proof Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,400
|1,400
|1,400
|1,450
|1,650
|2,067