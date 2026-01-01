Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

American Eagles

Enlarge
Enlarge
American Eagles

American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins

The American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coin was introduced during first-strike ceremonies on Oct. 29, 1986.

The American Eagle silver bullion program came into being a...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
American Eagles
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
American Eagles
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

American Eagles
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
2020 (S or W) Silver $12020 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 60 80 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-S Proof Silver $12020-S Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 65 70 70 89 127
2020-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $12020-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 65 113 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-W Proof Silver $12020-W Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 65 60 65 89 127
2020-W Proof WW II Privy Silver $12020-W Proof WW II Privy Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 300 300 350 435 808
2020 (W) Gold $52020 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 495 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-W Proof Gold $52020-W Proof Gold $5 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,140 1,440 350 375 399 434
2020 (W) Gold $102020 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,047 1,112 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-W Proof Gold $102020-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,074 1,174
2020 (W) Gold $252020 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,994 2,040 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-W Proof Gold $252020-W Proof Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,053 2,112
2020-W Proof WW II Gold $252020-W Proof WW II Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,000 2,000 2,000 2,000 2,250 2,750
2020-W Palladium $252020-W Palladium $25 2,250 2,270 2,270 2,280 2,280 2,280 2,290 2,390 2,400 2,510 2,890 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020 (W) Gold $502020 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,844 3,892 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $502020-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,400 4,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-W Proof Gold $502020-W Proof Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,664 3,900
2020-W Proof WW II Privy Gold $502020-W Proof WW II Privy Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 10,000 10,000 11,000 13,667 23,333
2020 (W) Platinum $1002020 (W) Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,250 1,495 1,525 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-W Proof Platinum $1002020-W Proof Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,450 1,650 2,067
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified