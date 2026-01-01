|2018 (S or W) Silver $1
|2018 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|59
|75
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2018-S Proof Silver $1
|2018-S Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|65
|89
|127
|2018-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|2018-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|58
|87
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2018-W Proof Silver $1
|2018-W Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|65
|89
|127
|2018 (W) Gold $5
|2018 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|461
|495
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2018-W Proof Gold $5
|2018-W Proof Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|375
|451
|484
|2018 (W) Gold $10
|2018 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|1,047
|1,112
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2018-W Proof Gold $10
|2018-W Proof Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,088
|1,174
|2018 (W) Gold $25
|2018 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,400
|1,400
|1,400
|1,450
|1,994
|2,049
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2018-W Proof Gold $25
|2018-W Proof Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,018
|2,612
|2018-W Palladium $25
|2018-W Palladium $25
|2,250
|2,270
|2,270
|2,280
|2,280
|2,280
|2,290
|2,390
|2,400
|2,510
|2,890
|2,400
|2,400
|2,400
|2,400
|2,600
|2,700
|2018 (W) Gold $50
|2018 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,844
|3,860
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2018-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|2018-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,775
|4,008
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2018-W Proof Gold $50
|2018-W Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,756
|4,072
|2018 (W) Platinum $100
|2018 (W) Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,250
|1,495
|1,570
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2018-W Proof Platinum $100
|2018-W Proof Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,635
|1,718