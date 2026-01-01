|2017 (S or W) Silver $1
|2017 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|51
|77
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2017-S Proof Silver $1
|2017-S Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|65
|96
|147
|2017-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|2017-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|58
|92
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2017-W Proof Silver $1
|2017-W Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|65
|89
|127
|2017 (W) Gold $5
|2017 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|461
|497
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2017-W Proof Gold $5
|2017-W Proof Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|375
|451
|484
|2017 (W) Gold $10
|2017 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|1,047
|1,112
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2017-W Proof Gold $10
|2017-W Proof Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,088
|1,174
|2017 (W) Gold $25
|2017 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,994
|2,010
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2017-W Proof Gold $25
|2017-W Proof Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,018
|2,090
|2017-W Palladium $25
|2017-W Palladium $25
|2,250
|2,270
|2,270
|2,280
|2,280
|2,280
|2,290
|2,390
|2,400
|2,510
|2,890
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2017 (W) Gold $50
|2017 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,844
|3,792
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2017-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|2017-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,775
|4,067
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2017-W Proof Gold $50
|2017-W Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,759
|4,072
|2017 (W) Platinum $100
|2017 (W) Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,250
|1,612
|1,750
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2017-W Proof Platinum $100
|2017-W Proof Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,627
|1,743