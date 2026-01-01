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American Eagles

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American Eagles

American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins

The American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coin was introduced during first-strike ceremonies on Oct. 29, 1986.

The American Eagle silver bullion program came into being a...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

American Eagles
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
2017 (S or W) Silver $12017 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 51 77 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-S Proof Silver $12017-S Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 65 96 147
2017-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $12017-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 58 92 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-W Proof Silver $12017-W Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 65 89 127
2017 (W) Gold $52017 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 497 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-W Proof Gold $52017-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 451 484
2017 (W) Gold $102017 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,047 1,112 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-W Proof Gold $102017-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,174
2017 (W) Gold $252017 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,450 1,450 1,450 1,450 1,994 2,010 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-W Proof Gold $252017-W Proof Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,018 2,090
2017-W Palladium $252017-W Palladium $25 2,250 2,270 2,270 2,280 2,280 2,280 2,290 2,390 2,400 2,510 2,890 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017 (W) Gold $502017 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,844 3,792 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $502017-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,775 4,067 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-W Proof Gold $502017-W Proof Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,759 4,072
2017 (W) Platinum $1002017 (W) Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,250 1,612 1,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-W Proof Platinum $1002017-W Proof Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,627 1,743
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified