|2016 (S or W) Silver $1
|2016 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|52
|103
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2016-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|2016-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|50
|55
|63
|108
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2016-W Proof Silver $1
|2016-W Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|65
|94
|142
|2016 (W) Gold $5
|2016 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|465
|502
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2016-W Proof Gold $5
|2016-W Proof Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|375
|454
|484
|2016 (W) Gold $10
|2016 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|1,047
|1,112
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2016-W Proof Gold $10
|2016-W Proof Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,088
|1,174
|2016 (W) Gold $25
|2016 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,985
|2,019
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2016-W Proof Gold $25
|2016-W Proof Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,018
|2,090
|2016 (W) Gold $50
|2016 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,844
|4,028
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2016-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|2016-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,100
|3,775
|4,058
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2016-W Proof Gold $50
|2016-W Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,756
|4,072
|2016 (W) Platinum $100
|2016 (W) Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,250
|1,612
|1,783
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2016-W Proof Platinum $100
|2016-W Proof Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,618
|1,818