|2015 (S or W) Silver $1
|2015 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|59
|77
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2015-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|2015-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|50
|60
|122
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2015-W Proof Silver $1
|2015-W Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|65
|89
|130
|2015 (W) Gold $5
|2015 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|461
|510
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2015-W Proof Gold $5
|2015-W Proof Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|375
|451
|485
|2015 (W) Gold $10
|2015 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|1,047
|1,112
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2015-W Proof Gold $10
|2015-W Proof Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,088
|1,174
|2015 (W) Gold $25
|2015 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,994
|2,010
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2015-W Proof Gold $25
|2015-W Proof Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,018
|2,098
|2015 (W) Gold $50
|2015 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,853
|3,978
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2015-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|2015-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,775
|4,042
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2015-W Proof Gold $50
|2015-W Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,756
|3,972
|2015 (W) Platinum $100
|2015 (W) Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,250
|1,620
|1,745
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2015-W Proof Platinum $100
|2015-W Proof Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,000
|2,000
|2,000
|2,150
|2,067
|2,600