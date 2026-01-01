|2014 (S or W) Silver $1
|2014 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|58
|73
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2014-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|2014-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|50
|55
|61
|89
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2014-W Proof Silver $1
|2014-W Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|60
|89
|130
|2014 (W) Gold $5
|2014 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|461
|505
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2014-W Proof Gold $5
|2014-W Proof Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|375
|451
|484
|2014 (W) Gold $10
|2014 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,047
|1,112
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2014-W Proof Gold $10
|2014-W Proof Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,088
|1,174
|2014 (W) Gold $25
|2014 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,994
|2,060
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2014-W Proof Gold $25
|2014-W Proof Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,018
|2,090
|2014 (W) Gold $50
|2014 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,844
|3,911
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2014-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|2014-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,775
|4,058
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2014-W Proof Gold $50
|2014-W Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,756
|3,972
|2014 (W) Platinum $100
|2014 (W) Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,250
|1,571
|1,783
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2014-W Proof Platinum $100
|2014-W Proof Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,800
|1,800
|1,800
|1,800
|1,900
|2,942