|2013 (S or W) Silver $1
|2013 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|54
|74
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2013-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|2013-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|40
|45
|68
|122
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2013-W Enhanced Uncirculated Silver $1
|2013-W Enhanced Uncirculated Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|50
|55
|87
|113
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2013-W Proof Silver $1
|2013-W Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|60
|89
|123
|2013-W Reverse Proof Silver $1
|2013-W Reverse Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|90
|90
|103
|173
|2013 (W) Gold $5
|2013 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|451
|505
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2013-W Proof Gold $5
|2013-W Proof Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|451
|490
|2013 (W) Gold $10
|2013 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|1,047
|1,116
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2013-W Proof Gold $10
|2013-W Proof Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,088
|1,174
|2014 (W) Gold $10
|2014 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|850
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2013 (W) Gold $25
|2013 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,994
|2,060
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2013-W Proof Gold $25
|2013-W Proof Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,018
|2,090
|2013 (W) Gold $50
|2013 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,844
|3,792
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2013-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|2013-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,775
|4,025
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2013-W Proof Gold $50
|2013-W Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,756
|3,972
|2013-W Proof Platinum $100
|2013-W Proof Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,350
|1,668
|2,250