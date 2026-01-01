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American Eagles

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American Eagles

American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins

The American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coin was introduced during first-strike ceremonies on Oct. 29, 1986.

The American Eagle silver bullion program came into being a...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

American Eagles
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
2013 (S or W) Silver $12013 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 54 74 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $12013-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 40 45 68 122 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-W Enhanced Uncirculated Silver $12013-W Enhanced Uncirculated Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 50 55 87 113 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-W Proof Silver $12013-W Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 60 89 123
2013-W Reverse Proof Silver $12013-W Reverse Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 90 90 103 173
2013 (W) Gold $52013 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 451 505 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-W Proof Gold $52013-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 451 490
2013 (W) Gold $102013 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,047 1,116 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-W Proof Gold $102013-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,174
2014 (W) Gold $102014 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 850 900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013 (W) Gold $252013 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,450 1,450 1,450 1,450 1,994 2,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-W Proof Gold $252013-W Proof Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,018 2,090
2013 (W) Gold $502013 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,844 3,792 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $502013-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,775 4,025 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-W Proof Gold $502013-W Proof Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,756 3,972
2013-W Proof Platinum $1002013-W Proof Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,350 1,668 2,250
 
Public Auctions
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