|2011 (S or W) Silver $1
|2011 (S or W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|60
|83
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2011-P Reverse Proof Silver $1
|2011-P Reverse Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|200
|200
|200
|200
|258
|447
|2011-S Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|2011-S Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|150
|150
|150
|150
|175
|275
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2011-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|2011-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|45
|45
|53
|88
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2011-W Proof Silver $1
|2011-W Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|60
|87
|130
|2011 (W) Gold $5
|2011 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|461
|505
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2011-W Proof Gold $5
|2011-W Proof Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|451
|495
|2011 (W) Gold $10
|2011 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|1,051
|1,112
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2011-W Proof Gold $10
|2011-W Proof Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,084
|1,174
|2011 (W) Gold $25
|2011 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,400
|1,400
|1,400
|1,400
|1,994
|2,069
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2011-W Proof Gold $25
|2011-W Proof Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,018
|2,090
|2011 (W) Gold $50
|2011 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,844
|3,792
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2011-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|2011-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,100
|3,775
|3,975
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2011-W Proof Gold $50
|2011-W Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,756
|3,972
|2011-W Proof Platinum $100
|2011-W Proof Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,600
|1,600
|1,600
|1,600
|1,717
|1,933