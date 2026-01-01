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American Eagles

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American Eagles

American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins

The American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coin was introduced during first-strike ceremonies on Oct. 29, 1986.

The American Eagle silver bullion program came into being a...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

American Eagles
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
2011 (S or W) Silver $12011 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 60 83 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-P Reverse Proof Silver $12011-P Reverse Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 200 200 200 200 258 447
2011-S Burnished Uncirculated Silver $12011-S Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 150 150 150 150 175 275 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $12011-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 53 88 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-W Proof Silver $12011-W Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 60 87 130
2011 (W) Gold $52011 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 505 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-W Proof Gold $52011-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 451 495
2011 (W) Gold $102011 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 1,051 1,112 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-W Proof Gold $102011-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,084 1,174
2011 (W) Gold $252011 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,994 2,069 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-W Proof Gold $252011-W Proof Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,018 2,090
2011 (W) Gold $502011 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,844 3,792 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $502011-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,100 3,775 3,975 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-W Proof Gold $502011-W Proof Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,756 3,972
2011-W Proof Platinum $1002011-W Proof Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,600 1,600 1,600 1,600 1,717 1,933
 
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