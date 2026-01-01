|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $5
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $5
|585
|825
|-.-
|-.-
|2008-W Proof Gold $5
|2008-W Proof Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|750
|975
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $10
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $10
|1,300
|1,650
|-.-
|-.-
|2008-W Proof Gold $10
|2008-W Proof Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|1,450
|2,100
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $25
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $25
|1,750
|2,150
|-.-
|-.-
|2008-W Proof Gold $25
|2008-W Proof Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|1,975
|2,800
|2008 (W) Gold $50
|2008 (W) Gold $50
|5,000
|5,000
|5,000
|5,000
|5,200
|5,250
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|2008-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|4,900
|4,900
|4,900
|4,900
|5,000
|5,100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2008-W Proof Gold $50
|2008-W Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|4,600
|4,600
|4,600
|4,600
|4,800
|5,100