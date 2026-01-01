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American Eagles

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American Eagles

American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins

The American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coin was introduced during first-strike ceremonies on Oct. 29, 1986.

The American Eagle silver bullion program came into being a...READ MORE

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American Eagles
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
2006 (W) Silver $12006 (W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 50 55 63 145 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-P Reverse Proof Silver $12006-P Reverse Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 125 125 125 125 127 360
2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $12006-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 50 50 50 55 72 162 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-W Proof Silver $12006-W Proof Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 65 90 127
2006 (W) Gold $52006 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 465 505 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $52006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 439 500 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-W Proof Gold $52006-W Proof Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 451 525
2006 (W) Gold $102006 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 880 880 880 1,047 1,112 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-W Proof Gold $102006-W Proof Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,089 1,179
2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $102006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 992 1,207 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $102006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 733 975 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-W Proof Platinum $102006-W Proof Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 150 150 150 150 221 278
2006 (W) Platinum $102006 (W) Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 180 180 190 214 257 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006 (W) Gold $252006 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,450 1,450 1,450 1,450 1,977 2,010 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $252006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,837 2,083 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-W Proof Gold $252006-W Proof Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,018 2,098
2006-W Proof Platinum $252006-W Proof Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 375 -.- -.- 375 457 548
2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $252006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 700 700 700 700 1,142 1,383 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006 (W) Platinum $252006 (W) Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 300 300 300 453 558 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006 (W) Gold $502006 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,878 4,111 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $502006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,100 3,100 3,100 3,100 3,775 4,058 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-W Proof Gold $502006-W Proof Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,769 4,089
2006-W Reverse Proof Gold $502006-W Reverse Proof Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,200 3,617 4,250
2006-W Proof Platinum $502006-W Proof Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 700 700 700 700 878 1,058
2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $502006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,100 1,100 1,100 1,100 1,783 2,412 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006 (W) Platinum $502006 (W) Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 650 837 983 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006 (W) Platinum $1002006 (W) Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,563 2,233 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $1002006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,700 1,700 1,700 1,900 2,933 3,617 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-W Proof Platinum $1002006-W Proof Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,667 1,908
 
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