|2006 (W) Silver $1
|2006 (W) Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|45
|45
|50
|55
|63
|145
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006-P Reverse Proof Silver $1
|2006-P Reverse Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|125
|125
|125
|125
|127
|360
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|50
|50
|50
|55
|72
|162
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006-W Proof Silver $1
|2006-W Proof Silver $1
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|60
|60
|60
|65
|90
|127
|2006 (W) Gold $5
|2006 (W) Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|465
|505
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $5
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|439
|500
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006-W Proof Gold $5
|2006-W Proof Gold $5
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|451
|525
|2006 (W) Gold $10
|2006 (W) Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|880
|880
|880
|1,047
|1,112
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006-W Proof Gold $10
|2006-W Proof Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|-.-
|-.-
|900
|1,089
|1,179
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $10
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|800
|800
|800
|800
|992
|1,207
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $10
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|350
|350
|350
|350
|733
|975
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006-W Proof Platinum $10
|2006-W Proof Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|150
|150
|150
|150
|221
|278
|2006 (W) Platinum $10
|2006 (W) Platinum $10
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|180
|180
|180
|190
|214
|257
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006 (W) Gold $25
|2006 (W) Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,450
|1,977
|2,010
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $25
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,837
|2,083
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006-W Proof Gold $25
|2006-W Proof Gold $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|1,500
|2,018
|2,098
|2006-W Proof Platinum $25
|2006-W Proof Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|375
|-.-
|-.-
|375
|457
|548
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $25
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|700
|700
|700
|700
|1,142
|1,383
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006 (W) Platinum $25
|2006 (W) Platinum $25
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|300
|300
|300
|300
|453
|558
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006 (W) Gold $50
|2006 (W) Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|2,800
|3,878
|4,111
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,100
|3,100
|3,100
|3,100
|3,775
|4,058
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006-W Proof Gold $50
|2006-W Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,769
|4,089
|2006-W Reverse Proof Gold $50
|2006-W Reverse Proof Gold $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|3,000
|3,000
|3,000
|3,200
|3,617
|4,250
|2006-W Proof Platinum $50
|2006-W Proof Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|700
|700
|700
|700
|878
|1,058
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $50
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,100
|1,100
|1,100
|1,100
|1,783
|2,412
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006 (W) Platinum $50
|2006 (W) Platinum $50
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|650
|650
|650
|650
|837
|983
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006 (W) Platinum $100
|2006 (W) Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,200
|1,563
|2,233
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $100
|2006-W Burnished Uncirculated Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,700
|1,700
|1,700
|1,900
|2,933
|3,617
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|2006-W Proof Platinum $100
|2006-W Proof Platinum $100
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|-.-
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,300
|1,667
|1,908