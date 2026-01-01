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American Eagles

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American Eagles

American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins

The American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coin was introduced during first-strike ceremonies on Oct. 29, 1986.

The American Eagle silver bullion program came into being a...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

American Eagles
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
2005 (W) Silver $12005 (W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 61 130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-W Silver $12005-W Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 65 91 138
2005 (W) Gold $52005 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 451 475 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-W Gold $52005-W Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 451 520
2005 (W) Gold $102005 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 850 850 850 1,047 1,117 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-W Gold $102005-W Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,208
2005-W Platinum $102005-W Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 150 150 150 150 216 345
2005 (W) Platinum $102005 (W) Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 180 180 190 202 268 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005 (W) Gold $252005 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,450 1,450 1,450 1,450 1,977 2,019 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-W Gold $252005-W Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,018 2,098
2005-W Platinum $252005-W Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 400 -.- -.- 400 457 633
2005 (W) Platinum $252005 (W) Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 300 300 300 453 525 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005 (W) Gold $502005 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,844 4,011 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-W Gold $502005-W Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,100 3,797 4,106
2005-W Platinum $502005-W Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 750 750 750 750 908 1,050
2005 (W) Platinum $502005 (W) Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 700 700 700 700 803 1,083 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005 (W) Platinum $1002005 (W) Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,613 2,617 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-W Platinum $1002005-W Platinum $100 1,840 1,840 1,850 1,850 1,860 1,870 1,870 1,960 1,960 2,050 2,620 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,867 2,383
 
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