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American Eagles

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American Eagles

American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins

The American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coin was introduced during first-strike ceremonies on Oct. 29, 1986.

The American Eagle silver bullion program came into being a...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

American Eagles
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
2004 (W) Silver $12004 (W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 60 135 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004-W Silver $12004-W Silver $1 58.30 58.30 59.40 60.50 61.60 69.30 71.50 78.20 83.95 93.75 150 60 60 60 65 90 148
2004 (W) Gold $52004 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 520 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004-W Gold $52004-W Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 451 501
2004 (W) Gold $102004 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 850 850 850 1,047 1,137 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004-W Gold $102004-W Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,183
2004-W Platinum $102004-W Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 225 225 225 225 253 432
2004 (W) Platinum $102004 (W) Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 180 180 190 212 310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004 (S or W) Gold $252004 (S or W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,450 1,450 1,450 1,450 1,977 2,052 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004-W Gold $252004-W Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,027 2,107
2004-W Platinum $252004-W Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 400 -.- -.- 400 605 892
2004 (W) Platinum $252004 (W) Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 300 300 300 466 533 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004 (S or W) Gold $502004 (S or W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,911 3,986 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004-W Gold $502004-W Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,772 3,950
2004-W Platinum $502004-W Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 800 958 1,083
2004 (W) Platinum $502004 (W) Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 650 803 1,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004 (W) Platinum $1002004 (W) Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,696 2,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004-W Platinum $1002004-W Platinum $100 1,840 1,840 1,850 1,850 1,860 1,870 1,870 1,960 1,960 2,050 2,620 1,700 1,700 1,700 1,750 1,867 2,617
 
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