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American Eagles

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American Eagles

American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins

The American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coin was introduced during first-strike ceremonies on Oct. 29, 1986.

The American Eagle silver bullion program came into being a...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

American Eagles
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
2003 (W) Silver $12003 (W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 68 162 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003-W Silver $12003-W Silver $1 58.30 58.30 59.40 60.50 61.60 69.30 71.50 78.20 83.95 93.75 143.75 60 60 60 65 90 147
2003 (W) Gold $52003 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 501 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003-W Gold $52003-W Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 451 501
2003 (W) Gold $102003 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 850 1,047 1,096 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003-W Gold $102003-W Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,199
2003-W Platinum $102003-W Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 140 150 150 150 211 293
2003 (W) Platinum $102003 (W) Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 180 180 190 204 475 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003 (S or W) Gold $252003 (S or W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,450 1,977 2,072 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003-W Gold $252003-W Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,035 2,107
2003-W Platinum $252003-W Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 375 -.- -.- 375 449 540
2003 (W) Platinum $252003 (W) Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 300 300 300 464 542 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003 (S or W) Gold $502003 (S or W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,850 3,978 4,028 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003-W Gold $502003-W Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,756 3,989
2003-W Platinum $502003-W Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 700 700 700 700 875 983
2003 (W) Platinum $502003 (W) Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 650 807 1,108 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003 (W) Platinum $1002003 (W) Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,633 6,883 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003-W Platinum $1002003-W Platinum $100 1,840 1,840 1,850 1,850 1,860 1,870 1,870 1,960 1,960 2,050 2,620 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,627 2,117
 
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