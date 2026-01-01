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American Eagles

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American Eagles

American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins

The American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coin was introduced during first-strike ceremonies on Oct. 29, 1986.

The American Eagle silver bullion program came into being a...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

American Eagles
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
2002 (W) Silver $12002 (W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 64 245 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002-W Silver $12002-W Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 65 94 168
2002 (W) Gold $52002 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 465 512 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002-W Gold $52002-W Gold $5 1,070 1,070 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,080 1,090 1,090 1,090 1,140 1,430 350 375 451 512
2002 (W) Gold $102002 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 850 1,134 1,392 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002-W Gold $102002-W Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,093 1,183
2002-W Platinum $102002-W Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 140 150 150 150 206 293
2002 (W) Platinum $102002 (W) Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 180 180 190 206 355 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002 (S or W) Gold $252002 (S or W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,450 2,099 2,375 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002-W Gold $252002-W Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,035 2,098
2002-W Platinum $252002-W Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 375 -.- -.- 375 449 512
2002 (W) Platinum $252002 (W) Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 300 300 300 463 608 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002 (S or W) Gold $502002 (S or W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,844 3,901 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002-W Gold $502002-W Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,756 3,972
2002-W Platinum $502002-W Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 750 750 750 750 892 967
2002 (W) Platinum $502002 (W) Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 650 817 1,767 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002 (W) Platinum $1002002 (W) Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,696 12,167 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002-W Platinum $1002002-W Platinum $100 1,840 1,840 1,850 1,850 1,860 1,870 1,870 1,960 1,960 2,050 2,620 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,627 1,950
 
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