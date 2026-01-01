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American Eagles

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American Eagles

American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins

The American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coin was introduced during first-strike ceremonies on Oct. 29, 1986.

The American Eagle silver bullion program came into being a...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

American Eagles
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
2000 (S or W) Silver $12000 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 73 5,417 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-P Silver $12000-P Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 65 92 363
2000 (S or W) Gold $52000 (S or W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 470 525 -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-W Gold $52000-W Gold $5 459.80 462 464.20 468.60 470.80 473 475.20 499.10 501.40 528 640 350 375 375 425
2000 (S or W) Gold $102000 (S or W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 850 1,047 1,305 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-W Gold $102000-W Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,183
2000-W Platinum $102000-W Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 140 150 150 150 206 282
2000 (W) Platinum $102000 (W) Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 180 180 190 215 842 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000 (S or W) Gold $252000 (S or W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,450 1,600 2,842 3,767 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-W Gold $252000-W Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,035 2,107
2000-W Platinum $252000-W Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 375 -.- -.- 375 449 515
2000 (W) Platinum $252000 (W) Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 300 300 300 453 1,867 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000 (S or W) Gold $502000 (S or W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,844 3,908 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-W Gold $502000-W Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,756 4,097
2000-W Platinum $502000-W Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 750 750 750 750 888 1,000
2000 (W) Platinum $502000 (W) Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 650 862 11,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000 (W) Platinum $1002000 (W) Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,563 31,333 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-W Platinum $1002000-W Platinum $100 1,840 1,840 1,850 1,850 1,860 1,870 1,870 1,960 1,960 2,050 2,620 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,350 1,677 1,867
 
Public Auctions
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