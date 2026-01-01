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American Eagles

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American Eagles

American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins

The American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coin was introduced during first-strike ceremonies on Oct. 29, 1986.

The American Eagle silver bullion program came into being a...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

American Eagles
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
1999 (S or W) Silver $11999 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 77 10,167 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-P Silver $11999-P Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 60 92 313
1999 (S or W) Gold $51999 (S or W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 525 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-W Gold $51999-W Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 440 545
1999 (S or W) Gold $101999 (S or W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 850 1,101 1,201 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-W Gold $101999-W Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,109 1,198
1999-W Platinum $101999-W Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 140 150 150 150 203 305
1999 (W) Platinum $101999 (W) Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 180 180 200 220 1,983 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999 (S or W) Gold $251999 (S or W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,450 1,500 2,002 6,767 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-W Gold $251999-W Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,600 1,600 1,600 1,600 2,072 2,140
1999-W Platinum $251999-W Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 375 -.- -.- 375 449 507
1999 (W) Platinum $251999 (W) Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 300 300 300 489 4,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999 (S or W) Gold $501999 (S or W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,844 3,753 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-W Gold $501999-W Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,772 4,197
1999-W Platinum $501999-W Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 700 700 700 700 879 1,033
1999 (W) Platinum $501999 (W) Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 650 855 15,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999 (W) Platinum $1001999 (W) Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,800 1,800 1,800 1,800 2,183 32,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-W Platinum $1001999-W Platinum $100 1,840 1,840 1,850 1,850 1,860 1,870 1,870 1,960 1,960 2,050 2,620 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,350 1,568 2,275
 
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