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American Eagles

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American Eagles

American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins

The American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coin was introduced during first-strike ceremonies on Oct. 29, 1986.

The American Eagle silver bullion program came into being a...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

American Eagles
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
1998 (S or W) Silver $11998 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 77 1,233 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998-P Silver $11998-P Silver $1 58.30 58.30 59.40 60.50 61.60 69.30 71.50 78.20 83.95 93.75 200 60 60 60 65 93 225
1998 (S or W) Gold $51998 (S or W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 525 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998-W Gold $51998-W Gold $5 459.80 462 464.20 468.60 470.80 473 475.20 499.10 501.40 528 640 350 375 451 520
1998 (S or W) Gold $101998 (S or W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 800 850 1,101 1,633 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998-W Gold $101998-W Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,200
1998-W Platinum $101998-W Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 140 150 150 150 214 348
1998 (W) Platinum $101998 (W) Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 200 200 200 200 258 5,800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998 (S or W) Gold $251998 (S or W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,500 2,010 3,783 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998-W Gold $251998-W Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,043 2,095
1998-W Platinum $251998-W Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 375 -.- -.- 375 463 575
1998 (W) Platinum $251998 (W) Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 300 300 300 458 1,483 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998 (S or W) Gold $501998 (S or W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 4,011 3,894 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998-W Gold $501998-W Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,100 3,797 4,181
1998-W Platinum $501998-W Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 700 700 700 700 879 999
1998 (W) Platinum $501998 (W) Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 650 650 650 650 837 11,167 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998 (W) Platinum $1001998 (W) Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,580 60,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998-W Platinum $1001998-W Platinum $100 1,840 1,840 1,850 1,850 1,860 1,870 1,870 1,960 1,960 2,050 2,620 1,400 1,400 1,450 1,500 1,650 1,933
 
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