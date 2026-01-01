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American Eagles

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American Eagles

American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins

The American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coin was introduced during first-strike ceremonies on Oct. 29, 1986.

The American Eagle silver bullion program came into being a...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

American Eagles
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
1997 (S or W) Silver $11997 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 83 1,317 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-P Silver $11997-P Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 65 115 505
1997 (S or W) Gold $51997 (S or W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 461 520 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-W Gold $51997-W Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 451 520
1997 (S or W) Gold $101997 (S or W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 800 850 850 1,101 2,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-W Gold $101997-W Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,200
1997-W Platinum $101997-W Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 140 150 150 150 223 355
1997 (W) Platinum $101997 (W) Platinum $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 180 180 180 180 236 1,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997 (S or W) Gold $251997 (S or W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,500 2,892 3,917 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-W Gold $251997-W Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,043 2,095
1997-W Platinum $251997-W Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 375 -.- -.- 375 449 558
1997 (W) Platinum $251997 (W) Platinum $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 300 300 300 498 3,283 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997 (S or W) Gold $501997 (S or W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,944 4,033 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-W Gold $501997-W Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,100 3,789 4,106
1997-W Platinum $501997-W Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 750 750 750 750 879 1,150
1997 (W) Platinum $501997 (W) Platinum $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 700 700 700 700 878 4,167 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997 (W) Platinum $1001997 (W) Platinum $100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,200 1,200 1,200 1,600 1,650 30,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-W Platinum $1001997-W Platinum $100 1,840 1,840 1,850 1,850 1,860 1,870 1,870 1,960 1,960 2,050 2,620 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,300 1,627 2,367
 
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