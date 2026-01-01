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American Eagles

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American Eagles

American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins

The American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coin was introduced during first-strike ceremonies on Oct. 29, 1986.

The American Eagle silver bullion program came into being a...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

American Eagles
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
1996 (S or W) Silver $11996 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 50 55 55 58 128 4,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-P Silver $11996-P Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 60 60 65 102 405
1996 (W) Gold $51996 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 470 535 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-W Gold $51996-W Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 451 520
1996 (W) Gold $101996 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 900 900 1,000 2,117 2,733 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-W Gold $101996-W Gold $10 1,140 1,150 1,150 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,160 1,220 1,220 1,280 1,490 900 -.- -.- 900 1,088 1,200
1996 (W) Gold $251996 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,400 1,600 3,750 4,667 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-W Gold $251996-W Gold $25 2,250 2,270 2,270 2,280 2,280 2,280 2,290 2,390 2,400 2,510 2,890 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,035 2,095
1996 (W) Gold $501996 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,850 3,894 6,917 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-W Gold $501996-W Gold $50 4,500 4,510 4,520 4,530 4,530 4,540 4,540 4,760 4,760 4,970 5,720 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,772 4,172
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified