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American Eagles

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American Eagles

American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins

The American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coin was introduced during first-strike ceremonies on Oct. 29, 1986.

The American Eagle silver bullion program came into being a...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

American Eagles
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
1995 (S or W) Silver $11995 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 94 1,367 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-P Silver $11995-P Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 60 -.- -.- 65 95 392
1995-W Silver $11995-W Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,500 2,525 2,550 2,800 3,683 19,667
1995 (W) Gold $51995 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 470 760 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-W Gold $51995-W Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 451 495
1995 (W) Gold $101995 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 900 900 1,000 2,217 5,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-W Gold $101995-W Gold $10 1,140 1,150 1,150 1,150 1,160 1,160 1,160 1,220 1,220 1,280 1,490 900 -.- -.- 900 1,084 1,200
1995 (W) Gold $251995 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,500 1,800 4,075 5,533 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-W Gold $251995-W Gold $25 2,250 2,270 2,270 2,280 2,280 2,280 2,290 2,390 2,400 2,510 2,890 1,500 1,500 1,500 1,500 2,035 2,095
1995 (W) Gold $501995 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,864 6,783 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-W Gold $501995-W Gold $50 4,500 4,510 4,520 4,530 4,530 4,540 4,540 4,760 4,760 4,970 5,720 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,100 3,822 4,189
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified