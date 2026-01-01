Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

American Eagles

Enlarge
Enlarge
American Eagles

American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coins

The American Eagle 1-ounce silver bullion coin was introduced during first-strike ceremonies on Oct. 29, 1986.

The American Eagle silver bullion program came into being a...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
American Eagles
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
American Eagles
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

American Eagles
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-66 DC PF-67 DC PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
1993 (S or W) Silver $11993 (S or W) Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45 45 45 45 77 3,900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1993-P Silver $11993-P Silver $1 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 65 -.- -.- 70 127 892
1993 (W) Gold $51993 (W) Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 350 350 350 467 790 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1993-P Gold $51993-P Gold $5 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 350 375 462 505
1993 (W) Gold $101993 (W) Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 800 850 900 1,000 2,083 2,667 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1993-P Gold $101993-P Gold $10 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 900 -.- -.- 900 1,093 1,208
1993 (W) Gold $251993 (W) Gold $25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,400 1,400 1,500 1,700 2,958 3,608 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1993-P Gold $251993-P Gold $25 2,250 2,270 2,270 2,280 2,280 2,280 2,290 2,390 2,400 2,510 4,060 1,600 1,600 1,600 1,600 2,112 4,300
1993 (W) Gold $501993 (W) Gold $50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,800 2,800 2,800 2,800 3,944 4,635 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1993-W Gold $501993-W Gold $50 4,500 4,510 4,520 4,530 4,530 4,540 4,540 4,760 4,760 4,970 5,720 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,000 3,789 4,222
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified