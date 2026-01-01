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Mint Sets

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Mint Sets

Uncirculated Mint sets contain coins produced under more or less standard conditions, and which are packaged as a set and sold for a fee over the coins face value. The sets provide collectors with Uncirculated examples of each coin struck for circ...READ MORE

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Coin values search results

Mint Sets
  Low High
 
  Low High
1976 1976 7 8
1976-S 3-piece 40% silver 1976-S 3-piece 40% silver 18 22
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified