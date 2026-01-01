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Walking Liberty Half Dollar

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Walking Liberty Half Dollar

Walk into Liberty's world

Walk right into the world of collecting Walking Liberty half dollar coins, a series struck between 1916 and 1945.

Adolph A. Weinman's obverse design for the Walking Liberty half dollar has...READ MORE

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Walking Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-67
1916 1916 50 50.60 63.25 92 192 252 360 390 480 650 720 790 1,020 1,110 1,780 2,880 5,790 20,150 33,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916-D 1916-D 50 49.45 65.55 92 186 270 408 450 540 700 740 800 960 1,310 1,720 2,720 5,750 27,890 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916-S 1916-S 100 86.25 174 330 528 760 1,320 1,560 1,920 2,430 2,580 2,760 3,330 3,970 5,160 8,380 28,930 64,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917 1917 30 31.05 32.20 33.35 34.50 50.40 86.40 104.40 132 204 222 252 360 425 640 1,110 3,380 18,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917-D Obverse Mint mark 1917-D Obverse Mint mark 45 35.65 51.75 94.30 180 390 480 540 650 990 1,020 1,060 1,260 1,970 2,590 6,840 33,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917-D Reverse Mint mark 1917-D Reverse Mint mark 40 32.20 35.65 63.25 174 372 540 690 930 1,230 1,290 1,410 1,860 2,440 3,810 12,090 39,330 59,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917-S Obverse Mint mark 1917-S Obverse Mint mark 50 34.50 57.50 216 540 920 1,590 1,860 3,030 4,350 4,710 4,860 5,470 7,160 9,840 23,560 50,380 156,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917-S Reverse Mint mark 1917-S Reverse Mint mark 30 31.05 34.50 47.15 66.70 198 312 420 570 770 1,170 1,320 1,590 2,090 3,530 10,910 36,730 51,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1918 1918 35 31.05 33.35 37.95 78.20 198 282 348 480 660 750 870 1,090 1,410 2,530 4,320 15,930 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1918-D 1918-D 35 32.20 35.65 52.90 149.50 378 670 770 1,030 1,590 1,770 1,950 2,440 2,720 5,530 32,500 126,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1918-S 1918-S 35 31.05 33.35 35.65 43.70 132 258 330 462 640 780 1,010 1,470 1,880 3,470 15,930 72,220 94,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1919 1919 40 36.80 57.50 98.90 324 660 1,110 1,350 1,980 2,370 2,610 2,910 3,560 4,810 5,750 11,570 18,530 45,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1919-D 1919-D 40 36.80 65.55 198 420 1,290 2,490 2,820 3,870 5,970 6,870 7,260 9,530 12,090 26,940 180,050 312,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1919-S 1919-S 35 32.20 49.45 98.90 348 1,130 2,070 2,850 3,090 5,010 5,550 5,940 8,030 9,840 12,500 22,810 41,600 66,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1920 1920 35 31.05 32.20 34.50 48.30 110.40 204 240 390 570 620 690 750 1,080 1,470 3,560 10,890 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1920-D 1920-D 30 34.50 39.10 102 324 680 1,230 1,410 2,010 2,820 3,060 3,330 4,740 7,470 11,410 26,250 51,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1920-S 1920-S 35 31.05 35.65 44.85 115 288 650 720 940 1,230 1,350 1,650 2,730 4,530 6,530 22,690 45,830 70,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921 1921 125 132 234 510 1,000 2,460 3,660 4,170 4,950 6,900 7,350 7,710 8,460 10,280 16,190 31,530 55,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921-D 1921-D 200 300 480 710 1,590 3,930 4,830 5,910 7,470 10,290 10,950 11,220 11,460 16,060 21,560 46,220 120,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921-S 1921-S 70 82.80 144 390 990 4,440 9,420 11,850 17,220 20,100 23,700 26,700 31,500 49,310 62,190 133,250 237,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1923-S 1923-S 40 33.35 41.40 69 258 1,000 2,100 2,280 3,150 4,110 4,380 4,590 5,130 6,130 9,660 18,920 40,630 86,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1927-S 1927-S 35 32.20 34.50 36.80 82.80 420 800 870 1,560 2,040 2,190 2,340 2,700 3,220 4,660 8,810 34,390 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1928-S 1928-S 35 29.90 40.25 50.60 115 300 740 820 1,200 2,040 2,130 2,340 2,940 3,660 4,660 9,490 22,820 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1929-D 1929-D 30 29.90 32.20 33.35 46 120 180 282 390 510 570 570 900 1,060 1,500 2,470 4,750 45,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1929-S 1929-S 30 29.90 33.35 35.65 48.30 168 282 318 420 600 680 710 930 1,310 1,780 3,190 5,820 43,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1933-S 1933-S 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 35.65 98.40 270 360 480 650 780 860 1,010 1,590 2,500 3,470 6,690 19,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1934 1934 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 32.40 33.60 42 62.40 75.60 86.40 96 143.75 187.50 375 525 1,790 6,730 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1934-D 1934-D 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 34.50 37.95 82.80 92.40 110.40 138 162 180 192 350 500 1,040 2,060 12,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1934-S 1934-S 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 35.65 48.30 105.60 132 174 330 360 420 540 1,060 1,230 2,440 4,030 18,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1935 1935 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 31.80 32.40 33.60 50.40 56.40 62.40 67.20 97.50 137.50 275 475 2,030 14,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1935-D 1935-D 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 61.20 66 120 144 162 180 228 325 500 1,280 3,030 18,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1935-S 1935-S 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 37.95 115.20 126 144 300 360 390 420 630 1,250 1,720 3,660 21,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936 1936 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 31.80 32.40 33.60 44.40 52.80 56.40 66 85 150 250 418.75 1,150 7,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936 1936 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,150 1,550 1,900 2,200 3,650 -.- 5,800 10,000
1936-D 1936-D 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 43.20 49.20 60 72 81.60 88.80 99.60 156.25 225 475 990 4,100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936-S 1936-S 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 64.80 68.40 85.20 110.40 162 174 186 250 450 760 1,440 12,840 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1937 1937 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 31.80 32.40 33.60 38.40 43.20 50.40 60 90 156.25 231.25 437.50 1,310 10,990 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1937 1937 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 475 500 550 700 1,000 -.- 1,300 2,150
1937-D 1937-D 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 39.10 86.40 93.60 108 126 174 198 222 325 525 700 830 3,150 19,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1937-S 1937-S 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 64.80 72 84 138 162 174 186 275 387.50 750 940 4,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1938 1938 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 38.40 42 51.60 66 84 86.40 96 150 212.50 368.75 568.75 1,850 6,830 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1938 1938 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 375 400 425 500 700 3,000 1,050 2,000
1938-D 1938-D 50 48.30 55.20 69 86.25 150 222 240 300 480 570 600 700 890 1,140 1,330 2,470 5,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939 1939 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 31.80 32.40 33.60 37.20 46.80 51.60 60 73.75 150 225 343.75 770 7,960 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939 1939 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 310 350 400 475 550 3,000 900 1,250
1939-D 1939-D 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 31.80 32.40 33.60 36 43.20 48 50.40 83.75 137.50 243.75 493.75 1,780 24,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939-S 1939-S 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 61.20 67.20 76.80 102 144 150 162 187.50 268.75 325 600 1,530 13,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1940 1940 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 40.80 43.20 46.80 57.50 110.40 162.50 250 730 4,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1940 1940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 275 325 400 450 500 -.- 600 900
1940-S 1940-S 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 48 50.40 52.80 75 187.50 475 980 12,900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1941 1941 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 40.80 43.20 46.80 52.80 98.40 156.25 181.25 550 5,470 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1941 1941 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 275 325 400 450 500 -.- 550 900
1941 No "AW" 1941 No "AW" -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 400 500 550 600 -.- 700 900
1941-D 1941-D 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 42 45.60 49.20 63.60 110 162.50 275 930 25,290 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1941-S 1941-S 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 32.20 37.20 40.80 52.80 76.80 85.20 91.20 120 204 443.75 970 22,040 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942 1942 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 40.80 43.20 46.80 52.80 98.40 156.25 181.25 640 14,300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942 1942 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 250 350 400 425 500 3,000 600 900
1942 Doubled Die Reverse 1942 Doubled Die Reverse -.- -.- -.- 40 50 60 70 -.- 125 175 190 -.- 200 225 325 525 2,200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942-D 1942-D 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 42 45.60 54 76.80 115 168.75 250 960 9,040 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942-S 1942-S 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 43.20 50.40 55.20 85.20 143.75 275 680 16,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1943 1943 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 40.80 43.20 46.80 52.80 98.40 156.25 181.25 550 9,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1943-D 1943-D 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 37.20 44.40 50.40 54 68.40 104.40 187.50 225 650 6,720 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1943-S 1943-S 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 37.20 45.60 51.60 56.40 69.60 138 200 487.50 4,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1944 1944 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 40.80 43.20 46.80 52.80 98.40 162.50 175 860 15,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1944-D 1944-D 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 42 44.40 48 63.60 108 162.50 218.75 910 8,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1944-S 1944-S 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 42 44.40 49.20 66 120 293.75 650 23,860 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1945 1945 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 40.80 43.20 46.80 52.80 98.40 162.50 187.50 780 31,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1945-D 1945-D 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 42 44.40 46.80 56.40 108 162.50 175 840 9,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1945-S 1945-S 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 43.20 45.60 49.20 64.80 105.60 162.50 312.50 3,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1946 1946 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 40.80 43.20 46.80 52.80 98.40 162.50 225 1,430 17,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1946 Doubled Die Reverse 1946 Doubled Die Reverse -.- 60 70 80 100 125 175 -.- 200 300 350 -.- 600 1,000 1,250 2,500 4,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1946-D 1946-D 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 31.05 33.60 34.80 36 44.40 48 49.20 56.40 104.40 156.25 200 1,630 17,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1946-S 1946-S 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 42 44.40 48 54 108 162.50 225 1,720 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1947 1947 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 42 44.40 49.20 56.40 105.60 162.50 225 2,470 32,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1947-D 1947-D 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 37.20 45.60 48 50.40 58.80 110.40 162.50 237.50 1,790 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-W Walking Liberty half dollar Gold2016-W Walking Liberty half dollar Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,200 -.- 2,200 2,200 2,200 2,200 2,200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1916 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1916 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. MS-60 576.00 Heritage Auctions 7595 Genuine PCGS
1916 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1916 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 216.00 Heritage Auctions 25295 ANACS
1917 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1917 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 180.00 Heritage Auctions 21426 Details NGC
1917 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1917 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 94.00 Heritage Auctions 27577 Genuine PCGS
1918 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1918 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 198.00 Heritage Auctions 21430 Details NGC
1918 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1918 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 170.40 Heritage Auctions 29487 Details NGC
1919 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1919 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 646.25 Heritage Auctions 3571 ANACS
1919 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1919 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,020.00 Heritage Auctions 25303 Details NGC
1920 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1920 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS-60 587.50 Heritage Auctions 3576 ANACS
1920 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (5/759). PCGS 1920 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (5/759). PCGS AU-50 164.50 Heritage Auctions 21099 ANACS
1921 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1921 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 2,040.00 Heritage Auctions 4496 Genuine PCGS
1921 50C -- Bent -- Details NGC. 1921 50C -- Bent -- Details NGC. VG-8 41.00 Heritage Auctions 27511 Details NGC
1923-S 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (36/218). PCGS 1923-S 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (36/218). PCGS AU-58 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8471 ANACS
1923-S 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (14/311). PCGS 1923-S 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (14/311). PCGS EF-40 258.50 Heritage Auctions 21101 ANACS
1927-S 50C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. 1927-S 50C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. MS-60 1,170.00 Heritage Auctions 23303 Details NGC
1927-S 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (19/483). PCGS 1927-S 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (19/483). PCGS AU-55 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8084 ANACS
1928-S 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1928-S 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 156.00 Heritage Auctions 23656 ANACS
1928-S 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (5/401). PCGS 1928-S 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (5/401). PCGS AU-50 246.75 Heritage Auctions 26584 ANACS
1929-D 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (63/656). PCGS 1929-D 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (63/656). PCGS AU-55 199.75 Heritage Auctions 29217 ANACS
1929-D 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (114/529). PCGS 1929-D 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (114/529). PCGS AU-58 305.50 Heritage Auctions 26179 ANACS
1929-S 50C VF30 PCGS. 1929-S 50C VF30 PCGS. EF-40 126.00 Heritage Auctions 25269 PCGS
1933-S 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (57/720). PCGS 1933-S 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (57/720). PCGS AU-55 246.75 Heritage Auctions 26585 ANACS
1934 50C -- Machine Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1934 50C -- Machine Damage -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 41.00 Heritage Auctions 25159 Genuine PCGS
1934 50C -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/2175). PCGS 1934 50C -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/2175). PCGS MS-60 41.00 Heritage Auctions 25246 Genuine PCGS
(20) 1935 50C NGC-Certified Half Dollars. (20) 1935 50C NGC-Certified Half Dollars. MS-64 3,055.00 Heritage Auctions 2734 NGC
1935 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (1/2151). PCGS 1935 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (1/2151). PCGS MS-60 41.00 Heritage Auctions 24217 Details NGC
(3)1936 50C MS63 NGC. (3)1936 50C MS63 NGC. MS-63 152.75 Heritage Auctions 27178 NGC
(3)1936 50C MS63 NGC. (3)1936 50C MS63 NGC. MS-63 152.75 Heritage Auctions 27919 NGC
1937 50C MS62 PCGS. 1937 50C MS62 PCGS. MS-62 71.00 Heritage Auctions 23360 PCGS
1937 50C MS62 PCGS. CAC. PCGS 1937 50C MS62 PCGS. CAC. PCGS MS-62 70.00 Heritage Auctions 21144 PCGS
(2)1938-D 50C VF20 NGC. (2)1938-D 50C VF20 NGC. VF-20 120.00 Heritage Auctions 23677 NGC
1938 50C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (30/2116). PCGS 1938 50C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (30/2116). PCGS AU-55 46.00 Heritage Auctions 24558 NGC
1936 50C MS63 PCGS. 1936 50C MS63 PCGS. MS-63 305.50 Heritage Auctions 21116 PCGS
1939 25C MS66 PCGS. PCGS 1939 25C MS66 PCGS. PCGS MS-66 305.50 Heritage Auctions 23116 PCGS
(10)1940-S 50C MS63 NGC. (10)1940-S 50C MS63 NGC. MS-63 514.65 Heritage Auctions 8493 NGC
(2)1940-S 50C MS63 NGC. (2)1940-S 50C MS63 NGC. MS-63 99.88 Heritage Auctions 22708 NGC
(2)1941-D 50C MS65 NGC. (2)1941-D 50C MS65 NGC. MS-65 223.25 Heritage Auctions 21164 NGC
(2)1941-D 50C MS65 NGC. (2)1941-D 50C MS65 NGC. MS-65 223.25 Heritage Auctions 21165 NGC
(2)1941-D 50C MS65 NGC. (2)1941-D 50C MS65 NGC. MS-65 211.50 Heritage Auctions 20275 NGC
(2)1942 50C AU58 PCGS. (2)1942 50C AU58 PCGS. AU-58 47.00 Heritage Auctions 27336 PCGS
(2)1942 50C MS64 NGC. (2)1942 50C MS64 NGC. MS-64 198.00 Heritage Auctions 25883 NGC
(2)1943 50C MS63 PCGS. (2)1943 50C MS63 PCGS. MS-63 127.00 Heritage Auctions 23281 PCGS
(2)1943 50C MS64 NGC. (2)1943 50C MS64 NGC. MS-64 192.00 Heritage Auctions 21460 NGC
(2) 1944 50C MS64 PCGS. (2) 1944 50C MS64 PCGS. MS-64 89.00 Heritage Auctions 25214 PCGS
(2)1944-S 50C Walking Liberty Half Dollar MS64 PCGS. (2)1944-S 50C Walking Liberty Half Dollar MS64 PCGS. MS-64 199.75 Heritage Auctions 21259 PCGS
(2)1942 50C MS65 PCGS. (2)1942 50C MS65 PCGS. MS-65 194.40 Heritage Auctions 23690 PCGS
(2)1943 50C MS64 PCGS. (2)1943 50C MS64 PCGS. MS-64 144.00 Heritage Auctions 27364 PCGS
(2)1946 50C MS64 PCGS. (2)1946 50C MS64 PCGS. MS-64 119.85 Heritage Auctions 24491 PCGS
(2)1946 50C MS65 NGC. (2)1946 50C MS65 NGC. MS-65 182.13 Heritage Auctions 22187 NGC
(2) 1947 50C MS64 PCGS. PCGS (2) 1947 50C MS64 PCGS. PCGS MS-64 105.75 Heritage Auctions 24126 PCGS
(2)1947 50C MS64 NGC. (2)1947 50C MS64 NGC. MS-64 141.00 Heritage Auctions 24153 NGC
(2)1947 50C MS64 NGC. (2)1947 50C MS64 NGC. MS-64 120.00 Heritage Auctions 23266 NGC