|1916 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|1916 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|MS-60
|576.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7595
|Genuine PCGS
|1916 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1916 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|216.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25295
|ANACS
|1917 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1917 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|180.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21426
|Details NGC
|1917 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1917 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27577
|Genuine PCGS
|1918 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1918 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|198.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21430
|Details NGC
|1918 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1918 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|170.40
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29487
|Details NGC
|1919 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1919 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|646.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3571
|ANACS
|1919 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1919 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,020.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25303
|Details NGC
|1920 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1920 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|MS-60
|587.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3576
|ANACS
|1920 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (5/759). PCGS
|1920 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (5/759). PCGS
|AU-50
|164.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21099
|ANACS
|1921 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1921 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|2,040.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4496
|Genuine PCGS
|1921 50C -- Bent -- Details NGC.
|1921 50C -- Bent -- Details NGC.
|VG-8
|41.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27511
|Details NGC
|1923-S 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (36/218). PCGS
|1923-S 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (36/218). PCGS
|AU-58
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8471
|ANACS
|1923-S 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (14/311). PCGS
|1923-S 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (14/311). PCGS
|EF-40
|258.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21101
|ANACS
|1927-S 50C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details.
|1927-S 50C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|1,170.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23303
|Details NGC
|1927-S 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (19/483). PCGS
|1927-S 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (19/483). PCGS
|AU-55
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8084
|ANACS
|1928-S 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1928-S 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23656
|ANACS
|1928-S 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (5/401). PCGS
|1928-S 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (5/401). PCGS
|AU-50
|246.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26584
|ANACS
|1929-D 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (63/656). PCGS
|1929-D 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (63/656). PCGS
|AU-55
|199.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29217
|ANACS
|1929-D 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (114/529). PCGS
|1929-D 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (114/529). PCGS
|AU-58
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26179
|ANACS
|1929-S 50C VF30 PCGS.
|1929-S 50C VF30 PCGS.
|EF-40
|126.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25269
|PCGS
|1933-S 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (57/720). PCGS
|1933-S 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (57/720). PCGS
|AU-55
|246.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26585
|ANACS
|1934 50C -- Machine Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1934 50C -- Machine Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|41.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25159
|Genuine PCGS
|1934 50C -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/2175). PCGS
|1934 50C -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/2175). PCGS
|MS-60
|41.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25246
|Genuine PCGS
|(20) 1935 50C NGC-Certified Half Dollars.
|(20) 1935 50C NGC-Certified Half Dollars.
|MS-64
|3,055.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|2734
|NGC
|1935 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (1/2151). PCGS
|1935 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (1/2151). PCGS
|MS-60
|41.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24217
|Details NGC
|(3)1936 50C MS63 NGC.
|(3)1936 50C MS63 NGC.
|MS-63
|152.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27178
|NGC
|(3)1936 50C MS63 NGC.
|(3)1936 50C MS63 NGC.
|MS-63
|152.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27919
|NGC
|1937 50C MS62 PCGS.
|1937 50C MS62 PCGS.
|MS-62
|71.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23360
|PCGS
|1937 50C MS62 PCGS. CAC. PCGS
|1937 50C MS62 PCGS. CAC. PCGS
|MS-62
|70.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21144
|PCGS
|(2)1938-D 50C VF20 NGC.
|(2)1938-D 50C VF20 NGC.
|VF-20
|120.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23677
|NGC
|1938 50C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (30/2116). PCGS
|1938 50C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (30/2116). PCGS
|AU-55
|46.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24558
|NGC
|1936 50C MS63 PCGS.
|1936 50C MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21116
|PCGS
|1939 25C MS66 PCGS. PCGS
|1939 25C MS66 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23116
|PCGS
|(10)1940-S 50C MS63 NGC.
|(10)1940-S 50C MS63 NGC.
|MS-63
|514.65
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8493
|NGC
|(2)1940-S 50C MS63 NGC.
|(2)1940-S 50C MS63 NGC.
|MS-63
|99.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22708
|NGC
|(2)1941-D 50C MS65 NGC.
|(2)1941-D 50C MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|223.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21164
|NGC
|(2)1941-D 50C MS65 NGC.
|(2)1941-D 50C MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|223.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21165
|NGC
|(2)1941-D 50C MS65 NGC.
|(2)1941-D 50C MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|211.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20275
|NGC
|(2)1942 50C AU58 PCGS.
|(2)1942 50C AU58 PCGS.
|AU-58
|47.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27336
|PCGS
|(2)1942 50C MS64 NGC.
|(2)1942 50C MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|198.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25883
|NGC
|(2)1943 50C MS63 PCGS.
|(2)1943 50C MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|127.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23281
|PCGS
|(2)1943 50C MS64 NGC.
|(2)1943 50C MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|192.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21460
|NGC
|(2) 1944 50C MS64 PCGS.
|(2) 1944 50C MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25214
|PCGS
|(2)1944-S 50C Walking Liberty Half Dollar MS64 PCGS.
|(2)1944-S 50C Walking Liberty Half Dollar MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|199.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21259
|PCGS
|(2)1942 50C MS65 PCGS.
|(2)1942 50C MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|194.40
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23690
|PCGS
|(2)1943 50C MS64 PCGS.
|(2)1943 50C MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27364
|PCGS
|(2)1946 50C MS64 PCGS.
|(2)1946 50C MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|119.85
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24491
|PCGS
|(2)1946 50C MS65 NGC.
|(2)1946 50C MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|182.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22187
|NGC
|(2) 1947 50C MS64 PCGS. PCGS
|(2) 1947 50C MS64 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-64
|105.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24126
|PCGS
|(2)1947 50C MS64 NGC.
|(2)1947 50C MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|141.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24153
|NGC
|(2)1947 50C MS64 NGC.
|(2)1947 50C MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|120.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23266
|NGC