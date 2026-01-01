|(2) 1948 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS.
|(2) 1948 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS.
|MS-65
|168.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23268
|PCGS
|(2)1948-D 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS.
|(2)1948-D 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS.
|MS-65
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25513
|PCGS
|(4)1949-S 50C MS65 PCGS.
|(4)1949-S 50C MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|336.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21590
|PCGS
|1949 50C MS64 Full Bell Lines PCGS.
|1949 50C MS64 Full Bell Lines PCGS.
|MS-65
|150.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29603
|PCGS
|(4)1950-D 50C MS64 PCGS.
|(4)1950-D 50C MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21579
|PCGS
|(5)1950 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS.
|(5)1950 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS.
|MS-65
|480.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21596
|PCGS
|(10)1951-S 50C MS65 PCGS.
|(10)1951-S 50C MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21467
|PCGS
|(2)1951-S 50C MS64 PCGS, And A 1951-S 50C MS64+ PCGS.
|(2)1951-S 50C MS64 PCGS, And A 1951-S 50C MS64+ PCGS.
|MS-64
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27738
|PCGS
|(2)1952-S 50C MS65 PCGS.
|(2)1952-S 50C MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|141.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28011
|PCGS
|(3)1952 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines NGC.
|(3)1952 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines NGC.
|MS-65
|216.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27467
|NGC
|(10)1953-S 50C MS65 PCGS.
|(10)1953-S 50C MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|432.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21609
|PCGS
|(2)1953-D 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines ANACS.
|(2)1953-D 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines ANACS.
|MS-65
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25505
|ANACS
|(2)1954 50C MS65 NGC.
|(2)1954 50C MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|70.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22224
|NGC
|(3)1954 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS.
|(3)1954 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS.
|MS-65
|216.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25536
|PCGS
|(2)1955 50C MS65 Full Bell Line PCGS.
|(2)1955 50C MS65 Full Bell Line PCGS.
|MS-65
|120.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27357
|PCGS
|(2)1955 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS.
|(2)1955 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS.
|MS-65
|162.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27396
|PCGS
|(2) 1956 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS.
|(2) 1956 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS.
|MS-65
|152.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27223
|PCGS
|(2)1956 50C MS64 S NGC. NGC Census: (3121/3777). PCGS
|(2)1956 50C MS64 S NGC. NGC Census: (3121/3777). PCGS
|MS-64
|270.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28084
|NGC
|(2)1957 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS.
|(2)1957 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS.
|MS-65
|118.68
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24891
|PCGS
|(2)1957 50C MS65 PCGS And 1957 50C MS65 NGC.
|(2)1957 50C MS65 PCGS And 1957 50C MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|72.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21078
|PCGS
|(15)1958 50C MS65 PCGS.
|(15)1958 50C MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|324.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21630
|PCGS
|(2)1958 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS.
|(2)1958 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS.
|MS-65
|110.45
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24278
|PCGS
|(2)1959 50C PR65 NGC.
|(2)1959 50C PR65 NGC.
|MS-65
|40.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26916
|NGC
|(2)1959 50C PR65 NGC.
|(2)1959 50C PR65 NGC.
|MS-65
|37.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26272
|NGC
|(196X) 50C Franklin Half Dollar -- Struck on Cent Planchet -- MS64 Brown PCGS.
|(196X) 50C Franklin Half Dollar -- Struck on Cent Planchet -- MS64 Brown PCGS.
|MS-64
|4,560.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92490
|PCGS
|(2) 1960 50C FL, MS65 PCGS.
|(2) 1960 50C FL, MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|258.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27225
|PCGS
|(2)1961 50C MS64 NGC. NGC Census: (1490/1532). PCGS
|(2)1961 50C MS64 NGC. NGC Census: (1490/1532). PCGS
|MS-64
|41.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20787
|NGC
|(2)1961 50C MS65 NGC.
|(2)1961 50C MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23154
|NGC
|(2) 1962 50C PR 67 PCGS.
|(2) 1962 50C PR 67 PCGS.
|MS-67
|66.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22227
|PCGS
|(2)1962 50C PR67 NGC.
|(2)1962 50C PR67 NGC.
|MS-67
|270.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23444
|NGC
|(2) 1963 50C PR67 PCGS.
|(2) 1963 50C PR67 PCGS.
|MS-67
|51.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25351
|PCGS
|(2)1960-D 50C MS64 PCGS.
|(2)1960-D 50C MS64 PCGS.
|MS-65
|129.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25762
|PCGS