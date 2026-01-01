Filters

under construction

UPDATES TO COIN VALUES & PORTFOLIOS ARE ON THE WAY!

Rest assured: ALL existing Portfolios will continue to be supported! We can’t wait to show you what we have in store. Check back soon.

Franklin Half Dollar

Enlarge
Enlarge
Franklin Half Dollar

Franklin design has short run on half dollar

The Benjamin Franklin half dollar is a series that may ring your bell. Produced from 1948 through 1963, the Franklin half dollar features the Liberty Bell on the reverse.

<...READ MORE

- Buy & Sell -
Franklin Half Dollar
______COIN WORLD______
MARKETPLACE
Coin
Franklin Half Dollar
BUY OR SELL COINS SAFELY WITH OUR EXCLUSIVE ESCROW CHECKOUT
EXPLORE TODAY AT COINWORLD.MARKET

Coin values search results

Franklin Half Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 F MS-65 MS-65 F MS-66 MS-66 F MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-64 C PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 F MS-65 MS-65 F MS-66 MS-66 F MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-64 C PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC
1948 1948 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 33.60 34.80 36 37.20 41.25 70 75 125 247 375 1,820 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1948-D 1948-D 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 33.60 34.80 36 37.20 42.50 70 95 125 243.75 425 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1949 1949 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 31.80 33.60 38.40 40.80 44.40 49.20 60 100 125 200 275 475 4,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1949-D 1949-D 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.60 32.40 37.20 45.60 46.80 49.20 52.80 75 125 225 400 1,090 1,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1949-S 1949-S 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.60 32.40 34.80 42 74.40 79.20 82.80 84 100 225 115 525 212.50 625 1,310 7,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1950 1950 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 34.80 36 37.20 38.40 52.50 75 90 175 425 500 3,970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1950 1950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 275 350 400 700 450 1,500 900 3,250 40,000 3,000 9,000 -.- 22,500 -.- -.-
1950-D 1950-D 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 34.80 36 37.20 38.40 45 80 156.25 275 1,010 1,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1951 1951 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 33.60 34.80 36 37.20 42.50 70 62.50 200 200 425 1,370 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1951 1951 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 225 275 320 500 400 750 700 1,500 9,000 1,500 4,000 22,500 6,500 -.- -.-
1951-D 1951-D 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 34.80 36 38.40 40.80 51.25 75 150 175 750 550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1951-S 1951-S 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 34.80 36 38.40 40.80 45 175 68.75 450 195 800 1,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1952 1952 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 36 37.20 40 50 70 125 169 325 2,570 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1952 1952 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 75 140 175 265 250 450 400 550 9,000 700 2,000 22,500 3,000 13,500 -.-
1952-D 1952-D 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 36 37.20 40 60 100 150 450 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1952-S 1952-S 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 34.80 38.40 55.20 56.40 58.80 62.40 70 650 95 1,150 150 1,250 1,330 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1953 1953 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 33.60 34.80 36 37.20 43.75 175 90 700 275 1,250 3,020 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1953 1953 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 50 90 115 170 145 225 225 375 3,000 400 800 10,000 1,000 4,000 30,000
1953-D 1953-D 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 33.60 34.80 36 37.20 40 50 80 85 390 425 10,170 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1953-S 1953-S 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 33.60 34.80 37.20 39.60 45 17,500 62.50 30,000 225 50,000 1,160 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1954 1954 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 36.25 45 47.50 80 221 425 2,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1954 1954 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 30 50 65 80 75 90 90 160 900 250 400 2,250 500 1,100 9,000
1954-D 1954-D 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 36.25 50 60 90 325 500 4,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1954-S 1954-S 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 36.25 75 43.75 250 124.80 800 1,370 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1955 1955 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 36.25 50 50 100 137.50 300 1,790 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1955 1955 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40 50 60 65 90 85 120 450 100 230 1,050 225 550 4,750
1956 1956 -.- -.- -.- 29.32 30.60 30.60 -.- -.- 31.20 31.50 -.- -.- 33.60 36.25 40 43.75 80 72.50 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1956 1956 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25 30 35 35 60 65 100 125 90 100 275 125 250 500
1956 Reverse of 1950-1955 1956 Reverse of 1950-1955 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25 30 -.- 40 50 100 110 -.- 150 100 -.- 400 1,200 3,800
1956 Reverse of 1950-1955 1956 Reverse of 1950-1955 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 30 75 225 160 265 200 400 2,000 275 850 2,500 500 2,500 20,000
1956 Reverse of 1957-1963 1956 Reverse of 1957-1963 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 20 -.- 25 35 50 75 125 110 150 175 175 200 400
1956 Reverse of 1957-1963 1956 Reverse of 1957-1963 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25 30 35 35 60 65 100 125 90 100 275 125 250 500
1957 1957 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 36.25 50 42.50 175 66.25 250 422.50 -.- -.- 25 28 25 30 50 35 60 750 55 225 1,000 85 300 2,500
1957 1957 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20 25 35 30 75 40 100 450 65 140 700 100 450 1,750
1957-D 1957-D 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 34.80 40 42.50 80 75 200 1,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1958 1958 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 34.80 60 42.50 175 75 250 325 -.- -.- 35 40 30 50 55 60 85 1,250 70 200 1,800 125 800 -.-
1958 1958 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20 25 60 35 85 50 100 800 60 250 1,250 125 600 8,000
1958-D 1958-D 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 34.80 40 42.50 75 67.50 200 546 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1959 1959 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 34.80 40 53.75 100 287.50 1,000 2,670 -.- -.- 14 20 25 30 75 100 300 -.- 150 400 -.- 110 2,500 -.-
1959 1959 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 25 75 30 175 40 275 4,000 50 600 10,000 110 2,500 -.-
1959-D 1959-D 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 34.80 40 62.50 85 780 500 1,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1960 1960 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 34.80 40 67.50 150 425 900 3,710 -.- -.- 14 18 20 28 50 35 120 175 50 150 350 75 200 800
1960 1960 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 17 30 25 50 35 60 150 50 100 450 100 250 1,500
1960-D 1960-D 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 37.20 50 95 275 375 1,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1961 1961 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 34.80 125 62.50 800 325 6,000 -.- -.- -.- 14 28 20 35 45 45 100 150 65 150 300 90 275 1,000
1961 1961 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 17 25 20 40 30 60 150 50 100 250 80 350 1,050
1961 Doubled Die Reverse 1961 Doubled Die Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,500 -.- 3,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1961 Doubled Die Reverse 1961 Doubled Die Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,500 -.- 3,000 -.- 4,000 -.- -.- 6,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1961-D 1961-D 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 37.20 65 68.75 475 325 3,250 1,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1962 1962 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 34.80 200 65 950 575 5,000 -.- -.- -.- 14 18 20 25 40 30 70 250 40 100 400 65 300 800
1962 1962 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 17 25 25 35 30 60 100 40 80 200 75 150 400
1962-D 1962-D 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 34.80 50 60 375 425 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1963 1963 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 34.80 400 42.50 1,250 275 12,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1963 1963 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 17 20 30 35 30 60 100 50 85 200 75 150 550
1963-D 1963-D 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 34.80 45 42.50 150 275 800 2,470 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(2) 1948 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS. (2) 1948 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS. MS-65 168.00 Heritage Auctions 23268 PCGS
(2)1948-D 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS. (2)1948-D 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS. MS-65 132.00 Heritage Auctions 25513 PCGS
(4)1949-S 50C MS65 PCGS. (4)1949-S 50C MS65 PCGS. MS-65 336.00 Heritage Auctions 21590 PCGS
1949 50C MS64 Full Bell Lines PCGS. 1949 50C MS64 Full Bell Lines PCGS. MS-65 150.00 Heritage Auctions 29603 PCGS
(4)1950-D 50C MS64 PCGS. (4)1950-D 50C MS64 PCGS. MS-64 104.00 Heritage Auctions 21579 PCGS
(5)1950 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS. (5)1950 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS. MS-65 480.00 Heritage Auctions 21596 PCGS
(10)1951-S 50C MS65 PCGS. (10)1951-S 50C MS65 PCGS. MS-65 408.00 Heritage Auctions 21467 PCGS
(2)1951-S 50C MS64 PCGS, And A 1951-S 50C MS64+ PCGS. (2)1951-S 50C MS64 PCGS, And A 1951-S 50C MS64+ PCGS. MS-64 99.00 Heritage Auctions 27738 PCGS
(2)1952-S 50C MS65 PCGS. (2)1952-S 50C MS65 PCGS. MS-65 141.00 Heritage Auctions 28011 PCGS
(3)1952 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines NGC. (3)1952 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines NGC. MS-65 216.00 Heritage Auctions 27467 NGC
(10)1953-S 50C MS65 PCGS. (10)1953-S 50C MS65 PCGS. MS-65 432.00 Heritage Auctions 21609 PCGS
(2)1953-D 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines ANACS. (2)1953-D 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines ANACS. MS-65 109.00 Heritage Auctions 25505 ANACS
(2)1954 50C MS65 NGC. (2)1954 50C MS65 NGC. MS-65 70.00 Heritage Auctions 22224 NGC
(3)1954 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS. (3)1954 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS. MS-65 216.00 Heritage Auctions 25536 PCGS
(2)1955 50C MS65 Full Bell Line PCGS. (2)1955 50C MS65 Full Bell Line PCGS. MS-65 120.00 Heritage Auctions 27357 PCGS
(2)1955 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS. (2)1955 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS. MS-65 162.00 Heritage Auctions 27396 PCGS
(2) 1956 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS. (2) 1956 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS. MS-65 152.75 Heritage Auctions 27223 PCGS
(2)1956 50C MS64 S NGC. NGC Census: (3121/3777). PCGS (2)1956 50C MS64 S NGC. NGC Census: (3121/3777). PCGS MS-64 270.25 Heritage Auctions 28084 NGC
(2)1957 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS. (2)1957 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS. MS-65 118.68 Heritage Auctions 24891 PCGS
(2)1957 50C MS65 PCGS And 1957 50C MS65 NGC. (2)1957 50C MS65 PCGS And 1957 50C MS65 NGC. MS-65 72.00 Heritage Auctions 21078 PCGS
(15)1958 50C MS65 PCGS. (15)1958 50C MS65 PCGS. MS-65 324.00 Heritage Auctions 21630 PCGS
(2)1958 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS. (2)1958 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS. MS-65 110.45 Heritage Auctions 24278 PCGS
(2)1959 50C PR65 NGC. (2)1959 50C PR65 NGC. MS-65 40.00 Heritage Auctions 26916 NGC
(2)1959 50C PR65 NGC. (2)1959 50C PR65 NGC. MS-65 37.00 Heritage Auctions 26272 NGC
(196X) 50C Franklin Half Dollar -- Struck on Cent Planchet -- MS64 Brown PCGS. (196X) 50C Franklin Half Dollar -- Struck on Cent Planchet -- MS64 Brown PCGS. MS-64 4,560.00 Heritage Auctions 92490 PCGS
(2) 1960 50C FL, MS65 PCGS. (2) 1960 50C FL, MS65 PCGS. MS-65 258.50 Heritage Auctions 27225 PCGS
(2)1961 50C MS64 NGC. NGC Census: (1490/1532). PCGS (2)1961 50C MS64 NGC. NGC Census: (1490/1532). PCGS MS-64 41.00 Heritage Auctions 20787 NGC
(2)1961 50C MS65 NGC. (2)1961 50C MS65 NGC. MS-65 69.00 Heritage Auctions 23154 NGC
(2) 1962 50C PR 67 PCGS. (2) 1962 50C PR 67 PCGS. MS-67 66.00 Heritage Auctions 22227 PCGS
(2)1962 50C PR67 NGC. (2)1962 50C PR67 NGC. MS-67 270.25 Heritage Auctions 23444 NGC
(2) 1963 50C PR67 PCGS. (2) 1963 50C PR67 PCGS. MS-67 51.00 Heritage Auctions 25351 PCGS
(2)1960-D 50C MS64 PCGS. (2)1960-D 50C MS64 PCGS. MS-65 129.25 Heritage Auctions 25762 PCGS