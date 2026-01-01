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Draped Bust, Small Eagle Half Dollar

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Draped Bust, Small Eagle Half Dollar

Major design changes characterize early half dollars

A challenge awaits anyone who wishes to acquire the type and variety half dollar coins struck between 1794 and 1807, generally referred to as "early half dollars."

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Draped Bust, Small Eagle Half Dollar
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Draped Bust, Small Eagle Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Draped Bust, Small Eagle Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1796 50C 15 Stars MS62 NGC. 1796 50C 15 Stars MS62 NGC. MS-62 282,000.00 Heritage Auctions 33418 NGC
1796 50C 15 Stars XF45 NGC. 1796 50C 15 Stars XF45 NGC. EF-45 91,062.50 Heritage Auctions 4259 NGC
1797 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1797 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU-50 64,625.00 Heritage Auctions 5631 CSN
1797 50C -- Repaired -- NGC Details. 1797 50C -- Repaired -- NGC Details. VF-20 30,550.00 Heritage Auctions 4323 NGC Details