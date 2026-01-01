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Barber Half Dollar

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Barber Half Dollar

Chief Engraver Barber battles for half

By Paul Gilkes
COIN WORLD Staff

U.S. Mint Chief Engraver Charles E. Barber had the daunting task of redesigning the half dollar along with the dime and quarter dollar den...READ MORE

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Barber Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1892 1892 32.50 38.40 48 85.20 162 240 342 378 438 498 540 610 680 880 1,240 1,970 3,470 11,340 46,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892 1892 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 345 373.75 480 510 600 710 910 1,110 1,470 2,470 3,340 5,340 12,410 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1892-O 1892-O 235 288 480 620 700 750 930 1,000 1,200 1,260 1,320 1,380 1,470 2,060 2,690 3,690 10,990 23,080 63,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892-O Micro O 1892-O Micro O 2,750 4,000 7,500 10,000 12,500 16,000 18,000 -.- 22,500 20,000 -.- -.- -.- 50,000 65,000 92,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892-S 1892-S 225 276 330 420 600 760 930 1,040 1,180 1,230 1,290 1,410 1,590 2,280 3,220 6,160 8,350 23,730 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893 1893 27.50 34.80 39.60 87.60 192 270 390 450 510 600 650 700 920 1,170 1,470 3,220 3,720 20,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893 1893 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 510 630 700 920 1,270 1,660 2,410 3,220 5,660 13,310 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1893-O 1893-O 37.50 42 78 162 288 420 480 540 630 750 930 990 1,050 1,310 1,720 8,970 11,470 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893-S 1893-S 125 150 270 558 820 1,020 1,410 1,590 1,830 2,010 2,370 2,580 3,030 4,690 5,660 11,780 37,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894 1894 32.50 34.80 54 120 210 288 390 420 510 660 690 710 780 1,090 1,530 3,090 4,880 22,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894 1894 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 330 408 510 640 700 910 1,210 1,530 2,310 3,060 4,840 14,560 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1894-O 1894-O 27.50 33.60 45.60 105.60 210 390 420 450 600 750 820 870 960 1,230 1,590 5,590 17,230 35,430 81,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894-S 1894-S 22.50 33.60 42 92.40 210 360 450 510 540 650 710 820 1,080 1,470 2,310 7,160 12,510 26,650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895 1895 20 33.60 40.80 84 192 240 336 390 480 630 700 740 780 970 1,590 2,880 5,690 20,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895 1895 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 540 640 690 900 1,220 1,750 2,690 3,750 5,810 10,780 41,880 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1895-O 1895-O 35 38.40 66 162 210 360 510 570 660 710 800 870 1,260 1,780 2,720 6,880 12,580 27,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895-S 1895-S 27.50 39.60 110.40 216 288 450 480 510 650 750 810 900 1,290 1,750 2,660 5,030 12,770 26,330 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896 1896 35 38.40 54 100.80 192 300 390 480 540 570 660 750 920 1,090 1,660 3,470 12,840 27,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896 1896 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 540 570 650 760 920 1,190 1,690 2,340 3,060 6,250 11,190 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1896-O 1896-O 37.50 45.60 80.40 240 600 1,410 1,740 1,890 2,460 4,740 5,910 6,510 7,170 9,910 17,360 25,630 38,550 68,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896-S 1896-S 90 110.40 180 300 588 1,180 1,230 1,440 1,950 2,130 2,310 2,550 2,820 3,630 4,970 6,310 15,410 45,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897 1897 22.50 33.60 37.20 62.40 150 228 360 390 420 480 570 670 870 1,110 1,500 3,190 6,630 20,090 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897 1897 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 640 700 910 1,210 1,660 2,470 3,780 5,910 12,060 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1897-O 1897-O 132.50 150 210 510 900 1,470 1,530 1,620 1,710 2,070 2,160 2,250 3,090 4,030 5,940 8,030 13,590 38,030 55,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897-S 1897-S 132.50 156 240 360 690 1,290 1,410 1,500 1,830 2,040 2,310 2,460 2,790 3,280 4,940 7,030 14,190 29,250 34,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1898 1898 20 33.60 36 61.20 138 222 360 414 450 610 630 690 840 980 1,250 2,560 5,220 21,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1898 1898 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 630 760 980 1,210 1,720 2,440 3,910 5,160 11,310 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1898-O 1898-O 30 34.80 96 264 480 700 850 960 1,140 1,420 1,530 1,620 2,010 2,940 4,280 6,530 12,640 36,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1898-S 1898-S 22.50 34.80 51.60 96 222 420 510 640 840 1,050 1,110 1,740 2,370 2,840 4,280 6,910 11,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899 1899 20 33.60 36 49.20 150 210 330 348 378 510 570 630 690 940 1,160 2,250 6,270 15,930 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899 1899 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 510 600 750 930 1,220 1,380 2,310 3,220 7,060 14,190 49,690 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1899-O 1899-O 22.50 33.60 39.60 92.40 204 300 390 438 570 700 750 850 1,020 2,090 3,630 6,090 15,280 22,430 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899-S 1899-S 20 33.60 40.80 93.60 186 270 378 510 600 780 820 970 1,380 2,250 3,530 5,030 6,730 15,280 38,160 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900 1900 20 33.60 36 50.40 120 210 342 390 450 510 570 630 800 940 1,160 3,060 4,690 18,140 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900 1900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 287.50 316.25 408 480 600 690 890 1,230 1,560 2,470 3,940 5,220 12,380 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1900-O 1900-O 22.50 33.60 38.40 91.20 198 420 480 610 760 820 1,050 1,470 2,060 3,220 6,030 12,190 23,690 51,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900-S 1900-S 20 33.60 37.20 66 150 270 390 420 480 690 780 900 1,260 2,690 3,590 8,690 11,600 36,730 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901 1901 17.50 33.60 36 52.80 156 222 312 360 390 420 540 600 720 970 1,380 2,560 8,160 21,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901 1901 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 450 480 600 670 910 1,170 1,470 2,470 3,660 5,440 10,280 39,380 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1901-O 1901-O 22.50 33.60 43.20 144 330 750 960 1,170 1,410 1,500 1,650 1,890 2,970 4,810 5,910 11,590 21,910 57,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901-S 1901-S 45 54 110.40 294 540 1,170 1,530 1,710 2,250 2,370 2,730 3,270 3,870 7,220 9,280 11,810 20,740 47,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902 1902 17.50 33.60 36 49.20 150 222 318 354 390 480 540 600 720 840 1,380 2,220 5,690 16,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902 1902 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 600 700 920 1,170 1,380 1,910 2,810 5,280 10,780 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1902-O 1902-O 20 33.60 38.40 74.40 180 300 450 510 588 820 930 1,080 1,530 2,190 3,780 7,280 12,120 19,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902-S 1902-S 22.50 33.60 42 115.20 270 480 510 630 810 930 1,230 1,500 1,710 2,530 4,280 5,470 8,220 21,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903 1903 20 33.60 36 67.20 168 252 330 390 450 540 600 700 820 1,160 2,000 4,940 11,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903 1903 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 480 600 700 910 1,110 1,340 2,030 3,630 5,160 12,940 -.- 550 950 1,250 1,350 2,000 3,500
1903-O 1903-O 20 33.60 37.20 72 180 270 450 480 600 750 870 940 1,140 1,630 2,310 5,060 10,500 35,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903-S 1903-S 20 33.60 40.80 93.60 192 360 510 540 720 870 940 1,020 1,320 2,090 3,060 4,190 11,020 18,010 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1904 1904 17.50 33.60 36 50.40 120 228 324 360 450 510 540 570 850 960 1,310 3,530 7,570 29,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1904 1904 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 570 670 910 1,000 1,340 1,780 3,380 5,000 14,380 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1904-O 1904-O 27.50 33.60 40.80 115.20 360 660 880 990 1,060 1,230 1,530 1,710 2,010 3,340 6,590 9,940 12,160 27,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1904-S 1904-S 55 57.60 162 414 1,080 2,880 4,710 6,330 6,990 7,710 9,060 11,310 15,440 18,130 20,940 27,810 71,830 112,520 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1905 1905 22.50 33.60 36 96 198 270 408 480 540 630 700 780 1,120 1,410 2,340 4,660 6,400 16,840 78,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1905 1905 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 510 600 690 890 1,060 1,380 2,000 2,940 5,160 15,310 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1905-O 1905-O 22.50 33.60 56.40 180 330 450 510 640 870 940 1,020 1,140 1,650 1,970 2,530 4,280 6,220 16,710 66,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1905-S 1905-S 20 33.60 39.60 75.60 168 282 450 570 600 780 870 1,020 1,350 1,910 3,720 7,220 10,990 21,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906 1906 17.50 33.60 36 50.40 132 210 300 324 462 492 528 558 600 860 1,280 2,000 5,720 13,980 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906 1906 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 570 660 870 1,080 1,310 2,030 3,000 4,780 10,560 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1906-D 1906-D 17.50 33.60 38.40 68.40 150 270 390 420 450 540 600 650 700 940 1,470 2,280 5,970 37,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906-O 1906-O 20 33.60 37.20 66 162 270 420 450 528 750 920 980 1,110 1,530 2,630 5,660 9,630 26,980 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906-S 1906-S 22.50 33.60 40.80 75.60 192 264 360 450 570 690 750 870 1,000 1,530 2,340 4,220 6,400 16,710 34,450 70,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907 1907 17.50 33.60 36 50.40 138 210 330 360 390 480 510 570 680 930 1,380 1,940 3,870 34,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907 1907 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 552 630 890 1,030 1,440 2,280 3,190 5,470 14,810 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1907-D 1907-D 20 33.60 36 50.40 150 222 342 360 450 528 570 600 630 980 1,440 2,410 3,910 19,380 38,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907-O 1907-O 20 33.60 36 51.60 150 240 360 402 450 510 570 610 640 1,030 1,280 2,660 5,410 19,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907-S 1907-S 20 33.60 38.40 105.60 234 480 750 840 920 1,170 1,350 1,650 2,460 5,190 6,970 9,030 14,840 27,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907-S/S 1907-S/S 27.50 40 50 180 300 600 900 -.- 1,100 2,250 2,750 -.- 4,750 7,000 12,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908 1908 17.50 33.60 36 48 110.40 192 300 390 420 450 540 600 670 960 1,160 1,810 4,910 13,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908 1908 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 570 690 880 1,050 1,380 2,030 3,280 4,530 10,780 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1908-D 1908-D 17.50 33.60 36 48 115.20 210 330 390 420 600 650 750 870 990 1,280 2,410 4,560 12,380 28,600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908-O 1908-O 17.50 33.60 37.20 54 150 240 330 390 480 540 680 720 770 980 1,250 2,720 4,060 9,780 29,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908-S 1908-S 22.50 33.60 42 100.80 180 420 510 600 780 960 1,140 1,240 1,590 1,970 3,310 4,440 7,570 24,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909 1909 17.50 33.60 36 48 138 204 312 360 450 480 570 570 630 840 1,090 2,060 3,900 14,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909 1909 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 510 600 660 860 1,070 1,440 2,160 3,190 5,160 11,780 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1909-O 1909-O 20 33.60 42 110.40 210 468 640 720 930 1,060 1,140 1,200 1,260 1,810 3,280 5,340 9,330 31,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909-S 1909-S 20 33.60 37.20 48 144 342 420 480 570 660 690 750 1,050 1,380 1,970 3,660 7,640 14,300 32,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1910 1910 22.50 33.60 36 87.60 210 330 438 504 540 650 690 710 940 1,230 1,500 3,720 5,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1910 1910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 570 660 830 1,000 1,310 2,250 3,220 4,310 12,410 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1910-S 1910-S 20 33.60 36 57.60 144 240 450 480 570 680 760 940 1,620 2,090 2,970 3,690 6,470 19,180 35,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911 1911 20 33.60 36 49.20 115.20 180 312 330 390 450 540 570 640 800 1,010 1,910 5,010 12,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911 1911 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 552 640 860 1,020 1,470 2,160 3,750 7,690 10,530 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1911-D 1911-D 20 33.60 37.20 51.60 150 252 360 390 420 576 690 780 860 1,040 1,310 2,000 5,360 13,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911-S 1911-S 20 33.60 38.40 56.40 150 240 390 480 576 680 730 830 1,120 1,970 2,750 4,030 6,660 20,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1912 1912 17.50 33.60 36 50.40 144 210 300 318 420 480 510 540 640 840 1,140 2,130 6,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1912 1912 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 480 552 640 830 1,000 1,560 2,220 3,280 5,280 11,160 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1912-D 1912-D 17.50 33.60 37.20 57.60 138 222 330 360 450 480 540 600 700 940 1,210 2,160 3,740 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1912-S 1912-S 17.50 33.60 38.40 69.60 162 288 420 450 510 650 700 760 990 1,310 1,720 3,410 7,570 14,760 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913 1913 60 66 99.60 240 540 900 1,290 1,530 1,620 1,740 1,890 1,980 2,130 2,530 3,340 4,970 9,520 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913 1913 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 480 552 660 920 1,190 1,500 2,060 3,220 5,310 16,250 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1913-D 1913-D 20 33.60 37.20 64.80 168 300 390 420 450 600 630 690 880 1,220 1,530 3,030 12,580 48,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913-S 1913-S 22.50 34.80 46.80 90 210 360 420 450 492 870 990 1,040 1,350 1,780 2,410 4,840 9,330 32,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914 1914 100 110.40 138 360 600 960 1,050 1,180 1,500 1,710 1,830 1,950 2,220 3,030 3,440 6,090 15,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914 1914 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 510 600 680 1,020 1,360 1,810 2,590 3,840 6,910 14,380 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1914-S 1914-S 20 33.60 37.20 69.60 150 240 390 450 570 760 800 870 920 1,280 1,720 3,560 8,970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1915 1915 67.50 84 132 294 420 680 930 980 1,080 1,230 1,320 1,410 1,980 2,690 3,910 4,530 9,260 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1915 1915 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 468 510 600 690 1,040 1,340 1,660 2,250 4,220 9,090 15,560 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1915-D 1915-D 17.50 33.60 36 52.80 132 210 330 390 420 540 570 610 690 870 1,090 2,000 3,870 13,650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1915-S 1915-S 17.50 33.60 38.40 58.80 150 222 336 372 390 450 540 600 700 930 1,090 2,160 3,710 14,110 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1892 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (4/708). PCGS 1892 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (4/708). PCGS MS-60 822.50 Heritage Auctions 8185 PCGS Genuine
1892 50C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. 1892 50C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. AU-50 384.00 Heritage Auctions 23599 Details NGC
1893 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1893 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 210.00 Heritage Auctions 27252 Details NGC
1893 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1893 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 156.00 Heritage Auctions 27363 Details NGC
1894 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1894 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 552.00 Heritage Auctions 23589 Genuine PCGS
1894 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1894 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 204.00 Heritage Auctions 27365 Details NGC
1895 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1895 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 432.00 Heritage Auctions 23332 Genuine PCGS
1895 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (6/141). PCGS 1895 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (6/141). PCGS AU-50 282.00 Heritage Auctions 23177 PCGS Genuine
1896 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1896 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 300.00 Heritage Auctions 21508 Details NGC
1896 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1896 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 372.00 Heritage Auctions 23452 Details NGC
1897 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1897 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 115.20 Heritage Auctions 27566 Genuine PCGS
1897 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1897 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 312.00 Heritage Auctions 21409 Details NGC
1898 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/109). PCGS 1898 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/109). PCGS MS-60 423.00 Heritage Auctions 23615 PCGS Genuine
1898 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (7/131). PCGS 1898 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (7/131). PCGS AU-55 305.50 Heritage Auctions 8011 ANACS
1899 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1899 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 312.00 Heritage Auctions 21690 Genuine PCGS
1899 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1899 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 329.00 Heritage Auctions 25555 PCGS Genuine
1900 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1900 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 288.00 Heritage Auctions 27305 Genuine PCGS
1900 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1900 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 399.50 Heritage Auctions 23760 Genuine PCGS
1901 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. 1901 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. EF-40 109.00 Heritage Auctions 21349 ANACS
1901 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (2/140). PCGS 1901 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (2/140). PCGS MS-60 564.00 Heritage Auctions 25315 PCGS Genuine
1902 50C -- Cleaned, Bent -- Details NGC. 1902 50C -- Cleaned, Bent -- Details NGC. EF-40 51.00 Heritage Auctions 24051 Details NGC
1902 50C -- Cleaned, Obv Damage -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (9/185). PCGS 1902 50C -- Cleaned, Obv Damage -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (9/185). PCGS EF-40 70.00 Heritage Auctions 22328 NGC Details
1903 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1903 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 312.00 Heritage Auctions 27867 Genuine PCGS
1903 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (15/52). PCGS 1903 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (15/52). PCGS AU-58 305.50 Heritage Auctions 21872 ANACS
1904 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1904 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 312.00 Heritage Auctions 27870 Genuine PCGS
1904 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1904 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 156.00 Heritage Auctions 23284 Details NGC
1905 50C -- Artificially Toned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (1/54). PCGS 1905 50C -- Artificially Toned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (1/54). PCGS MS-60 381.88 Heritage Auctions 8401 NGC Details
1905 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (5/75). PCGS 1905 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (5/75). PCGS AU-58 340.75 Heritage Auctions 24478 ANACS
1906 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1906 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 192.00 Heritage Auctions 23286 Details NGC
1906 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1906 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 114.00 Heritage Auctions 27391 Details NGC
1902 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1902 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 132.00 Heritage Auctions 23604 PCGS
1907 50C -- Bent -- ANACS. XF Details Net VF20. NGC Census: (2/263). PCGS 1907 50C -- Bent -- ANACS. XF Details Net VF20. NGC Census: (2/263). PCGS VF-20 108.10 Heritage Auctions 20193 ANACS
1908 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1908 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 138.00 Heritage Auctions 27398 Details NGC
1908 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/111). PCGS 1908 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/111). PCGS MS-60 358.38 Heritage Auctions 22202 PCGS Genuine
1909 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/237). PCGS 1909 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/237). PCGS MS-60 352.50 Heritage Auctions 8037 ANACS
1909 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1909 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 186.00 Heritage Auctions 27403 Details NGC
1910 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1910 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 264.00 Heritage Auctions 23334 Details NGC
1910 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (2/112). PCGS 1910 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (2/112). PCGS AU-50 305.50 Heritage Auctions 23561 PCGS Genuine
1911 50C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/192). PCGS 1911 50C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/192). PCGS MS-60 258.50 Heritage Auctions 24644 Details NGC
1911 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (7/246). PCGS 1911 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (7/246). PCGS AU-50 152.75 Heritage Auctions 21093 ANACS
1912 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (7/279). PCGS 1912 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (7/279). PCGS AU-50 152.75 Heritage Auctions 20716 PCGS Genuine
1912 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1912 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 129.25 Heritage Auctions 30013 ANACS
(2)1913 50C Good 4 NGC. NGC Census: (59/239). PCGS (2)1913 50C Good 4 NGC. NGC Census: (59/239). PCGS G-4 99.88 Heritage Auctions 20583 NGC
1913 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (6/63). PCGS 1913 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (6/63). PCGS AU-55 763.75 Heritage Auctions 8047 ANACS
(2)1914 50C Good 4 NGC. NGC Census: (54/322). PCGS (2)1914 50C Good 4 NGC. NGC Census: (54/322). PCGS G-4 193.88 Heritage Auctions 20584 NGC
1897 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1897 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 150.00 Heritage Auctions 23326 Genuine PCGS
1915 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. VG8 Details. NGC Census: (83/178). PCGS 1915 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. VG8 Details. NGC Census: (83/178). PCGS VG-8 57.00 Heritage Auctions 25106 ANACS
1915 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1915 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. VG-8 109.00 Heritage Auctions 27413 Details NGC