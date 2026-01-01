|1892 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (4/708). PCGS
|1892 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (4/708). PCGS
|MS-60
|822.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8185
|PCGS Genuine
|1892 50C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details.
|1892 50C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|384.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23599
|Details NGC
|1893 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1893 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|210.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27252
|Details NGC
|1893 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1893 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27363
|Details NGC
|1894 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1894 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|552.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23589
|Genuine PCGS
|1894 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1894 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|204.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27365
|Details NGC
|1895 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1895 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|432.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23332
|Genuine PCGS
|1895 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (6/141). PCGS
|1895 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (6/141). PCGS
|AU-50
|282.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23177
|PCGS Genuine
|1896 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1896 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|300.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21508
|Details NGC
|1896 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1896 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|372.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23452
|Details NGC
|1897 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1897 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|115.20
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27566
|Genuine PCGS
|1897 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1897 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|312.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21409
|Details NGC
|1898 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/109). PCGS
|1898 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/109). PCGS
|MS-60
|423.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23615
|PCGS Genuine
|1898 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (7/131). PCGS
|1898 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (7/131). PCGS
|AU-55
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8011
|ANACS
|1899 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1899 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|312.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21690
|Genuine PCGS
|1899 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1899 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25555
|PCGS Genuine
|1900 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1900 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|288.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27305
|Genuine PCGS
|1900 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1900 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|399.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23760
|Genuine PCGS
|1901 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS.
|1901 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21349
|ANACS
|1901 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (2/140). PCGS
|1901 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (2/140). PCGS
|MS-60
|564.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25315
|PCGS Genuine
|1902 50C -- Cleaned, Bent -- Details NGC.
|1902 50C -- Cleaned, Bent -- Details NGC.
|EF-40
|51.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24051
|Details NGC
|1902 50C -- Cleaned, Obv Damage -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (9/185). PCGS
|1902 50C -- Cleaned, Obv Damage -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (9/185). PCGS
|EF-40
|70.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22328
|NGC Details
|1903 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1903 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|312.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27867
|Genuine PCGS
|1903 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (15/52). PCGS
|1903 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (15/52). PCGS
|AU-58
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21872
|ANACS
|1904 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1904 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|312.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27870
|Genuine PCGS
|1904 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1904 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23284
|Details NGC
|1905 50C -- Artificially Toned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (1/54). PCGS
|1905 50C -- Artificially Toned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (1/54). PCGS
|MS-60
|381.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8401
|NGC Details
|1905 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (5/75). PCGS
|1905 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (5/75). PCGS
|AU-58
|340.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24478
|ANACS
|1906 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1906 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|192.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23286
|Details NGC
|1906 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1906 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|114.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27391
|Details NGC
|1902 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1902 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23604
|PCGS
|1907 50C -- Bent -- ANACS. XF Details Net VF20. NGC Census: (2/263). PCGS
|1907 50C -- Bent -- ANACS. XF Details Net VF20. NGC Census: (2/263). PCGS
|VF-20
|108.10
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20193
|ANACS
|1908 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1908 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|138.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27398
|Details NGC
|1908 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/111). PCGS
|1908 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/111). PCGS
|MS-60
|358.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22202
|PCGS Genuine
|1909 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/237). PCGS
|1909 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/237). PCGS
|MS-60
|352.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8037
|ANACS
|1909 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1909 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|186.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27403
|Details NGC
|1910 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1910 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23334
|Details NGC
|1910 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (2/112). PCGS
|1910 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (2/112). PCGS
|AU-50
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23561
|PCGS Genuine
|1911 50C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/192). PCGS
|1911 50C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/192). PCGS
|MS-60
|258.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24644
|Details NGC
|1911 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (7/246). PCGS
|1911 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (7/246). PCGS
|AU-50
|152.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21093
|ANACS
|1912 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (7/279). PCGS
|1912 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (7/279). PCGS
|AU-50
|152.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20716
|PCGS Genuine
|1912 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1912 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|129.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30013
|ANACS
|(2)1913 50C Good 4 NGC. NGC Census: (59/239). PCGS
|(2)1913 50C Good 4 NGC. NGC Census: (59/239). PCGS
|G-4
|99.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20583
|NGC
|1913 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (6/63). PCGS
|1913 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (6/63). PCGS
|AU-55
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8047
|ANACS
|(2)1914 50C Good 4 NGC. NGC Census: (54/322). PCGS
|(2)1914 50C Good 4 NGC. NGC Census: (54/322). PCGS
|G-4
|193.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20584
|NGC
|1897 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1897 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|150.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23326
|Genuine PCGS
|1915 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. VG8 Details. NGC Census: (83/178). PCGS
|1915 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. VG8 Details. NGC Census: (83/178). PCGS
|VG-8
|57.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25106
|ANACS
|1915 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1915 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|VG-8
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27413
|Details NGC