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Half Dollar

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Half Dollar

Major design changes characterize early half dollars

A challenge awaits anyone who wishes to acquire the type and variety half dollar coins struck between 1794 and 1807, generally referred to as "early half dollars."

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Coin values search results

Flowing Hair Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65
1794 1794 2,750 3,930 5,340 9,030 15,560 33,440 40,000 76,560 82,190 92,190 178,130 218,750 287,500 343,750 412,500 968,750 -.-
1795 Small Head 1795 Small Head 1,000 1,500 3,000 4,700 9,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- 35,000 -.- -.- -.- 200,000 550,000 -.- -.-
1795/1795 2 Leaves 1795/1795 2 Leaves 1,000 1,410 2,850 3,560 5,090 8,030 10,000 14,310 17,310 22,310 26,560 39,440 45,310 70,630 137,500 262,500 475,000
1795/1795 3 Leaves 1795/1795 3 Leaves 1,500 1,770 3,060 5,660 9,660 20,560 -.- 29,380 31,560 34,560 46,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Draped Bust, Small Eagle Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
 
Draped Bust, Heraldic Eagle Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66
1801 1801 1,000 870 1,740 2,670 3,780 6,780 9,750 14,060 20,940 24,810 35,690 45,630 58,440 73,440 181,250 400,000 -.- -.-
1802 1802 1,150 870 1,620 2,730 4,290 7,050 12,500 14,060 15,940 26,560 56,560 61,880 70,310 120,310 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1803 Large 3 1803 Large 3 300 330 480 660 1,170 2,820 3,250 4,440 5,220 7,280 10,590 20,630 26,560 36,560 107,810 187,500 -.- -.-
1803 Small 3 1803 Small 3 325 360 600 810 1,500 3,330 3,750 4,810 8,970 13,310 23,440 31,880 48,440 69,310 150,000 225,000 -.- -.-
1805 1805 225 330 450 630 1,290 2,430 2,600 3,970 4,690 6,970 10,190 13,440 21,560 38,060 48,440 -.- -.- -.-
1805/4 1805/4 450 330 660 1,170 2,720 3,910 4,500 7,090 9,280 19,840 24,250 29,810 37,500 89,310 108,190 120,630 171,880 -.-
1806 Knobbed 6, Large Stars 1806 Knobbed 6, Large Stars 200 275 450 575 750 2,100 2,750 4,000 -.- 6,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 55,000 -.- -.-
1806 Knobbed 6, No Stem 1806 Knobbed 6, No Stem -.- 67,810 74,380 104,380 137,500 150,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1806 Knobbed 6, Small Stars 1806 Knobbed 6, Small Stars 250 325 550 650 850 2,000 2,500 4,250 -.- 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- 50,000 -.- -.- -.-
1806 Pointed 6, No Stem 1806 Pointed 6, No Stem 200 275 450 525 800 1,750 2,250 3,750 -.- 5,000 -.- 11,000 -.- 15,000 23,500 47,500 150,000 -.-
1806 Pointed 6, Stems 1806 Pointed 6, Stems 200 330 450 700 1,000 1,800 2,000 2,720 3,470 4,280 6,440 8,060 8,690 10,440 15,940 29,940 93,190 187,500
1806/5 1806/5 350 360 510 690 990 2,310 3,500 3,880 4,940 5,940 7,440 10,690 12,810 17,810 34,440 52,190 -.- -.-
1806/Inverted 6 1806/Inverted 6 375 450 820 1,020 2,340 4,980 5,500 7,410 8,690 14,190 27,190 32,810 35,940 39,310 46,940 68,750 -.- -.-
1807 1807 200 330 450 660 900 1,620 2,500 2,840 3,530 4,220 6,310 8,060 9,530 10,340 18,750 27,310 103,560 165,630
 
Capped Bust Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-63 PF-64
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-63 PF-64
1836 Reeded Edge, 50 Cents Reverse1836 Reeded Edge, 50 Cents Reverse 850 990 1,290 1,710 2,940 4,060 4,660 5,310 5,780 7,220 8,940 12,340 13,560 17,500 39,060 66,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1837 Reeded Edge, 50 Cents Reverse1837 Reeded Edge, 50 Cents Reverse 72.50 58.65 101.20 110.40 168 300 540 600 690 940 1,080 1,590 2,000 3,160 5,910 14,440 27,190 98,130 -.- -.- -.-
1838 Half Dollar Reverse1838 Half Dollar Reverse 72.50 69 101.20 115 168 390 570 660 710 1,090 1,200 1,620 2,340 3,190 5,690 18,440 26,940 93,750 -.- -.- -.-
1838-O Proof Only Half Dollar Reverse1838-O Proof Only Half Dollar Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 375,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 575,000 650,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- 575,000 650,000
1839 Half Dollar Reverse1839 Half Dollar Reverse 75 85 95 115 150 350 550 -.- 750 1,100 1,350 -.- 2,100 3,250 7,250 35,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1839-O Half Dollar Reverse1839-O Half Dollar Reverse 550 480 900 1,410 2,010 2,940 4,020 4,590 5,820 6,180 6,390 7,280 7,970 8,310 24,440 64,060 108,440 212,500 -.- -.- -.-
1807 50/20C 1807 50/20C 150 149.50 300 540 780 1,350 2,340 2,490 3,150 6,150 7,780 8,280 10,560 12,810 29,560 49,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1807 Bearded Goddess 1807 Bearded Goddess 750 1,350 2,500 3,500 5,000 12,500 37,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1807 Large Stars 1807 Large Stars 165 120.75 168 390 870 2,160 3,330 3,750 5,820 7,470 8,440 11,190 14,060 18,440 23,130 143,750 250,000 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1807 Small Stars 1807 Small Stars 175 149.50 330 540 1,110 1,950 4,860 5,430 6,330 8,160 9,690 11,720 19,810 31,560 39,310 103,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1808 1808 72.50 89.70 144 168 360 570 1,140 1,380 2,100 3,180 3,390 3,690 4,530 5,530 9,470 21,880 34,810 71,310 -.- -.- -.-
1808/7 1808/7 95 80.50 156 330 450 930 1,500 1,890 2,790 3,960 4,260 4,780 5,750 11,530 17,310 22,190 53,130 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1809 III Edge 1809 III Edge 100 101.20 144 192 480 870 1,500 1,740 2,490 4,050 4,380 5,060 9,690 11,780 19,690 43,310 51,880 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1809 Normal Edge 1809 Normal Edge 85 87.40 150 222 348 640 1,120 1,350 1,710 2,130 2,550 3,220 3,910 7,310 9,250 16,560 27,190 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1809 XXX Edge 1809 XXX Edge 125 85.10 150 240 540 1,110 1,950 2,340 3,150 4,590 6,150 6,750 8,530 15,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1810 1810 72.50 78.20 105.80 156 240 540 810 1,000 1,740 2,400 2,520 2,910 3,280 6,090 9,130 16,880 25,940 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1811 Large 8 1811 Large 8 72.50 78.20 112.70 168 318 480 940 1,230 1,620 2,130 2,340 2,440 3,160 3,590 6,090 14,560 26,880 63,050 105,950 -.- -.-
1811 Small 8 1811 Small 8 72.50 90 125 150 250 550 950 -.- 1,350 2,000 2,250 -.- 3,000 4,000 6,500 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1811/0 1811/0 110 110.40 138 216 480 810 1,260 1,860 2,580 4,060 4,340 4,590 6,220 10,280 21,060 29,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1812 1812 72.50 75.90 108.10 150 270 540 760 990 1,230 1,620 1,770 2,660 2,880 3,590 5,000 10,590 22,060 50,050 -.- -.- -.-
1812/1 Large 8 1812/1 Large 8 1,000 2,240 3,050 5,430 8,910 17,820 29,690 32,060 34,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1812/1 Small 8 1812/1 Small 8 110 115 172.50 210 390 810 1,230 1,530 2,190 2,730 3,030 3,750 4,970 7,310 15,690 21,880 45,630 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1813 1813 72.50 82.80 101.20 180 300 570 930 1,140 1,470 2,190 2,370 2,580 3,310 4,310 8,590 22,060 27,810 49,730 -.- -.- -.-
1813 5OC/UNI 1813 5OC/UNI 110 88.55 110.40 240 570 1,020 1,470 1,710 2,490 2,730 2,910 3,210 5,660 7,780 14,810 23,130 31,880 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1814 1814 85 69 101.20 150 390 680 940 1,120 1,500 2,160 2,220 2,490 3,280 4,310 5,780 11,530 26,330 44,850 60,450 -.- -.-
1814 E/A In STATES 1814 E/A In STATES 150 200 275 400 450 1,150 2,500 -.- 6,000 6,750 -.- -.- 22,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1814 Single Leaf 1814 Single Leaf 95 150 200 250 425 2,000 3,250 -.- 4,000 -.- -.- -.- 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1814/3 O-101 1814/3 O-101 150 110.40 186 360 570 1,230 1,770 2,460 2,730 3,510 3,660 3,900 7,030 9,090 19,810 26,880 37,050 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1815/2 1815/2 1,250 1,650 2,010 3,450 4,560 6,880 9,030 10,660 13,750 20,310 23,130 24,560 27,310 47,810 80,630 123,130 162,500 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1817 1817 95 86.25 115 198 300 540 1,050 1,180 1,530 2,220 2,580 2,730 3,090 5,530 8,530 19,560 34,450 47,450 -.- -.- -.-
1817 Punctuated Date 1817 Punctuated Date 100 150 200 350 450 1,150 2,500 -.- 4,500 6,000 -.- -.- 17,500 -.- 35,000 40,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1817 Single Leaf 1817 Single Leaf 100 150 200 250 300 1,150 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5,200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1817/3 1817/3 165 161 360 480 840 1,530 3,030 3,540 4,530 6,300 7,140 8,070 9,410 17,940 25,940 41,880 53,950 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1817/4 1817/4 -.- 97,750 126,000 156,000 268,750 312,500 368,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1818 1818 72.50 69 97.75 150 234 480 750 880 1,230 1,710 1,800 2,100 3,220 4,160 5,220 14,060 24,120 44,850 -.- -.- -.-
1818/7 Large 8 1818/7 Large 8 75 100 125 200 325 650 1,350 -.- 1,750 2,500 3,500 -.- 5,000 7,500 16,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1818/7 Small 8 1818/7 Small 8 85 96.60 110.40 180 300 690 1,350 1,530 2,010 2,430 2,580 3,450 4,810 7,560 14,190 24,640 26,330 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1819 1819 65 69 82.80 110.40 228 438 640 920 1,050 1,770 1,980 2,220 3,220 4,410 6,970 13,310 25,350 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1819/8 Large 9 1819/8 Large 9 65 85 110 175 275 550 900 -.- 1,500 2,000 3,000 -.- 5,000 8,500 10,500 26,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1819/8 Small 9 1819/8 Small 9 65 78.20 101.20 150 270 510 750 930 1,530 2,340 2,700 2,970 4,660 7,440 10,560 25,630 30,550 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1820 Large Date, Square Base Curl Top 2 1820 Large Date, Square Base Curl Top 2 75 100 135 175 275 650 1,100 -.- 2,500 3,000 3,250 -.- 5,000 14,000 17,500 42,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1820 Large Date, Square Base Knob Top 2 1820 Large Date, Square Base Knob Top 2 82.50 105 175 215 275 750 1,250 -.- 2,000 3,500 4,500 -.- 5,500 6,750 12,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1820 No Serifs on Es 1820 No Serifs on Es 1,000 1,500 2,250 5,000 6,000 17,500 20,000 -.- 32,500 35,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1820 Small Date, Curl Base 2 1820 Small Date, Curl Base 2 85 69 95.45 144 228 540 840 1,050 1,470 2,010 2,220 2,670 3,810 6,660 11,090 21,560 27,950 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1820/19 Curl Base 2 1820/19 Curl Base 2 82.50 100 150 200 325 875 1,350 -.- 2,200 4,500 5,000 -.- 9,750 12,000 40,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1820/19 Square Base 2 1820/19 Square Base 2 82.50 92 126.50 216 450 870 1,230 1,650 1,860 3,030 3,720 4,950 8,030 9,720 19,060 25,810 33,480 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1821 1821 65 70.15 92 138 210 360 540 760 1,040 1,470 1,860 2,190 2,690 3,970 6,530 13,310 27,950 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1822 1822 65 69 94.30 105.80 270 420 510 800 930 1,140 1,530 1,680 2,060 2,810 6,840 14,810 27,310 55,250 -.- -.- -.-
1822/1 1822/1 72.50 80.50 110.40 149.50 300 690 1,170 1,290 1,380 2,010 2,460 3,300 4,090 4,410 9,940 17,310 24,690 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1823 1823 65 69 86.25 115 180 330 480 600 970 1,160 1,260 1,530 2,280 3,220 5,060 10,160 22,940 51,680 -.- -.- -.-
1823 Broken 3 1823 Broken 3 110 110.40 240 300 390 750 1,770 2,070 3,210 4,110 4,740 5,580 6,530 8,280 13,130 33,130 51,560 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1823 Patched 3 1823 Patched 3 82.50 150 210 300 570 1,620 1,980 2,370 3,090 4,350 5,250 5,850 7,780 10,110 17,060 32,190 48,440 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1823 Ugly 3 1823 Ugly 3 82.50 100 175 275 425 975 2,250 -.- 5,000 5,500 6,000 -.- 6,500 14,000 20,000 35,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1824 1824 55 72.45 82.80 110.40 150 192 390 450 570 960 1,260 1,410 1,840 2,610 4,030 11,560 21,250 48,750 -.- -.- -.-
1824/1 1824/1 82.50 100 150 200 250 425 700 -.- 1,100 2,250 3,000 -.- 5,000 8,000 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1824/2/0 1824/2/0 70 100 125 175 225 550 1,250 -.- 2,000 3,000 3,500 -.- 4,500 8,500 12,500 32,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1824/4 1824/4 65 85 100 150 225 425 850 -.- 1,250 1,750 2,250 -.- 3,500 4,500 5,500 12,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1825 1825 55 71.30 82.80 110.40 162 240 480 600 680 990 1,120 1,380 1,660 2,610 3,690 7,660 17,880 34,440 -.- -.- -.-
1826 1826 55 69 82.80 96.60 132 198 360 510 670 900 1,110 1,320 1,500 1,920 3,160 6,720 15,560 37,190 -.- -.- -.-
1827 Curl Base 2 1827 Curl Base 2 65 85 100 115 190 400 650 -.- 1,000 1,500 2,000 -.- 3,150 4,500 8,000 20,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1827 Square Base 2 1827 Square Base 2 55 69 74.75 101.20 150 210 420 468 582 880 1,200 1,470 1,880 3,030 3,720 10,160 23,860 34,380 -.- -.- -.-
1827/6 1827/6 87.50 78.20 105.80 132.25 210 510 730 820 1,060 1,320 1,620 2,070 2,970 4,660 7,500 12,310 24,190 36,880 -.- -.- -.-
1828 Curl Base Knob Top 2 1828 Curl Base Knob Top 2 65 85 125 150 200 325 900 -.- 1,250 1,750 2,000 -.- 4,000 4,750 7,500 12,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1828 Curl Base No Knob Top 2 1828 Curl Base No Knob Top 2 55 75 85 100 125 235 400 -.- 700 1,100 1,400 -.- 2,250 2,500 4,500 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1828 Large 8s, Square Base 2 1828 Large 8s, Square Base 2 55 75 85 105 175 350 450 -.- 975 1,150 1,250 -.- 1,750 2,500 4,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1828 Small 8s, Large Letters 1828 Small 8s, Large Letters 55 75 85 100 150 250 400 -.- 800 900 1,250 -.- 1,650 2,500 3,000 6,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1828 Small 8s, Small Letters 1828 Small 8s, Small Letters 110 150 180 215 325 450 900 -.- 1,450 2,000 2,500 -.- 5,750 7,500 12,000 30,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1829 1829 55 73.60 85.10 94.30 110.40 204 360 420 570 780 1,110 1,200 1,410 2,090 3,340 6,530 17,880 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1829 Large Letters 1829 Large Letters 60 85 100 125 150 300 525 -.- 650 1,200 1,500 -.- 1,850 3,250 4,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1829/7 1829/7 65 78.20 92 156 240 450 700 810 960 1,230 1,590 1,770 3,030 3,780 5,940 17,440 27,950 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1830 Large 0 1830 Large 0 55 75 85 100 125 215 425 -.- 550 850 1,250 -.- 1,350 2,250 3,750 6,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1830 Large Letters 1830 Large Letters 1,250 2,000 2,750 3,000 4,000 7,500 -.- -.- 35,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1830 Small 0 1830 Small 0 55 66.70 82.80 101.20 120 180 360 420 510 900 1,020 1,180 1,410 2,100 3,220 6,970 22,950 40,940 -.- -.- -.-
1831 1831 60 66.70 74.75 86.25 115.20 198 360 420 510 680 990 1,110 1,380 1,920 3,190 5,840 15,440 34,380 -.- -.- -.-
1832 1832 55 66.70 74.75 88.55 120 186 330 390 540 840 1,050 1,200 1,440 1,940 3,220 6,660 19,180 37,810 -.- -.- -.-
1832 Large Letters 1832 Large Letters 55 75 85 100 125 250 425 -.- 550 1,000 1,250 -.- 3,000 3,500 5,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1833 1833 60 66.70 74.75 86.25 110.40 198 330 390 480 780 960 1,140 1,350 1,920 3,160 6,780 16,320 40,940 -.- -.- -.-
1834 Large Date, Large Letters 1834 Large Date, Large Letters 55 75 90 100 115 200 400 -.- 550 750 1,200 -.- 1,500 2,000 3,250 6,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1834 Large Date, Small Letters 1834 Large Date, Small Letters 55 75 90 100 115 225 400 -.- 525 750 1,200 -.- 1,500 2,200 3,250 7,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1834 Small Date, Letters and Stars 1834 Small Date, Letters and Stars 55 75 90 100 115 200 400 -.- 525 750 1,000 -.- 1,400 2,000 3,000 7,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1835 1835 55 66.70 74.75 86.25 115.20 180 330 390 450 840 1,020 1,140 1,410 2,040 3,060 8,470 17,190 36,880 -.- -.- -.-
1836 1836 55 66.70 74.75 89.70 115.20 192 330 390 570 840 1,110 1,230 1,320 1,780 3,470 8,130 19,380 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1836 50/00 1836 50/00 110 74.75 92 132 270 540 810 1,140 1,590 1,770 1,980 2,370 3,870 5,160 7,060 19,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1836 Beaded Reverse Border 1836 Beaded Reverse Border 65 85 95 125 160 300 850 -.- 1,000 1,250 1,500 -.- 3,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1836/1336 1836/1336 80 100 140 215 325 450 850 -.- 1,250 1,500 1,750 -.- 3,000 4,000 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Seated Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1839 No Drapery1839 No Drapery 300 360 450 620 1,080 3,160 3,970 4,090 4,780 6,160 8,100 10,310 13,440 27,190 43,310 159,380 275,000 325,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1839 No Drapery1839 No Drapery -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 85,000 -.- 175,000 200,000 -.-
1839 Drapery at Elbow1839 Drapery at Elbow 42.50 57.50 80.50 126.50 192 420 620 700 880 1,170 1,350 1,720 2,440 3,090 5,440 19,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100,000 -.- -.-
1840 Medium Letters Drapery at Elbow1840 Medium Letters Drapery at Elbow 250 325 450 750 1,000 2,000 2,750 -.- 5,500 5,750 6,000 -.- 7,500 10,000 17,500 72,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1840 Small Letters Drapery at Elbow1840 Small Letters Drapery at Elbow 65 85 125 150 175 350 550 -.- 650 900 1,000 -.- 1,250 1,750 3,500 9,000 20,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 125,000 -.-
1840-O Drapery at Elbow1840-O Drapery at Elbow 50 59.80 82.80 138 240 390 540 680 780 920 1,020 1,410 1,780 3,910 8,340 17,190 31,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1841 Drapery at Elbow1841 Drapery at Elbow 60 81.65 104.65 143.75 240 420 690 800 900 1,350 1,590 1,880 2,340 3,160 4,940 8,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1841 Drapery at Elbow1841 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40,000 -.- -.-
1841-O Drapery at Elbow1841-O Drapery at Elbow 60 69 88.55 126.50 222 420 650 700 750 1,040 1,140 1,310 2,690 4,060 6,220 12,810 31,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842-O Small Date, Small Letters Drapery at Elbow1842-O Small Date, Small Letters Drapery at Elbow 600 850 1,250 1,500 2,500 4,000 7,000 -.- 10,000 12,500 15,000 -.- -.- 35,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842 Small Date, Small Letters Drapery at Elbow1842 Small Date, Small Letters Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- 40,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856 Drapery at Elbow1856 Drapery at Elbow 35 51.75 54.05 71.30 103.50 216 300 330 390 450 630 690 880 1,210 2,810 6,190 13,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856 Drapery at Elbow1856 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3,880 4,190 4,690 6,410 13,750 20,310 27,500 56,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,000 15,000 22,500 27,500
1856-O Drapery at Elbow1856-O Drapery at Elbow 35 52.90 56.35 82.80 110.40 210 360 450 510 540 690 800 1,010 1,470 3,000 5,030 10,470 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1856-S Drapery at Elbow1856-S Drapery at Elbow 150 156 240 402.50 650 1,230 2,100 2,340 3,180 3,780 4,530 5,410 7,660 11,810 20,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857 Drapery at Elbow1857 Drapery at Elbow 42.50 51.75 54.05 71.30 101.20 180 234 300 360 510 540 680 830 1,190 2,060 3,720 12,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857 Drapery at Elbow1857 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,440 2,690 3,220 3,750 8,030 21,880 29,690 38,350 -.- -.- 2,250 3,500 4,250 10,000 17,500 25,000
1857-O Drapery at Elbow1857-O Drapery at Elbow 35 52.90 57.50 77.05 110.40 228 390 420 600 900 1,260 2,090 2,840 4,190 5,810 11,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1857-S Drapery at Elbow1857-S Drapery at Elbow 175 192 240 360 660 1,440 1,710 2,010 2,340 2,850 4,950 7,660 12,500 17,810 28,130 39,380 56,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858 Drapery at Elbow1858 Drapery at Elbow 35 51.75 55.20 77.05 110.40 210 360 420 480 510 570 660 1,110 1,280 1,840 5,660 11,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858 Drapery at Elbow1858 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 970 1,160 1,560 2,310 4,090 6,530 15,810 36,400 -.- -.- -.- 2,000 3,000 4,000 9,000 15,000
1858-O Drapery at Elbow1858-O Drapery at Elbow 35 51.75 57.50 79.35 110.40 216 300 360 450 620 690 760 1,280 1,940 2,590 8,940 16,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1858-S Drapery at Elbow1858-S Drapery at Elbow 45 58.65 81.65 126.50 228 450 540 690 810 1,170 1,230 1,720 2,690 4,410 7,810 12,810 31,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859 Drapery at Elbow1859 Drapery at Elbow 40 51.75 54.05 74.75 126.50 270 330 390 480 510 570 720 1,030 1,380 2,090 6,190 13,750 26,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859 Drapery at Elbow1859 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 580 840 980 1,690 2,090 3,590 5,310 10,840 19,830 -.- -.- 750 1,500 2,000 3,250 4,750 7,500
1859-O Drapery at Elbow1859-O Drapery at Elbow 35 54.05 62.10 82.80 138 228 420 -.- 480 600 630 -.- 1,130 1,840 3,160 6,940 14,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1859-S Drapery at Elbow1859-S Drapery at Elbow 45 56.35 70.15 94.30 180 390 700 -.- 1,060 1,710 1,770 -.- 2,530 3,720 4,840 9,190 24,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860 Drapery at Elbow1860 Drapery at Elbow 42.50 58.65 70.15 87.40 126 240 330 390 450 540 690 840 1,230 1,590 2,720 6,060 21,560 45,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860 Drapery at Elbow1860 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 840 970 1,470 2,090 2,840 5,280 10,160 31,920 -.- -.- 750 1,250 1,850 2,850 6,500 9,000
1860-O Drapery at Elbow1860-O Drapery at Elbow 42.50 51.75 52.90 77.05 144 240 300 -.- 510 780 870 -.- 1,130 1,660 2,500 5,720 16,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1860-S Drapery at Elbow1860-S Drapery at Elbow 55 55.20 70.15 97.75 162 330 450 -.- 660 1,060 1,530 -.- 3,280 4,560 8,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861 Drapery at Elbow1861 Drapery at Elbow 42.50 51.75 57.50 86.25 120 240 360 450 540 620 660 780 1,280 1,410 2,630 4,310 11,030 32,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861 Drapery at Elbow1861 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 840 980 1,310 1,660 2,880 5,780 10,280 23,730 -.- -.- 750 1,250 1,750 2,650 5,250 7,500
1861-O Drapery at Elbow1861-O Drapery at Elbow 65 70.15 81.65 115 270 450 570 -.- 780 1,050 1,230 -.- 2,530 3,190 4,340 7,190 18,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861-O Struck by CSA, Obverse die crack Drapery at Elbow1861-O Struck by CSA, Obverse die crack Drapery at Elbow 500 600 750 1,250 1,750 4,500 7,250 -.- 12,500 20,000 -.- -.- 22,500 27,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1861-S Drapery at Elbow1861-S Drapery at Elbow 45 55.20 69 103.50 168 450 600 -.- 950 1,260 1,470 -.- 2,560 3,690 4,720 16,880 29,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1862 Drapery at Elbow1862 Drapery at Elbow 65 115 143.75 201.25 270 390 600 730 780 990 1,050 1,080 1,750 2,060 3,470 6,720 15,560 32,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1862 Drapery at Elbow1862 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 540 570 600 640 880 1,030 1,310 1,840 2,720 5,250 8,280 16,060 -.- -.- 750 1,250 2,000 3,000 5,000 8,500
1862-S Drapery at Elbow1862-S Drapery at Elbow 55 54.05 69 103.50 174 330 390 -.- 750 930 1,060 -.- 2,310 3,310 6,030 13,310 29,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1863 Drapery at Elbow1863 Drapery at Elbow 62.50 86.25 115 189.75 330 390 480 540 630 700 760 890 1,110 2,560 3,410 8,690 16,190 30,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1863 Drapery at Elbow1863 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 570 810 910 1,280 1,880 2,810 4,720 8,090 21,450 -.- 106,250 850 1,500 2,000 3,000 4,750 8,000
1863-S Drapery at Elbow1863-S Drapery at Elbow 55 58.65 81.65 115 174 360 420 -.- 760 990 1,140 -.- 1,780 2,910 5,590 12,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1864 Drapery at Elbow1864 Drapery at Elbow 60 70.15 115 172.50 360 600 690 750 870 1,020 1,120 1,260 1,470 1,780 4,880 7,560 14,690 42,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1864 Drapery at Elbow1864 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 640 810 880 1,280 1,780 2,590 4,530 9,470 -.- -.- -.- 750 1,250 1,750 2,500 4,750 9,000
1864-S Drapery at Elbow1864-S Drapery at Elbow 82.50 92 155.25 210 300 600 920 -.- 1,110 1,590 1,860 -.- 2,780 4,530 6,840 17,190 24,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1865 Drapery at Elbow1865 Drapery at Elbow 100 115 143.75 216 390 540 750 820 1,080 1,650 1,800 1,890 2,160 2,660 3,940 6,030 11,250 41,930 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1865 Drapery at Elbow1865 Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 810 880 1,280 2,220 2,440 4,250 9,810 14,310 26,880 -.- 750 1,250 2,000 2,500 5,250 8,500
1865-S Drapery at Elbow1865-S Drapery at Elbow 110 86.25 115 189.75 270 450 670 -.- 930 1,410 1,710 -.- 2,560 4,720 8,910 35,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 Unique Drapery at Elbow1866 Unique Drapery at Elbow -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,000,000 -.- -.- -.-
1866-S Drapery at Elbow1866-S Drapery at Elbow 600 540 660 970 1,230 2,370 3,330 3,660 4,410 5,340 6,690 8,560 12,280 17,310 35,630 79,060 110,630 164,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853 Arrows and Rays1853 Arrows and Rays 40 55.20 66.70 87.60 210 390 570 700 1,040 1,230 1,500 1,660 2,440 3,780 5,630 19,310 40,630 86,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853 Arrows and Rays1853 Arrows and Rays -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 75,000 -.- -.- 125,000 300,000
1853-O Arrows and Rays1853-O Arrows and Rays 40 63.25 74.75 138 240 510 870 1,290 1,590 2,810 2,970 3,470 4,340 7,720 11,410 46,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854 Rays Removed1854 Rays Removed 35 51.75 56.35 75.90 120 198 342 390 420 540 630 670 1,170 1,470 2,590 8,280 14,760 40,300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1854 Rays Removed1854 Rays Removed -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,910 12,500 15,440 17,940 32,190 42,810 60,780 79,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- 20,000 42,500 65,000 -.-
1854-O Rays Removed1854-O Rays Removed 35 52.90 57.50 79.35 132 228 360 450 480 570 750 820 1,340 2,030 3,030 5,530 17,230 48,750 72,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855 Rays Removed1855 Rays Removed 37.50 51.75 56.35 75.90 126 270 420 510 650 740 780 940 1,230 1,840 3,660 10,530 23,210 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855 Rays Removed1855 Rays Removed -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 11,810 13,440 16,560 18,440 25,310 45,690 64,420 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 32,500 50,000 60,500
1855/1854 Rays Removed1855/1854 Rays Removed 85 74.75 126.50 189.75 330 540 960 1,140 1,240 1,560 2,010 2,340 3,720 4,660 6,090 18,060 30,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855/1854 Rays Removed1855/1854 Rays Removed -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13,440 15,310 18,560 25,000 34,060 67,020 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25,000 40,000 57,500 -.-
1855-O Rays Removed1855-O Rays Removed 35 51.75 56.35 85.10 132 240 390 456 630 680 780 970 1,190 1,340 3,220 7,440 14,110 55,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1855-S Rays Removed1855-S Rays Removed 400 540 850 1,410 2,670 4,500 6,210 7,950 11,430 15,310 19,060 26,560 38,130 47,810 55,940 66,880 78,000 126,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 Motto Above Eagle1866 Motto Above Eagle 55 63.25 80.50 115 172.50 330 360 480 510 540 600 740 1,170 1,810 3,030 6,060 8,030 20,630 39,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1866 Motto Above Eagle1866 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 540 720 900 1,140 1,530 2,190 3,280 5,410 10,940 20,940 -.- 750 1,100 2,000 2,500 4,250 6,000
1866-S Motto Above Eagle1866-S Motto Above Eagle 60 63.25 74.75 98.90 210 342 420 570 780 1,290 1,410 1,500 1,720 2,880 4,910 13,560 17,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1867 Motto Above Eagle1867 Motto Above Eagle 65 69 86.25 138 240 330 390 570 700 780 870 880 980 2,190 3,970 6,910 11,560 19,690 35,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1867 Motto Above Eagle1867 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 -.- -.- -.- 780 870 1,120 1,500 2,160 3,000 4,970 13,440 -.- -.- 750 1,250 1,650 2,500 2,850 6,500
1867-S Motto Above Eagle1867-S Motto Above Eagle 55 55.20 69 97.75 180 330 420 -.- 940 1,050 1,110 -.- 2,410 3,470 7,160 11,560 21,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1868 Motto Above Eagle1868 Motto Above Eagle 70 86.25 115 155.25 240 390 480 570 690 840 870 960 1,410 1,810 3,060 6,190 10,160 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1868 Motto Above Eagle1868 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 810 990 1,110 1,380 1,840 3,560 4,880 11,530 35,750 -.- 750 1,250 1,500 1,750 3,250 5,250
1868-S Motto Above Eagle1868-S Motto Above Eagle 45 51.75 57.50 86.25 150 330 390 -.- 540 570 660 -.- 1,310 2,220 3,910 10,220 19,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1869 Motto Above Eagle1869 Motto Above Eagle 55 57.50 69 86.25 156 240 342 450 600 720 780 990 1,130 1,840 2,940 6,840 28,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1869 Motto Above Eagle1869 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 780 870 1,060 1,260 2,560 3,720 6,410 8,910 22,750 -.- 750 1,100 1,500 2,500 3,250 4,500
1869-S Motto Above Eagle1869-S Motto Above Eagle 60 57.50 69 86.25 138 360 420 -.- 600 890 960 -.- 2,130 3,060 5,280 6,470 11,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870 Motto Above Eagle1870 Motto Above Eagle 42.50 51.75 55.20 75.90 132 270 330 450 630 750 810 900 1,280 1,720 3,030 7,470 11,590 23,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870 Motto Above Eagle1870 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 373.75 540 720 870 1,000 1,230 1,590 3,030 5,810 10,530 -.- -.- 750 1,000 1,350 1,500 3,000 5,000
1870-CC Motto Above Eagle1870-CC Motto Above Eagle 1,500 1,830 3,420 5,010 6,870 15,630 26,880 -.- 48,130 68,440 -.- -.- 140,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1870-S Motto Above Eagle1870-S Motto Above Eagle 55 65.55 81.65 115 210 540 640 -.- 810 1,170 1,380 -.- 3,220 4,090 7,220 38,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871 Motto Above Eagle1871 Motto Above Eagle 42.50 51.75 54.05 74.75 126 180 270 330 510 540 600 820 1,190 2,090 2,440 5,160 8,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871 Motto Above Eagle1871 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 700 870 1,100 1,290 2,220 2,970 5,720 8,060 26,330 -.- 750 1,000 1,650 2,000 3,250 5,000
1871-CC Motto Above Eagle1871-CC Motto Above Eagle 575 630 930 1,530 2,850 4,740 6,060 -.- 11,660 20,310 21,880 -.- 43,130 -.- 143,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1871-S Motto Above Eagle1871-S Motto Above Eagle 32.50 51.75 52.90 75.90 132 198 300 -.- 450 880 960 -.- 1,340 2,030 3,470 7,810 12,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872 Motto Above Eagle1872 Motto Above Eagle 42.50 51.75 54.05 69 112.80 240 300 348 480 540 630 750 1,190 1,470 2,560 6,630 10,720 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872 Motto Above Eagle1872 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 330 360 390 510 740 810 1,080 1,410 1,840 3,560 4,690 13,750 18,530 -.- 750 1,250 1,350 1,800 2,850 4,500
1872-CC Motto Above Eagle1872-CC Motto Above Eagle 225 360 600 810 1,740 2,850 4,130 -.- 7,340 10,940 -.- -.- 31,560 61,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1872-S Motto Above Eagle1872-S Motto Above Eagle 45 57.50 69 115 240 390 570 -.- 900 1,020 1,170 -.- 2,440 3,910 5,690 9,940 18,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Closed 3 Motto Above Eagle1873 Closed 3 Motto Above Eagle 50 51.75 57.50 92 168 252 360 420 510 750 840 870 1,470 1,840 2,220 6,060 6,660 8,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Closed 3 Motto Above Eagle1873 Closed 3 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 700 780 960 1,690 2,160 3,470 4,970 14,690 -.- -.- 750 1,350 1,500 1,750 2,750 5,000
1873 Open 3 Motto Above Eagle1873 Open 3 Motto Above Eagle 2,250 3,390 4,380 5,100 5,580 7,620 11,060 12,440 16,560 18,750 28,130 38,130 46,880 68,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873-CC Motto Above Eagle1873-CC Motto Above Eagle 325 450 630 1,060 2,670 4,020 6,030 6,910 10,470 11,440 11,780 12,810 18,440 33,130 49,380 76,880 92,190 115,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875 Motto Above Eagle1875 Motto Above Eagle 32.50 51.75 54.05 69 101.20 174 300 330 390 540 570 630 790 1,060 1,590 3,590 7,280 13,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875 Motto Above Eagle1875 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 540 660 720 900 1,170 1,660 2,840 3,690 9,910 17,190 -.- 750 1,000 1,250 2,000 2,650 3,750
1875-CC Motto Above Eagle1875-CC Motto Above Eagle 75 105.80 150 192 330 680 870 -.- 1,260 1,950 2,250 -.- 2,910 3,690 5,690 9,660 26,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1875-S Motto Above Eagle1875-S Motto Above Eagle 32.50 51.75 52.90 69 97.75 180 210 -.- 330 390 480 -.- 700 1,160 1,530 2,660 6,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876 Motto Above Eagle1876 Motto Above Eagle 32.50 51.75 54.05 73.60 110.40 198 240 270 390 450 510 600 840 1,040 1,560 2,840 5,340 13,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876 Motto Above Eagle1876 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 390 408 438 510 660 780 980 1,260 1,660 2,660 5,160 9,530 -.- -.- 750 1,000 1,250 1,500 2,650 5,500
1876-CC Motto Above Eagle1876-CC Motto Above Eagle 75 89.70 126 168 330 660 780 -.- 1,320 1,470 1,560 -.- 2,560 3,440 4,810 6,720 20,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1876-S Motto Above Eagle1876-S Motto Above Eagle 32.50 51.75 56.35 75.90 95.45 156 240 -.- 360 450 510 -.- 830 1,190 1,780 3,810 7,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1877 Motto Above Eagle1877 Motto Above Eagle 32.50 51.75 54.05 73.60 97.75 162 210 240 330 420 480 570 730 1,010 1,910 3,310 5,910 11,840 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1877 Motto Above Eagle1877 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 510 690 760 940 1,140 1,910 3,130 4,690 12,340 -.- -.- 750 1,000 1,350 2,000 3,250 4,750
1877-CC Motto Above Eagle1877-CC Motto Above Eagle 65 96.60 138 180 300 510 620 -.- 990 1,050 1,110 -.- 2,340 3,090 4,160 7,130 10,340 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1877-S Motto Above Eagle1877-S Motto Above Eagle 32.50 51.75 54.05 69 97.75 168 240 -.- 360 510 600 -.- 840 1,080 1,660 2,840 4,340 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878 Motto Above Eagle1878 Motto Above Eagle 50 52.90 58.65 88.55 138 192 270 312 450 540 630 780 980 1,280 2,440 4,810 9,590 26,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878 Motto Above Eagle1878 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 354 372 438 510 660 720 870 1,470 1,590 2,750 3,840 8,060 33,130 -.- 750 1,000 1,250 1,700 2,750 4,000
1878-CC Motto Above Eagle1878-CC Motto Above Eagle 1,250 1,350 2,130 2,550 3,540 4,740 6,220 -.- 10,530 11,970 13,750 -.- 20,000 21,940 32,810 55,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1878-S Motto Above Eagle1878-S Motto Above Eagle 30,000 32,190 46,880 56,560 60,630 75,000 80,630 -.- 94,380 98,130 109,380 -.- 140,630 187,500 218,750 243,750 312,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879 Motto Above Eagle1879 Motto Above Eagle 300 360 408 438 570 700 780 880 1,000 1,040 1,160 1,260 1,530 1,780 2,220 3,310 5,530 11,030 24,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1879 Motto Above Eagle1879 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 450 480 504 522 570 690 810 1,060 1,260 1,780 2,810 3,530 8,660 17,190 -.- 750 1,000 1,250 1,700 2,250 3,500
1880 Motto Above Eagle1880 Motto Above Eagle 300 360 510 540 690 870 900 930 970 1,020 1,140 1,230 1,340 1,970 2,470 4,410 6,970 11,590 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1880 Motto Above Eagle1880 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 570 600 690 780 880 1,260 1,780 2,660 3,220 8,940 -.- -.- 750 1,000 1,250 1,500 2,500 3,750
1881 Motto Above Eagle1881 Motto Above Eagle 300 390 450 510 700 750 850 960 1,040 1,080 1,110 1,260 1,560 1,970 2,720 4,190 6,590 12,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1881 Motto Above Eagle1881 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 462 570 660 720 870 1,470 1,880 2,780 3,940 7,660 12,060 -.- 750 1,100 1,500 1,750 2,500 3,750
1882 Motto Above Eagle1882 Motto Above Eagle 300 510 600 750 880 970 1,060 1,140 1,200 1,290 1,380 1,530 1,590 1,720 2,560 5,030 6,840 10,720 24,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1882 Motto Above Eagle1882 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 450 510 690 870 940 1,380 1,910 2,880 3,500 8,310 16,560 -.- 750 1,000 1,500 1,850 2,750 3,500
1883 Motto Above Eagle1883 Motto Above Eagle 300 300 450 540 690 1,000 1,080 1,180 1,320 1,380 1,470 1,590 1,810 1,970 2,840 4,190 6,220 17,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1883 Motto Above Eagle1883 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 510 660 860 990 1,260 1,630 2,500 3,720 6,310 14,690 -.- 750 1,000 1,250 1,650 2,500 3,500
1884 Motto Above Eagle1884 Motto Above Eagle 300 384 540 600 710 900 930 990 1,050 1,110 1,230 1,530 1,750 1,970 2,280 4,090 6,440 11,660 50,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1884 Motto Above Eagle1884 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 510 690 900 1,110 1,380 1,690 2,630 4,030 7,720 26,880 -.- 750 1,000 1,250 1,500 2,750 3,500
1885 Motto Above Eagle1885 Motto Above Eagle 400 420 570 640 870 990 1,060 1,110 1,160 1,260 1,410 1,500 1,660 2,060 2,560 5,280 6,840 12,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1885 Motto Above Eagle1885 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 610 660 700 760 990 1,200 1,660 2,810 3,310 7,340 15,310 -.- 750 1,250 1,500 1,750 3,000 3,500
1886 Motto Above Eagle1886 Motto Above Eagle 350 510 640 670 760 790 930 960 1,000 1,060 1,260 1,440 1,660 2,220 2,810 4,750 7,220 15,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1886 Motto Above Eagle1886 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 660 780 900 1,290 1,590 2,810 3,720 7,160 19,060 -.- 750 1,250 1,400 1,650 2,500 4,250
1887 Motto Above Eagle1887 Motto Above Eagle 550 480 660 700 840 1,140 1,260 1,410 1,710 1,800 1,890 2,060 2,220 2,410 2,590 4,590 5,440 17,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1887 Motto Above Eagle1887 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 540 660 720 960 1,200 1,840 3,380 4,090 8,910 22,190 -.- 750 1,250 1,500 2,000 2,750 4,000
1888 Motto Above Eagle1888 Motto Above Eagle 325 330 480 600 780 900 990 1,060 1,100 1,140 1,230 1,320 1,660 1,780 2,410 4,160 6,720 12,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1888 Motto Above Eagle1888 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 510 700 780 990 1,350 1,780 2,720 3,280 8,060 17,810 -.- 750 1,000 1,250 1,500 3,000 4,000
1889 Motto Above Eagle1889 Motto Above Eagle 325 360 420 570 750 810 870 900 1,050 1,110 1,180 1,240 1,340 1,840 2,780 4,220 8,720 12,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1889 Motto Above Eagle1889 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 660 810 990 1,410 1,720 3,340 4,090 9,060 -.- -.- 750 1,000 1,250 1,750 3,000 4,000
1890 Motto Above Eagle1890 Motto Above Eagle 300 330 480 600 690 750 800 860 900 960 1,050 1,140 1,440 1,720 1,910 4,410 6,340 13,190 32,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1890 Motto Above Eagle1890 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 700 780 960 1,290 1,590 2,630 4,190 7,720 17,810 -.- 750 1,250 1,500 1,750 2,500 4,000
1891 Motto Above Eagle1891 Motto Above Eagle 60 73.20 90 168 228 300 330 420 540 600 650 700 1,090 1,340 1,780 3,810 6,660 12,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1891 Motto Above Eagle1891 Motto Above Eagle -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 540 700 780 960 1,170 1,410 3,130 3,470 7,030 15,630 -.- 750 1,000 1,250 1,500 3,000 3,500
1873-CC Arrows at Date1873-CC Arrows at Date 225 348 540 700 1,230 3,220 3,780 4,780 5,280 7,160 8,910 9,410 12,190 18,560 35,630 55,690 78,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873-S Arrows at Date1873-S Arrows at Date 65 86.25 174 240 360 740 940 -.- 1,810 3,060 3,280 -.- 4,910 6,660 16,560 30,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Arrows at Date1873 Arrows at Date 37.50 51.75 57.50 80.50 138 330 480 510 650 750 970 1,130 1,310 2,090 3,720 10,190 30,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1873 Arrows at Date1873 Arrows at Date -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,000 1,650 2,100 4,000 9,000 17,500
1874 Arrows at Date1874 Arrows at Date 50 51.75 57.50 79.35 162 360 480 540 690 810 960 1,160 1,470 2,560 3,410 13,190 22,810 57,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874 Arrows at Date1874 Arrows at Date -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 517.50 -.- -.- 840 900 1,080 1,230 2,090 2,530 3,810 8,940 15,310 31,250 66,880 -.- 1,250 1,650 2,150 3,750 11,000 20,000
1874-CC Arrows at Date1874-CC Arrows at Date 1,000 1,860 2,250 2,790 3,930 6,190 7,060 -.- 10,190 15,630 17,940 -.- 24,380 30,940 52,060 94,690 112,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1874-S Arrows at Date1874-S Arrows at Date 82.50 86.25 143.75 180 360 540 750 -.- 980 1,340 2,000 -.- 2,470 4,090 5,940 24,690 29,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842-O Medium Date Modified Reverse, Large Letters1842-O Medium Date Modified Reverse, Large Letters 47.50 52.90 69 86.25 162 420 600 780 1,110 1,380 1,710 2,220 3,060 5,220 9,560 23,440 30,630 43,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842-O Small Date Modified Reverse, Large Letters1842-O Small Date Modified Reverse, Large Letters -.- 870 1,170 1,650 2,310 3,880 7,440 7,940 10,940 13,620 18,130 21,250 41,880 54,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842 Medium Date Modified Reverse, Large Letters1842 Medium Date Modified Reverse, Large Letters 50 65 85 105 150 250 400 -.- 700 900 1,000 -.- 2,000 2,250 2,750 7,500 32,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842 Small Date Modified Reverse, Large Letters1842 Small Date Modified Reverse, Large Letters 60 51.75 69 86.25 132 300 408 -.- 700 720 930 -.- 1,440 1,970 3,310 7,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1842 Small Date Modified Reverse, Large Letters1842 Small Date Modified Reverse, Large Letters -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45,000 52,500 60,000
1843 Modified Reverse, Large Letters1843 Modified Reverse, Large Letters 42.50 51.75 57.50 89.70 150 300 360 420 540 760 900 1,090 1,590 2,160 3,310 7,160 16,880 35,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45,000 -.- 85,000
1843-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters1843-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters 55 57.50 69 94.30 156 300 390 480 570 940 1,050 1,360 2,090 3,530 5,810 12,060 17,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1844 Modified Reverse, Large Letters1844 Modified Reverse, Large Letters 42.50 52.90 63.25 77.05 132 240 450 480 558 690 780 1,030 1,220 2,440 4,030 8,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 150,000
1844-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters1844-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters 42.50 51.75 56.35 77.05 192 282 450 540 810 1,050 1,290 1,810 2,220 3,690 5,590 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1844-O Doubled Date Modified Reverse, Large Letters1844-O Doubled Date Modified Reverse, Large Letters 750 830 1,180 1,410 2,470 3,970 5,660 6,250 6,720 7,310 7,810 8,910 13,440 24,060 34,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1845 Modified Reverse, Large Letters1845 Modified Reverse, Large Letters 45 73.60 94.30 138 222 420 570 600 860 1,090 1,310 1,660 2,340 4,060 9,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1845 Modified Reverse, Large Letters1845 Modified Reverse, Large Letters -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 35,000 40,000 45,000 65,000
1845-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters1845-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters 42.50 63.25 86.25 120 204 240 390 540 700 930 1,020 1,160 1,340 3,090 5,310 10,780 18,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1845-O No Drapery Modified Reverse, Large Letters1845-O No Drapery Modified Reverse, Large Letters 85 69 101.20 144 240 540 750 870 1,040 1,410 2,030 2,190 3,690 5,810 10,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846 Medium Date Modified Reverse, Large Letters1846 Medium Date Modified Reverse, Large Letters 42.50 51.75 57.50 80.50 120 240 420 480 630 710 870 1,050 1,340 2,030 4,810 11,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846 Medium Date Modified Reverse, Large Letters1846 Medium Date Modified Reverse, Large Letters -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15,000 20,000 22,500 35,000 -.-
1846 Tall Date Modified Reverse, Large Letters1846 Tall Date Modified Reverse, Large Letters 85 110 145 215 325 425 500 -.- 750 1,250 1,350 -.- 1,750 2,500 6,000 17,500 35,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846/Horizontal 6 Modified Reverse, Large Letters1846/Horizontal 6 Modified Reverse, Large Letters 225 360 420 510 870 1,500 2,030 2,560 3,530 3,690 4,050 4,590 7,840 9,720 11,780 18,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846-O Medium Date Modified Reverse, Large Letters1846-O Medium Date Modified Reverse, Large Letters 42.50 54.05 69 115 180 330 420 480 700 930 1,080 1,780 2,720 4,090 5,840 13,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1846-O Tall Date Modified Reverse, Large Letters1846-O Tall Date Modified Reverse, Large Letters 200 189.75 450 570 1,020 2,030 2,220 2,910 3,470 5,160 8,440 11,190 17,810 21,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847 Modified Reverse, Large Letters1847 Modified Reverse, Large Letters 42.50 70.15 92 126.50 156 264 390 480 650 870 960 1,090 1,190 1,840 3,090 8,530 16,880 29,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847 Modified Reverse, Large Letters1847 Modified Reverse, Large Letters -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15,000 25,000 35,000 -.- -.-
1847/6 Modified Reverse, Large Letters1847/6 Modified Reverse, Large Letters -.- 1,950 2,670 3,970 5,530 9,060 14,380 16,560 19,690 25,000 28,130 33,440 40,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1847-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters1847-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters 42.50 51.75 57.50 80.50 156 330 450 510 570 680 1,050 1,560 2,410 3,530 9,190 15,440 30,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1848 Modified Reverse, Large Letters1848 Modified Reverse, Large Letters 55 78.20 94.30 144 210 420 680 800 930 1,170 1,350 1,530 2,280 2,660 4,340 11,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1848 Modified Reverse, Large Letters1848 Modified Reverse, Large Letters -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 45,000 75,000 -.-
1848-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters1848-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters 42.50 51.75 57.50 81.65 150 270 450 600 690 1,050 1,170 1,840 1,970 2,540 4,940 11,560 24,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849 Modified Reverse, Large Letters1849 Modified Reverse, Large Letters 55 57.50 81.65 97.75 150 330 480 528 670 1,020 1,170 1,340 1,720 2,190 3,910 12,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849 Modified Reverse, Large Letters1849 Modified Reverse, Large Letters -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25,000 35,000 52,500 65,000
1849 Doubled Date, Bold Modified Reverse, Large Letters1849 Doubled Date, Bold Modified Reverse, Large Letters -.- -.- 1,250 -.- -.- 3,000 4,000 -.- -.- 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- 10,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1849-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters1849-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters 50 51.75 66.70 86.25 162 390 630 720 1,020 1,170 1,230 1,720 1,970 2,560 4,910 12,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1850 Modified Reverse, Large Letters1850 Modified Reverse, Large Letters 250 480 600 720 990 1,110 1,170 1,260 1,470 1,710 2,100 2,470 3,030 3,970 6,410 17,310 30,630 105,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- 15,000 27,500 -.- 85,000
1850-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters1850-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters 42.50 70.15 81.65 93.15 168 330 510 690 810 1,020 1,080 1,230 1,660 2,410 3,750 12,340 30,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851 Modified Reverse, Large Letters1851 Modified Reverse, Large Letters 700 960 1,020 1,200 1,620 1,980 2,370 2,550 2,700 3,910 4,310 4,530 4,910 5,340 6,970 12,220 26,940 61,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1851-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters1851-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters 125 143.75 180 240 330 630 810 940 1,020 1,180 1,350 1,590 2,060 2,810 3,940 13,590 23,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852 Modified Reverse, Large Letters1852 Modified Reverse, Large Letters 400 600 720 900 1,320 1,470 1,860 2,130 2,670 2,910 3,160 3,340 3,690 4,310 6,590 10,590 15,000 28,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1852 Modified Reverse, Large Letters1852 Modified Reverse, Large Letters -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 32,500 -.- 55,000 -.-
1852-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters1852-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters 325 402.50 480 660 870 1,290 2,030 -.- 2,970 3,190 3,690 -.- 6,910 10,530 20,560 39,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1853-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters1853-O Modified Reverse, Large Letters -.- 218,750 300,000 350,000 487,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Barber Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66
1892 1892 32.50 38.40 48 85.20 162 240 342 378 438 498 540 610 680 880 1,240 1,970 3,470 11,340 46,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892 1892 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 345 373.75 480 510 600 710 910 1,110 1,470 2,470 3,340 5,340 12,410 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1892-O 1892-O 235 288 480 620 700 750 930 1,000 1,200 1,260 1,320 1,380 1,470 2,060 2,690 3,690 10,990 23,080 63,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892-O Micro O 1892-O Micro O 2,750 4,000 7,500 10,000 12,500 16,000 18,000 -.- 22,500 20,000 -.- -.- -.- 50,000 65,000 92,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1892-S 1892-S 225 276 330 420 600 760 930 1,040 1,180 1,230 1,290 1,410 1,590 2,280 3,220 6,160 8,350 23,730 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893 1893 27.50 34.80 39.60 87.60 192 270 390 450 510 600 650 700 920 1,170 1,470 3,220 3,720 20,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893 1893 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 510 630 700 920 1,270 1,660 2,410 3,220 5,660 13,310 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1893-O 1893-O 37.50 42 78 162 288 420 480 540 630 750 930 990 1,050 1,310 1,720 8,970 11,470 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1893-S 1893-S 125 150 270 558 820 1,020 1,410 1,590 1,830 2,010 2,370 2,580 3,030 4,690 5,660 11,780 37,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894 1894 32.50 34.80 54 120 210 288 390 420 510 660 690 710 780 1,090 1,530 3,090 4,880 22,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894 1894 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 330 408 510 640 700 910 1,210 1,530 2,310 3,060 4,840 14,560 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1894-O 1894-O 27.50 33.60 45.60 105.60 210 390 420 450 600 750 820 870 960 1,230 1,590 5,590 17,230 35,430 81,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1894-S 1894-S 22.50 33.60 42 92.40 210 360 450 510 540 650 710 820 1,080 1,470 2,310 7,160 12,510 26,650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895 1895 20 33.60 40.80 84 192 240 336 390 480 630 700 740 780 970 1,590 2,880 5,690 20,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895 1895 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 540 640 690 900 1,220 1,750 2,690 3,750 5,810 10,780 41,880 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1895-O 1895-O 35 38.40 66 162 210 360 510 570 660 710 800 870 1,260 1,780 2,720 6,880 12,580 27,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1895-S 1895-S 27.50 39.60 110.40 216 288 450 480 510 650 750 810 900 1,290 1,750 2,660 5,030 12,770 26,330 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896 1896 35 38.40 54 100.80 192 300 390 480 540 570 660 750 920 1,090 1,660 3,470 12,840 27,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896 1896 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 540 570 650 760 920 1,190 1,690 2,340 3,060 6,250 11,190 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1896-O 1896-O 37.50 45.60 80.40 240 600 1,410 1,740 1,890 2,460 4,740 5,910 6,510 7,170 9,910 17,360 25,630 38,550 68,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1896-S 1896-S 90 110.40 180 300 588 1,180 1,230 1,440 1,950 2,130 2,310 2,550 2,820 3,630 4,970 6,310 15,410 45,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897 1897 22.50 33.60 37.20 62.40 150 228 360 390 420 480 570 670 870 1,110 1,500 3,190 6,630 20,090 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897 1897 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 640 700 910 1,210 1,660 2,470 3,780 5,910 12,060 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1897-O 1897-O 132.50 150 210 510 900 1,470 1,530 1,620 1,710 2,070 2,160 2,250 3,090 4,030 5,940 8,030 13,590 38,030 55,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1897-S 1897-S 132.50 156 240 360 690 1,290 1,410 1,500 1,830 2,040 2,310 2,460 2,790 3,280 4,940 7,030 14,190 29,250 34,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1898 1898 20 33.60 36 61.20 138 222 360 414 450 610 630 690 840 980 1,250 2,560 5,220 21,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1898 1898 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 630 760 980 1,210 1,720 2,440 3,910 5,160 11,310 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1898-O 1898-O 30 34.80 96 264 480 700 850 960 1,140 1,420 1,530 1,620 2,010 2,940 4,280 6,530 12,640 36,080 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1898-S 1898-S 22.50 34.80 51.60 96 222 420 510 640 840 1,050 1,110 1,740 2,370 2,840 4,280 6,910 11,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899 1899 20 33.60 36 49.20 150 210 330 348 378 510 570 630 690 940 1,160 2,250 6,270 15,930 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899 1899 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 510 600 750 930 1,220 1,380 2,310 3,220 7,060 14,190 49,690 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1899-O 1899-O 22.50 33.60 39.60 92.40 204 300 390 438 570 700 750 850 1,020 2,090 3,630 6,090 15,280 22,430 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1899-S 1899-S 20 33.60 40.80 93.60 186 270 378 510 600 780 820 970 1,380 2,250 3,530 5,030 6,730 15,280 38,160 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900 1900 20 33.60 36 50.40 120 210 342 390 450 510 570 630 800 940 1,160 3,060 4,690 18,140 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900 1900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 287.50 316.25 408 480 600 690 890 1,230 1,560 2,470 3,940 5,220 12,380 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1900-O 1900-O 22.50 33.60 38.40 91.20 198 420 480 610 760 820 1,050 1,470 2,060 3,220 6,030 12,190 23,690 51,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1900-S 1900-S 20 33.60 37.20 66 150 270 390 420 480 690 780 900 1,260 2,690 3,590 8,690 11,600 36,730 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901 1901 17.50 33.60 36 52.80 156 222 312 360 390 420 540 600 720 970 1,380 2,560 8,160 21,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901 1901 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 450 480 600 670 910 1,170 1,470 2,470 3,660 5,440 10,280 39,380 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1901-O 1901-O 22.50 33.60 43.20 144 330 750 960 1,170 1,410 1,500 1,650 1,890 2,970 4,810 5,910 11,590 21,910 57,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1901-S 1901-S 45 54 110.40 294 540 1,170 1,530 1,710 2,250 2,370 2,730 3,270 3,870 7,220 9,280 11,810 20,740 47,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902 1902 17.50 33.60 36 49.20 150 222 318 354 390 480 540 600 720 840 1,380 2,220 5,690 16,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902 1902 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 600 700 920 1,170 1,380 1,910 2,810 5,280 10,780 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1902-O 1902-O 20 33.60 38.40 74.40 180 300 450 510 588 820 930 1,080 1,530 2,190 3,780 7,280 12,120 19,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1902-S 1902-S 22.50 33.60 42 115.20 270 480 510 630 810 930 1,230 1,500 1,710 2,530 4,280 5,470 8,220 21,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903 1903 20 33.60 36 67.20 168 252 330 390 450 540 600 700 820 1,160 2,000 4,940 11,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903 1903 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 480 600 700 910 1,110 1,340 2,030 3,630 5,160 12,940 -.- 550 950 1,250 1,350 2,000 3,500
1903-O 1903-O 20 33.60 37.20 72 180 270 450 480 600 750 870 940 1,140 1,630 2,310 5,060 10,500 35,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1903-S 1903-S 20 33.60 40.80 93.60 192 360 510 540 720 870 940 1,020 1,320 2,090 3,060 4,190 11,020 18,010 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1904 1904 17.50 33.60 36 50.40 120 228 324 360 450 510 540 570 850 960 1,310 3,530 7,570 29,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1904 1904 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 570 670 910 1,000 1,340 1,780 3,380 5,000 14,380 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1904-O 1904-O 27.50 33.60 40.80 115.20 360 660 880 990 1,060 1,230 1,530 1,710 2,010 3,340 6,590 9,940 12,160 27,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1904-S 1904-S 55 57.60 162 414 1,080 2,880 4,710 6,330 6,990 7,710 9,060 11,310 15,440 18,130 20,940 27,810 71,830 112,520 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1905 1905 22.50 33.60 36 96 198 270 408 480 540 630 700 780 1,120 1,410 2,340 4,660 6,400 16,840 78,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1905 1905 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 510 600 690 890 1,060 1,380 2,000 2,940 5,160 15,310 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1905-O 1905-O 22.50 33.60 56.40 180 330 450 510 640 870 940 1,020 1,140 1,650 1,970 2,530 4,280 6,220 16,710 66,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1905-S 1905-S 20 33.60 39.60 75.60 168 282 450 570 600 780 870 1,020 1,350 1,910 3,720 7,220 10,990 21,780 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906 1906 17.50 33.60 36 50.40 132 210 300 324 462 492 528 558 600 860 1,280 2,000 5,720 13,980 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906 1906 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 570 660 870 1,080 1,310 2,030 3,000 4,780 10,560 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1906-D 1906-D 17.50 33.60 38.40 68.40 150 270 390 420 450 540 600 650 700 940 1,470 2,280 5,970 37,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906-O 1906-O 20 33.60 37.20 66 162 270 420 450 528 750 920 980 1,110 1,530 2,630 5,660 9,630 26,980 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1906-S 1906-S 22.50 33.60 40.80 75.60 192 264 360 450 570 690 750 870 1,000 1,530 2,340 4,220 6,400 16,710 34,450 70,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907 1907 17.50 33.60 36 50.40 138 210 330 360 390 480 510 570 680 930 1,380 1,940 3,870 34,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907 1907 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 552 630 890 1,030 1,440 2,280 3,190 5,470 14,810 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1907-D 1907-D 20 33.60 36 50.40 150 222 342 360 450 528 570 600 630 980 1,440 2,410 3,910 19,380 38,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907-O 1907-O 20 33.60 36 51.60 150 240 360 402 450 510 570 610 640 1,030 1,280 2,660 5,410 19,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907-S 1907-S 20 33.60 38.40 105.60 234 480 750 840 920 1,170 1,350 1,650 2,460 5,190 6,970 9,030 14,840 27,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1907-S/S 1907-S/S 27.50 40 50 180 300 600 900 -.- 1,100 2,250 2,750 -.- 4,750 7,000 12,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908 1908 17.50 33.60 36 48 110.40 192 300 390 420 450 540 600 670 960 1,160 1,810 4,910 13,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908 1908 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 570 690 880 1,050 1,380 2,030 3,280 4,530 10,780 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1908-D 1908-D 17.50 33.60 36 48 115.20 210 330 390 420 600 650 750 870 990 1,280 2,410 4,560 12,380 28,600 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908-O 1908-O 17.50 33.60 37.20 54 150 240 330 390 480 540 680 720 770 980 1,250 2,720 4,060 9,780 29,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1908-S 1908-S 22.50 33.60 42 100.80 180 420 510 600 780 960 1,140 1,240 1,590 1,970 3,310 4,440 7,570 24,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909 1909 17.50 33.60 36 48 138 204 312 360 450 480 570 570 630 840 1,090 2,060 3,900 14,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909 1909 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 510 600 660 860 1,070 1,440 2,160 3,190 5,160 11,780 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1909-O 1909-O 20 33.60 42 110.40 210 468 640 720 930 1,060 1,140 1,200 1,260 1,810 3,280 5,340 9,330 31,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1909-S 1909-S 20 33.60 37.20 48 144 342 420 480 570 660 690 750 1,050 1,380 1,970 3,660 7,640 14,300 32,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1910 1910 22.50 33.60 36 87.60 210 330 438 504 540 650 690 710 940 1,230 1,500 3,720 5,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1910 1910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 570 660 830 1,000 1,310 2,250 3,220 4,310 12,410 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1910-S 1910-S 20 33.60 36 57.60 144 240 450 480 570 680 760 940 1,620 2,090 2,970 3,690 6,470 19,180 35,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911 1911 20 33.60 36 49.20 115.20 180 312 330 390 450 540 570 640 800 1,010 1,910 5,010 12,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911 1911 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 552 640 860 1,020 1,470 2,160 3,750 7,690 10,530 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1911-D 1911-D 20 33.60 37.20 51.60 150 252 360 390 420 576 690 780 860 1,040 1,310 2,000 5,360 13,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1911-S 1911-S 20 33.60 38.40 56.40 150 240 390 480 576 680 730 830 1,120 1,970 2,750 4,030 6,660 20,480 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1912 1912 17.50 33.60 36 50.40 144 210 300 318 420 480 510 540 640 840 1,140 2,130 6,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1912 1912 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 480 552 640 830 1,000 1,560 2,220 3,280 5,280 11,160 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1912-D 1912-D 17.50 33.60 37.20 57.60 138 222 330 360 450 480 540 600 700 940 1,210 2,160 3,740 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1912-S 1912-S 17.50 33.60 38.40 69.60 162 288 420 450 510 650 700 760 990 1,310 1,720 3,410 7,570 14,760 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913 1913 60 66 99.60 240 540 900 1,290 1,530 1,620 1,740 1,890 1,980 2,130 2,530 3,340 4,970 9,520 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913 1913 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 480 552 660 920 1,190 1,500 2,060 3,220 5,310 16,250 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1913-D 1913-D 20 33.60 37.20 64.80 168 300 390 420 450 600 630 690 880 1,220 1,530 3,030 12,580 48,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1913-S 1913-S 22.50 34.80 46.80 90 210 360 420 450 492 870 990 1,040 1,350 1,780 2,410 4,840 9,330 32,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914 1914 100 110.40 138 360 600 960 1,050 1,180 1,500 1,710 1,830 1,950 2,220 3,030 3,440 6,090 15,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1914 1914 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 510 600 680 1,020 1,360 1,810 2,590 3,840 6,910 14,380 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1914-S 1914-S 20 33.60 37.20 69.60 150 240 390 450 570 760 800 870 920 1,280 1,720 3,560 8,970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1915 1915 67.50 84 132 294 420 680 930 980 1,080 1,230 1,320 1,410 1,980 2,690 3,910 4,530 9,260 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1915 1915 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 468 510 600 690 1,040 1,340 1,660 2,250 4,220 9,090 15,560 -.- 550 950 1,100 1,350 2,000 3,500
1915-D 1915-D 17.50 33.60 36 52.80 132 210 330 390 420 540 570 610 690 870 1,090 2,000 3,870 13,650 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1915-S 1915-S 17.50 33.60 38.40 58.80 150 222 336 372 390 450 540 600 700 930 1,090 2,160 3,710 14,110 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Walking Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-67
1916 1916 50 50.60 63.25 92 192 252 360 390 480 650 720 790 1,020 1,110 1,780 2,880 5,790 20,150 33,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916-D 1916-D 50 49.45 65.55 92 186 270 408 450 540 700 740 800 960 1,310 1,720 2,720 5,750 27,890 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1916-S 1916-S 100 86.25 174 330 528 760 1,320 1,560 1,920 2,430 2,580 2,760 3,330 3,970 5,160 8,380 28,930 64,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917 1917 30 31.05 32.20 33.35 34.50 50.40 86.40 104.40 132 204 222 252 360 425 640 1,110 3,380 18,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917-D Obverse Mint mark 1917-D Obverse Mint mark 45 35.65 51.75 94.30 180 390 480 540 650 990 1,020 1,060 1,260 1,970 2,590 6,840 33,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917-D Reverse Mint mark 1917-D Reverse Mint mark 40 32.20 35.65 63.25 174 372 540 690 930 1,230 1,290 1,410 1,860 2,440 3,810 12,090 39,330 59,150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917-S Obverse Mint mark 1917-S Obverse Mint mark 50 34.50 57.50 216 540 920 1,590 1,860 3,030 4,350 4,710 4,860 5,470 7,160 9,840 23,560 50,380 156,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1917-S Reverse Mint mark 1917-S Reverse Mint mark 30 31.05 34.50 47.15 66.70 198 312 420 570 770 1,170 1,320 1,590 2,090 3,530 10,910 36,730 51,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1918 1918 35 31.05 33.35 37.95 78.20 198 282 348 480 660 750 870 1,090 1,410 2,530 4,320 15,930 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1918-D 1918-D 35 32.20 35.65 52.90 149.50 378 670 770 1,030 1,590 1,770 1,950 2,440 2,720 5,530 32,500 126,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1918-S 1918-S 35 31.05 33.35 35.65 43.70 132 258 330 462 640 780 1,010 1,470 1,880 3,470 15,930 72,220 94,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1919 1919 40 36.80 57.50 98.90 324 660 1,110 1,350 1,980 2,370 2,610 2,910 3,560 4,810 5,750 11,570 18,530 45,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1919-D 1919-D 40 36.80 65.55 198 420 1,290 2,490 2,820 3,870 5,970 6,870 7,260 9,530 12,090 26,940 180,050 312,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1919-S 1919-S 35 32.20 49.45 98.90 348 1,130 2,070 2,850 3,090 5,010 5,550 5,940 8,030 9,840 12,500 22,810 41,600 66,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1920 1920 35 31.05 32.20 34.50 48.30 110.40 204 240 390 570 620 690 750 1,080 1,470 3,560 10,890 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1920-D 1920-D 30 34.50 39.10 102 324 680 1,230 1,410 2,010 2,820 3,060 3,330 4,740 7,470 11,410 26,250 51,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1920-S 1920-S 35 31.05 35.65 44.85 115 288 650 720 940 1,230 1,350 1,650 2,730 4,530 6,530 22,690 45,830 70,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921 1921 125 132 234 510 1,000 2,460 3,660 4,170 4,950 6,900 7,350 7,710 8,460 10,280 16,190 31,530 55,580 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921-D 1921-D 200 300 480 710 1,590 3,930 4,830 5,910 7,470 10,290 10,950 11,220 11,460 16,060 21,560 46,220 120,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1921-S 1921-S 70 82.80 144 390 990 4,440 9,420 11,850 17,220 20,100 23,700 26,700 31,500 49,310 62,190 133,250 237,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1923-S 1923-S 40 33.35 41.40 69 258 1,000 2,100 2,280 3,150 4,110 4,380 4,590 5,130 6,130 9,660 18,920 40,630 86,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1927-S 1927-S 35 32.20 34.50 36.80 82.80 420 800 870 1,560 2,040 2,190 2,340 2,700 3,220 4,660 8,810 34,390 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1928-S 1928-S 35 29.90 40.25 50.60 115 300 740 820 1,200 2,040 2,130 2,340 2,940 3,660 4,660 9,490 22,820 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1929-D 1929-D 30 29.90 32.20 33.35 46 120 180 282 390 510 570 570 900 1,060 1,500 2,470 4,750 45,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1929-S 1929-S 30 29.90 33.35 35.65 48.30 168 282 318 420 600 680 710 930 1,310 1,780 3,190 5,820 43,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1933-S 1933-S 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 35.65 98.40 270 360 480 650 780 860 1,010 1,590 2,500 3,470 6,690 19,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1934 1934 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 32.40 33.60 42 62.40 75.60 86.40 96 143.75 187.50 375 525 1,790 6,730 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1934-D 1934-D 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 34.50 37.95 82.80 92.40 110.40 138 162 180 192 350 500 1,040 2,060 12,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1934-S 1934-S 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 35.65 48.30 105.60 132 174 330 360 420 540 1,060 1,230 2,440 4,030 18,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1935 1935 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 31.80 32.40 33.60 50.40 56.40 62.40 67.20 97.50 137.50 275 475 2,030 14,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1935-D 1935-D 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 61.20 66 120 144 162 180 228 325 500 1,280 3,030 18,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1935-S 1935-S 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 37.95 115.20 126 144 300 360 390 420 630 1,250 1,720 3,660 21,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936 1936 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 31.80 32.40 33.60 44.40 52.80 56.40 66 85 150 250 418.75 1,150 7,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936 1936 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,150 1,550 1,900 2,200 3,650 -.- 5,800 10,000
1936-D 1936-D 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 43.20 49.20 60 72 81.60 88.80 99.60 156.25 225 475 990 4,100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936-S 1936-S 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 64.80 68.40 85.20 110.40 162 174 186 250 450 760 1,440 12,840 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1937 1937 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 31.80 32.40 33.60 38.40 43.20 50.40 60 90 156.25 231.25 437.50 1,310 10,990 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1937 1937 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 475 500 550 700 1,000 -.- 1,300 2,150
1937-D 1937-D 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 39.10 86.40 93.60 108 126 174 198 222 325 525 700 830 3,150 19,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1937-S 1937-S 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 64.80 72 84 138 162 174 186 275 387.50 750 940 4,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1938 1938 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 38.40 42 51.60 66 84 86.40 96 150 212.50 368.75 568.75 1,850 6,830 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1938 1938 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 375 400 425 500 700 3,000 1,050 2,000
1938-D 1938-D 50 48.30 55.20 69 86.25 150 222 240 300 480 570 600 700 890 1,140 1,330 2,470 5,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939 1939 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 31.80 32.40 33.60 37.20 46.80 51.60 60 73.75 150 225 343.75 770 7,960 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939 1939 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 310 350 400 475 550 3,000 900 1,250
1939-D 1939-D 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 31.80 32.40 33.60 36 43.20 48 50.40 83.75 137.50 243.75 493.75 1,780 24,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939-S 1939-S 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 61.20 67.20 76.80 102 144 150 162 187.50 268.75 325 600 1,530 13,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1940 1940 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 40.80 43.20 46.80 57.50 110.40 162.50 250 730 4,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1940 1940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 275 325 400 450 500 -.- 600 900
1940-S 1940-S 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 48 50.40 52.80 75 187.50 475 980 12,900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1941 1941 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 40.80 43.20 46.80 52.80 98.40 156.25 181.25 550 5,470 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1941 1941 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 275 325 400 450 500 -.- 550 900
1941 No "AW" 1941 No "AW" -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 300 400 500 550 600 -.- 700 900
1941-D 1941-D 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 42 45.60 49.20 63.60 110 162.50 275 930 25,290 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1941-S 1941-S 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 32.20 37.20 40.80 52.80 76.80 85.20 91.20 120 204 443.75 970 22,040 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942 1942 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 40.80 43.20 46.80 52.80 98.40 156.25 181.25 640 14,300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942 1942 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 250 350 400 425 500 3,000 600 900
1942 Doubled Die Reverse 1942 Doubled Die Reverse -.- -.- -.- 40 50 60 70 -.- 125 175 190 -.- 200 225 325 525 2,200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942-D 1942-D 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 42 45.60 54 76.80 115 168.75 250 960 9,040 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1942-S 1942-S 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 43.20 50.40 55.20 85.20 143.75 275 680 16,450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1943 1943 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 40.80 43.20 46.80 52.80 98.40 156.25 181.25 550 9,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1943-D 1943-D 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 37.20 44.40 50.40 54 68.40 104.40 187.50 225 650 6,720 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1943-S 1943-S 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 37.20 45.60 51.60 56.40 69.60 138 200 487.50 4,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1944 1944 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 40.80 43.20 46.80 52.80 98.40 162.50 175 860 15,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1944-D 1944-D 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 42 44.40 48 63.60 108 162.50 218.75 910 8,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1944-S 1944-S 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 42 44.40 49.20 66 120 293.75 650 23,860 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1945 1945 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 40.80 43.20 46.80 52.80 98.40 162.50 187.50 780 31,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1945-D 1945-D 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 42 44.40 46.80 56.40 108 162.50 175 840 9,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1945-S 1945-S 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 43.20 45.60 49.20 64.80 105.60 162.50 312.50 3,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1946 1946 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 40.80 43.20 46.80 52.80 98.40 162.50 225 1,430 17,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1946 Doubled Die Reverse 1946 Doubled Die Reverse -.- 60 70 80 100 125 175 -.- 200 300 350 -.- 600 1,000 1,250 2,500 4,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1946-D 1946-D 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 31.05 33.60 34.80 36 44.40 48 49.20 56.40 104.40 156.25 200 1,630 17,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1946-S 1946-S 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 42 44.40 48 54 108 162.50 225 1,720 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1947 1947 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 42 44.40 49.20 56.40 105.60 162.50 225 2,470 32,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1947-D 1947-D 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 37.20 45.60 48 50.40 58.80 110.40 162.50 237.50 1,790 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-W Walking Liberty half dollar Gold2016-W Walking Liberty half dollar Gold -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,200 -.- 2,200 2,200 2,200 2,200 2,200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Franklin Half Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 F MS-65 MS-65 F MS-66 MS-66 F MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-64 C PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 F MS-65 MS-65 F MS-66 MS-66 F MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-64 C PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC
1948 1948 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 33.60 34.80 36 37.20 41.25 70 75 125 247 375 1,820 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1948-D 1948-D 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 33.60 34.80 36 37.20 42.50 70 95 125 243.75 425 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1949 1949 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 31.80 33.60 38.40 40.80 44.40 49.20 60 100 125 200 275 475 4,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1949-D 1949-D 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.60 32.40 37.20 45.60 46.80 49.20 52.80 75 125 225 400 1,090 1,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1949-S 1949-S 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.60 32.40 34.80 42 74.40 79.20 82.80 84 100 225 115 525 212.50 625 1,310 7,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1950 1950 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 34.80 36 37.20 38.40 52.50 75 90 175 425 500 3,970 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1950 1950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 275 350 400 700 450 1,500 900 3,250 40,000 3,000 9,000 -.- 22,500 -.- -.-
1950-D 1950-D 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 34.80 36 37.20 38.40 45 80 156.25 275 1,010 1,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1951 1951 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 33.60 34.80 36 37.20 42.50 70 62.50 200 200 425 1,370 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1951 1951 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 225 275 320 500 400 750 700 1,500 9,000 1,500 4,000 22,500 6,500 -.- -.-
1951-D 1951-D 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 34.80 36 38.40 40.80 51.25 75 150 175 750 550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1951-S 1951-S 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 34.80 36 38.40 40.80 45 175 68.75 450 195 800 1,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1952 1952 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 36 37.20 40 50 70 125 169 325 2,570 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1952 1952 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 75 140 175 265 250 450 400 550 9,000 700 2,000 22,500 3,000 13,500 -.-
1952-D 1952-D 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 36 37.20 40 60 100 150 450 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1952-S 1952-S 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 34.80 38.40 55.20 56.40 58.80 62.40 70 650 95 1,150 150 1,250 1,330 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1953 1953 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 33.60 34.80 36 37.20 43.75 175 90 700 275 1,250 3,020 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1953 1953 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 50 90 115 170 145 225 225 375 3,000 400 800 10,000 1,000 4,000 30,000
1953-D 1953-D 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 33.60 34.80 36 37.20 40 50 80 85 390 425 10,170 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1953-S 1953-S 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 33.60 34.80 37.20 39.60 45 17,500 62.50 30,000 225 50,000 1,160 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1954 1954 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 36.25 45 47.50 80 221 425 2,180 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1954 1954 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 30 50 65 80 75 90 90 160 900 250 400 2,250 500 1,100 9,000
1954-D 1954-D 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 36.25 50 60 90 325 500 4,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1954-S 1954-S 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 36.25 75 43.75 250 124.80 800 1,370 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1955 1955 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 36.25 50 50 100 137.50 300 1,790 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1955 1955 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40 50 60 65 90 85 120 450 100 230 1,050 225 550 4,750
1956 1956 -.- -.- -.- 29.32 30.60 30.60 -.- -.- 31.20 31.50 -.- -.- 33.60 36.25 40 43.75 80 72.50 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1956 1956 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25 30 35 35 60 65 100 125 90 100 275 125 250 500
1956 Reverse of 1950-1955 1956 Reverse of 1950-1955 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25 30 -.- 40 50 100 110 -.- 150 100 -.- 400 1,200 3,800
1956 Reverse of 1950-1955 1956 Reverse of 1950-1955 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 30 75 225 160 265 200 400 2,000 275 850 2,500 500 2,500 20,000
1956 Reverse of 1957-1963 1956 Reverse of 1957-1963 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 20 -.- 25 35 50 75 125 110 150 175 175 200 400
1956 Reverse of 1957-1963 1956 Reverse of 1957-1963 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25 30 35 35 60 65 100 125 90 100 275 125 250 500
1957 1957 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 36.25 50 42.50 175 66.25 250 422.50 -.- -.- 25 28 25 30 50 35 60 750 55 225 1,000 85 300 2,500
1957 1957 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20 25 35 30 75 40 100 450 65 140 700 100 450 1,750
1957-D 1957-D 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 34.80 40 42.50 80 75 200 1,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1958 1958 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 34.80 60 42.50 175 75 250 325 -.- -.- 35 40 30 50 55 60 85 1,250 70 200 1,800 125 800 -.-
1958 1958 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20 25 60 35 85 50 100 800 60 250 1,250 125 600 8,000
1958-D 1958-D 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 34.80 40 42.50 75 67.50 200 546 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1959 1959 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 34.80 40 53.75 100 287.50 1,000 2,670 -.- -.- 14 20 25 30 75 100 300 -.- 150 400 -.- 110 2,500 -.-
1959 1959 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 25 75 30 175 40 275 4,000 50 600 10,000 110 2,500 -.-
1959-D 1959-D 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 34.80 40 62.50 85 780 500 1,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1960 1960 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 34.80 40 67.50 150 425 900 3,710 -.- -.- 14 18 20 28 50 35 120 175 50 150 350 75 200 800
1960 1960 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 17 30 25 50 35 60 150 50 100 450 100 250 1,500
1960-D 1960-D 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 37.20 50 95 275 375 1,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1961 1961 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 34.80 125 62.50 800 325 6,000 -.- -.- -.- 14 28 20 35 45 45 100 150 65 150 300 90 275 1,000
1961 1961 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 17 25 20 40 30 60 150 50 100 250 80 350 1,050
1961 Doubled Die Reverse 1961 Doubled Die Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,500 -.- 3,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1961 Doubled Die Reverse 1961 Doubled Die Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,500 -.- 3,000 -.- 4,000 -.- -.- 6,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1961-D 1961-D 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 37.20 65 68.75 475 325 3,250 1,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1962 1962 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 34.80 200 65 950 575 5,000 -.- -.- -.- 14 18 20 25 40 30 70 250 40 100 400 65 300 800
1962 1962 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 17 25 25 35 30 60 100 40 80 200 75 150 400
1962-D 1962-D 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 34.80 50 60 375 425 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1963 1963 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 34.80 400 42.50 1,250 275 12,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1963 1963 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 17 20 30 35 30 60 100 50 85 200 75 150 550
1963-D 1963-D 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 34.80 45 42.50 150 275 800 2,470 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Kennedy Half Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 C PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 C PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
1964 Silver1964 Silver 23.46 23.57 23.74 23.86 24.15 24.72 24.84 25.01 25.30 27.31 27.60 28.75 32.20 40.80 42 85 425 10,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1964 Silver1964 Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10 12 15 20 30 75 200 60 130 450 125 235 2,500 2,000 -.-
1964 Heavily Accented Hair Silver1964 Heavily Accented Hair Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25 40 50 75 150 200 1,500 250 300 -.- 600 -.- 45,000 -.- -.-
1964 Heavily Accented Hair Silver1964 Heavily Accented Hair Silver -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25 40 60 100 150 450 3,500 400 1,050 12,500 1,050 4,000 -.- -.- -.-
1964-D Silver1964-D Silver 23.46 23.57 23.74 23.86 24.15 24.72 24.84 25.01 25.30 27.31 27.60 28.75 32.20 40.80 42 82.50 525 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1965 40 Percent Silver Clad1965 40 Percent Silver Clad 9.66 9.71 9.77 9.83 9.94 10.06 10.17 10.35 10.63 10.98 11.09 11.21 12 13.20 16.80 105 1,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1965 Special Mint Set 40 Percent Silver Clad1965 Special Mint Set 40 Percent Silver Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 6 7 15 50 400 5,000 250 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1966 40 Percent Silver Clad1966 40 Percent Silver Clad 9.66 9.71 9.77 9.83 9.94 10.06 10.17 10.35 10.63 10.98 11.09 11.21 11.50 13.20 22.80 162.50 2,660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1966 Special Mint Set 40 Percent Silver Clad1966 Special Mint Set 40 Percent Silver Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 6 7 15 35 150 1,750 200 800 7,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1967 40 Percent Silver Clad1967 40 Percent Silver Clad 9.66 9.71 9.77 9.83 9.94 10.06 10.17 10.35 10.63 10.98 11.09 11.21 11.50 13.20 20.40 162.50 1,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1967 Special Mint Set 40 Percent Silver Clad1967 Special Mint Set 40 Percent Silver Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 6 7 15 45 125 900 200 400 5,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1968-D 40 Percent Silver Clad1968-D 40 Percent Silver Clad 9.66 9.71 9.77 9.83 9.94 10.06 10.17 10.35 10.63 10.98 11.09 11.21 11.50 13.20 20.40 47.50 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1968-S 40 Percent Silver Clad1968-S 40 Percent Silver Clad 9.66 9.71 9.77 9.83 9.94 10.06 10.17 10.35 10.63 11.15 11.27 11.38 12.07 13.20 13.80 15 16.25 18.75 37.50 -.- -.- 5 6 9 12 15 20 25 16 23 65 30 50 175 -.- 12,000
1969-D 40 Percent Silver Clad1969-D 40 Percent Silver Clad 9.66 9.71 9.77 9.83 9.94 10.06 10.17 10.35 10.63 10.98 11.09 11.21 11.50 13.20 20.40 125 1,690 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1969-S 40 Percent Silver Clad1969-S 40 Percent Silver Clad 9.66 9.71 9.77 9.83 9.94 10.06 10.17 10.35 10.63 11.15 11.27 11.38 12.07 13.20 13.80 15 17.50 18.75 27.50 -.- -.- 5 6 9 13 16 20 25 25 30 40 25 60 200 -.- -.-
1970-D 40 Percent Silver Clad1970-D 40 Percent Silver Clad 10.12 10.35 10.63 10.92 11.50 12.07 12.65 12.93 13.51 14.08 14.95 16.20 16.80 18 39.60 275 3,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1970-S 40 Percent Silver Clad1970-S 40 Percent Silver Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 11.15 11.27 11.38 12.07 13.20 13.80 14.40 17.50 22.50 30 -.- -.- 8 10 12 16 20 25 30 20 25 70 30 60 300 -.- -.-
1971 Copper-Nickel Clad1971 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.82 1.15 1.61 2.30 7.20 13.20 84 630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1971-D Copper-Nickel Clad1971-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.82 1.15 1.84 2.58 7.20 12 31.20 90 1,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1971-S Copper-Nickel Clad1971-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.61 1.84 2.01 2.58 4.80 7.80 10.80 15 20 35 -.- -.- 2 4 5 6 7 12 15 10 25 125 20 115 1,500 -.- -.-
1972 Copper-Nickel Clad1972 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.82 1.15 1.38 2.30 6.60 14.40 43.20 630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1972-D Copper-Nickel Clad1972-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.82 1.15 1.55 2.30 6 14.40 26.40 137.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1972-S Copper-Nickel Clad1972-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.61 1.84 2.01 2.87 4.20 7.20 9.60 12.50 16.25 22.50 -.- -.- 2 4 5 6 7 8 12 8 10 20 15 25 70 -.- -.-
1973 Copper-Nickel Clad1973 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.82 1.15 1.38 1.72 4.80 14.40 43.20 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1973-D Copper-Nickel Clad1973-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.82 1.15 1.38 2.30 4.20 12 24 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1973-S Copper-Nickel Clad1973-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.61 1.84 2.01 2.30 4.80 7.20 9.60 13.75 15 16.25 -.- -.- 2 3 4 4 5 6 9 6 7 10 12 20 25 -.- 2,000
1974 Copper-Nickel Clad1974 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.82 1.15 1.38 1.72 4.80 18 48 375 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1974-D Copper-Nickel Clad1974-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.82 1.15 1.38 2.30 6 13.20 32.40 312.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1974-D Doubled Die Obverse Copper-Nickel Clad1974-D Doubled Die Obverse Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- 25 30 -.- -.- 35 40 -.- -.- 50 80 175 800 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1974-S Copper-Nickel Clad1974-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.61 1.84 2.01 2.87 4.80 7.20 9.60 12.50 15 16.25 -.- -.- 2 3 4 4 5 6 8 6 7 9 12 15 20 -.- 850
1977 Copper-Nickel Clad1977 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.26 1.38 2.30 6 13.20 26.40 187.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1977-D Copper-Nickel Clad1977-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.82 1.03 1.38 2.18 4.80 12 24 156.25 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1977-S Copper-Nickel Clad1977-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.61 1.84 2.30 3.45 4.80 7.20 9.60 11.25 12.50 15 40 -.- 2 3 4 4 5 6 9 6 8 11 7 15 20 -.- 75
1978 Copper-Nickel Clad1978 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.26 1.38 2.87 7.80 12 20.40 275 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1978-D Copper-Nickel Clad1978-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.82 1.15 1.38 3.16 6.60 13.20 24 306.25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1978-S Copper-Nickel Clad1978-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7.47 9 11.40 15.60 17.50 18.75 25 90 -.- 2 3 4 4 5 6 9 6 8 10 8 14 20 -.- 75
1979 Copper-Nickel Clad1979 Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.26 1.38 1.72 6.60 14.40 26.40 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1979-D Copper-Nickel Clad1979-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.82 1.15 1.38 1.72 6 14.40 28.80 425 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1979-S Clear S Copper-Nickel Clad1979-S Clear S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 5 6 7 8 10 16 9 14 20 18 15 30 -.- 150
1979-S Filled S Copper-Nickel Clad1979-S Filled S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 5 5 6 8 12 7 11 15 10 15 20 -.- 60
1980-D Copper-Nickel Clad1980-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.26 1.38 2.30 8.40 14.40 72 300 3,590 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1980-P Copper-Nickel Clad1980-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.26 1.38 2.30 6 13.20 21.60 90 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1980-S Copper-Nickel Clad1980-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7.47 9 12 13.20 16.25 17.50 20 115 -.- 2 3 4 4 5 6 8 6 7 9 12 15 20 -.- 60
1981-D Copper-Nickel Clad1981-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.82 1.15 1.38 2.30 9.60 18 43.20 760 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1981-P Copper-Nickel Clad1981-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.82 1.15 1.38 2.30 9.60 14.40 28.80 425 2,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1981-S Copper-Nickel Clad1981-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 4 5 5 6 10 12 8 12 14 13 20 25 -.- 100
1981-S Clear S Copper-Nickel Clad1981-S Clear S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 5 8 9 10 12 15 30 12 15 25 20 30 50 -.- 600
1981-S Filled S Copper-Nickel Clad1981-S Filled S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 5 5 6 10 12 8 12 14 13 20 25 -.- 100
1982-D Copper-Nickel Clad1982-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 2.87 3.16 3.45 4.02 12 24 43.20 840 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1982-P Copper-Nickel Clad1982-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.69 1.15 1.55 1.72 2.30 2.58 4.60 5.75 6.32 6.90 12 18 68.40 1,980 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1982-P No FG Copper-Nickel Clad1982-P No FG Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 40 60 100 175 3,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1982-S Copper-Nickel Clad1982-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 8 9 10 9 10 15 -.- 75
1983-D Copper-Nickel Clad1983-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 3.73 4.31 4.88 5.75 8.40 13.20 42 400 3,750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1983-P Copper-Nickel Clad1983-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.59 0.60 0.66 1.32 2.87 3.16 3.73 5.17 13.20 24 43.20 325 3,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1983-S Copper-Nickel Clad1983-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 8 9 10 9 10 15 -.- 70
1984-D Copper-Nickel Clad1984-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.82 1.15 1.38 2.30 6 20.40 48 1,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1984-P Copper-Nickel Clad1984-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.26 1.38 3.16 6.60 12 40.80 425 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1984-S Copper-Nickel Clad1984-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7.47 9.60 13.20 14.40 17.50 18.75 21.25 137.50 -.- 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 8 9 10 9 10 15 -.- 65
1985-D Copper-Nickel Clad1985-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.82 1.15 1.38 3.45 6 13.20 19.20 77.50 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1985-P Copper-Nickel Clad1985-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.82 1.15 1.38 3.16 6 13.20 26.40 120 3,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1985-S Copper-Nickel Clad1985-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 7.47 9 12.60 15.60 17.50 18.75 20 87.50 -.- 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 8 9 10 9 10 15 -.- 70
1986-D Copper-Nickel Clad1986-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.80 1.15 2.30 2.87 3.73 5.17 9.60 14.40 21.60 60 1,160 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1986-P Copper-Nickel Clad1986-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.80 1.15 2.30 2.87 3.45 5.17 10.80 15.60 30 110 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1986-S Copper-Nickel Clad1986-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 8 9 10 9 10 15 -.- 60
1987-D Copper-Nickel Clad1987-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.80 1.15 2.18 2.58 3.56 4.60 8.40 13.20 21.60 60 1,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1987-P Copper-Nickel Clad1987-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.80 1.15 2.18 2.87 3.73 4.60 7.80 14.40 26.40 168.75 3,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1987-S Copper-Nickel Clad1987-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6.90 9.60 13.20 15.60 17.50 18.75 21.25 87.50 -.- 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 8 9 10 9 10 15 -.- 65
1988-D Copper-Nickel Clad1988-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.26 1.49 1.72 2.30 6 10.80 28.80 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1988-P Copper-Nickel Clad1988-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.26 2.30 3.16 3.45 4.20 15.60 36 110 2,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1988-S Copper-Nickel Clad1988-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6.90 9 12 14.40 17.50 20 21.25 100 -.- 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 8 9 10 9 10 15 -.- 70
1989-D Copper-Nickel Clad1989-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.61 1.72 1.84 2.30 5.40 13.20 19.20 90 3,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1989-P Copper-Nickel Clad1989-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.43 1.72 2.30 4.80 13.20 26.40 156.25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1989-S Copper-Nickel Clad1989-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 8 9 10 9 10 15 -.- 70
1990-D Copper-Nickel Clad1990-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.43 1.72 2.30 7.20 16.80 36 350 2,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1990-P Copper-Nickel Clad1990-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.43 1.72 2.30 6 14.40 26.40 212.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1990-S Copper-Nickel Clad1990-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 10.20 13.20 14.40 16.25 18.75 20 85 -.- 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 8 9 10 9 10 15 -.- 60
1991-D Copper-Nickel Clad1991-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.43 1.72 2.30 6 14.40 28.80 212.50 660 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1991-P Copper-Nickel Clad1991-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.61 2.01 2.41 2.87 4.80 13.80 31.20 218.75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1991-S Copper-Nickel Clad1991-S Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 8 9 10 9 10 15 -.- 50
1992-D Copper-Nickel Clad1992-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.26 1.38 1.49 1.72 3.90 11.40 20.40 43.75 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1992-P Copper-Nickel Clad1992-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.26 1.38 1.49 1.72 2.70 12 24 41.25 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1992-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad1992-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 8 9 10 9 10 15 -.- 40
1993-D Copper-Nickel Clad1993-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.26 1.32 1.43 2.10 10.80 25.20 65 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1993-P Copper-Nickel Clad1993-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.26 1.61 2.01 2.30 3 13.20 24 55 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1993-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad1993-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 8 9 10 9 10 15 -.- 40
1994-D Copper-Nickel Clad1994-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.26 1.38 1.72 3.60 9.60 19.20 137.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1994-P Copper-Nickel Clad1994-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.26 1.38 1.49 3 13.20 21.60 65 1,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1994-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad1994-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 5 5 7 8 9 8 9 10 9 10 15 -.- 50
1995-D Copper-Nickel Clad1995-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.03 1.15 1.38 1.49 3 9.60 18 60 1,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-P Copper-Nickel Clad1995-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.03 1.15 1.38 1.49 3 12 19.20 55 1,160 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1995-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad1995-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 5 6 7 9 13 10 11 15 12 14 25 -.- 50
1996-D Copper-Nickel Clad1996-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.09 1.20 1.32 1.55 3.42 12 19.20 30 750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-P Copper-Nickel Clad1996-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.09 1.20 1.32 1.43 3.30 13.20 20.40 35 115 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1996-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad1996-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 8 9 10 9 10 15 -.- 40
1997-D Copper-Nickel Clad1997-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.26 1.38 2.01 3.78 14.40 28.80 125 1,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-P Copper-Nickel Clad1997-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.26 1.38 1.72 3.60 15.60 30 95 1,060 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1997-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad1997-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 8 9 10 9 10 15 -.- 40
1998-D Copper-Nickel Clad1998-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.26 1.38 1.72 3 14.40 21.60 85 3,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998-P Copper-Nickel Clad1998-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.26 1.38 1.55 3 14.40 38.40 82.50 1,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1998-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad1998-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 8 9 10 9 10 15 -.- 50
1999-D Copper-Nickel Clad1999-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.26 1.38 1.72 4.80 13.80 20.40 32.50 300 2,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-P Copper-Nickel Clad1999-P Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- 0.50 0.50 0.50 -.- -.- 1 115.20 117.60 120 122.40 124.80 127.20 129.60 137.50 140 156.25 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad1999-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 8 9 10 9 10 15 -.- 50
2000-D Copper-Nickel Clad2000-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.09 1.20 1.32 1.43 2.40 14.40 21.60 110 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-P Copper-Nickel Clad2000-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.09 1.20 1.32 1.38 2.40 14.40 19.20 41.25 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2000-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2000-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 8 9 10 9 10 15 -.- 50
2001-D Copper-Nickel Clad2001-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.26 1.38 1.49 1.61 2.40 9.60 14.40 27.50 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2001-P Copper-Nickel Clad2001-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.26 1.38 1.72 2.01 3.60 10.80 16.80 26.25 105 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2001-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2001-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 8 9 10 9 10 15 -.- 60
2002-D Copper-Nickel Clad2002-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.26 1.72 2.01 3.60 12 21.60 52.50 800 2,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002-P Copper-Nickel Clad2002-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.26 1.72 2.01 3.90 10.80 14.40 28.75 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2002-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2002-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 8 9 10 9 10 15 -.- 50
2003-D Copper-Nickel Clad2003-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.20 1.32 1.43 2.70 5.40 15.60 35 1,560 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003-P Copper-Nickel Clad2003-P Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- 0.50 0.50 0.50 -.- -.- 1 2 -.- -.- 4 5 7 11 50 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2003-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2003-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 8 9 10 9 10 15 -.- 50
2004-D Copper-Nickel Clad2004-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.20 1.32 1.43 1.80 4.20 16.80 26.25 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004-P Copper-Nickel Clad2004-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.20 1.32 1.43 1.80 4.20 18 60 1,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2004-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2004-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 8 9 10 9 10 15 -.- 50
2005-D Copper-Nickel Clad2005-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.03 1.09 1.20 1.43 1.80 4.20 24 60 630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad2005-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 -.- -.- 5 6 7 8 10 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-P Copper-Nickel Clad2005-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.03 1.09 1.20 1.43 1.80 6.60 14.40 47.50 75 2,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad2005-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 -.- -.- 5 6 7 8 10 15 25 1,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2005-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2005-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 8 9 10 9 10 15 -.- 50
2006-D Copper-Nickel Clad2006-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.26 1.61 1.78 2.10 4.20 14.40 45 2,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad2006-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 -.- -.- 5 6 7 8 10 20 200 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-P Copper-Nickel Clad2006-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.26 1.32 1.43 1.80 4.20 21.60 31.25 375 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad2006-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 -.- -.- 5 6 7 8 10 15 60 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2006-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2006-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 8 9 10 9 10 15 -.- 40
2007-D Copper-Nickel Clad2007-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.26 1.32 1.38 1.80 4.20 24 55 1,530 1,880 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad2007-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 -.- -.- 5 6 7 8 10 12 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-P Copper-Nickel Clad2007-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.26 1.32 1.38 1.80 4.20 13.20 18.75 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad2007-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 -.- -.- 5 6 7 8 10 15 80 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2007-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2007-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 8 9 10 9 10 15 -.- 40
2008-D Copper-Nickel Clad2008-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.32 1.43 1.61 1.80 4.20 30 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad2008-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 -.- -.- 5 6 7 8 10 20 700 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-P Copper-Nickel Clad2008-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.32 1.43 1.61 1.80 4.20 24 50 1,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad2008-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 -.- -.- 5 6 7 8 10 15 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2008-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2008-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 5 6 8 10 9 9 11 20 9 10 15 -.- 60
2009-D Copper-Nickel Clad2009-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.26 1.32 1.72 1.98 4.20 22.80 187.50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad2009-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 -.- -.- 5 6 7 12 15 20 175 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-P Copper-Nickel Clad2009-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.26 1.32 1.72 1.98 4.20 22.80 72.50 1,530 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad2009-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 -.- -.- 5 6 7 10 12 15 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2009-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2009-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 8 9 10 9 10 15 -.- 50
2010-D Copper-Nickel Clad2010-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.26 1.43 1.61 1.98 4.20 19.20 65 2,310 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad2010-D Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 -.- -.- 5 6 7 8 10 12 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-P Copper-Nickel Clad2010-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.26 1.43 1.61 1.98 4.20 16.80 37.50 143.75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad2010-P Satin Finish Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 3 -.- -.- 5 6 7 8 10 12 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2010-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2010-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 5 6 8 9 9 8 12 15 9 10 15 -.- 60
2011-D Copper-Nickel Clad2011-D Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- 0.50 0.50 0.50 -.- -.- 1 2 -.- -.- 3 4 6 8 25 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-P Copper-Nickel Clad2011-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.43 1.84 2.01 2.22 4.20 8.40 13.75 137.50 1,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2011-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2011-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 8 12 15 9 10 15 -.- 50
2012-D Copper-Nickel Clad2012-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.49 1.72 2.01 2.18 2.40 4.20 10.80 32.50 400 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-P Copper-Nickel Clad2012-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.49 1.72 2.01 2.18 2.40 4.20 9.60 30 175 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2012-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2012-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 12 15 12 15 25 -.- 75
2013-D Copper-Nickel Clad2013-D Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- 0.50 0.50 0.50 -.- -.- 1 2 -.- -.- 3 4 6 10 25 150 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-P Copper-Nickel Clad2013-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.26 1.32 1.38 2.40 4.20 8.40 25 275 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2013-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2013-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 8 12 12 9 10 15 -.- 80
2014-D Copper-Nickel Clad2014-D Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- 0.50 0.50 0.50 -.- -.- 1 2 -.- -.- 3 4 5 8 25 100 375 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-P Copper-Nickel Clad2014-P Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- 0.50 0.50 0.50 -.- -.- 1 2 -.- -.- 3 4 6 12 40 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2014-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 8 12 12 9 12 20 -.- 80
2015-D Copper-Nickel Clad2015-D Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- 0.50 0.50 0.50 -.- -.- 1 2 -.- -.- 3 4 5 15 60 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-P Copper-Nickel Clad2015-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.26 1.32 1.38 2.40 4.20 9.60 24 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2015-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2015-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 8 12 12 12 15 20 -.- 50
2016-D Copper-Nickel Clad2016-D Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- 0.50 0.50 0.50 -.- -.- 1 2 -.- -.- 3 4 5 10 30 250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-P Copper-Nickel Clad2016-P Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.26 1.32 1.38 2.40 4.20 9.60 43.20 75 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2016-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2016-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 10 12 12 12 15 25 -.- 50
2017-D Copper-Nickel Clad2017-D Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- 0.50 0.50 0.50 -.- -.- 1 2 -.- -.- 3 4 5 10 60 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-P Copper-Nickel Clad2017-P Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- 0.50 0.50 0.50 -.- -.- 1 1.37 1.62 1.87 2.81 5 8.75 16.25 45 65 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2017-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2017-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 5 7 8 9 12 11 12 12 12 15 20 -.- 50
2017-S Clad Enhanced Copper-Nickel Clad2017-S Clad Enhanced Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 8 -.- -.- 9 15 20 25 30 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018-D Copper-Nickel Clad2018-D Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- 0.50 0.50 0.50 -.- -.- 1 2 -.- -.- 3 4 5 15 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018-P Copper-Nickel Clad2018-P Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- 0.50 0.50 0.50 -.- -.- 1 1.25 1.56 1.87 2.81 5 8.75 16.25 26.25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2018-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2018-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 5 7 8 9 12 11 12 12 12 15 20 -.- 50
2019-D Copper-Nickel Clad2019-D Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- 0.50 0.50 0.50 -.- -.- 1 2 -.- -.- 3 4 5 10 30 200 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2019-P Copper-Nickel Clad2019-P Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- 0.50 0.50 0.50 -.- -.- 1 2 -.- -.- 3 4 6 12 35 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2019-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2019-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 5 7 8 9 12 11 12 12 12 15 20 -.- 40
2019-S Clad Enhanced Reverse Proof Copper-Nickel Clad2019-S Clad Enhanced Reverse Proof Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 55 65 85 85 85 85 85 85 85 85 85 85 95 -.- 125
2020-D Copper-Nickel Clad2020-D Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- 0.50 0.50 0.50 -.- -.- 1 1.25 1.56 1.87 2.81 5 8.75 16.25 26.25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-P Copper-Nickel Clad2020-P Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- 0.50 0.50 0.50 -.- -.- 1 1.25 1.56 1.87 2.81 5 8.75 15 26.25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2020-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2020-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 5 7 8 9 12 11 12 12 12 15 20 -.- 50
2021-D Copper-Nickel Clad2021-D Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- 0.50 0.50 0.50 -.- -.- 1 2 -.- -.- 3 4 5 10 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-P Copper-Nickel Clad2021-P Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- 0.50 0.50 0.50 -.- -.- 1 2 -.- -.- 3 4 5 12 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2021-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2021-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 5 7 8 9 12 11 12 12 12 15 20 -.- 50
2022-D Copper-Nickel Clad2022-D Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- 0.50 0.50 0.50 -.- -.- 1 2 -.- -.- 3 4 5 10 30 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-P Copper-Nickel Clad2022-P Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- 0.50 0.50 0.50 -.- -.- 1 2 -.- -.- 3 4 5 12 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2022-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2022-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 3 5 7 8 9 12 11 12 12 12 15 20 -.- 50
2023-D Copper-Nickel Clad2023-D Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- 0.50 0.50 0.50 -.- -.- 1 2 -.- -.- 3 4 5 15 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2023-P Copper-Nickel Clad2023-P Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- 0.50 0.50 0.50 -.- -.- 1 2 -.- -.- 3 4 5 15 50 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2024-D Copper-Nickel Clad2024-D Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 12 15 55 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2024-P Copper-Nickel Clad2024-P Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2025-D Copper-Nickel Clad2025-D Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 12 15 22 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2025-P Copper-Nickel Clad2025-P Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2025-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad2025-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 12 -.- -.- 20 -.- 55
1776-1976 Dual Date, Bicentennial Reverse1776-1976 Dual Date, Bicentennial Reverse 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.26 1.38 1.61 1.84 6 14.40 84 450 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1776-1976-D Dual Date, Bicentennial Reverse1776-1976-D Dual Date, Bicentennial Reverse 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.20 1.32 1.61 3.60 12 26.40 750 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1776-1976-S Dual Date, Bicentennial Reverse1776-1976-S Dual Date, Bicentennial Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1.61 1.84 2.01 2.30 4.80 6.60 9 10 11.25 12.50 -.- -.- 3 3 4 8 9 12 15 10 13 20 18 15 30 -.- 900
1776-1976-S 40% silver Dual Date, Bicentennial Reverse1776-1976-S 40% silver Dual Date, Bicentennial Reverse 9.66 9.71 9.77 9.83 9.94 10.06 10.17 10.35 10.63 10.98 11.09 11.21 11.50 13.20 14.40 19.20 31.25 105 7,840 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1776-1976-S 40% silver Dual Date, Bicentennial Reverse1776-1976-S 40% silver Dual Date, Bicentennial Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 6 6 7 7 8 12 22 10 15 30 15 18 50 -.- 350
1992-S Silver Silver Proof1992-S Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 32.20 34.80 35.10 35.40 37.50 38.75 40 82.50 -.- 14 15 16 17 18 18 19 -.- 19 20 -.- 20 22 -.- 60
1993-S Silver Silver Proof1993-S Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 20.12 34.80 35.10 35.40 37.50 38.75 40 90 -.- 14 15 16 17 18 20 22 -.- 21 25 -.- 22 28 -.- 70
1994-S Silver Silver Proof1994-S Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 23 34.80 35.10 35.40 37.50 38.75 40 82.50 -.- 14 15 16 17 18 20 22 -.- 21 25 -.- 22 30 -.- 75
1995-S Silver Silver Proof1995-S Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 24.15 25.30 26.45 32.20 38.40 39.60 40.80 43.75 45 48.75 55 -.- 20 21 22 23 24 25 30 -.- 27 35 -.- 30 40 -.- 90
1996-S Silver Silver Proof1996-S Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 26.45 34.80 35.10 35.40 37.50 38.75 40 100 -.- 15 16 17 18 18 18 19 -.- 20 22 -.- 22 30 -.- 110
1997-S Silver Silver Proof1997-S Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 -.- 23 24 -.- 25 26 -.- 65
1998-S Silver Silver Proof1998-S Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 18.40 34.80 35.10 35.40 37.50 38.75 40 77.50 -.- 15 16 17 18 18 19 20 -.- 21 22 -.- 22 25 -.- 75
1998-S Silver, Matte Finish Silver Proof1998-S Silver, Matte Finish Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 100 110 115 125 150 175 350 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-S Silver Silver Proof1999-S Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 16.10 34.80 35.10 35.40 37.50 38.75 40 77.50 -.- 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 -.- 23 24 -.- 25 26 -.- 70
2000-S Silver Silver Proof2000-S Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 13.80 34.80 35.10 35.40 37.50 38.75 40 67.50 -.- 15 16 17 18 18 18 19 -.- 20 22 -.- 22 25 -.- 50
2001-S Silver Silver Proof2001-S Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 17.25 34.80 35.10 35.40 37.50 38.75 40 68.75 -.- 15 16 17 18 18 18 19 -.- 20 22 -.- 22 25 -.- 50
2002-S Silver Silver Proof2002-S Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 17.25 34.80 35.10 35.40 37.50 38.75 40 57.50 -.- 15 16 17 18 18 18 19 -.- 20 22 -.- 22 25 -.- 50
2003-S Silver Silver Proof2003-S Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 14.95 34.80 35.10 35.40 37.50 38.75 40 70 -.- 15 16 17 18 18 18 19 -.- 19 20 -.- 20 22 -.- 55
2004-S Silver Silver Proof2004-S Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 16.10 34.80 35.10 35.40 37.50 38.75 40 55 -.- 15 16 17 18 18 18 19 -.- 19 20 -.- 20 22 -.- 70
2005-S Silver Silver Proof2005-S Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 16.10 34.80 35.10 35.40 37.50 38.75 40 55 -.- 15 16 17 18 18 18 19 -.- 19 20 -.- 20 22 -.- 60
2006-S Silver Silver Proof2006-S Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 16.10 34.80 35.10 35.40 37.50 38.75 40 56.25 -.- 15 16 17 18 18 18 19 -.- 19 20 -.- 20 24 -.- 55
2007-S Silver Silver Proof2007-S Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 16.10 34.80 35.10 35.40 37.50 38.75 40 75 -.- 15 16 17 18 18 18 19 -.- 19 20 -.- 20 25 -.- 75
2008-S Silver Silver Proof2008-S Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 16.10 34.80 35.10 35.40 37.50 38.75 40 60 -.- 15 16 17 18 18 18 19 -.- 19 20 -.- 20 21 -.- 60
2009-S Silver Silver Proof2009-S Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 16.10 34.80 35.10 35.40 37.50 38.75 40 63.75 -.- 15 16 17 18 18 18 19 -.- 19 20 -.- 20 25 -.- 90
2010-S Silver Silver Proof2010-S Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 14 15 16 17 18 18 19 -.- 19 21 -.- 20 22 -.- 55
2011-S Silver Silver Proof2011-S Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 14 15 16 17 18 18 19 -.- 19 21 -.- 20 22 -.- 50
2012-S Silver Silver Proof2012-S Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 90 95 100 100 100 100 100 -.- 100 100 -.- -.- 100 -.- 150
2013-S Silver Silver Proof2013-S Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 16 17 18 18 18 19 -.- 20 22 -.- -.- 25 -.- 70
2014-S Enhanced Uncirculated Silver Silver Proof2014-S Enhanced Uncirculated Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25 -.- -.- 25 25 25 25 35 45 75 100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,750
2014-S Silver Silver Proof2014-S Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 16 17 18 18 18 19 -.- 20 22 -.- -.- 25 -.- 70
2014-P Clad Silver Proof2014-P Clad Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- 5 5 5 -.- -.- 5 5 -.- -.- 5 6 7 35 50 150 350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-P Proof Silver Silver Proof2014-P Proof Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25 25 25 25 35 45 50 55 60 65 70 -.- -.- 75 -.- 150
2014-D Clad Silver Proof2014-D Clad Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- 5 5 5 -.- -.- 5 5 -.- -.- 5 6 7 35 50 150 350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-D Uncirculated Silver Silver Proof2014-D Uncirculated Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25 -.- -.- 25 25 25 25 30 40 50 65 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-W Reverse Proof Silver Silver Proof2014-W Reverse Proof Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25 25 25 25 35 45 45 45 45 45 45 -.- -.- 55 -.- 75
2015-S Silver Silver Proof2015-S Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 16 17 18 18 18 19 -.- 20 22 -.- -.- 25 -.- 60
2016-S Silver Silver Proof2016-S Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 16 17 18 18 18 19 -.- 20 22 -.- -.- 25 -.- 70
2017-S Silver Silver Proof2017-S Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 16 17 18 18 18 19 -.- 20 22 -.- -.- 25 -.- 50
2018-S Reverse Proof Silver Silver Proof2018-S Reverse Proof Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 25 25 27 28 28 33 34 35 38 38 40 42 50 -.- -.-
2018-S Silver Silver Proof2018-S Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 16 17 18 18 18 19 -.- 20 22 -.- -.- 25 -.- 75
2019-S Silver Silver Proof2019-S Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 16.25 17.50 18.75 36.25 36.56 36.87 37.50 38.75 40 -.- -.- 15 16 17 18 18 18 19 -.- 20 22 -.- -.- 26 -.- 70
2020-S Silver Silver Proof2020-S Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 36.25 40 41.25 46.25 48.75 55 57.50 60 61.25 65 112.50 -.- 15 16 17 18 18 18 19 -.- 20 22 -.- -.- 26 -.- 60
2021-S Silver Silver Proof2021-S Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 16 17 18 18 18 19 -.- 20 22 -.- -.- 26 -.- 60
2022-S Silver Silver Proof2022-S Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 16 17 18 18 18 19 -.- 20 22 -.- -.- 26 -.- 60
2023-S Silver Silver Proof2023-S Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 16 17 18 18 20 25 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
2014-W Proof Gold Gold Proof2014-W Proof Gold Gold Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,250 1,250 1,250 1,250 1,250 1,250 1,250 1,250 1,250 1,350 -.- -.- 1,450 -.- 1,750
 
Early Commemoratives 1892-1954
  F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69
 
  F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69
1892 silver half dollar World's Columbian Expo1892 silver half dollar World's Columbian Expo 13.80 14.95 17.25 19 18.40 19.55 20.70 28.75 40.25 48.30 63.60 96 150 356.25 790 3,530 -.- -.-
1893 silver half dollar World's Columbian Expo1893 silver half dollar World's Columbian Expo -.- -.- 13.80 14.95 17.25 19 18.40 19.55 20.70 25.30 40.25 48.30 63.60 99.60 150 337.50 940 2,840 -.- -.-
1915-S silver half dollar Panama-Pacific Expo1915-S silver half dollar Panama-Pacific Expo 138 184 379.50 300 462 480 504 528 570 630 900 1,080 1,470 2,250 2,970 5,660 38,350 -.-
1918 silver half dollar Illinois Centennial1918 silver half dollar Illinois Centennial -.- -.- 78.20 105.80 132.25 115 135.70 138 143.75 149.50 166.75 172.50 189.75 216 312.50 437.50 730 2,000 11,080 -.-
1920 silver half dollar Maine Centennial1920 silver half dollar Maine Centennial 66.70 77.05 97.75 90 104.65 108.10 112.70 117.30 126.50 132.25 138 168 250 375 660 2,340 -.- -.-
1920 silver half dollar Pilgrim Tercentenary1920 silver half dollar Pilgrim Tercentenary -.- -.- 49.45 52.90 57.50 70 66.70 69 73.60 79.20 81.60 87.60 92.40 110.40 156.25 200 412.50 1,880 -.- -.-
1921 silver half dollar Pilgrim Tercentenary1921 silver half dollar Pilgrim Tercentenary -.- 92 112.70 130 143.75 147.20 149.50 155.25 161 163.30 186 210 250 368.75 670 1,970 -.- -.-
1921 silver half dollar, 2*4 Missouri Centennial1921 silver half dollar, 2*4 Missouri Centennial -.- -.- 189.75 241.50 402.50 425 552 580 590 600 720 730 820 990 1,240 1,970 5,410 33,130 -.- -.-
1921 silver half dollar, No 2*4 Missouri Centennial1921 silver half dollar, No 2*4 Missouri Centennial -.- -.- 161 224.25 276 325 333.50 345 373.75 438 540 576 640 680 920 1,660 4,660 15,000 -.- -.-
1921 silver half dollar, 2*4 Missouri Centennial1921 silver half dollar, 2*4 Missouri Centennial 189.75 241.50 402.50 425 552 580 590 600 720 730 820 990 1,240 1,970 5,410 33,130 -.- -.-
1921 silver half dollar, No 2*4 Missouri Centennial1921 silver half dollar, No 2*4 Missouri Centennial 161 224.25 276 325 333.50 345 373.75 438 540 576 640 680 920 1,660 4,660 15,000 -.- -.-
1921 silver half dollar, No 2x2 Alabama Centennial1921 silver half dollar, No 2x2 Alabama Centennial 69 92 120.75 130 149.50 155.25 168 192 240 247.25 276 360 450 860 1,690 12,510 -.- -.-
1921 silver half dollar, 2x2 Alabama Centennial1921 silver half dollar, 2x2 Alabama Centennial 86.25 120.75 172.50 200 230 264.50 288 300 312 345 378 390 630 1,040 2,160 12,190 -.- -.-
1921 silver half dollar, No 2x2 Alabama Centennial1921 silver half dollar, No 2x2 Alabama Centennial -.- -.- 69 92 120.75 130 149.50 155.25 168 192 240 247.25 276 360 450 860 1,690 12,510 -.- -.-
1921 silver half dollar, 2x2 Alabama Centennial1921 silver half dollar, 2x2 Alabama Centennial -.- -.- 86.25 120.75 172.50 200 230 264.50 288 300 312 345 378 390 630 1,040 2,160 12,190 -.- -.-
1922 silver half dollar, No Star Grant Memorial1922 silver half dollar, No Star Grant Memorial -.- -.- 69 86.25 101.20 95 105.80 109.25 112.70 117.30 126.50 132.25 162 240 337.50 575 980 2,220 12,810 -.-
1922 silver half dollar, Star Grant Memorial1922 silver half dollar, Star Grant Memorial -.- -.- 419.75 580 740 750 920 950 1,060 1,140 1,230 1,290 1,650 1,950 3,310 4,630 6,630 21,940 -.- -.-
1922 silver half dollar, No Star Grant Memorial1922 silver half dollar, No Star Grant Memorial 69 86.25 101.20 95 105.80 109.25 112.70 117.30 126.50 132.25 162 240 337.50 575 980 2,220 12,810 -.-
1922 silver half dollar, Star Grant Memorial1922 silver half dollar, Star Grant Memorial 419.75 580 740 750 920 950 1,060 1,140 1,230 1,290 1,650 1,950 3,310 4,630 6,630 21,940 -.- -.-
1923-S silver half dollar Monroe Doctrine Centennial1923-S silver half dollar Monroe Doctrine Centennial 26.45 32.20 37.95 40 50.60 52.90 55.20 57.50 66.70 69 86.40 120 187.50 630 1,310 18,130 -.- -.-
1924 silver half dollar Huguenot-Walloon Tercentenary1924 silver half dollar Huguenot-Walloon Tercentenary -.- -.- 59.80 78.20 103.50 95 108.10 110.40 115 117.30 119.60 121.90 126.50 144 187.50 231.25 475 1,660 14,190 -.-
1925 silver half dollar Lexington-Concord Sesquicentenni...1925 silver half dollar Lexington-Concord Sesquicentenni... 48.30 55.20 64.40 70 74.75 78.20 81.65 85.10 88.55 90.85 105.60 110.40 212.50 275 525 3,810 -.- -.-
1925 silver half dollar Stone Mountain Memorial1925 silver half dollar Stone Mountain Memorial -.- -.- 34.50 39.10 43.70 45 55.20 58.65 60.95 62.10 64.40 66.70 82.80 90 156.25 275 425 1,090 7,340 -.-
1925-S silver half dollar California Diamond Jubilee1925-S silver half dollar California Diamond Jubilee 95.45 115 149.50 160 155.25 161 166.75 172.50 178.25 184 210 234 400 550 980 2,160 10,470 -.-
1925 silver half dollar Fort Vancouver Centennial1925 silver half dollar Fort Vancouver Centennial -.- -.- -.- 174 224.25 230 241.50 253 258.75 276 287.50 304.75 316.25 384 487.50 830 1,030 2,090 14,950 -.-
1926 silver half dollar American Independence Sesquicent...1926 silver half dollar American Independence Sesquicent... 36.80 43.70 51.75 60 69 72.45 74.75 83.95 87.40 92 101.20 132 268.75 1,440 11,530 81,250 -.- -.-
1926 silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial1926 silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial -.- -.- 72.45 92 120.75 120 126.50 128.80 132.25 138 143.75 157.55 172.50 210 243.75 275 375 800 5,200 -.-
1926-S silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial1926-S silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial -.- -.- 73.60 92 120.75 130 126.50 128.80 132.25 138 143.75 158.70 178.25 210 243.75 293.75 425 970 5,590 -.-
1926 silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial1926 silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial 72.45 92 120.75 120 126.50 128.80 132.25 138 143.75 157.55 172.50 210 243.75 275 375 800 5,200 -.-
1926-S silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial1926-S silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial 73.60 92 120.75 130 126.50 128.80 132.25 138 143.75 158.70 178.25 210 243.75 293.75 425 970 5,590 -.-
1928 silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial1928 silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial 94.30 138 155.25 175 161 163.30 166.75 172.50 178.25 184 201.25 216 250 381.25 500 910 6,310 -.-
1933-D silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial1933-D silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial -.- -.- 172.50 230 287.50 260 335.80 339.25 345 350.75 356.50 362.25 379.50 420 500 640 780 1,750 20,150 -.-
1934-D silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial1934-D silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial 97.75 109.25 132.25 165 149.50 155.25 158.70 161 166.75 172.50 184 204 300 375 500 1,310 -.- -.-
1936-S silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial1936-S silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial -.- -.- 80.50 103.50 126.50 140 152.95 155.25 158.70 163.30 166.75 172.50 189.75 216 243.75 325 400 810 4,620 -.-
1936 silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial1936 silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial -.- -.- 77.05 92 120.75 130 140.30 142.60 144.90 149.50 163.30 166.75 172.50 222 262.50 275 350 750 5,220 -.-
1936-S silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial1936-S silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial 80.50 103.50 126.50 140 152.95 155.25 158.70 163.30 166.75 172.50 189.75 216 243.75 325 400 810 4,620 -.-
1937-D silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial1937-D silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial -.- -.- 80.50 103.50 126.50 140 149.50 155.25 161 166.75 178.25 184 189.75 210 231.25 250 375 600 2,090 -.-
1938 silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial1938 silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial -.- 110 115 120 130 -.- 135 145 150 -.- 165 180 250 275 325 750 -.- -.-
1938-D silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial1938-D silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial -.- 110 115 120 130 -.- 135 145 150 -.- 165 190 250 300 400 800 -.- -.-
1938-S silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial1938-S silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial -.- 110 115 120 130 -.- 135 145 150 -.- 165 190 250 325 400 800 -.- -.-
1938 silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial1938 silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial -.- -.- -.- 110 115 120 130 -.- 135 145 150 -.- 165 180 250 275 325 750 -.- -.-
1938-D silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial1938-D silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial -.- -.- -.- 110 115 120 130 -.- 135 145 150 -.- 165 190 250 300 400 800 -.- -.-
1938-S silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial1938-S silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial -.- -.- -.- 110 115 120 130 -.- 135 145 150 -.- 165 190 250 325 400 800 -.- -.-
1939 silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial1939 silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial -.- -.- -.- 375 380 390 400 -.- 405 415 420 -.- 425 470 500 650 750 1,500 -.- -.-
1939-D silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial1939-D silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial -.- -.- -.- 375 380 390 400 -.- 405 415 420 -.- 425 450 475 600 700 1,250 -.- -.-
1939-S silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial1939-S silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial -.- -.- -.- 375 380 390 400 -.- 405 415 420 -.- 425 450 475 600 650 1,500 -.- -.-
1939 silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial1939 silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial -.- 375 380 390 400 -.- 405 415 420 -.- 425 470 500 650 750 1,500 -.- -.-
1939-D silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial1939-D silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial -.- 375 380 390 400 -.- 405 415 420 -.- 425 450 475 600 700 1,250 -.- -.-
1939-S silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial1939-S silver half dollar Oregon Trail Memorial -.- 375 380 390 400 -.- 405 415 420 -.- 425 450 475 600 650 1,500 -.- -.-
1927 silver half dollar Vermont-Bennington Sesquicentenn...1927 silver half dollar Vermont-Bennington Sesquicentenn... -.- -.- -.- 104.65 184 190 189.75 195.50 201.25 212.75 218.50 230 247.25 276 343.75 425 700 2,560 -.- -.-
1928 silver half dollar Hawaii Discovery Sesquicentennia...1928 silver half dollar Hawaii Discovery Sesquicentennia... 517.50 860 1,350 1,400 1,470 1,520 1,580 1,810 2,040 2,130 2,340 2,730 3,690 4,780 5,660 39,690 -.- -.-
1934 silver half dollar Maryland Tercentenary1934 silver half dollar Maryland Tercentenary -.- -.- 74.75 100.05 120.75 115 128.80 132.25 138 143.75 149.50 155.25 161 192 218.75 237.50 350 1,660 9,520 -.-
1934 silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial1934 silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial -.- 73.60 117.30 105 120.75 124.20 126.50 128.80 132.25 138 143.75 180 200 250 325 980 6,080 -.-
1935-D silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial1935-D silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial -.- -.- -.- 90 100 105 110 -.- 120 125 130 -.- 150 175 200 250 325 550 -.- -.-
1935 silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial1935 silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial -.- -.- -.- 90 100 105 110 -.- 120 125 130 -.- 150 175 225 300 350 525 -.- -.-
1935-S silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial1935-S silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial -.- -.- -.- 90 100 105 110 -.- 120 125 130 -.- 150 175 200 250 325 900 -.- -.-
1935 silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial1935 silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial -.- 90 100 105 110 -.- 120 125 130 -.- 150 175 225 300 350 525 -.- -.-
1935-D silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial1935-D silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial -.- 90 100 105 110 -.- 120 125 130 -.- 150 175 200 250 325 550 -.- -.-
1935-S silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial1935-S silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial -.- 90 100 105 110 -.- 120 125 130 -.- 150 175 200 250 325 900 -.- -.-
1936-D silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial1936-D silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial -.- 90 100 105 110 -.- 120 125 130 -.- 150 175 200 225 300 700 -.- -.-
1936-S silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial1936-S silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial -.- 90 100 105 110 -.- 120 125 130 -.- 150 175 200 250 350 725 -.- -.-
1936 silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial1936 silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial -.- 90 100 105 110 -.- 120 125 130 -.- 150 175 225 250 300 600 -.- -.-
1936-S silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial1936-S silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial -.- -.- -.- 90 100 105 110 -.- 120 125 130 -.- 150 175 200 250 350 725 -.- -.-
1936-D silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial1936-D silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial -.- -.- -.- 90 100 105 110 -.- 120 125 130 -.- 150 175 200 225 300 700 -.- -.-
1936 silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial1936 silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial -.- -.- -.- 90 100 105 110 -.- 120 125 130 -.- 150 175 225 250 300 600 -.- -.-
1937-D silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial1937-D silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial -.- -.- -.- 90 100 105 110 -.- 120 125 130 -.- 150 175 200 250 300 650 -.- -.-
1937 silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial1937 silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial -.- -.- -.- 90 100 105 110 -.- 120 125 130 -.- 150 175 200 225 350 700 -.- -.-
1937-S silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial1937-S silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial -.- -.- -.- 90 100 105 110 -.- 120 125 130 -.- 150 175 200 300 350 750 -.- -.-
1937-D silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial1937-D silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial -.- 90 100 105 110 -.- 120 125 130 -.- 150 175 200 250 300 650 -.- -.-
1937-S silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial1937-S silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial -.- 90 100 105 110 -.- 120 125 130 -.- 150 175 200 300 350 750 -.- -.-
1937 silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial1937 silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial -.- 90 100 105 110 -.- 120 125 130 -.- 150 175 200 225 350 700 -.- -.-
1938 silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial1938 silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial -.- 140 160 180 185 -.- 190 195 200 -.- 210 225 300 450 600 1,250 -.- -.-
1938-S silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial1938-S silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial -.- 140 160 180 185 -.- 190 195 200 -.- 210 225 300 450 600 1,100 -.- -.-
1938-D silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial1938-D silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial -.- 140 160 180 185 -.- 190 195 200 -.- 210 225 275 425 500 950 -.- -.-
1938 silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial1938 silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial -.- -.- -.- 140 160 180 185 -.- 190 195 200 -.- 210 225 300 450 600 1,250 -.- -.-
1938-S silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial1938-S silver half dollar Texas Independence Centennial -.- -.- -.- 140 160 180 185 -.- 190 195 200 -.- 210 225 300 450 600 1,100 -.- -.-
1934 silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial1934 silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial -.- -.- 69 80.50 103.50 110 108.10 110.40 112.70 115 117.30 120.75 144 156 175 187.50 300 970 6,990 -.-
1935 silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial1935 silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial -.- 100 105 110 115 -.- 120 125 130 -.- 135 140 150 175 250 750 -.- -.-
1935 silver half dollar, Small 1934 Daniel Boone Bicente...1935 silver half dollar, Small 1934 Daniel Boone Bicente... -.- 100 105 110 115 -.- 120 125 130 -.- 135 140 150 225 275 750 -.- -.-
1935-S silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial1935-S silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial -.- 100 105 110 115 -.- 120 125 130 -.- 135 140 150 200 300 950 -.- -.-
1935-D silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial1935-D silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial -.- 100 105 110 115 -.- 120 125 130 -.- 135 140 150 200 325 2,250 -.- -.-
1935-D silver half dollar, Small 1934 Daniel Boone Bicen...1935-D silver half dollar, Small 1934 Daniel Boone Bicen... -.- 150 200 205 210 -.- 215 225 230 -.- 250 300 400 600 725 1,400 -.- -.-
1935-S silver half dollar, Small 1934 Daniel Boone Bicen...1935-S silver half dollar, Small 1934 Daniel Boone Bicen... -.- 150 200 205 210 -.- 215 225 230 -.- 250 300 400 650 900 2,500 -.- -.-
1935-S silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial1935-S silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial -.- -.- -.- 100 105 110 115 -.- 120 125 130 -.- 135 140 150 200 300 950 -.- -.-
1935 silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial1935 silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial -.- -.- -.- 100 105 110 115 -.- 120 125 130 -.- 135 140 150 175 250 750 -.- -.-
1935-D silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial1935-D silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial -.- -.- -.- 100 105 110 115 -.- 120 125 130 -.- 135 140 150 200 325 2,250 -.- -.-
1935 silver half dollar, Small 1934 Daniel Boone Bicente...1935 silver half dollar, Small 1934 Daniel Boone Bicente... -.- -.- -.- 100 105 110 115 -.- 120 125 130 -.- 135 140 150 225 275 750 -.- -.-
1935-D silver half dollar, Small 1934 Daniel Boone Bicen...1935-D silver half dollar, Small 1934 Daniel Boone Bicen... -.- -.- -.- 150 200 205 210 -.- 215 225 230 -.- 250 300 400 600 725 1,400 -.- -.-
1935-S silver half dollar, Small 1934 Daniel Boone Bicen...1935-S silver half dollar, Small 1934 Daniel Boone Bicen... -.- -.- -.- 150 200 205 210 -.- 215 225 230 -.- 250 300 400 650 900 2,500 -.- -.-
1936-D silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial1936-D silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial -.- -.- -.- 100 110 115 120 -.- 125 130 135 -.- 140 150 200 250 300 900 -.- -.-
1936-S silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial1936-S silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial -.- -.- -.- 100 110 115 120 -.- 125 130 135 -.- 140 145 150 225 300 900 -.- -.-
1936 silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial1936 silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial -.- -.- -.- 100 110 115 120 -.- 125 130 135 -.- 140 145 150 200 250 700 -.- -.-
1936-D silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial1936-D silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial -.- 100 110 115 120 -.- 125 130 135 -.- 140 150 200 250 300 900 -.- -.-
1936-S silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial1936-S silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial -.- 100 110 115 120 -.- 125 130 135 -.- 140 145 150 225 300 900 -.- -.-
1936 silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial1936 silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial -.- 100 110 115 120 -.- 125 130 135 -.- 140 145 150 200 250 700 -.- -.-
1937 silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial1937 silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial -.- 100 105 110 115 -.- 120 125 130 -.- 135 140 150 200 275 700 -.- -.-
1937-D silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial1937-D silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial -.- -.- -.- 125 130 135 140 -.- 145 150 155 -.- 160 200 250 400 500 1,050 -.- -.-
1937 silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial1937 silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial -.- -.- -.- 100 105 110 115 -.- 120 125 130 -.- 135 140 150 200 275 700 -.- -.-
1937-S silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial1937-S silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial -.- -.- -.- 125 130 135 140 -.- 145 150 155 -.- 160 210 300 425 625 1,400 -.- -.-
1937-D silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial1937-D silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial -.- 125 130 135 140 -.- 145 150 155 -.- 160 200 250 400 500 1,050 -.- -.-
1938 silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial1938 silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial -.- 150 200 225 240 -.- 250 265 275 -.- 300 320 400 500 600 1,600 -.- -.-
1938-D silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial1938-D silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial -.- 150 200 225 240 -.- 250 265 275 -.- 300 375 450 500 650 1,000 -.- -.-
1938-S silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial1938-S silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial -.- 150 200 225 240 -.- 250 265 275 -.- 300 350 425 500 700 1,600 -.- -.-
1938-D silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial1938-D silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial -.- -.- -.- 150 200 225 240 -.- 250 265 275 -.- 300 375 450 500 650 1,000 -.- -.-
1938 silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial1938 silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial -.- -.- -.- 150 200 225 240 -.- 250 265 275 -.- 300 320 400 500 600 1,600 -.- -.-
1938-S silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial1938-S silver half dollar Daniel Boone Bicentennial -.- -.- -.- 150 200 225 240 -.- 250 265 275 -.- 300 350 425 500 700 1,600 -.- -.-
1935 silver half dollar Connecticut Tercentenary1935 silver half dollar Connecticut Tercentenary -.- -.- 120.75 149.50 189.75 190 201.25 204.70 209.30 212.75 218.50 230 246 275 312.50 425 650 1,590 -.- -.-
1935 silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial1935 silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial -.- 70 75 80 85 -.- 90 95 100 -.- 125 150 175 200 400 1,750 -.- -.-
1935-D silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial1935-D silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial -.- 70 75 80 85 -.- 90 95 100 -.- 125 150 175 200 350 1,500 -.- -.-
1935-S silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial1935-S silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial -.- 70 75 80 85 -.- 90 95 100 -.- 125 150 175 200 350 1,500 -.- -.-
1935 silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial1935 silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial -.- -.- -.- 70 75 80 85 -.- 90 95 100 -.- 125 150 175 200 400 1,750 -.- -.-
1935-D silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial1935-D silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial -.- -.- -.- 70 75 80 85 -.- 90 95 100 -.- 125 150 175 200 350 1,500 -.- -.-
1935-S silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial1935-S silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial -.- -.- -.- 70 75 80 85 -.- 90 95 100 -.- 125 150 175 200 350 1,500 -.- -.-
1936-S silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial1936-S silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial -.- -.- 50.60 59.80 81.65 80 86.25 88.55 90.85 93.15 97.75 100.05 103.50 110.40 131.25 187.50 500 1,940 -.- -.-
1936-D silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial1936-D silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial -.- -.- -.- 70 75 80 85 -.- 90 95 100 -.- 125 150 175 200 375 1,250 -.- -.-
1936 silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial1936 silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial -.- -.- -.- 70 75 80 85 -.- 90 95 100 -.- 125 150 175 200 400 1,500 -.- -.-
1936-D silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial1936-D silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial -.- 70 75 80 85 -.- 90 95 100 -.- 125 150 175 200 375 1,250 -.- -.-
1936-S silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial1936-S silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial 50.60 59.80 81.65 80 86.25 88.55 90.85 93.15 97.75 100.05 103.50 110.40 131.25 187.50 500 1,940 -.- -.-
1936 silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial1936 silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial -.- 70 75 80 85 -.- 90 95 100 -.- 125 150 175 200 400 1,500 -.- -.-
1937 silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial1937 silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial -.- 75 90 95 100 -.- 105 110 115 -.- 125 150 175 225 400 2,750 -.- -.-
1937-D silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial1937-D silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial -.- -.- -.- 80 90 95 100 -.- 105 110 115 -.- 125 150 175 200 400 1,350 -.- -.-
1937 silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial1937 silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial -.- -.- -.- 75 90 95 100 -.- 105 110 115 -.- 125 150 175 225 400 2,750 -.- -.-
1937-S silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial1937-S silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial -.- -.- -.- 80 90 95 100 -.- 105 110 115 -.- 125 150 175 250 700 5,500 -.- -.-
1937-D silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial1937-D silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial -.- 80 90 95 100 -.- 105 110 115 -.- 125 150 175 200 400 1,350 -.- -.-
1937-S silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial1937-S silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial -.- 80 90 95 100 -.- 105 110 115 -.- 125 150 175 250 700 5,500 -.- -.-
1938 silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial1938 silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial -.- 90 105 110 115 -.- 120 125 130 -.- 150 175 200 300 650 2,250 -.- -.-
1938-S silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial1938-S silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial -.- 90 105 110 115 -.- 120 125 130 -.- 150 200 250 325 800 9,000 -.- -.-
1938-D silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial1938-D silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial -.- 90 105 110 115 -.- 120 125 130 -.- 150 200 250 275 500 3,750 -.- -.-
1938 silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial1938 silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial -.- -.- -.- 90 105 110 115 -.- 120 125 130 -.- 150 175 200 300 650 2,250 -.- -.-
1938-S silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial1938-S silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial -.- -.- -.- 90 105 110 115 -.- 120 125 130 -.- 150 200 250 325 800 9,000 -.- -.-
1939 silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial1939 silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial -.- -.- -.- 160 200 205 210 -.- 215 220 225 -.- 250 275 400 600 1,250 12,500 -.- -.-
1939-D silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial1939-D silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial -.- -.- -.- 160 200 205 210 -.- 215 220 225 -.- 250 300 400 450 800 2,750 -.- -.-
1939-S silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial1939-S silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial -.- -.- -.- 160 200 205 210 -.- 215 220 225 -.- 250 300 400 525 850 3,750 -.- -.-
1939 silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial1939 silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial -.- 160 200 205 210 -.- 215 220 225 -.- 250 275 400 600 1,250 12,500 -.- -.-
1939-D silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial1939-D silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial -.- 160 200 205 210 -.- 215 220 225 -.- 250 300 400 450 800 2,750 -.- -.-
1939-S silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial1939-S silver half dollar Arkansas Centennial -.- 160 200 205 210 -.- 215 220 225 -.- 250 300 400 525 850 3,750 -.- -.-
1936 silver half dollar Arkansas-Robinson1936 silver half dollar Arkansas-Robinson -.- -.- -.- 92 105.80 100 109.25 112.70 115 117.30 120.75 124.20 126.50 144 162.50 193.75 375 1,440 10,000 -.-
1935 silver half dollar Hudson, NY, Sesquicentennial1935 silver half dollar Hudson, NY, Sesquicentennial 322 414 580 625 600 620 630 660 670 740 780 810 890 1,040 1,360 5,280 -.- -.-
1935-S silver half dollar California-Pacific Expo (San D...1935-S silver half dollar California-Pacific Expo (San D... -.- -.- -.- 59.80 79.35 80 83.95 86.25 88.55 90.85 94.30 96.60 103.50 110.40 137.50 187.50 218.75 750 8,560 -.-
1936-D silver half dollar California-Pacific Expo (San D...1936-D silver half dollar California-Pacific Expo (San D... -.- 59.80 79.35 90 87.40 88.55 90.85 93.15 110.40 112.70 115 126 150 200 268.75 1,190 12,380 -.-
1935 silver half dollar Old Spanish Trail1935 silver half dollar Old Spanish Trail -.- -.- -.- 720 920 750 950 960 980 990 1,060 1,090 1,120 1,230 1,360 1,560 2,030 2,380 15,690 -.-
1936-D silver half dollar Providence, RI, Tercentenary1936-D silver half dollar Providence, RI, Tercentenary 69 80.50 103.50 85 108.10 110.40 112.70 115 117.30 120.75 132.25 150 175 212.50 293.75 910 7,530 -.-
1936-S silver half dollar Providence, RI, Tercentenary1936-S silver half dollar Providence, RI, Tercentenary -.- 75 80 85 90 -.- 95 100 105 -.- 110 115 125 175 250 1,500 -.- -.-
1936 silver half dollar Providence, RI, Tercentenary1936 silver half dollar Providence, RI, Tercentenary -.- 64.40 85.10 85 87.40 89.70 92 93.15 95.45 97.75 103.50 114 162.50 200 250 880 -.- -.-
1936-D silver half dollar Providence, RI, Tercentenary1936-D silver half dollar Providence, RI, Tercentenary -.- -.- 69 80.50 103.50 85 108.10 110.40 112.70 115 117.30 120.75 132.25 150 175 212.50 293.75 910 7,530 -.-
1936-S silver half dollar Providence, RI, Tercentenary1936-S silver half dollar Providence, RI, Tercentenary -.- -.- -.- 75 80 85 90 -.- 95 100 105 -.- 110 115 125 175 250 1,500 -.- -.-
1936 silver half dollar Providence, RI, Tercentenary1936 silver half dollar Providence, RI, Tercentenary -.- -.- -.- 64.40 85.10 85 87.40 89.70 92 93.15 95.45 97.75 103.50 114 162.50 200 250 880 -.- -.-
1936 silver half dollar Cleveland Centennial and Great L...1936 silver half dollar Cleveland Centennial and Great L... -.- -.- 71.30 77.05 80.50 85 82.80 85.10 88.55 92 96.60 101.20 103.50 120 150 175 200 1,470 11,690 -.-
1936 silver half dollar Wisconsin Territorial Centennial1936 silver half dollar Wisconsin Territorial Centennial 103.50 126.50 138 145 140.30 143.75 147.20 149.50 155.25 161 178.25 198 218.75 250 300 525 4,030 15,930
1936 silver half dollar Cincinnati Music Center1936 silver half dollar Cincinnati Music Center -.- -.- -.- 175 225 230 235 -.- 240 245 250 -.- 285 320 350 450 650 2,500 -.- -.-
1936-S silver half dollar Cincinnati Music Center1936-S silver half dollar Cincinnati Music Center -.- -.- 161 189.75 264.50 230 270.25 276 281.75 287.50 293.25 299 316.25 348 387.50 450 700 2,780 -.- -.-
1936-D silver half dollar Cincinnati Music Center1936-D silver half dollar Cincinnati Music Center -.- -.- -.- 200 225 230 235 -.- 240 245 250 -.- 285 330 350 500 625 2,000 -.- -.-
1936 silver half dollar Cincinnati Music Center1936 silver half dollar Cincinnati Music Center -.- 175 225 230 235 -.- 240 245 250 -.- 285 320 350 450 650 2,500 -.- -.-
1936-S silver half dollar Cincinnati Music Center1936-S silver half dollar Cincinnati Music Center 161 189.75 264.50 230 270.25 276 281.75 287.50 293.25 299 316.25 348 387.50 450 700 2,780 -.- -.-
1936-D silver half dollar Cincinnati Music Center1936-D silver half dollar Cincinnati Music Center -.- 200 225 230 235 -.- 240 245 250 -.- 285 330 350 500 625 2,000 -.- -.-
1936 silver half dollar Long Island Tercentenary1936 silver half dollar Long Island Tercentenary 44.85 56.35 69 60 78.20 80.50 85.20 87.60 90 91.20 93.60 106.80 125 175 356.25 1,660 14,950 -.-
1936 silver half dollar York County, Maine, Tercentenary1936 silver half dollar York County, Maine, Tercentenary -.- -.- 103.50 120.75 126.50 135 132.25 135.70 138 141.45 143.75 149.50 161 174 206.25 231.25 287.50 425 2,660 80,500
1936 silver half dollar Bridgeport, CT, Centennial1936 silver half dollar Bridgeport, CT, Centennial 82.80 101.20 115 105 117.30 120.75 124.20 128.80 141.60 144 156 168 206.25 268.75 350 1,210 -.- -.-
1936 silver half dollar Lynchburg, VA, Sesquicentennial1936 silver half dollar Lynchburg, VA, Sesquicentennial -.- -.- 126.50 161 166.75 185 172.50 178.25 180.55 184 189.75 195.50 201.25 228 256.25 287.50 375 1,080 7,310 -.-
1936 silver half dollar Albany, NY, Charter 250th Annive...1936 silver half dollar Albany, NY, Charter 250th Annive... 161 172.50 189.75 170 193.20 195.50 197.80 204.70 218.40 222 234 252 268.75 337.50 443.75 680 7,800 -.-
1936 silver half dollar Elgin, IL, Pioneer Memorial1936 silver half dollar Elgin, IL, Pioneer Memorial -.- -.- 120.75 126.50 128.80 160 132.25 135.70 138 143.75 147.20 149.50 168 181.25 218.75 237.50 325 568.75 8,130 -.-
1936-S silver half dollar San Francisco - Oakland Bay Br...1936-S silver half dollar San Francisco - Oakland Bay Br... 92 103.50 126.50 120 128.80 132.25 135.70 143.75 149.50 155.25 168 174 237.50 300 418.75 1,090 9,390 -.-
1936-S silver half dollar Columbia, SC, Sesquicentennial1936-S silver half dollar Columbia, SC, Sesquicentennial -.- -.- 149.50 155.25 161 160 166.75 170.20 172.50 178.25 184 195.50 207 228 256.25 275 350 700 5,360 -.-
1936-D silver half dollar Columbia, SC, Sesquicentennial1936-D silver half dollar Columbia, SC, Sesquicentennial -.- -.- -.- 140 150 160 170 -.- 175 185 190 -.- 210 225 250 275 300 500 -.- -.-
1936 silver half dollar Columbia, SC, Sesquicentennial1936 silver half dollar Columbia, SC, Sesquicentennial -.- -.- -.- 140 150 160 170 -.- 175 185 190 -.- 210 225 250 285 350 550 -.- -.-
1936-S silver half dollar Columbia, SC, Sesquicentennial1936-S silver half dollar Columbia, SC, Sesquicentennial 149.50 155.25 161 160 166.75 170.20 172.50 178.25 184 195.50 207 228 256.25 275 350 700 5,360 -.-
1936-D silver half dollar Columbia, SC, Sesquicentennial1936-D silver half dollar Columbia, SC, Sesquicentennial -.- 140 150 160 170 -.- 175 185 190 -.- 210 225 250 275 300 500 -.- -.-
1936 silver half dollar Columbia, SC, Sesquicentennial1936 silver half dollar Columbia, SC, Sesquicentennial -.- 140 150 160 170 -.- 175 185 190 -.- 210 225 250 285 350 550 -.- -.-
1936 silver half dollar Delaware Tercentenary1936 silver half dollar Delaware Tercentenary 166.75 178.25 195.50 185 201.25 204.70 207 209.30 222 228 234 250 268.75 312.50 375 1,140 11,600 -.-
1936 silver half dollar Battle of Gettysburg 75th Annive...1936 silver half dollar Battle of Gettysburg 75th Annive... -.- -.- 155.25 224.25 373.75 350 391 402.50 414 425.50 431.25 442.75 498 612.50 710 830 990 1,720 30,880 -.-
1936 silver half dollar Norfolk, VA, Bicentennial & Terc...1936 silver half dollar Norfolk, VA, Bicentennial & Terc... -.- 230 253 265 258.75 -.- 270.25 276 281.75 -.- 299 318 337.50 406.25 475 525 -.- -.-
1937 silver half dollar Roanoke Colonization 350th Anniv...1937 silver half dollar Roanoke Colonization 350th Anniv... -.- -.- -.- 126.50 132.25 140 138 143.75 149.50 155.25 161 163.30 178.25 192 225 250 350 690 4,030 -.-
1937 silver half dollar Battle of Antietam 75th Annivers...1937 silver half dollar Battle of Antietam 75th Annivers... 258.75 345 500.25 410 528 540 546 552 564 582 610 630 700 750 890 1,310 5,380 -.-
1938 silver half dollar New Rochelle, NY, 250th Annivers...1938 silver half dollar New Rochelle, NY, 250th Annivers... -.- -.- -.- 230 253 260 258.75 -.- 270.25 276 281.75 -.- 299 318 337.50 406.25 475 1,150 -.- -.-
1946 silver half dollar Iowa Statehood Centennial1946 silver half dollar Iowa Statehood Centennial 57.50 72.45 81.65 70 85.10 87.40 89.70 92 93.15 94.30 96.60 108 125 150 168.75 256.25 2,060 10,000
1946 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial1946 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial -.- -.- -.- 13 14 15 16 -.- 17 18 19 -.- 22 23 25 55 85 450 -.- -.-
1946-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial1946-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial -.- -.- -.- 13 14 15 16 -.- 17 18 19 -.- 25 30 35 60 110 700 -.- -.-
1946-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial1946-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial -.- -.- -.- 21.85 23 15 24.15 25.30 26.45 27.60 28.75 29.90 31.05 33.60 37.50 50 90 325 8,130 -.-
1946 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial1946 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial -.- 13 14 15 16 -.- 17 18 19 -.- 22 23 25 55 85 450 -.- -.-
1946-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial1946-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial -.- 13 14 15 16 -.- 17 18 19 -.- 25 30 35 60 110 700 -.- -.-
1946-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial1946-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial -.- 21.85 23 15 24.15 25.30 26.45 27.60 28.75 29.90 31.05 33.60 37.50 50 90 325 8,130 -.-
1947 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial1947 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial -.- 15 16 17 18 -.- 19 20 21 -.- 25 35 45 90 180 3,750 -.- -.-
1947-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial1947-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial -.- 15 16 17 18 -.- 19 20 21 -.- 25 35 45 90 250 4,000 -.- -.-
1947-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial1947-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial -.- 15 16 17 18 -.- 19 20 21 -.- 25 35 45 85 130 1,400 -.- -.-
1947 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial1947 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial -.- -.- -.- 15 16 17 18 -.- 19 20 21 -.- 25 35 45 90 180 3,750 -.- -.-
1947-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial1947-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial -.- -.- -.- 15 16 17 18 -.- 19 20 21 -.- 25 35 45 90 250 4,000 -.- -.-
1947-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial1947-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial -.- -.- -.- 15 16 17 18 -.- 19 20 21 -.- 25 35 45 85 130 1,400 -.- -.-
1948 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial1948 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial -.- -.- -.- 15 16 17 18 -.- 19 20 21 -.- 25 35 45 90 150 2,000 -.- -.-
1948-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial1948-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial -.- -.- -.- 15 16 17 18 -.- 19 20 21 -.- 25 35 45 90 140 1,100 -.- -.-
1948-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial1948-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial -.- -.- -.- 15 16 17 18 -.- 19 20 21 -.- 25 35 45 110 125 750 -.- -.-
1948 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial1948 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial -.- 15 16 17 18 -.- 19 20 21 -.- 25 35 45 90 150 2,000 -.- -.-
1948-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial1948-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial -.- 15 16 17 18 -.- 19 20 21 -.- 25 35 45 90 140 1,100 -.- -.-
1948-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial1948-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial -.- 15 16 17 18 -.- 19 20 21 -.- 25 35 45 110 125 750 -.- -.-
1949 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial1949 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial -.- 20 25 30 35 -.- 40 45 50 -.- 55 60 65 125 200 900 -.- -.-
1949-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial1949-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial -.- 20 25 30 35 -.- 40 45 50 -.- 55 60 65 125 150 750 -.- -.-
1949-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial1949-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial -.- 20 25 30 35 -.- 40 45 50 -.- 55 60 65 125 150 600 -.- -.-
1949 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial1949 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial -.- -.- -.- 20 25 30 35 -.- 40 45 50 -.- 55 60 65 125 200 900 -.- -.-
1949-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial1949-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial -.- -.- -.- 20 25 30 35 -.- 40 45 50 -.- 55 60 65 125 150 750 -.- -.-
1949-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial1949-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial -.- -.- -.- 20 25 30 35 -.- 40 45 50 -.- 55 60 65 125 150 600 -.- -.-
1950 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial1950 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial -.- -.- -.- 15 16 17 18 -.- 19 20 25 -.- 30 35 50 100 175 1,050 -.- -.-
1950-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial1950-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial -.- -.- -.- 15 16 17 18 -.- 19 20 25 -.- 30 35 50 100 200 1,500 -.- -.-
1950-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial1950-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial -.- -.- -.- 15 16 17 18 -.- 19 20 25 -.- 30 35 40 60 90 500 -.- -.-
1950 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial1950 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial -.- 15 16 17 18 -.- 19 20 25 -.- 30 35 50 100 175 1,050 -.- -.-
1950-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial1950-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial -.- 15 16 17 18 -.- 19 20 25 -.- 30 35 50 100 200 1,500 -.- -.-
1950-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial1950-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial -.- 15 16 17 18 -.- 19 20 25 -.- 30 35 40 60 90 500 -.- -.-
1951 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial1951 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial -.- 15 16 17 18 -.- 19 20 25 -.- 30 35 40 65 110 1,750 -.- -.-
1951-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial1951-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial -.- 15 16 17 18 -.- 19 20 25 -.- 30 35 50 125 175 1,050 -.- -.-
1951-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial1951-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial -.- 15 16 17 18 -.- 19 20 25 -.- 30 35 55 100 150 650 -.- -.-
1951 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial1951 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial -.- -.- -.- 15 16 17 18 -.- 19 20 25 -.- 30 35 40 65 110 1,750 -.- -.-
1951-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial1951-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial -.- -.- -.- 15 16 17 18 -.- 19 20 25 -.- 30 35 50 125 175 1,050 -.- -.-
1951-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial1951-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington Memorial -.- -.- -.- 15 16 17 18 -.- 19 20 25 -.- 30 35 55 100 150 650 -.- -.-
1951-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ...1951-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ... -.- -.- -.- 21.85 23 16 24.15 25.30 26.45 27.60 28.75 29.90 31.05 33.60 40 90 750 3,560 -.- -.-
1951-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ...1951-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ... -.- -.- -.- 14 15 16 17 -.- 18 19 20 -.- 25 30 45 100 275 9,000 -.- -.-
1951 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George Wa...1951 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George Wa... -.- -.- -.- 14 15 16 17 -.- 18 19 20 -.- 25 30 40 110 475 7,000 -.- -.-
1951-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ...1951-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ... -.- 21.85 23 16 24.15 25.30 26.45 27.60 28.75 29.90 31.05 33.60 40 90 750 3,560 -.- -.-
1951-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ...1951-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ... -.- 14 15 16 17 -.- 18 19 20 -.- 25 30 45 100 275 9,000 -.- -.-
1951 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George Wa...1951 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George Wa... -.- 14 15 16 17 -.- 18 19 20 -.- 25 30 40 110 475 7,000 -.- -.-
1952 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George Wa...1952 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George Wa... -.- 14 15 16 17 -.- 18 19 20 -.- 23 30 40 50 125 1,250 -.- -.-
1952-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ...1952-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ... -.- 14 15 16 17 -.- 18 19 20 -.- 25 30 45 100 450 -.- -.- -.-
1952-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ...1952-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ... -.- 14 15 16 17 -.- 18 19 20 -.- 25 30 40 65 150 2,250 -.- -.-
1952 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George Wa...1952 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George Wa... -.- -.- -.- 14 15 16 17 -.- 18 19 20 -.- 23 30 40 50 125 1,250 -.- -.-
1952-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ...1952-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ... -.- -.- -.- 14 15 16 17 -.- 18 19 20 -.- 25 30 45 100 450 -.- -.- -.-
1952-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ...1952-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ... -.- -.- -.- 14 15 16 17 -.- 18 19 20 -.- 25 30 40 65 150 2,250 -.- -.-
1953 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George Wa...1953 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George Wa... -.- -.- -.- 17 18 19 20 -.- 22 25 30 -.- 35 40 45 90 275 5,500 -.- -.-
1953-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ...1953-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ... -.- -.- -.- 17 18 19 20 -.- 22 25 30 -.- 35 40 60 100 700 10,000 -.- -.-
1953-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ...1953-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ... -.- -.- -.- 17 18 19 20 -.- 21 24 25 -.- 27 30 40 60 175 4,000 -.- -.-
1953 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George Wa...1953 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George Wa... -.- 17 18 19 20 -.- 22 25 30 -.- 35 40 45 90 275 5,500 -.- -.-
1953-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ...1953-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ... -.- 17 18 19 20 -.- 22 25 30 -.- 35 40 60 100 700 10,000 -.- -.-
1953-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ...1953-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ... -.- 17 18 19 20 -.- 21 24 25 -.- 27 30 40 60 175 4,000 -.- -.-
1954 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George Wa...1954 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George Wa... -.- 15 16 17 18 -.- 19 20 25 -.- 27 30 40 75 300 10,000 -.- -.-
1954-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ...1954-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ... -.- 15 16 17 18 -.- 19 20 30 -.- 35 40 45 80 500 -.- -.- -.-
1954-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ...1954-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ... -.- 15 16 17 18 -.- 19 20 22 -.- 25 30 40 65 160 4,250 -.- -.-
1954 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George Wa...1954 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George Wa... -.- -.- -.- 15 16 17 18 -.- 19 20 25 -.- 27 30 40 75 300 10,000 -.- -.-
1954-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ...1954-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ... -.- -.- -.- 15 16 17 18 -.- 19 20 30 -.- 35 40 45 80 500 -.- -.- -.-
1954-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ...1954-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ... -.- -.- -.- 15 16 17 18 -.- 19 20 22 -.- 25 30 40 65 160 4,250 -.- -.-
 
Half Dollar / Modern Commemoratives 1982 - Present
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
 
  MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-65 PF-68 DC PF-69 DC PF-70 DC
1982-D silver half dollar Washington's Birth 250th Anniv...1982-D silver half dollar Washington's Birth 250th Anniv... 20.90 21.85 23 24 26.40 27.60 30 31.25 33.75 60 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1982-S silver half dollar Washington's Birth 250th Anniv...1982-S silver half dollar Washington's Birth 250th Anniv... 20.90 21.85 23 24 26.40 27.60 30 31.25 33.75 37.50 90 12 14 20 130
1982-D silver half dollar Washington's Birth 250th Anniv...1982-D silver half dollar Washington's Birth 250th Anniv... 20.90 21.85 23 24 26.40 27.60 30 31.25 33.75 60 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1982-S silver half dollar Washington's Birth 250th Anniv...1982-S silver half dollar Washington's Birth 250th Anniv... 20.90 21.85 23 24 26.40 27.60 30 31.25 33.75 37.50 90 12 14 20 130
1986-D clad half dollar Statue of Liberty - Ellis Island...1986-D clad half dollar Statue of Liberty - Ellis Island... 2.76 3.45 5 6 7.50 8.75 10 12.50 13.75 16.25 237.50 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1986-S clad half dollar Statue of Liberty - Ellis Island...1986-S clad half dollar Statue of Liberty - Ellis Island... 2.30 3.45 5 6 7.50 8.75 10 12.50 13.75 20 100 3 4 14 140
1986-D clad half dollar Statue of Liberty - Ellis Island...1986-D clad half dollar Statue of Liberty - Ellis Island... 2.76 3.45 5 6 7.50 8.75 10 12.50 13.75 16.25 237.50 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1986-S clad half dollar Statue of Liberty - Ellis Island...1986-S clad half dollar Statue of Liberty - Ellis Island... 2.30 3.45 5 6 7.50 8.75 10 12.50 13.75 20 100 3 4 14 140
1989-D clad half dollar Bicentennial of Congress1989-D clad half dollar Bicentennial of Congress 3.45 5.75 6.25 7.20 7.50 8.75 10 11.25 12.50 16.25 2,810 -.- -.- -.- -.-
1989-S clad half dollar Bicentennial of Congress1989-S clad half dollar Bicentennial of Congress 4.60 5.75 6.25 7.20 8.75 10 10 12.50 13.75 17.50 250 8 10 16 200
1989-D clad half dollar Bicentennial of Congress1989-D clad half dollar Bicentennial of Congress 3.45 5.75 6.25 7.20 7.50 8.75 10 11.25 12.50 16.25 2,810 -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1794 50C -- Bent, Damaged -- NGC Details. 1794 50C -- Bent, Damaged -- NGC Details. F-12 2,937.50 Heritage Auctions 3434 NGC Details
1794 50C -- Corrosion, Whizzed -- NGC Details. 1794 50C -- Corrosion, Whizzed -- NGC Details. VF-20 7,050.00 Heritage Auctions 4328 NGC Details
1795 50C 2 Leaves -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. Fine Details. NGC Census: (94/417). PCGS 1795 50C 2 Leaves -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. Fine Details. NGC Census: (94/417). PCGS F-12 1,292.50 Heritage Auctions 7687 PCGS Genuine
1795 50C 2 Leaves -- Bent, Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1795 50C 2 Leaves -- Bent, Damage -- PCGS Genuine. G-4 600.00 Heritage Auctions 7290 Genuine PCGS
1796 50C 15 Stars MS62 NGC. 1796 50C 15 Stars MS62 NGC. MS-62 282,000.00 Heritage Auctions 33418 NGC
1796 50C 15 Stars XF45 NGC. 1796 50C 15 Stars XF45 NGC. EF-45 91,062.50 Heritage Auctions 4259 NGC
1797 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. 1797 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS. AU-50 64,625.00 Heritage Auctions 5631 CSN
1797 50C -- Repaired -- NGC Details. 1797 50C -- Repaired -- NGC Details. VF-20 30,550.00 Heritage Auctions 4323 NGC Details
1801 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1801 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AG-3 576.00 Heritage Auctions 27502 ANACS
1801 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1801 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF-20 2,040.00 Heritage Auctions 27410 Details NGC
1802 50C -- Damaged -- NGC Details. VG Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS 1802 50C -- Damaged -- NGC Details. VG Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS VG-8 822.50 Heritage Auctions 7671 NGC Details
1802 50C -- Devices Engraved -- PCGS Genuine. 1802 50C -- Devices Engraved -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 3,527.35 Heritage Auctions 4684 PCGS Genuine
1803 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1803 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 720.00 Heritage Auctions 7374 Genuine PCGS
1803 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (32/83). PCGS 1803 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (32/83). PCGS EF-40 998.75 Heritage Auctions 7672 PCGS Genuine
1805 50C -- Bent -- NGC Details. VF. O-111. NGC Census: (21/274). PCGS 1805 50C -- Bent -- NGC Details. VF. O-111. NGC Census: (21/274). PCGS VF-20 558.13 Heritage Auctions 8156 NGC Details
1805 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1805 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 1,140.00 Heritage Auctions 7924 ANACS
1806 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Fine Details. NGC Census: (48/781). PCGS 1806 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Fine Details. NGC Census: (48/781). PCGS F-12 235.00 Heritage Auctions 27712 Details NGC
1806 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (80/900). PCGS 1806 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (80/900). PCGS VF-20 381.88 Heritage Auctions 8161 NGC Details
1807 50C -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. VG. NGC Census: (15/290). PCGS 1807 50C -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. VG. NGC Census: (15/290). PCGS VG-8 126.90 Heritage Auctions 21487 NGC Details
1807 50C Capped Bust, Large Stars AU50 NGC. 1807 50C Capped Bust, Large Stars AU50 NGC. AU-50 2,585.00 Heritage Auctions 3473 NGC
1808 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1808 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 1,050.00 Heritage Auctions 7287 ANACS
1808 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1808 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF-20 204.00 Heritage Auctions 21432 Details NGC
1809 50C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. 1809 50C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 135.60 Heritage Auctions 25264 Genuine PCGS
1809 50C -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. 1809 50C -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. VF-20 168.00 Heritage Auctions 27303 Details NGC
1810 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1810 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 246.00 Heritage Auctions 25344 ANACS
1810 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. Fine 12 Details. O-102A. NGC Census: (15/626). PCGS 1810 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. Fine 12 Details. O-102A. NGC Census: (15/626). PCGS F-12 68.00 Heritage Auctions 20141 ANACS
1811 50C Large 8 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1811 50C Large 8 -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 180.00 Heritage Auctions 7498 ANACS
1811 50C Large 8 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1811 50C Large 8 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 288.00 Heritage Auctions 27437 Details NGC
1812 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. O-108. NGC Census: (49/635). PCGS 1812 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. O-108. NGC Census: (49/635). PCGS EF-40 176.25 Heritage Auctions 25795 ANACS
1812 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (51/636). PCGS 1812 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (51/636). PCGS EF-40 246.75 Heritage Auctions 26744 PCGS Genuine
1813 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1813 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. F-12 65.00 Heritage Auctions 23408 ANACS
1813 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. VF20 Details. NGC Census: (16/510). PCGS 1813 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. VF20 Details. NGC Census: (16/510). PCGS VF-20 115.15 Heritage Auctions 26161 ANACS
1814 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. 1814 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. AU-58 720.00 Heritage Auctions 27149 ANACS
1814 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (20/269). PCGS 1814 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (20/269). PCGS EF-40 246.75 Heritage Auctions 21152 ANACS
1815/2 50C -- Damage or Tooling -- PCGS Genuine. 1815/2 50C -- Damage or Tooling -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 1,410.00 Heritage Auctions 10343 PCGS Genuine
1815/2 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1815/2 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 5,287.50 Heritage Auctions 4343 NGC Details
1817 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1817 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. F-12 84.00 Heritage Auctions 27661 Genuine PCGS
1817 50C -- C. 1817 50C -- C. G-4 74.00 Heritage Auctions 24206 NGC
1818 50C -- Surfaces Smoothed-- PCGS Genuine. 1818 50C -- Surfaces Smoothed-- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 456.00 Heritage Auctions 25261 Genuine PCGS
1818 50C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. 1818 50C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 164.50 Heritage Auctions 23572
1819 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1819 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 276.00 Heritage Auctions 46441 Details NGC
1819 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1819 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 210.00 Heritage Auctions 23174 Details NGC
1820 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Small Date NGC Details. XF. O-105. NGC Census: (25/1626). PCGS 1820 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Small Date NGC Details. XF. O-105. NGC Census: (25/1626). PCGS EF-40 258.50 Heritage Auctions 26560 NGC Details
1820 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Curl Base 2, Small Date NGC Details. XF. O-103. NGC Census: (25/1626). PCGS 1820 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Curl Base 2, Small Date NGC Details. XF. O-103. NGC Census: (25/1626). PCGS EF-40 270.25 Heritage Auctions 26123 NGC Details
1821 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1821 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 199.75 Heritage Auctions 25412 ANACS
1821 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1821 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 264.00 Heritage Auctions 21348 Details NGC
1822 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1822 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 305.50 Heritage Auctions 25411 Genuine PCGS
1822 50C -- Artificially Toned, Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (36/381). PCGS 1822 50C -- Artificially Toned, Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (36/381). PCGS EF-40 129.25 Heritage Auctions 25373 ANACS
1823 50C -- Bent -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (30/383). PCGS 1823 50C -- Bent -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (30/383). PCGS AU-50 164.50 Heritage Auctions 23320 NGC Details
1823 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (31/387). PCGS 1823 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (31/387). PCGS AU-50 211.50 Heritage Auctions 21747 ANACS
1824 50C -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS. VG8 Details. NGC Census: (8/962). PCGS 1824 50C -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS. VG8 Details. NGC Census: (8/962). PCGS VG-8 42.00 Heritage Auctions 24325 ANACS
1824 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1824 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 144.00 Heritage Auctions 27162 ANACS
1825 50C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1825 50C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine Secure. MS-60 480.00 Heritage Auctions 23540 Genuine PCGS
1825 50C -- Artificial Toning -- Details NGC. 1825 50C -- Artificial Toning -- Details NGC. AU-50 282.00 Heritage Auctions 25111 Details NGC
(2) 1826 50C XF40 PCGS. (2) 1826 50C XF40 PCGS. EF-40 276.00 Heritage Auctions 24049 PCGS
1826 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1826 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 89.00 Heritage Auctions 23535 Details NGC
1827 50C AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (255/366). PCGS 1827 50C AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (255/366). PCGS AU-58 540.50 Heritage Auctions 7406 NGC
1827 50C Curl Base 2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1827 50C Curl Base 2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 480.00 Heritage Auctions 23340 Details NGC
1828 50C Square Base 2, Large 8 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS 1828 50C Square Base 2, Large 8 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS AU-55 352.50 Heritage Auctions 8143 NGC
1828 50C Square Base 2, Large 8 MS63 NGC. 1828 50C Square Base 2, Large 8 MS63 NGC. MS-63 1,880.00 Heritage Auctions 2155 NGC
1829 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1829 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 228.00 Heritage Auctions 27243 ANACS
1829 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (53/601). PCGS 1829 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (53/601). PCGS AU-50 164.50 Heritage Auctions 23811 ANACS
1812 50C -- Corrosion Removed -- PCGS Genuine. 1812 50C -- Corrosion Removed -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 264.00 Heritage Auctions 25291 Genuine PCGS
1830 50C -- Graffiti, Corroded -- ANACS. VF20 Details. NGC Census: (28/1775). PCGS 1830 50C -- Graffiti, Corroded -- ANACS. VF20 Details. NGC Census: (28/1775). PCGS VF-20 31.00 Heritage Auctions 22117 ANACS
1831 50C -- , Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. O-109. NGC Census: (87/1120). PCGS 1831 50C -- , Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. O-109. NGC Census: (87/1120). PCGS AU-50 205.63 Heritage Auctions 20228 NGC Details
1831 50C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. 1831 50C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 300.00 Heritage Auctions 27422 Genuine PCGS
1832 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Small Letters NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (143/1390). PCGS 1832 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Small Letters NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (143/1390). PCGS AU-50 182.13 Heritage Auctions 24593 NGC Details
1832 50C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (211/736). PCGS 1832 50C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (211/736). PCGS AU-55 352.50 Heritage Auctions 23188 NGC
1833 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1833 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 264.00 Heritage Auctions 27374 Genuine PCGS
1833 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1833 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 192.00 Heritage Auctions 27321 ANACS
1835 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1835 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 132.00 Heritage Auctions 27324 ANACS
1835 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1835 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 144.00 Heritage Auctions 25283 Details NGC
1836 50C 50 Over 00 AU55 NGC. O-116. NGC Census: (5/18). PCGS 1836 50C 50 Over 00 AU55 NGC. O-116. NGC Census: (5/18). PCGS AU-55 1,292.50 Heritage Auctions 8998 NGC
1836 50C 50 Over 00, O-116 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (2/28). PCGS 1836 50C 50 Over 00, O-116 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (2/28). PCGS AU-50 411.25 Heritage Auctions 8184 NGC Details
1837 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1837 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 750.00 Heritage Auctions 23399 Genuine PCGS
1837 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1837 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 216.00 Heritage Auctions 23297 ANACS
1838 50C -- Altered Surfaces, Damaged -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (59/867). PCGS 1838 50C -- Altered Surfaces, Damaged -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (59/867). PCGS EF-40 86.00 Heritage Auctions 22863 ANACS
1838 50C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. 1838 50C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. MS-60 468.00 Heritage Auctions 29264 Details NGC
1839 50C Drapery -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1839 50C Drapery -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 180.00 Heritage Auctions 21448 Details NGC
1839 50C Drapery -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1839 50C Drapery -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 168.00 Heritage Auctions 19190 Genuine PCGS
1840-O 50C -- Bent -- NGC. XF. NGC Census: (9/62). PCGS 1840-O 50C -- Bent -- NGC. XF. NGC Census: (9/62). PCGS EF-40 158.63 Heritage Auctions 26578 NGC Details
1840-O 50C -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. 1840-O 50C -- Cleaned -- Details NGC. AU-50 252.00 Heritage Auctions 23610 Details NGC
1841 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1841 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 180.00 Heritage Auctions 27308 Details NGC
1841 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1841 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 156.00 Heritage Auctions 27945 Details NGC
1842 50C 8/8 Misplaced Date, Medium Date, Large Letters, -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. VP-003. Ex: Rev. Dr. James G. K. McClure. NGC Census: (12/160). PCGS 1842 50C 8/8 Misplaced Date, Medium Date, Large Letters, -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. VP-003. Ex: Rev. Dr. James G. K. McClure. NGC Census: (12/160). PCGS EF-40 164.50 Heritage Auctions 21226 NGC Details
1842 50C Medium Date -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (1/51). PCGS 1842 50C Medium Date -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (1/51). PCGS AU-50 176.25 Heritage Auctions 23105 NGC Details
1843 50C -- Bent -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (10/122). PCGS 1843 50C -- Bent -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (10/122). PCGS AU-50 170.38 Heritage Auctions 26581 NGC Details
1843 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1843 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 216.00 Heritage Auctions 27306 ANACS
1844 50C -- Artificially Toning -- NGC Details. 1844 50C -- Artificially Toning -- NGC Details. MS-60 660.00 Heritage Auctions 7480 Details NGC
1844 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1844 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 168.00 Heritage Auctions 27315 Details NGC
1845 50C -- , Improperly Cleaned, Improperly Cleaned -- NGC. VF. NGC Census: (0/47). PCGS 1845 50C -- , Improperly Cleaned, Improperly Cleaned -- NGC. VF. NGC Census: (0/47). PCGS VF-20 135.13 Heritage Auctions 26583 NGC
1845 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (4/23). PCGS 1845 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (4/23). PCGS AU-55 282.00 Heritage Auctions 8281 ANACS
1846 50C 6 Over Horizontal 6 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1846 50C 6 Over Horizontal 6 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF-20 492.00 Heritage Auctions 21288 Details NGC
1846 50C 6 Over Horizontal 6 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1846 50C 6 Over Horizontal 6 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 21373 Genuine PCGS
1847 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1847 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 396.00 Heritage Auctions 23187 Details NGC
1847 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1847 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 228.00 Heritage Auctions 23230 Details NGC
1848 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (2/48). PCGS 1848 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (2/48). PCGS AU-50 381.88 Heritage Auctions 7939 PCGS Genuine
1848 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1848 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 276.00 Heritage Auctions 45084 Genuine PCGS
1849 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1849 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 204.00 Heritage Auctions 21460 Details NGC
1849 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1849 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 94.00 Heritage Auctions 23397 Details NGC
1850 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1850 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 840.00 Heritage Auctions 23399 Details NGC
1850 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1850 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 630.00 Heritage Auctions 7587 Details NGC
1851 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1851 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 1,140.00 Heritage Auctions 7515 Details NGC
1851 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1851 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 1,500.00 Heritage Auctions 21377 Genuine PCGS
1852 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1852 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 1,500.00 Heritage Auctions 27306 ANACS
1852 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1852 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 780.00 Heritage Auctions 7588 Details NGC
1853 50C -- 1853-54 Stone & Ball Counterstamp -- Good 4 NGC. 1853 50C -- 1853-54 Stone & Ball Counterstamp -- Good 4 NGC. G-4 150.00 Heritage Auctions 23599 NGC
1853 50C Arrows and Rays -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (56/732). PCGS 1853 50C Arrows and Rays -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (56/732). PCGS AU-50 440.63 Heritage Auctions 8063 NGC Details
1854 50C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (60/241). PCGS 1854 50C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (60/241). PCGS AU-55 211.50 Heritage Auctions 21270 ANACS
1854 50C Arrows -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1854 50C Arrows -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 53.00 Heritage Auctions 23406 Details NGC
1855 50C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (18/58). PCGS 1855 50C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (18/58). PCGS AU-58 235.00 Heritage Auctions 21762 ANACS
1855 50C Arrows -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1855 50C Arrows -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 204.00 Heritage Auctions 23235 Details NGC
1856 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1856 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 109.00 Heritage Auctions 23411 Details NGC
1856 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1856 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 104.00 Heritage Auctions 25361 Details NGC
1857 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1857 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 94.00 Heritage Auctions 23413 Details NGC
1857 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (2/73). PCGS 1857 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (2/73). PCGS MS-60 411.25 Heritage Auctions 7687 PCGS Genuine
1858 50C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (7/538). PCGS 1858 50C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (7/538). PCGS AU-50 141.00 Heritage Auctions 23339 PCGS Genuine
1858 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1858 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 152.75 Heritage Auctions 27098 ANACS
1858 50C -- Harshly Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1858 50C -- Harshly Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 180.00 Heritage Auctions 23257 Genuine PCGS
1859 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1859 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-58 204.00 Heritage Auctions 21326 ANACS
1860 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (8/45). PCGS 1860 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (8/45). PCGS AU-55 176.25 Heritage Auctions 21765 ANACS
1860 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1860 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 660.00 Heritage Auctions 8237 Genuine PCGS
1861 50C -- Artificially Toned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (16/338). PCGS 1861 50C -- Artificially Toned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (16/338). PCGS AU-50 146.88 Heritage Auctions 29211 ANACS
1861 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1861 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 89.00 Heritage Auctions 25814 Genuine PCGS
1862 50C -- Clashed Dies Polished -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (1/47). PCGS 1862 50C -- Clashed Dies Polished -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (1/47). PCGS AU-55 299.63 Heritage Auctions 21769 ANACS
1862 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1862 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 288.00 Heritage Auctions 23420 Details NGC
1863 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1863 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 192.00 Heritage Auctions 27980 Details NGC
1863 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1863 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 480.00 Heritage Auctions 23506 Details NGC
1864 50C -- Bent -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (4/81). PCGS 1864 50C -- Bent -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (4/81). PCGS EF-40 258.50 Heritage Auctions 23717 NGC Details
1864 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (2/72). PCGS 1864 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (2/72). PCGS AU-50 364.25 Heritage Auctions 29330 ANACS
1865 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1865 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 456.00 Heritage Auctions 21488 Details NGC
1865 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1865 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 288.00 Heritage Auctions 23329 Details NGC
1866 50C Motto -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1866 50C Motto -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 264.00 Heritage Auctions 21288 Details NGC
1866 50C Motto -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1866 50C Motto -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 264.00 Heritage Auctions 25291 Details NGC
1867 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1867 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 360.00 Heritage Auctions 45212 Details NGC
1867 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1867 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 265.20 Heritage Auctions 45616 Details NGC
1868 50C -- Artificially Toned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/17). PCGS 1868 50C -- Artificially Toned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/17). PCGS MS-60 470.00 Heritage Auctions 7900 NGC Details
1868 50C -- Bent-- PCGS Genuine. 1868 50C -- Bent-- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 79.00 Heritage Auctions 21336 Genuine PCGS
1869 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (9/88). PCGS 1869 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (9/88). PCGS AU-50 129.25 Heritage Auctions 21281 ANACS
1869 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1869 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 132.00 Heritage Auctions 27339 Details NGC
1870 50C -- Bent, Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1870 50C -- Bent, Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 84.00 Heritage Auctions 23660 Details NGC
1870 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1870 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 109.00 Heritage Auctions 21298 Details NGC
1871 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1871 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. AU-50 205.20 Heritage Auctions 27293 Genuine PCGS
1871 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1871 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 144.00 Heritage Auctions 27343 Details NGC
1872 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1872 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 312.00 Heritage Auctions 23198 Details NGC
1872 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1872 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 126.00 Heritage Auctions 27345 Details NGC
1873 50C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (13/176). PCGS 1873 50C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (13/176). PCGS AU-50 152.75 Heritage Auctions 29791 ANACS
1873 50C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (40/100). PCGS 1873 50C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (40/100). PCGS AU-58 258.50 Heritage Auctions 21773 ANACS
1874 50C Arrows -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1874 50C Arrows -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 600.00 Heritage Auctions 25347 Genuine PCGS
1874 50C Arrows -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (11/264). PCGS 1874 50C Arrows -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (11/264). PCGS AU-50 129.25 Heritage Auctions 23613 PCGS Genuine
1875 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1875 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 156.00 Heritage Auctions 23406 ANACS
1875 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1875 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. EF-40 104.00 Heritage Auctions 25365 ANACS
1876 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1876 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 312.00 Heritage Auctions 27557 Genuine PCGS
1876 50C -- Artificially Toned -- ANACS. 1876 50C -- Artificially Toned -- ANACS. AU-58 228.00 Heritage Auctions 28000 ANACS
1877 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (3/174). PCGS 1877 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (3/174). PCGS MS-60 329.00 Heritage Auctions 21285 ANACS
1877 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1877 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 156.00 Heritage Auctions 25289 Details NGC
1878 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/48). PCGS 1878 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/48). PCGS MS-60 540.50 Heritage Auctions 29450 PCGS Genuine
1878 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1878 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 138.00 Heritage Auctions 21659 Details NGC
1879 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1879 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 600.00 Heritage Auctions 45634 Details NGC
1879 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1879 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. F-12 360.00 Heritage Auctions 21307 Details NGC
1880 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/69). PCGS 1880 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/69). PCGS MS-60 705.00 Heritage Auctions 21286 ANACS
1880 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1880 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1,020.00 Heritage Auctions 19214 Genuine PCGS
1881 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1881 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 600.00 Heritage Auctions 7534 Details NGC
1881 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1881 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 660.00 Heritage Auctions 23433 Details NGC
1882 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1882 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 780.00 Heritage Auctions 45325 Details NGC
1882 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1882 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 660.00 Heritage Auctions 7598 Details NGC
1883 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/51). PCGS 1883 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/51). PCGS MS-60 763.75 Heritage Auctions 7746 PCGS Genuine
1883 50C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. 1883 50C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. MS-60 528.00 Heritage Auctions 7540 Details NGC
1884 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1884 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 576.00 Heritage Auctions 7541 ANACS
1884 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1884 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF-20 540.00 Heritage Auctions 23507 Details NGC
1885 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/49). PCGS 1885 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/49). PCGS MS-60 705.00 Heritage Auctions 7989 ANACS
1885 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1885 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 780.00 Heritage Auctions 45328 Details NGC
1886 50C -- Bent -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/71). PCGS 1886 50C -- Bent -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/71). PCGS AU-50 587.50 Heritage Auctions 7711 NGC Details
1886 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS Details. 1886 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS Details. AU-55 630.00 Heritage Auctions 7547 ANACS
1887 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1887 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 840.00 Heritage Auctions 21290 Details NGC
1887 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1887 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 720.00 Heritage Auctions 7548 ANACS
1888 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1888 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 840.00 Heritage Auctions 45331 Details NGC
1888 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1888 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 690.00 Heritage Auctions 27484 Details NGC
1889 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1889 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1,140.00 Heritage Auctions 7804 Genuine PCGS
1889 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1889 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 1,320.00 Heritage Auctions 8307 Genuine PCGS
1890 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. Good 4 Details. NGC Census: (0/79). PCGS 1890 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. Good 4 Details. NGC Census: (0/79). PCGS G-4 270.25 Heritage Auctions 21080 ANACS
1890 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1890 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 810.00 Heritage Auctions 45333 Details NGC
1891 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1891 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 288.00 Heritage Auctions 29196 ANACS
1891 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1891 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 306.00 Heritage Auctions 19218 Genuine PCGS
(2)1892 50C Columbian MS63 PCGS. (2)1892 50C Columbian MS63 PCGS. MS-63 158.40 Heritage Auctions 91093 PCGS
1892 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (4/708). PCGS 1892 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (4/708). PCGS MS-60 822.50 Heritage Auctions 8185 PCGS Genuine
1892 50C Columbian MS63 PCGS. 1892 50C Columbian MS63 PCGS. MS-63 152.75 Heritage Auctions 22531 PCGS
1893 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1893 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 210.00 Heritage Auctions 27252 Details NGC
1894 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1894 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 552.00 Heritage Auctions 23589 Genuine PCGS
1894 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1894 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 204.00 Heritage Auctions 27365 Details NGC
1895 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1895 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 432.00 Heritage Auctions 23332 Genuine PCGS
1895 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (6/141). PCGS 1895 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (6/141). PCGS AU-50 282.00 Heritage Auctions 23177 PCGS Genuine
1896 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1896 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 300.00 Heritage Auctions 21508 Details NGC
1896 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1896 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 372.00 Heritage Auctions 23452 Details NGC
1897 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1897 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. EF-40 115.20 Heritage Auctions 27566 Genuine PCGS
1897 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1897 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 312.00 Heritage Auctions 21409 Details NGC
1898 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/109). PCGS 1898 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/109). PCGS MS-60 423.00 Heritage Auctions 23615 PCGS Genuine
1898 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (7/131). PCGS 1898 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (7/131). PCGS AU-55 305.50 Heritage Auctions 8011 ANACS
1899 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1899 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 312.00 Heritage Auctions 21690 Genuine PCGS
1899 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1899 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 329.00 Heritage Auctions 25555 PCGS Genuine
1900 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1900 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 288.00 Heritage Auctions 27305 Genuine PCGS
1900 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1900 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 399.50 Heritage Auctions 23760 Genuine PCGS
1901 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. 1901 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS. EF-40 109.00 Heritage Auctions 21349 ANACS
1901 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (2/140). PCGS 1901 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (2/140). PCGS MS-60 564.00 Heritage Auctions 25315 PCGS Genuine
1902 50C -- Cleaned, Bent -- Details NGC. 1902 50C -- Cleaned, Bent -- Details NGC. EF-40 51.00 Heritage Auctions 24051 Details NGC
1902 50C -- Cleaned, Obv Damage -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (9/185). PCGS 1902 50C -- Cleaned, Obv Damage -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (9/185). PCGS EF-40 70.00 Heritage Auctions 22328 NGC Details
1903 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1903 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 312.00 Heritage Auctions 27867 Genuine PCGS
1903 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (15/52). PCGS 1903 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (15/52). PCGS AU-58 305.50 Heritage Auctions 21872 ANACS
1904 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1904 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 312.00 Heritage Auctions 27870 Genuine PCGS
1904 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1904 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 156.00 Heritage Auctions 23284 Details NGC
1905 50C -- Artificially Toned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (1/54). PCGS 1905 50C -- Artificially Toned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (1/54). PCGS MS-60 381.88 Heritage Auctions 8401 NGC Details
1905 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (5/75). PCGS 1905 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (5/75). PCGS AU-58 340.75 Heritage Auctions 24478 ANACS
1906 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1906 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 192.00 Heritage Auctions 23286 Details NGC
1906 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1906 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 114.00 Heritage Auctions 27391 Details NGC
1902 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. 1902 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 132.00 Heritage Auctions 23604 PCGS
1907 50C -- Bent -- ANACS. XF Details Net VF20. NGC Census: (2/263). PCGS 1907 50C -- Bent -- ANACS. XF Details Net VF20. NGC Census: (2/263). PCGS VF-20 108.10 Heritage Auctions 20193 ANACS
1908 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1908 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. EF-40 138.00 Heritage Auctions 27398 Details NGC
1908 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/111). PCGS 1908 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/111). PCGS MS-60 358.38 Heritage Auctions 22202 PCGS Genuine
1909 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/237). PCGS 1909 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/237). PCGS MS-60 352.50 Heritage Auctions 8037 ANACS
1909 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1909 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 186.00 Heritage Auctions 27403 Details NGC
1910 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1910 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 264.00 Heritage Auctions 23334 Details NGC
1910 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (2/112). PCGS 1910 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (2/112). PCGS AU-50 305.50 Heritage Auctions 23561 PCGS Genuine
1911 50C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/192). PCGS 1911 50C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/192). PCGS MS-60 258.50 Heritage Auctions 24644 Details NGC
1911 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (7/246). PCGS 1911 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (7/246). PCGS AU-50 152.75 Heritage Auctions 21093 ANACS
1912 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (7/279). PCGS 1912 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (7/279). PCGS AU-50 152.75 Heritage Auctions 20716 PCGS Genuine
1912 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1912 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 129.25 Heritage Auctions 30013 ANACS
(2)1913 50C Good 4 NGC. NGC Census: (59/239). PCGS (2)1913 50C Good 4 NGC. NGC Census: (59/239). PCGS G-4 99.88 Heritage Auctions 20583 NGC
1913 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (6/63). PCGS 1913 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (6/63). PCGS AU-55 763.75 Heritage Auctions 8047 ANACS
(2)1914 50C Good 4 NGC. NGC Census: (54/322). PCGS (2)1914 50C Good 4 NGC. NGC Census: (54/322). PCGS G-4 193.88 Heritage Auctions 20584 NGC
1897 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1897 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. VF-20 150.00 Heritage Auctions 23326 Genuine PCGS
1915 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. VG8 Details. NGC Census: (83/178). PCGS 1915 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. VG8 Details. NGC Census: (83/178). PCGS VG-8 57.00 Heritage Auctions 25106 ANACS
1915 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1915 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. VG-8 109.00 Heritage Auctions 27413 Details NGC
1916 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. 1916 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure. MS-60 576.00 Heritage Auctions 7595 Genuine PCGS
1916 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1916 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 216.00 Heritage Auctions 25295 ANACS
1917 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1917 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 180.00 Heritage Auctions 21426 Details NGC
1917 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. 1917 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 94.00 Heritage Auctions 27577 Genuine PCGS
1918 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1918 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 198.00 Heritage Auctions 21430 Details NGC
1918 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1918 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 170.40 Heritage Auctions 29487 Details NGC
1919 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1919 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 646.25 Heritage Auctions 3571 ANACS
1919 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1919 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU-50 1,020.00 Heritage Auctions 25303 Details NGC
(3)1920 50C Pilgrim MS65 PCGS. CAC and a 1920 Pilgrim MS65 NGC. CAC. PCGS (3)1920 50C Pilgrim MS65 PCGS. CAC and a 1920 Pilgrim MS65 NGC. CAC. PCGS MS-65 822.50 Heritage Auctions 8705 PCGS
(5) 1920 - 1921 50C Pilgrim MS65 PCGS. (5) 1920 - 1921 50C Pilgrim MS65 PCGS. MS-65 793.13 Heritage Auctions 4372 PCGS
1921 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. 1921 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU-50 2,040.00 Heritage Auctions 4496 Genuine PCGS
1921 50C -- Artificial Toning -- Alabama NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (2/1729). PCGS 1921 50C -- Artificial Toning -- Alabama NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (2/1729). PCGS MS-60 166.85 Heritage Auctions 24774 NGC Details
1922 50C Grant No S MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (684/2472). PCGS 1922 50C Grant No S MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (684/2472). PCGS MS-63 121.03 Heritage Auctions 23498 NGC
1922 50C Grant No Star -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1922 50C Grant No Star -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 89.00 Heritage Auctions 21568 ANACS
1923-S 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (36/218). PCGS 1923-S 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (36/218). PCGS AU-58 705.00 Heritage Auctions 8471 ANACS
1923-S 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (14/311). PCGS 1923-S 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (14/311). PCGS EF-40 258.50 Heritage Auctions 21101 ANACS
(5) 1924 50C Huguenot MS65 PCGS. (5) 1924 50C Huguenot MS65 PCGS. MS-65 830.73 Heritage Auctions 6671 PCGS
1924 50C Huguenot -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1924 50C Huguenot -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-55 94.00 Heritage Auctions 22206 ANACS
(10) 1925 50C Stone Mountain MS65 PCGS. (10) 1925 50C Stone Mountain MS65 PCGS. MS-65 1,500.48 Heritage Auctions 4386 PCGS
(2)1925 50C Stone Mountain MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (350/7065). PCGS (2)1925 50C Stone Mountain MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (350/7065). PCGS MS-62 105.75 Heritage Auctions 23172 NGC
(3)1926 50C Sesquicentennial AU58 PCGS. (3)1926 50C Sesquicentennial AU58 PCGS. AU-58 144.00 Heritage Auctions 21759 PCGS
1892 50C Columbian -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1892 50C Columbian -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-64 219.60 Heritage Auctions 23634 NGC
1927 50C Vermont -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/2928). PCGS 1927 50C Vermont -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/2928). PCGS MS-60 199.75 Heritage Auctions 25227 ANACS
1927 50C Vermont -- Cleaned -- ANACS. UNC Details Net AU55. NGC Census: (10/2959). PCGS 1927 50C Vermont -- Cleaned -- ANACS. UNC Details Net AU55. NGC Census: (10/2959). PCGS AU-55 143.35 Heritage Auctions 23299 ANACS
1928 50C Hawaiian -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1928 50C Hawaiian -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-50 1,140.00 Heritage Auctions 8254 ANACS
1928 50C Hawaiian -- Cleaned -- ANACS. 1928 50C Hawaiian -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU-58 1,468.75 Heritage Auctions 6226 ANACS
1929-D 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (63/656). PCGS 1929-D 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (63/656). PCGS AU-55 199.75 Heritage Auctions 29217 ANACS
1929-D 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (114/529). PCGS 1929-D 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (114/529). PCGS AU-58 305.50 Heritage Auctions 26179 ANACS
1929-S 50C VF30 PCGS. 1929-S 50C VF30 PCGS. EF-40 126.00 Heritage Auctions 25269 PCGS
1933-D 50C Oregon -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1933-D 50C Oregon -- Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 228.00 Heritage Auctions 25979 Details NGC
(5) 1934 50C Maryland MS66 PCGS. (5) 1934 50C Maryland MS66 PCGS. MS-66 1,175.00 Heritage Auctions 4352 PCGS
(5) 1934 50C Maryland MS66 PCGS. (5) 1934 50C Maryland MS66 PCGS. MS-66 1,292.50 Heritage Auctions 4353 PCGS
(10)1935-S 50C San Diego MS65 PCGS. PCGS (10)1935-S 50C San Diego MS65 PCGS. PCGS MS-65 851.88 Heritage Auctions 8120 PCGS
(20) 1935 50C NGC-Certified Half Dollars. (20) 1935 50C NGC-Certified Half Dollars. MS-64 3,055.00 Heritage Auctions 2734 NGC
(10) 1936 50C Bridgeport MS65 PCGS. (10) 1936 50C Bridgeport MS65 PCGS. MS-65 1,175.00 Heritage Auctions 4327 PCGS
(10) 1936 50C Cleveland MS65 PCGS. (10) 1936 50C Cleveland MS65 PCGS. MS-65 1,057.50 Heritage Auctions 4331 PCGS
(2)1937 50C Antietam MS65 PCGS. CAC. PCGS (2)1937 50C Antietam MS65 PCGS. CAC. PCGS MS-65 1,116.25 Heritage Auctions 8626 PCGS
(3)1937 50C Roanoke MS66 NGC. (3)1937 50C Roanoke MS66 NGC. MS-66 504.00 Heritage Auctions 25482 PCGS
(2)1938-D 50C VF20 NGC. (2)1938-D 50C VF20 NGC. VF-20 120.00 Heritage Auctions 23677 NGC
1938 50C Arkansas PDS Set NGC. 1938 50C Arkansas PDS Set NGC. MS-64 384.00 Heritage Auctions 24113 NGC
1936 50C MS63 PCGS. 1936 50C MS63 PCGS. MS-63 305.50 Heritage Auctions 21116 PCGS
1939 25C MS66 PCGS. PCGS 1939 25C MS66 PCGS. PCGS MS-66 305.50 Heritage Auctions 23116 PCGS
(10)1940-S 50C MS63 NGC. (10)1940-S 50C MS63 NGC. MS-63 514.65 Heritage Auctions 8493 NGC
(2)1940-S 50C MS63 NGC. (2)1940-S 50C MS63 NGC. MS-63 99.88 Heritage Auctions 22708 NGC
(2)1941-D 50C MS65 NGC. (2)1941-D 50C MS65 NGC. MS-65 223.25 Heritage Auctions 21164 NGC
(2)1941-D 50C MS65 NGC. (2)1941-D 50C MS65 NGC. MS-65 223.25 Heritage Auctions 21165 NGC
(2)1941-D 50C MS65 NGC. (2)1941-D 50C MS65 NGC. MS-65 211.50 Heritage Auctions 20275 NGC
(2)1942 50C AU58 PCGS. (2)1942 50C AU58 PCGS. AU-58 47.00 Heritage Auctions 27336 PCGS
(2)1942 50C MS64 NGC. (2)1942 50C MS64 NGC. MS-64 198.00 Heritage Auctions 25883 NGC
(2)1943 50C MS63 PCGS. (2)1943 50C MS63 PCGS. MS-63 127.00 Heritage Auctions 23281 PCGS
(2)1943 50C MS64 NGC. (2)1943 50C MS64 NGC. MS-64 192.00 Heritage Auctions 21460 NGC
(2) 1944 50C MS64 PCGS. (2) 1944 50C MS64 PCGS. MS-64 89.00 Heritage Auctions 25214 PCGS
(2)1944-S 50C Walking Liberty Half Dollar MS64 PCGS. (2)1944-S 50C Walking Liberty Half Dollar MS64 PCGS. MS-64 199.75 Heritage Auctions 21259 PCGS
(2)1942 50C MS65 PCGS. (2)1942 50C MS65 PCGS. MS-65 194.40 Heritage Auctions 23690 PCGS
(2)1943 50C MS64 PCGS. (2)1943 50C MS64 PCGS. MS-64 144.00 Heritage Auctions 27364 PCGS
(2)1946 50C Booker T. (2)1946 50C Booker T. MS-65 80.00 Heritage Auctions 21434 NGC
(2)1946 50C MS64 PCGS. (2)1946 50C MS64 PCGS. MS-64 119.85 Heritage Auctions 24491 PCGS
(2) 1947 50C MS64 PCGS. PCGS (2) 1947 50C MS64 PCGS. PCGS MS-64 105.75 Heritage Auctions 24126 PCGS
(2)1947 50C MS64 NGC. (2)1947 50C MS64 NGC. MS-64 120.00 Heritage Auctions 23266 NGC
(2)1947 50C MS64 NGC. (2)1947 50C MS64 NGC. MS-64 141.00 Heritage Auctions 24153 NGC
(2) 1948 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS. (2) 1948 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS. MS-65 168.00 Heritage Auctions 23268 PCGS
(2)1948-D 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS. (2)1948-D 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS. MS-65 132.00 Heritage Auctions 25513 PCGS
(4)1949-S 50C MS65 PCGS. (4)1949-S 50C MS65 PCGS. MS-65 336.00 Heritage Auctions 21590 PCGS
1949 50C MS64 Full Bell Lines PCGS. 1949 50C MS64 Full Bell Lines PCGS. MS-65 150.00 Heritage Auctions 29603 PCGS
(4)1950-D 50C MS64 PCGS. (4)1950-D 50C MS64 PCGS. MS-64 104.00 Heritage Auctions 21579 PCGS
(5)1950 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS. (5)1950 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS. MS-65 480.00 Heritage Auctions 21596 PCGS
(10)1951-S 50C MS65 PCGS. (10)1951-S 50C MS65 PCGS. MS-65 408.00 Heritage Auctions 21467 PCGS
(2)1951-S 50C MS64 PCGS, And A 1951-S 50C MS64+ PCGS. (2)1951-S 50C MS64 PCGS, And A 1951-S 50C MS64+ PCGS. MS-64 99.00 Heritage Auctions 27738 PCGS
(2)1952-S 50C MS65 PCGS. (2)1952-S 50C MS65 PCGS. MS-65 141.00 Heritage Auctions 28011 PCGS
(3)1952 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines NGC. (3)1952 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines NGC. MS-65 216.00 Heritage Auctions 27467 NGC
(10)1953-S 50C MS65 PCGS. (10)1953-S 50C MS65 PCGS. MS-65 432.00 Heritage Auctions 21609 PCGS
(2)1953-D 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines ANACS. (2)1953-D 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines ANACS. MS-65 109.00 Heritage Auctions 25505 ANACS
(2)1954 50C MS65 NGC. (2)1954 50C MS65 NGC. MS-65 70.00 Heritage Auctions 22224 NGC
(3)1954 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS. (3)1954 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS. MS-65 216.00 Heritage Auctions 25536 PCGS
(2)1955 50C MS65 Full Bell Line PCGS. (2)1955 50C MS65 Full Bell Line PCGS. MS-65 120.00 Heritage Auctions 27357 PCGS
(2)1955 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS. (2)1955 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS. MS-65 162.00 Heritage Auctions 27396 PCGS
(2) 1956 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS. (2) 1956 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS. MS-65 152.75 Heritage Auctions 27223 PCGS
(2)1956 50C MS64 S NGC. NGC Census: (3121/3777). PCGS (2)1956 50C MS64 S NGC. NGC Census: (3121/3777). PCGS MS-64 270.25 Heritage Auctions 28084 NGC
(2)1957 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS. (2)1957 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS. MS-65 118.68 Heritage Auctions 24891 PCGS
(2)1957 50C MS65 PCGS And 1957 50C MS65 NGC. (2)1957 50C MS65 PCGS And 1957 50C MS65 NGC. MS-65 72.00 Heritage Auctions 21078 PCGS
(15)1958 50C MS65 PCGS. (15)1958 50C MS65 PCGS. MS-65 324.00 Heritage Auctions 21630 PCGS
(2)1958 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS. (2)1958 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS. MS-65 110.45 Heritage Auctions 24278 PCGS
(2)1959 50C PR65 NGC. (2)1959 50C PR65 NGC. MS-65 37.00 Heritage Auctions 26272 NGC
(2)1959 50C PR65 NGC. (2)1959 50C PR65 NGC. MS-65 40.00 Heritage Auctions 26916 NGC
(196X) 50C Franklin Half Dollar -- Struck on Cent Planchet -- MS64 Brown PCGS. (196X) 50C Franklin Half Dollar -- Struck on Cent Planchet -- MS64 Brown PCGS. MS-64 4,560.00 Heritage Auctions 92490 PCGS
(2) 1960 50C FL, MS65 PCGS. (2) 1960 50C FL, MS65 PCGS. MS-65 258.50 Heritage Auctions 27225 PCGS
(2)1961 50C MS64 NGC. NGC Census: (1490/1532). PCGS (2)1961 50C MS64 NGC. NGC Census: (1490/1532). PCGS MS-64 41.00 Heritage Auctions 20787 NGC
(2)1961 50C MS65 NGC. (2)1961 50C MS65 NGC. MS-65 69.00 Heritage Auctions 23154 NGC
(2) 1962 50C PR 67 PCGS. (2) 1962 50C PR 67 PCGS. MS-67 66.00 Heritage Auctions 22227 PCGS
(2)1962 50C PR67 NGC. (2)1962 50C PR67 NGC. MS-67 270.25 Heritage Auctions 23444 NGC
(2) 1963 50C PR67 PCGS. (2) 1963 50C PR67 PCGS. MS-67 51.00 Heritage Auctions 25351 PCGS
(2)1960-D 50C MS64 PCGS. (2)1960-D 50C MS64 PCGS. MS-65 129.25 Heritage Auctions 25762 PCGS
(1964) 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Double Struck, Second Strike 95% Off Center, Uniface Reverse -- MS66 PCGS. (1964) 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Double Struck, Second Strike 95% Off Center, Uniface Reverse -- MS66 PCGS. MS-66 384.00 Heritage Auctions 92175 PCGS
(1964) 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Reverse Die Cap, Uniface Obverse -- MS64 PCGS. (1964) 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Reverse Die Cap, Uniface Obverse -- MS64 PCGS. MS-64 705.00 Heritage Auctions 10200 PCGS
(1965-70) 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- 20% Straight Clip -- MS64 NGC. (1965-70) 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- 20% Straight Clip -- MS64 NGC. MS-64 84.00 Heritage Auctions 92210 NGC
1965 50C Kennedy Half -- Struck on a Clad Quarter Planchet -- MS65 PCGS. 1965 50C Kennedy Half -- Struck on a Clad Quarter Planchet -- MS65 PCGS. MS-65 900.00 Heritage Auctions 7521 PCGS
1966 50C Kennedy Half -- Struck on a Washington Quarter -- MS65 NGC. 1966 50C Kennedy Half -- Struck on a Washington Quarter -- MS65 NGC. MS-65 3,600.00 Heritage Auctions 3536 NGC
1966 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Obverse Clad Layer Missing -- MS64 NGC. 1966 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Obverse Clad Layer Missing -- MS64 NGC. MS-64 156.00 Heritage Auctions 92216 NGC
1967 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- 10% Straight Clip -- MS64 NGC. 1967 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- 10% Straight Clip -- MS64 NGC. MS-64 79.00 Heritage Auctions 92226 NGC
1967 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Clip -- AU58 ANACS. 1967 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Clip -- AU58 ANACS. MS-64 47.00 Heritage Auctions 92224 NGC
(1968)-D 50C Half Dollar -- Struck on a Nickel Blank -- MS65 NGC. (1968)-D 50C Half Dollar -- Struck on a Nickel Blank -- MS65 NGC. MS-65 822.50 Heritage Auctions 4831 NGC
(1968)-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Struck 40% Off Center -- MS63 NGC. (1968)-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Struck 40% Off Center -- MS63 NGC. MS-63 372.00 Heritage Auctions 92236 NGC
1969-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Double Struck, Second Strike 90% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS. 1969-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Double Struck, Second Strike 90% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS. MS-63 722.40 Heritage Auctions 91165 PCGS
1969-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Double Struck, Second Strike is 90% Off-Center -- MS63 PCGS. 1969-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Double Struck, Second Strike is 90% Off-Center -- MS63 PCGS. MS-63 822.50 Heritage Auctions 8520 PCGS
1970-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Struck 20% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS. 1970-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Struck 20% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS. MS-63 822.50 Heritage Auctions 9142 PCGS
1970-D 50C MS65 S NGC. 1970-D 50C MS65 S NGC. MS-65 74.00 Heritage Auctions 25515 NGC
1971 50C MS66 PCGS Secure. QA. PCGS 1971 50C MS66 PCGS Secure. QA. PCGS MS-66 176.25 Heritage Auctions 21496 PCGS
1971 50C MS66 PCGS. 1971 50C MS66 PCGS. MS-66 61.00 Heritage Auctions 27964 PCGS
(1972) Panama 5 Balboas ND -- Struck on U. (1972) Panama 5 Balboas ND -- Struck on U. MS-65 4,320.00 Heritage Auctions 7714 NGC
1972 50C Kennedy Half -- Struck on an Elliptical Planchet -- MS65 PCGS. 1972 50C Kennedy Half -- Struck on an Elliptical Planchet -- MS65 PCGS. MS-65 3,600.00 Heritage Auctions 7522 PCGS
1973 50C MS66 PCGS. PCGS 1973 50C MS66 PCGS. PCGS MS-66 38.00 Heritage Auctions 21861 PCGS
1973 50C MS67 PCGS. 1973 50C MS67 PCGS. MS-67 199.75 Heritage Auctions 27967 PCGS
(4)1974-D 50C MS66 PCGS. PCGS (4)1974-D 50C MS66 PCGS. PCGS MS-66 89.00 Heritage Auctions 26021 PCGS
1974 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Double Struck, Second Strike 85% Off Center -- MS64 NGC. 1974 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Double Struck, Second Strike 85% Off Center -- MS64 NGC. MS-64 79.00 Heritage Auctions 92231 NGC
(1976) 50C Clad Kennedy Half Dollar -- 100% Obverse Dual Indents -- MS65 PCGS. (1976) 50C Clad Kennedy Half Dollar -- 100% Obverse Dual Indents -- MS65 PCGS. MS-65 493.50 Heritage Auctions 11897 PCGS
1776-1976 50C Clad MS67 NGC. 1776-1976 50C Clad MS67 NGC. MS-67 468.00 Heritage Auctions 19817 NGC
1977 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Overstruck on a 1976 Nickel -- MS66 NGC. 1977 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Overstruck on a 1976 Nickel -- MS66 NGC. MS-66 6,168.75 Heritage Auctions 3504 NGC
1977 50C MS66 PCGS. 1977 50C MS66 PCGS. MS-66 35.00 Heritage Auctions 27490 PCGS
1978 50C MS67 NGC. 1978 50C MS67 NGC. MS-67 192.00 Heritage Auctions 22054 NGC
1978 50C MS67 PCGS. 1978 50C MS67 PCGS. MS-67 164.50 Heritage Auctions 23349 PCGS
(1979) 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Struck on a Susan B. (1979) 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Struck on a Susan B. MS-64 552.00 Heritage Auctions 27964 NGC
1979 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Obverse Struck Partially Thru Clad Layer -- MS64 NGC. 1979 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Obverse Struck Partially Thru Clad Layer -- MS64 NGC. MS-64 504.00 Heritage Auctions 92573 NGC
1980-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Curved Clip @10:00 -- MS66 NGC. 1980-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Curved Clip @10:00 -- MS66 NGC. MS-66 79.00 Heritage Auctions 93160 NGC
1980-D 50C MS66 PCGS. 1980-D 50C MS66 PCGS. MS-66 33.00 Heritage Auctions 23299 PCGS
1981-D 50C MS66 PCGS. 1981-D 50C MS66 PCGS. MS-66 41.00 Heritage Auctions 29360 PCGS
1981-D 50C MS66 PCGS. PCGS 1981-D 50C MS66 PCGS. PCGS MS-66 50.00 Heritage Auctions 24847 PCGS
1982-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollars -- 15% Curved Clip -- MS64 NGC. 1982-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollars -- 15% Curved Clip -- MS64 NGC. MS-64 94.00 Heritage Auctions 24861 NGC
1982-D 50C MS66 PCGS. 1982-D 50C MS66 PCGS. MS-66 156.00 Heritage Auctions 25585 PCGS
(1983)-P 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Struck 10% Off Center -- MS65 NGC. (1983)-P 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Struck 10% Off Center -- MS65 NGC. MS-65 144.00 Heritage Auctions 91252 NGC
1983-D 50C MS66 PCGS. 1983-D 50C MS66 PCGS. MS-66 27.00 Heritage Auctions 23288 PCGS
1984-D 50C MS66 PCGS. 1984-D 50C MS66 PCGS. MS-66 49.00 Heritage Auctions 27975 PCGS
1984-D 50C MS66 PCGS. PCGS 1984-D 50C MS66 PCGS. PCGS MS-66 69.00 Heritage Auctions 29680 PCGS
(1985-P) 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Multi Struck, Obverse Indent -- MS66 NGC. (1985-P) 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Multi Struck, Obverse Indent -- MS66 NGC. MS-66 432.00 Heritage Auctions 92280 NGC
(1985-P) 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Multi-Struck, Obverse Indention -- MS66 NGC. (1985-P) 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Multi-Struck, Obverse Indention -- MS66 NGC. MS-66 423.00 Heritage Auctions 9666 NGC
1986-D 50C MS67 PCGS. 1986-D 50C MS67 PCGS. MS-67 45.00 Heritage Auctions 27977 PCGS
1986-D 50C MS67 PCGS. PCGS 1986-D 50C MS67 PCGS. PCGS MS-67 57.00 Heritage Auctions 24166 PCGS
1987-D 50C MS67 PCGS. 1987-D 50C MS67 PCGS. MS-67 49.00 Heritage Auctions 27978 PCGS
1987-D 50C MS67+ NGC. 1987-D 50C MS67+ NGC. MS-67 216.00 Heritage Auctions 21336 NGC
(2)1988-P 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- 65° Counter Clockwise Rotated Dies -- MS64 PCGS. (2)1988-P 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- 65° Counter Clockwise Rotated Dies -- MS64 PCGS. MS-64 180.00 Heritage Auctions 92575 PCGS
(2)1988-P 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Medallic Alignment -- MS65 NGC. (2)1988-P 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Medallic Alignment -- MS65 NGC. MS-65 288.00 Heritage Auctions 92281 NGC
(2)1989-D 50C Congress Half Dollar MS69 PCGS. (2)1989-D 50C Congress Half Dollar MS69 PCGS. MS-69 32.00 Heritage Auctions 21306 PCGS
1989-D 50C Congress Half Dollar MS70 NGC. 1989-D 50C Congress Half Dollar MS70 NGC. MS-70 763.75 Heritage Auctions 6261 NGC
1964 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Curved Clip @10:00, Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1964 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Curved Clip @10:00, Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-63 84.00 Heritage Auctions 21790 NGC
1990-D 50C MS66 PCGS. 1990-D 50C MS66 PCGS. MS-66 41.00 Heritage Auctions 27981 PCGS
1991-D 50C M. 1991-D 50C M. MS-70 110.00 Heritage Auctions 22391 NGC
1991-D 50C Mount Rushmore Half Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS 1991-D 50C Mount Rushmore Half Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS MS-69 27.00 Heritage Auctions 15016 PCGS
1992-D 50C Columbus Half Dollar MS70 NGC, and a 1992-D 50C Columbus Half Dollar PR70 Ultra Cameo NGC. 1992-D 50C Columbus Half Dollar MS70 NGC, and a 1992-D 50C Columbus Half Dollar PR70 Ultra Cameo NGC. MS-70 57.00 Heritage Auctions 27675 NGC
1992-D 50C Columbus Half Dollar MS70 NGC. NGC Census: (152). PCGS 1992-D 50C Columbus Half Dollar MS70 NGC. NGC Census: (152). PCGS MS-70 86.00 Heritage Auctions 21322 NGC
1991-1995-P 50C World War II Half Dollar -- Obverse Rim Burr @ 2:30 -- MS68 NGC. 1991-1995-P 50C World War II Half Dollar -- Obverse Rim Burr @ 2:30 -- MS68 NGC. MS-68 69.00 Heritage Auctions 8921 NGC
1991-1995P 50C World War II Half Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS 1991-1995P 50C World War II Half Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS MS-69 15.00 Heritage Auctions 18023 PCGS
1994-D 50C MS67 NGC. 1994-D 50C MS67 NGC. MS-67 64.00 Heritage Auctions 27161 NGC
1994-D 50C MS67 PCGS. 1994-D 50C MS67 PCGS. MS-67 74.00 Heritage Auctions 23802 PCGS
1995-D 50C MS67 PCGS. 1995-D 50C MS67 PCGS. MS-67 132.00 Heritage Auctions 21479 PCGS
1995-D 50C MS67 PCGS. 1995-D 50C MS67 PCGS. MS-67 49.00 Heritage Auctions 27985 PCGS
1996-D 50C MS68 NGC. 1996-D 50C MS68 NGC. MS-68 240.00 Heritage Auctions 21338 NGC
1996-D 50C MS68 PCGS. 1996-D 50C MS68 PCGS. MS-68 432.00 Heritage Auctions 27438 PCGS
1997-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Double Struck, Second Strike 70% Off Center -- MS64 PCGS. 1997-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Double Struck, Second Strike 70% Off Center -- MS64 PCGS. MS-64 840.00 Heritage Auctions 9015 PCGS
1997-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Obverse Misaligned Die, Cleaned -- NGC Details. 1997-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Obverse Misaligned Die, Cleaned -- NGC Details. MS-60 35.00 Heritage Auctions 92289 Details NGC
1998-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- 15% Curved Clip -- MS64 NGC. 1998-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- 15% Curved Clip -- MS64 NGC. MS-64 65.00 Heritage Auctions 92290 NGC
1998-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- 45% Curved Clip -- MS66 NGC. 1998-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- 45% Curved Clip -- MS66 NGC. MS-66 240.00 Heritage Auctions 92291 NGC
1998-S 50C Silver SMS MS68 PCGS. PCGS 1998-S 50C Silver SMS MS68 PCGS. PCGS MS-68 108.10 Heritage Auctions 26678 PCGS
1998-S 50C Silver SMS MS69 PCGS. PCGS 1998-S 50C Silver SMS MS69 PCGS. PCGS MS-69 129.25 Heritage Auctions 23482 PCGS
2000-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- 30% Clipped Planchet -- MS66 PCGS. 2000-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- 30% Clipped Planchet -- MS66 PCGS. MS-66 240.00 Heritage Auctions 92293 PCGS
2000-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Improperly Annealed Planchet, Sintered Planchet -- MS64 PCGS. 2000-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Improperly Annealed Planchet, Sintered Planchet -- MS64 PCGS. MS-64 84.00 Heritage Auctions 91254 PCGS
2001-D 50C MS68 PCGS. 2001-D 50C MS68 PCGS. MS-68 89.00 Heritage Auctions 23632 PCGS
2001-D 50C MS68 PCGS. 2001-D 50C MS68 PCGS. MS-68 216.00 Heritage Auctions 21640 PCGS