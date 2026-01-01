|1794 50C -- Bent, Damaged -- NGC Details.
|1794 50C -- Bent, Damaged -- NGC Details.
|F-12
|2,937.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3434
|NGC Details
|1794 50C -- Corrosion, Whizzed -- NGC Details.
|1794 50C -- Corrosion, Whizzed -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|7,050.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4328
|NGC Details
|1795 50C 2 Leaves -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. Fine Details. NGC Census: (94/417). PCGS
|1795 50C 2 Leaves -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. Fine Details. NGC Census: (94/417). PCGS
|F-12
|1,292.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7687
|PCGS Genuine
|1795 50C 2 Leaves -- Bent, Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|1795 50C 2 Leaves -- Bent, Damage -- PCGS Genuine.
|G-4
|600.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7290
|Genuine PCGS
|1796 50C 15 Stars MS62 NGC.
|1796 50C 15 Stars MS62 NGC.
|MS-62
|282,000.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|33418
|NGC
|1796 50C 15 Stars XF45 NGC.
|1796 50C 15 Stars XF45 NGC.
|EF-45
|91,062.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4259
|NGC
|1797 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|1797 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NCS.
|AU-50
|64,625.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|5631
|CSN
|1797 50C -- Repaired -- NGC Details.
|1797 50C -- Repaired -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|30,550.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4323
|NGC Details
|1801 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1801 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AG-3
|576.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27502
|ANACS
|1801 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1801 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|2,040.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27410
|Details NGC
|1802 50C -- Damaged -- NGC Details. VG Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|1802 50C -- Damaged -- NGC Details. VG Details. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|VG-8
|822.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7671
|NGC Details
|1802 50C -- Devices Engraved -- PCGS Genuine.
|1802 50C -- Devices Engraved -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|3,527.35
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4684
|PCGS Genuine
|1803 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1803 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7374
|Genuine PCGS
|1803 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (32/83). PCGS
|1803 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (32/83). PCGS
|EF-40
|998.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7672
|PCGS Genuine
|1805 50C -- Bent -- NGC Details. VF. O-111. NGC Census: (21/274). PCGS
|1805 50C -- Bent -- NGC Details. VF. O-111. NGC Census: (21/274). PCGS
|VF-20
|558.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8156
|NGC Details
|1805 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1805 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|1,140.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7924
|ANACS
|1806 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Fine Details. NGC Census: (48/781). PCGS
|1806 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Fine Details. NGC Census: (48/781). PCGS
|F-12
|235.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27712
|Details NGC
|1806 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (80/900). PCGS
|1806 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. VF. NGC Census: (80/900). PCGS
|VF-20
|381.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8161
|NGC Details
|1807 50C -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. VG. NGC Census: (15/290). PCGS
|1807 50C -- Obverse Damage -- NGC Details. VG. NGC Census: (15/290). PCGS
|VG-8
|126.90
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21487
|NGC Details
|1807 50C Capped Bust, Large Stars AU50 NGC.
|1807 50C Capped Bust, Large Stars AU50 NGC.
|AU-50
|2,585.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3473
|NGC
|1808 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1808 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|1,050.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7287
|ANACS
|1808 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1808 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|204.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21432
|Details NGC
|1809 50C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine.
|1809 50C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine.
|F-12
|135.60
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25264
|Genuine PCGS
|1809 50C -- Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|1809 50C -- Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|VF-20
|168.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27303
|Details NGC
|1810 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1810 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|246.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25344
|ANACS
|1810 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. Fine 12 Details. O-102A. NGC Census: (15/626). PCGS
|1810 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. Fine 12 Details. O-102A. NGC Census: (15/626). PCGS
|F-12
|68.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20141
|ANACS
|1811 50C Large 8 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1811 50C Large 8 -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|180.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7498
|ANACS
|1811 50C Large 8 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1811 50C Large 8 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|288.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27437
|Details NGC
|1812 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. O-108. NGC Census: (49/635). PCGS
|1812 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. O-108. NGC Census: (49/635). PCGS
|EF-40
|176.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25795
|ANACS
|1812 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (51/636). PCGS
|1812 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. XF Details. NGC Census: (51/636). PCGS
|EF-40
|246.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26744
|PCGS Genuine
|1813 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1813 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|F-12
|65.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23408
|ANACS
|1813 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. VF20 Details. NGC Census: (16/510). PCGS
|1813 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. VF20 Details. NGC Census: (16/510). PCGS
|VF-20
|115.15
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26161
|ANACS
|1814 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS.
|1814 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS.
|AU-58
|720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27149
|ANACS
|1814 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (20/269). PCGS
|1814 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (20/269). PCGS
|EF-40
|246.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21152
|ANACS
|1815/2 50C -- Damage or Tooling -- PCGS Genuine.
|1815/2 50C -- Damage or Tooling -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|1,410.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10343
|PCGS Genuine
|1815/2 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1815/2 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|5,287.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4343
|NGC Details
|1817 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1817 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|F-12
|84.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27661
|Genuine PCGS
|1817 50C -- C.
|1817 50C -- C.
|G-4
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24206
|NGC
|1818 50C -- Surfaces Smoothed-- PCGS Genuine.
|1818 50C -- Surfaces Smoothed-- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|456.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25261
|Genuine PCGS
|1818 50C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine.
|1818 50C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|164.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23572
|
|1819 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1819 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|276.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|46441
|Details NGC
|1819 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1819 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|210.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23174
|Details NGC
|1820 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Small Date NGC Details. XF. O-105. NGC Census: (25/1626). PCGS
|1820 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Small Date NGC Details. XF. O-105. NGC Census: (25/1626). PCGS
|EF-40
|258.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26560
|NGC Details
|1820 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Curl Base 2, Small Date NGC Details. XF. O-103. NGC Census: (25/1626). PCGS
|1820 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Curl Base 2, Small Date NGC Details. XF. O-103. NGC Census: (25/1626). PCGS
|EF-40
|270.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26123
|NGC Details
|1821 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1821 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|199.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25412
|ANACS
|1821 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1821 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21348
|Details NGC
|1822 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1822 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25411
|Genuine PCGS
|1822 50C -- Artificially Toned, Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (36/381). PCGS
|1822 50C -- Artificially Toned, Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (36/381). PCGS
|EF-40
|129.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25373
|ANACS
|1823 50C -- Bent -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (30/383). PCGS
|1823 50C -- Bent -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (30/383). PCGS
|AU-50
|164.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23320
|NGC Details
|1823 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (31/387). PCGS
|1823 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (31/387). PCGS
|AU-50
|211.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21747
|ANACS
|1824 50C -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS. VG8 Details. NGC Census: (8/962). PCGS
|1824 50C -- Cleaned, Scratched -- ANACS. VG8 Details. NGC Census: (8/962). PCGS
|VG-8
|42.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24325
|ANACS
|1824 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1824 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27162
|ANACS
|1825 50C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|1825 50C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|MS-60
|480.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23540
|Genuine PCGS
|1825 50C -- Artificial Toning -- Details NGC.
|1825 50C -- Artificial Toning -- Details NGC.
|AU-50
|282.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25111
|Details NGC
|(2) 1826 50C XF40 PCGS.
|(2) 1826 50C XF40 PCGS.
|EF-40
|276.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24049
|PCGS
|1826 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1826 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23535
|Details NGC
|1827 50C AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (255/366). PCGS
|1827 50C AU58 NGC. NGC Census: (255/366). PCGS
|AU-58
|540.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7406
|NGC
|1827 50C Curl Base 2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1827 50C Curl Base 2 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|480.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23340
|Details NGC
|1828 50C Square Base 2, Large 8 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|1828 50C Square Base 2, Large 8 AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (0/0). PCGS
|AU-55
|352.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8143
|NGC
|1828 50C Square Base 2, Large 8 MS63 NGC.
|1828 50C Square Base 2, Large 8 MS63 NGC.
|MS-63
|1,880.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|2155
|NGC
|1829 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1829 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|228.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27243
|ANACS
|1829 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (53/601). PCGS
|1829 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (53/601). PCGS
|AU-50
|164.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23811
|ANACS
|1812 50C -- Corrosion Removed -- PCGS Genuine.
|1812 50C -- Corrosion Removed -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25291
|Genuine PCGS
|1830 50C -- Graffiti, Corroded -- ANACS. VF20 Details. NGC Census: (28/1775). PCGS
|1830 50C -- Graffiti, Corroded -- ANACS. VF20 Details. NGC Census: (28/1775). PCGS
|VF-20
|31.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22117
|ANACS
|1831 50C -- , Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. O-109. NGC Census: (87/1120). PCGS
|1831 50C -- , Damaged -- NGC Details. AU. O-109. NGC Census: (87/1120). PCGS
|AU-50
|205.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20228
|NGC Details
|1831 50C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine.
|1831 50C -- Altered Surface -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|300.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27422
|Genuine PCGS
|1832 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Small Letters NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (143/1390). PCGS
|1832 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- Small Letters NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (143/1390). PCGS
|AU-50
|182.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24593
|NGC Details
|1832 50C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (211/736). PCGS
|1832 50C AU55 NGC. NGC Census: (211/736). PCGS
|AU-55
|352.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23188
|NGC
|1833 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1833 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27374
|Genuine PCGS
|1833 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1833 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|192.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27321
|ANACS
|1835 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1835 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27324
|ANACS
|1835 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1835 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25283
|Details NGC
|1836 50C 50 Over 00 AU55 NGC. O-116. NGC Census: (5/18). PCGS
|1836 50C 50 Over 00 AU55 NGC. O-116. NGC Census: (5/18). PCGS
|AU-55
|1,292.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8998
|NGC
|1836 50C 50 Over 00, O-116 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (2/28). PCGS
|1836 50C 50 Over 00, O-116 -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (2/28). PCGS
|AU-50
|411.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8184
|NGC Details
|1837 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1837 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|750.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23399
|Genuine PCGS
|1837 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1837 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|216.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23297
|ANACS
|1838 50C -- Altered Surfaces, Damaged -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (59/867). PCGS
|1838 50C -- Altered Surfaces, Damaged -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (59/867). PCGS
|EF-40
|86.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22863
|ANACS
|1838 50C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details.
|1838 50C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|468.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29264
|Details NGC
|1839 50C Drapery -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1839 50C Drapery -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|180.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21448
|Details NGC
|1839 50C Drapery -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1839 50C Drapery -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|168.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|19190
|Genuine PCGS
|1840-O 50C -- Bent -- NGC. XF. NGC Census: (9/62). PCGS
|1840-O 50C -- Bent -- NGC. XF. NGC Census: (9/62). PCGS
|EF-40
|158.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26578
|NGC Details
|1840-O 50C -- Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|1840-O 50C -- Cleaned -- Details NGC.
|AU-50
|252.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23610
|Details NGC
|1841 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1841 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|180.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27308
|Details NGC
|1841 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1841 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27945
|Details NGC
|1842 50C 8/8 Misplaced Date, Medium Date, Large Letters, -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. VP-003. Ex: Rev. Dr. James G. K. McClure. NGC Census: (12/160). PCGS
|1842 50C 8/8 Misplaced Date, Medium Date, Large Letters, -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. XF. VP-003. Ex: Rev. Dr. James G. K. McClure. NGC Census: (12/160). PCGS
|EF-40
|164.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21226
|NGC Details
|1842 50C Medium Date -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (1/51). PCGS
|1842 50C Medium Date -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (1/51). PCGS
|AU-50
|176.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23105
|NGC Details
|1843 50C -- Bent -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (10/122). PCGS
|1843 50C -- Bent -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (10/122). PCGS
|AU-50
|170.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26581
|NGC Details
|1843 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1843 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|216.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27306
|ANACS
|1844 50C -- Artificially Toning -- NGC Details.
|1844 50C -- Artificially Toning -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7480
|Details NGC
|1844 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1844 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|168.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27315
|Details NGC
|1845 50C -- , Improperly Cleaned, Improperly Cleaned -- NGC. VF. NGC Census: (0/47). PCGS
|1845 50C -- , Improperly Cleaned, Improperly Cleaned -- NGC. VF. NGC Census: (0/47). PCGS
|VF-20
|135.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26583
|NGC
|1845 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (4/23). PCGS
|1845 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (4/23). PCGS
|AU-55
|282.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8281
|ANACS
|1846 50C 6 Over Horizontal 6 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1846 50C 6 Over Horizontal 6 -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|492.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21288
|Details NGC
|1846 50C 6 Over Horizontal 6 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1846 50C 6 Over Horizontal 6 -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|1,320.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21373
|Genuine PCGS
|1847 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1847 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|396.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23187
|Details NGC
|1847 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1847 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|228.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23230
|Details NGC
|1848 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (2/48). PCGS
|1848 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (2/48). PCGS
|AU-50
|381.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7939
|PCGS Genuine
|1848 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1848 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|276.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45084
|Genuine PCGS
|1849 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1849 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|204.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21460
|Details NGC
|1849 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1849 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23397
|Details NGC
|1850 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1850 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|840.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23399
|Details NGC
|1850 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1850 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|630.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7587
|Details NGC
|1851 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1851 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|1,140.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7515
|Details NGC
|1851 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1851 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|1,500.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21377
|Genuine PCGS
|1852 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1852 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|1,500.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27306
|ANACS
|1852 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1852 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7588
|Details NGC
|1853 50C -- 1853-54 Stone & Ball Counterstamp -- Good 4 NGC.
|1853 50C -- 1853-54 Stone & Ball Counterstamp -- Good 4 NGC.
|G-4
|150.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23599
|NGC
|1853 50C Arrows and Rays -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (56/732). PCGS
|1853 50C Arrows and Rays -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (56/732). PCGS
|AU-50
|440.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8063
|NGC Details
|1854 50C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (60/241). PCGS
|1854 50C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (60/241). PCGS
|AU-55
|211.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21270
|ANACS
|1854 50C Arrows -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1854 50C Arrows -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|53.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23406
|Details NGC
|1855 50C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (18/58). PCGS
|1855 50C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (18/58). PCGS
|AU-58
|235.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21762
|ANACS
|1855 50C Arrows -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1855 50C Arrows -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|204.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23235
|Details NGC
|1856 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1856 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23411
|Details NGC
|1856 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1856 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25361
|Details NGC
|1857 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1857 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23413
|Details NGC
|1857 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (2/73). PCGS
|1857 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (2/73). PCGS
|MS-60
|411.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7687
|PCGS Genuine
|1858 50C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (7/538). PCGS
|1858 50C -- Bent -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (7/538). PCGS
|AU-50
|141.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23339
|PCGS Genuine
|1858 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1858 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|152.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27098
|ANACS
|1858 50C -- Harshly Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1858 50C -- Harshly Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|180.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23257
|Genuine PCGS
|1859 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1859 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-58
|204.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21326
|ANACS
|1860 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (8/45). PCGS
|1860 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (8/45). PCGS
|AU-55
|176.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21765
|ANACS
|1860 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1860 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8237
|Genuine PCGS
|1861 50C -- Artificially Toned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (16/338). PCGS
|1861 50C -- Artificially Toned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (16/338). PCGS
|AU-50
|146.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29211
|ANACS
|1861 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1861 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25814
|Genuine PCGS
|1862 50C -- Clashed Dies Polished -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (1/47). PCGS
|1862 50C -- Clashed Dies Polished -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (1/47). PCGS
|AU-55
|299.63
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21769
|ANACS
|1862 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1862 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|288.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23420
|Details NGC
|1863 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1863 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|192.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27980
|Details NGC
|1863 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1863 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|480.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23506
|Details NGC
|1864 50C -- Bent -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (4/81). PCGS
|1864 50C -- Bent -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (4/81). PCGS
|EF-40
|258.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23717
|NGC Details
|1864 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (2/72). PCGS
|1864 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (2/72). PCGS
|AU-50
|364.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29330
|ANACS
|1865 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1865 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|456.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21488
|Details NGC
|1865 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1865 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|288.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23329
|Details NGC
|1866 50C Motto -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1866 50C Motto -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21288
|Details NGC
|1866 50C Motto -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1866 50C Motto -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25291
|Details NGC
|1867 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1867 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45212
|Details NGC
|1867 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1867 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|265.20
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45616
|Details NGC
|1868 50C -- Artificially Toned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/17). PCGS
|1868 50C -- Artificially Toned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (0/17). PCGS
|MS-60
|470.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7900
|NGC Details
|1868 50C -- Bent-- PCGS Genuine.
|1868 50C -- Bent-- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21336
|Genuine PCGS
|1869 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (9/88). PCGS
|1869 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (9/88). PCGS
|AU-50
|129.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21281
|ANACS
|1869 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1869 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27339
|Details NGC
|1870 50C -- Bent, Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1870 50C -- Bent, Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|84.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23660
|Details NGC
|1870 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1870 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21298
|Details NGC
|1871 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|1871 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|AU-50
|205.20
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27293
|Genuine PCGS
|1871 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1871 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27343
|Details NGC
|1872 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1872 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|312.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23198
|Details NGC
|1872 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1872 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|126.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27345
|Details NGC
|1873 50C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (13/176). PCGS
|1873 50C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (13/176). PCGS
|AU-50
|152.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29791
|ANACS
|1873 50C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (40/100). PCGS
|1873 50C Arrows -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (40/100). PCGS
|AU-58
|258.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21773
|ANACS
|1874 50C Arrows -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1874 50C Arrows -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|600.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25347
|Genuine PCGS
|1874 50C Arrows -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (11/264). PCGS
|1874 50C Arrows -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (11/264). PCGS
|AU-50
|129.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23613
|PCGS Genuine
|1875 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1875 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23406
|ANACS
|1875 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1875 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25365
|ANACS
|1876 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1876 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|312.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27557
|Genuine PCGS
|1876 50C -- Artificially Toned -- ANACS.
|1876 50C -- Artificially Toned -- ANACS.
|AU-58
|228.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28000
|ANACS
|1877 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (3/174). PCGS
|1877 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (3/174). PCGS
|MS-60
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21285
|ANACS
|1877 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1877 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25289
|Details NGC
|1878 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/48). PCGS
|1878 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/48). PCGS
|MS-60
|540.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29450
|PCGS Genuine
|1878 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1878 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|138.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21659
|Details NGC
|1879 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1879 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|600.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45634
|Details NGC
|1879 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1879 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|F-12
|360.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21307
|Details NGC
|1880 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/69). PCGS
|1880 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/69). PCGS
|MS-60
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21286
|ANACS
|1880 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1880 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|1,020.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|19214
|Genuine PCGS
|1881 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1881 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|600.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7534
|Details NGC
|1881 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1881 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23433
|Details NGC
|1882 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1882 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45325
|Details NGC
|1882 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1882 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|660.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7598
|Details NGC
|1883 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/51). PCGS
|1883 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (0/51). PCGS
|MS-60
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7746
|PCGS Genuine
|1883 50C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details.
|1883 50C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|528.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7540
|Details NGC
|1884 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1884 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|576.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7541
|ANACS
|1884 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1884 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|VF-20
|540.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23507
|Details NGC
|1885 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/49). PCGS
|1885 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (0/49). PCGS
|MS-60
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7989
|ANACS
|1885 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1885 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|780.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45328
|Details NGC
|1886 50C -- Bent -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/71). PCGS
|1886 50C -- Bent -- NGC Details. AU. NGC Census: (0/71). PCGS
|AU-50
|587.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7711
|NGC Details
|1886 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS Details.
|1886 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS Details.
|AU-55
|630.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7547
|ANACS
|1887 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1887 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|840.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21290
|Details NGC
|1887 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1887 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|720.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7548
|ANACS
|1888 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1888 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|840.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45331
|Details NGC
|1888 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1888 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|690.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27484
|Details NGC
|1889 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1889 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|1,140.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7804
|Genuine PCGS
|1889 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1889 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|1,320.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8307
|Genuine PCGS
|1890 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. Good 4 Details. NGC Census: (0/79). PCGS
|1890 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. Good 4 Details. NGC Census: (0/79). PCGS
|G-4
|270.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21080
|ANACS
|1890 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1890 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|810.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|45333
|Details NGC
|1891 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1891 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|288.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29196
|ANACS
|1891 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1891 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|306.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|19218
|Genuine PCGS
|(2)1892 50C Columbian MS63 PCGS.
|(2)1892 50C Columbian MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|158.40
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91093
|PCGS
|1892 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (4/708). PCGS
|1892 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (4/708). PCGS
|MS-60
|822.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8185
|PCGS Genuine
|1892 50C Columbian MS63 PCGS.
|1892 50C Columbian MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|152.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22531
|PCGS
|1893 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1893 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|210.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27252
|Details NGC
|1894 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1894 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|552.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23589
|Genuine PCGS
|1894 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1894 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|204.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27365
|Details NGC
|1895 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1895 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|432.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23332
|Genuine PCGS
|1895 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (6/141). PCGS
|1895 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (6/141). PCGS
|AU-50
|282.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23177
|PCGS Genuine
|1896 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1896 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|300.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21508
|Details NGC
|1896 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1896 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|372.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23452
|Details NGC
|1897 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1897 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|EF-40
|115.20
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27566
|Genuine PCGS
|1897 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1897 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|312.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21409
|Details NGC
|1898 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/109). PCGS
|1898 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/109). PCGS
|MS-60
|423.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23615
|PCGS Genuine
|1898 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (7/131). PCGS
|1898 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (7/131). PCGS
|AU-55
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8011
|ANACS
|1899 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1899 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|312.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21690
|Genuine PCGS
|1899 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1899 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|329.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25555
|PCGS Genuine
|1900 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1900 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|288.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27305
|Genuine PCGS
|1900 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1900 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|399.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23760
|Genuine PCGS
|1901 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS.
|1901 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- ANACS.
|EF-40
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21349
|ANACS
|1901 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (2/140). PCGS
|1901 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (2/140). PCGS
|MS-60
|564.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25315
|PCGS Genuine
|1902 50C -- Cleaned, Bent -- Details NGC.
|1902 50C -- Cleaned, Bent -- Details NGC.
|EF-40
|51.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24051
|Details NGC
|1902 50C -- Cleaned, Obv Damage -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (9/185). PCGS
|1902 50C -- Cleaned, Obv Damage -- NGC Details. XF. NGC Census: (9/185). PCGS
|EF-40
|70.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22328
|NGC Details
|1903 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1903 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|312.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27867
|Genuine PCGS
|1903 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (15/52). PCGS
|1903 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (15/52). PCGS
|AU-58
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21872
|ANACS
|1904 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1904 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|MS-60
|312.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27870
|Genuine PCGS
|1904 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1904 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23284
|Details NGC
|1905 50C -- Artificially Toned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (1/54). PCGS
|1905 50C -- Artificially Toned -- NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (1/54). PCGS
|MS-60
|381.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8401
|NGC Details
|1905 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (5/75). PCGS
|1905 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (5/75). PCGS
|AU-58
|340.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24478
|ANACS
|1906 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1906 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|192.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23286
|Details NGC
|1906 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1906 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|114.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27391
|Details NGC
|1902 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|1902 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23604
|PCGS
|1907 50C -- Bent -- ANACS. XF Details Net VF20. NGC Census: (2/263). PCGS
|1907 50C -- Bent -- ANACS. XF Details Net VF20. NGC Census: (2/263). PCGS
|VF-20
|108.10
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20193
|ANACS
|1908 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1908 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|EF-40
|138.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27398
|Details NGC
|1908 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/111). PCGS
|1908 50C -- Cleaned -- PCGS Genuine. UNC Details. NGC Census: (0/111). PCGS
|MS-60
|358.38
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22202
|PCGS Genuine
|1909 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/237). PCGS
|1909 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/237). PCGS
|MS-60
|352.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8037
|ANACS
|1909 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1909 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|186.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27403
|Details NGC
|1910 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1910 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|264.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23334
|Details NGC
|1910 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (2/112). PCGS
|1910 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (2/112). PCGS
|AU-50
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23561
|PCGS Genuine
|1911 50C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/192). PCGS
|1911 50C -- Artificial Toning -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (0/192). PCGS
|MS-60
|258.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24644
|Details NGC
|1911 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (7/246). PCGS
|1911 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU50 Details. NGC Census: (7/246). PCGS
|AU-50
|152.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21093
|ANACS
|1912 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (7/279). PCGS
|1912 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine. AU Details. NGC Census: (7/279). PCGS
|AU-50
|152.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20716
|PCGS Genuine
|1912 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1912 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|129.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|30013
|ANACS
|(2)1913 50C Good 4 NGC. NGC Census: (59/239). PCGS
|(2)1913 50C Good 4 NGC. NGC Census: (59/239). PCGS
|G-4
|99.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20583
|NGC
|1913 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (6/63). PCGS
|1913 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (6/63). PCGS
|AU-55
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8047
|ANACS
|(2)1914 50C Good 4 NGC. NGC Census: (54/322). PCGS
|(2)1914 50C Good 4 NGC. NGC Census: (54/322). PCGS
|G-4
|193.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20584
|NGC
|1897 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1897 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|VF-20
|150.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23326
|Genuine PCGS
|1915 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. VG8 Details. NGC Census: (83/178). PCGS
|1915 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. VG8 Details. NGC Census: (83/178). PCGS
|VG-8
|57.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25106
|ANACS
|1915 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1915 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|VG-8
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27413
|Details NGC
|1916 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|1916 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine Secure.
|MS-60
|576.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7595
|Genuine PCGS
|1916 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1916 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|216.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25295
|ANACS
|1917 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1917 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|180.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21426
|Details NGC
|1917 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|1917 50C -- Cleaning -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27577
|Genuine PCGS
|1918 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1918 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|198.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21430
|Details NGC
|1918 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1918 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|170.40
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29487
|Details NGC
|1919 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1919 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|646.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3571
|ANACS
|1919 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1919 50C -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|AU-50
|1,020.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25303
|Details NGC
|(3)1920 50C Pilgrim MS65 PCGS. CAC and a 1920 Pilgrim MS65 NGC. CAC. PCGS
|(3)1920 50C Pilgrim MS65 PCGS. CAC and a 1920 Pilgrim MS65 NGC. CAC. PCGS
|MS-65
|822.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8705
|PCGS
|(5) 1920 - 1921 50C Pilgrim MS65 PCGS.
|(5) 1920 - 1921 50C Pilgrim MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|793.13
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4372
|PCGS
|1921 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|1921 50C -- Altered Surfaces -- PCGS Genuine.
|AU-50
|2,040.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4496
|Genuine PCGS
|1921 50C -- Artificial Toning -- Alabama NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (2/1729). PCGS
|1921 50C -- Artificial Toning -- Alabama NGC Details. UNC. NGC Census: (2/1729). PCGS
|MS-60
|166.85
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24774
|NGC Details
|1922 50C Grant No S MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (684/2472). PCGS
|1922 50C Grant No S MS63 NGC. NGC Census: (684/2472). PCGS
|MS-63
|121.03
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23498
|NGC
|1922 50C Grant No Star -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1922 50C Grant No Star -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21568
|ANACS
|1923-S 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (36/218). PCGS
|1923-S 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (36/218). PCGS
|AU-58
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8471
|ANACS
|1923-S 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (14/311). PCGS
|1923-S 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. XF40 Details. NGC Census: (14/311). PCGS
|EF-40
|258.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21101
|ANACS
|(5) 1924 50C Huguenot MS65 PCGS.
|(5) 1924 50C Huguenot MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|830.73
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6671
|PCGS
|1924 50C Huguenot -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1924 50C Huguenot -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-55
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22206
|ANACS
|(10) 1925 50C Stone Mountain MS65 PCGS.
|(10) 1925 50C Stone Mountain MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|1,500.48
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4386
|PCGS
|(2)1925 50C Stone Mountain MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (350/7065). PCGS
|(2)1925 50C Stone Mountain MS62 NGC. NGC Census: (350/7065). PCGS
|MS-62
|105.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23172
|NGC
|(3)1926 50C Sesquicentennial AU58 PCGS.
|(3)1926 50C Sesquicentennial AU58 PCGS.
|AU-58
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21759
|PCGS
|1892 50C Columbian -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1892 50C Columbian -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-64
|219.60
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23634
|NGC
|1927 50C Vermont -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/2928). PCGS
|1927 50C Vermont -- Cleaned -- ANACS. MS60 Details. NGC Census: (1/2928). PCGS
|MS-60
|199.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25227
|ANACS
|1927 50C Vermont -- Cleaned -- ANACS. UNC Details Net AU55. NGC Census: (10/2959). PCGS
|1927 50C Vermont -- Cleaned -- ANACS. UNC Details Net AU55. NGC Census: (10/2959). PCGS
|AU-55
|143.35
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23299
|ANACS
|1928 50C Hawaiian -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1928 50C Hawaiian -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-50
|1,140.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8254
|ANACS
|1928 50C Hawaiian -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|1928 50C Hawaiian -- Cleaned -- ANACS.
|AU-58
|1,468.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6226
|ANACS
|1929-D 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (63/656). PCGS
|1929-D 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (63/656). PCGS
|AU-55
|199.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29217
|ANACS
|1929-D 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (114/529). PCGS
|1929-D 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (114/529). PCGS
|AU-58
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26179
|ANACS
|1929-S 50C VF30 PCGS.
|1929-S 50C VF30 PCGS.
|EF-40
|126.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25269
|PCGS
|1933-D 50C Oregon -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1933-D 50C Oregon -- Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|228.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25979
|Details NGC
|(5) 1934 50C Maryland MS66 PCGS.
|(5) 1934 50C Maryland MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|1,175.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4352
|PCGS
|(5) 1934 50C Maryland MS66 PCGS.
|(5) 1934 50C Maryland MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|1,292.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4353
|PCGS
|(10)1935-S 50C San Diego MS65 PCGS. PCGS
|(10)1935-S 50C San Diego MS65 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-65
|851.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8120
|PCGS
|(20) 1935 50C NGC-Certified Half Dollars.
|(20) 1935 50C NGC-Certified Half Dollars.
|MS-64
|3,055.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|2734
|NGC
|(10) 1936 50C Bridgeport MS65 PCGS.
|(10) 1936 50C Bridgeport MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|1,175.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4327
|PCGS
|(10) 1936 50C Cleveland MS65 PCGS.
|(10) 1936 50C Cleveland MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|1,057.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4331
|PCGS
|(2)1937 50C Antietam MS65 PCGS. CAC. PCGS
|(2)1937 50C Antietam MS65 PCGS. CAC. PCGS
|MS-65
|1,116.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8626
|PCGS
|(3)1937 50C Roanoke MS66 NGC.
|(3)1937 50C Roanoke MS66 NGC.
|MS-66
|504.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25482
|PCGS
|(2)1938-D 50C VF20 NGC.
|(2)1938-D 50C VF20 NGC.
|VF-20
|120.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23677
|NGC
|1938 50C Arkansas PDS Set NGC.
|1938 50C Arkansas PDS Set NGC.
|MS-64
|384.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24113
|NGC
|1936 50C MS63 PCGS.
|1936 50C MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21116
|PCGS
|1939 25C MS66 PCGS. PCGS
|1939 25C MS66 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|305.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23116
|PCGS
|(10)1940-S 50C MS63 NGC.
|(10)1940-S 50C MS63 NGC.
|MS-63
|514.65
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8493
|NGC
|(2)1940-S 50C MS63 NGC.
|(2)1940-S 50C MS63 NGC.
|MS-63
|99.88
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22708
|NGC
|(2)1941-D 50C MS65 NGC.
|(2)1941-D 50C MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|223.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21164
|NGC
|(2)1941-D 50C MS65 NGC.
|(2)1941-D 50C MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|223.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21165
|NGC
|(2)1941-D 50C MS65 NGC.
|(2)1941-D 50C MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|211.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20275
|NGC
|(2)1942 50C AU58 PCGS.
|(2)1942 50C AU58 PCGS.
|AU-58
|47.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27336
|PCGS
|(2)1942 50C MS64 NGC.
|(2)1942 50C MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|198.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25883
|NGC
|(2)1943 50C MS63 PCGS.
|(2)1943 50C MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|127.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23281
|PCGS
|(2)1943 50C MS64 NGC.
|(2)1943 50C MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|192.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21460
|NGC
|(2) 1944 50C MS64 PCGS.
|(2) 1944 50C MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25214
|PCGS
|(2)1944-S 50C Walking Liberty Half Dollar MS64 PCGS.
|(2)1944-S 50C Walking Liberty Half Dollar MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|199.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21259
|PCGS
|(2)1942 50C MS65 PCGS.
|(2)1942 50C MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|194.40
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23690
|PCGS
|(2)1943 50C MS64 PCGS.
|(2)1943 50C MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27364
|PCGS
|(2)1946 50C Booker T.
|(2)1946 50C Booker T.
|MS-65
|80.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21434
|NGC
|(2)1946 50C MS64 PCGS.
|(2)1946 50C MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|119.85
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24491
|PCGS
|(2) 1947 50C MS64 PCGS. PCGS
|(2) 1947 50C MS64 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-64
|105.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24126
|PCGS
|(2)1947 50C MS64 NGC.
|(2)1947 50C MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|141.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24153
|NGC
|(2)1947 50C MS64 NGC.
|(2)1947 50C MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|120.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23266
|NGC
|(2) 1948 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS.
|(2) 1948 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS.
|MS-65
|168.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23268
|PCGS
|(2)1948-D 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS.
|(2)1948-D 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS.
|MS-65
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25513
|PCGS
|(4)1949-S 50C MS65 PCGS.
|(4)1949-S 50C MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|336.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21590
|PCGS
|1949 50C MS64 Full Bell Lines PCGS.
|1949 50C MS64 Full Bell Lines PCGS.
|MS-65
|150.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29603
|PCGS
|(4)1950-D 50C MS64 PCGS.
|(4)1950-D 50C MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|104.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21579
|PCGS
|(5)1950 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS.
|(5)1950 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS.
|MS-65
|480.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21596
|PCGS
|(10)1951-S 50C MS65 PCGS.
|(10)1951-S 50C MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|408.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21467
|PCGS
|(2)1951-S 50C MS64 PCGS, And A 1951-S 50C MS64+ PCGS.
|(2)1951-S 50C MS64 PCGS, And A 1951-S 50C MS64+ PCGS.
|MS-64
|99.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27738
|PCGS
|(2)1952-S 50C MS65 PCGS.
|(2)1952-S 50C MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|141.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28011
|PCGS
|(3)1952 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines NGC.
|(3)1952 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines NGC.
|MS-65
|216.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27467
|NGC
|(10)1953-S 50C MS65 PCGS.
|(10)1953-S 50C MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|432.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21609
|PCGS
|(2)1953-D 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines ANACS.
|(2)1953-D 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines ANACS.
|MS-65
|109.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25505
|ANACS
|(2)1954 50C MS65 NGC.
|(2)1954 50C MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|70.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22224
|NGC
|(3)1954 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS.
|(3)1954 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS.
|MS-65
|216.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25536
|PCGS
|(2)1955 50C MS65 Full Bell Line PCGS.
|(2)1955 50C MS65 Full Bell Line PCGS.
|MS-65
|120.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27357
|PCGS
|(2)1955 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS.
|(2)1955 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS.
|MS-65
|162.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27396
|PCGS
|(2) 1956 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS.
|(2) 1956 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS.
|MS-65
|152.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27223
|PCGS
|(2)1956 50C MS64 S NGC. NGC Census: (3121/3777). PCGS
|(2)1956 50C MS64 S NGC. NGC Census: (3121/3777). PCGS
|MS-64
|270.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|28084
|NGC
|(2)1957 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS.
|(2)1957 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS.
|MS-65
|118.68
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24891
|PCGS
|(2)1957 50C MS65 PCGS And 1957 50C MS65 NGC.
|(2)1957 50C MS65 PCGS And 1957 50C MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|72.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21078
|PCGS
|(15)1958 50C MS65 PCGS.
|(15)1958 50C MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|324.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21630
|PCGS
|(2)1958 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS.
|(2)1958 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines PCGS.
|MS-65
|110.45
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24278
|PCGS
|(2)1959 50C PR65 NGC.
|(2)1959 50C PR65 NGC.
|MS-65
|40.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26916
|NGC
|(2)1959 50C PR65 NGC.
|(2)1959 50C PR65 NGC.
|MS-65
|37.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26272
|NGC
|(196X) 50C Franklin Half Dollar -- Struck on Cent Planchet -- MS64 Brown PCGS.
|(196X) 50C Franklin Half Dollar -- Struck on Cent Planchet -- MS64 Brown PCGS.
|MS-64
|4,560.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92490
|PCGS
|(2) 1960 50C FL, MS65 PCGS.
|(2) 1960 50C FL, MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|258.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27225
|PCGS
|(2)1961 50C MS64 NGC. NGC Census: (1490/1532). PCGS
|(2)1961 50C MS64 NGC. NGC Census: (1490/1532). PCGS
|MS-64
|41.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|20787
|NGC
|(2)1961 50C MS65 NGC.
|(2)1961 50C MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23154
|NGC
|(2) 1962 50C PR 67 PCGS.
|(2) 1962 50C PR 67 PCGS.
|MS-67
|66.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22227
|PCGS
|(2)1962 50C PR67 NGC.
|(2)1962 50C PR67 NGC.
|MS-67
|270.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23444
|NGC
|(2) 1963 50C PR67 PCGS.
|(2) 1963 50C PR67 PCGS.
|MS-67
|51.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25351
|PCGS
|(2)1960-D 50C MS64 PCGS.
|(2)1960-D 50C MS64 PCGS.
|MS-65
|129.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25762
|PCGS
|(1964) 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Double Struck, Second Strike 95% Off Center, Uniface Reverse -- MS66 PCGS.
|(1964) 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Double Struck, Second Strike 95% Off Center, Uniface Reverse -- MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|384.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92175
|PCGS
|(1964) 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Reverse Die Cap, Uniface Obverse -- MS64 PCGS.
|(1964) 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Reverse Die Cap, Uniface Obverse -- MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|705.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|10200
|PCGS
|(1965-70) 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- 20% Straight Clip -- MS64 NGC.
|(1965-70) 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- 20% Straight Clip -- MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|84.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92210
|NGC
|1965 50C Kennedy Half -- Struck on a Clad Quarter Planchet -- MS65 PCGS.
|1965 50C Kennedy Half -- Struck on a Clad Quarter Planchet -- MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|900.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7521
|PCGS
|1966 50C Kennedy Half -- Struck on a Washington Quarter -- MS65 NGC.
|1966 50C Kennedy Half -- Struck on a Washington Quarter -- MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|3,600.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3536
|NGC
|1966 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Obverse Clad Layer Missing -- MS64 NGC.
|1966 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Obverse Clad Layer Missing -- MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92216
|NGC
|1967 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- 10% Straight Clip -- MS64 NGC.
|1967 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- 10% Straight Clip -- MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92226
|NGC
|1967 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Clip -- AU58 ANACS.
|1967 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Clip -- AU58 ANACS.
|MS-64
|47.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92224
|NGC
|(1968)-D 50C Half Dollar -- Struck on a Nickel Blank -- MS65 NGC.
|(1968)-D 50C Half Dollar -- Struck on a Nickel Blank -- MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|822.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|4831
|NGC
|(1968)-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Struck 40% Off Center -- MS63 NGC.
|(1968)-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Struck 40% Off Center -- MS63 NGC.
|MS-63
|372.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92236
|NGC
|1969-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Double Struck, Second Strike 90% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS.
|1969-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Double Struck, Second Strike 90% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|722.40
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91165
|PCGS
|1969-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Double Struck, Second Strike is 90% Off-Center -- MS63 PCGS.
|1969-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Double Struck, Second Strike is 90% Off-Center -- MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|822.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8520
|PCGS
|1970-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Struck 20% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS.
|1970-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Struck 20% Off Center -- MS63 PCGS.
|MS-63
|822.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9142
|PCGS
|1970-D 50C MS65 S NGC.
|1970-D 50C MS65 S NGC.
|MS-65
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25515
|NGC
|1971 50C MS66 PCGS Secure. QA. PCGS
|1971 50C MS66 PCGS Secure. QA. PCGS
|MS-66
|176.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21496
|PCGS
|1971 50C MS66 PCGS.
|1971 50C MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|61.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27964
|PCGS
|(1972) Panama 5 Balboas ND -- Struck on U.
|(1972) Panama 5 Balboas ND -- Struck on U.
|MS-65
|4,320.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7714
|NGC
|1972 50C Kennedy Half -- Struck on an Elliptical Planchet -- MS65 PCGS.
|1972 50C Kennedy Half -- Struck on an Elliptical Planchet -- MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|3,600.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|7522
|PCGS
|1973 50C MS66 PCGS. PCGS
|1973 50C MS66 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|38.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21861
|PCGS
|1973 50C MS67 PCGS.
|1973 50C MS67 PCGS.
|MS-67
|199.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27967
|PCGS
|(4)1974-D 50C MS66 PCGS. PCGS
|(4)1974-D 50C MS66 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26021
|PCGS
|1974 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Double Struck, Second Strike 85% Off Center -- MS64 NGC.
|1974 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Double Struck, Second Strike 85% Off Center -- MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92231
|NGC
|(1976) 50C Clad Kennedy Half Dollar -- 100% Obverse Dual Indents -- MS65 PCGS.
|(1976) 50C Clad Kennedy Half Dollar -- 100% Obverse Dual Indents -- MS65 PCGS.
|MS-65
|493.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|11897
|PCGS
|1776-1976 50C Clad MS67 NGC.
|1776-1976 50C Clad MS67 NGC.
|MS-67
|468.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|19817
|NGC
|1977 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Overstruck on a 1976 Nickel -- MS66 NGC.
|1977 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Overstruck on a 1976 Nickel -- MS66 NGC.
|MS-66
|6,168.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|3504
|NGC
|1977 50C MS66 PCGS.
|1977 50C MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|35.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27490
|PCGS
|1978 50C MS67 NGC.
|1978 50C MS67 NGC.
|MS-67
|192.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22054
|NGC
|1978 50C MS67 PCGS.
|1978 50C MS67 PCGS.
|MS-67
|164.50
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23349
|PCGS
|(1979) 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Struck on a Susan B.
|(1979) 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Struck on a Susan B.
|MS-64
|552.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27964
|NGC
|1979 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Obverse Struck Partially Thru Clad Layer -- MS64 NGC.
|1979 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Obverse Struck Partially Thru Clad Layer -- MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|504.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92573
|NGC
|1980-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Curved Clip @10:00 -- MS66 NGC.
|1980-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Curved Clip @10:00 -- MS66 NGC.
|MS-66
|79.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|93160
|NGC
|1980-D 50C MS66 PCGS.
|1980-D 50C MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|33.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23299
|PCGS
|1981-D 50C MS66 PCGS.
|1981-D 50C MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|41.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29360
|PCGS
|1981-D 50C MS66 PCGS. PCGS
|1981-D 50C MS66 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|50.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24847
|PCGS
|1982-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollars -- 15% Curved Clip -- MS64 NGC.
|1982-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollars -- 15% Curved Clip -- MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|94.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24861
|NGC
|1982-D 50C MS66 PCGS.
|1982-D 50C MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|156.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|25585
|PCGS
|(1983)-P 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Struck 10% Off Center -- MS65 NGC.
|(1983)-P 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Struck 10% Off Center -- MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|144.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91252
|NGC
|1983-D 50C MS66 PCGS.
|1983-D 50C MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|27.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23288
|PCGS
|1984-D 50C MS66 PCGS.
|1984-D 50C MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|49.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27975
|PCGS
|1984-D 50C MS66 PCGS. PCGS
|1984-D 50C MS66 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-66
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|29680
|PCGS
|(1985-P) 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Multi Struck, Obverse Indent -- MS66 NGC.
|(1985-P) 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Multi Struck, Obverse Indent -- MS66 NGC.
|MS-66
|432.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92280
|NGC
|(1985-P) 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Multi-Struck, Obverse Indention -- MS66 NGC.
|(1985-P) 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Multi-Struck, Obverse Indention -- MS66 NGC.
|MS-66
|423.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9666
|NGC
|1986-D 50C MS67 PCGS.
|1986-D 50C MS67 PCGS.
|MS-67
|45.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27977
|PCGS
|1986-D 50C MS67 PCGS. PCGS
|1986-D 50C MS67 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-67
|57.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|24166
|PCGS
|1987-D 50C MS67 PCGS.
|1987-D 50C MS67 PCGS.
|MS-67
|49.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27978
|PCGS
|1987-D 50C MS67+ NGC.
|1987-D 50C MS67+ NGC.
|MS-67
|216.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21336
|NGC
|(2)1988-P 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- 65° Counter Clockwise Rotated Dies -- MS64 PCGS.
|(2)1988-P 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- 65° Counter Clockwise Rotated Dies -- MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|180.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92575
|PCGS
|(2)1988-P 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Medallic Alignment -- MS65 NGC.
|(2)1988-P 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Medallic Alignment -- MS65 NGC.
|MS-65
|288.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92281
|NGC
|(2)1989-D 50C Congress Half Dollar MS69 PCGS.
|(2)1989-D 50C Congress Half Dollar MS69 PCGS.
|MS-69
|32.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21306
|PCGS
|1989-D 50C Congress Half Dollar MS70 NGC.
|1989-D 50C Congress Half Dollar MS70 NGC.
|MS-70
|763.75
|
|Heritage Auctions
|6261
|NGC
|1964 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Curved Clip @10:00, Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1964 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Curved Clip @10:00, Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-63
|84.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21790
|NGC
|1990-D 50C MS66 PCGS.
|1990-D 50C MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|41.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27981
|PCGS
|1991-D 50C M.
|1991-D 50C M.
|MS-70
|110.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|22391
|NGC
|1991-D 50C Mount Rushmore Half Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS
|1991-D 50C Mount Rushmore Half Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-69
|27.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|15016
|PCGS
|1992-D 50C Columbus Half Dollar MS70 NGC, and a 1992-D 50C Columbus Half Dollar PR70 Ultra Cameo NGC.
|1992-D 50C Columbus Half Dollar MS70 NGC, and a 1992-D 50C Columbus Half Dollar PR70 Ultra Cameo NGC.
|MS-70
|57.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27675
|NGC
|1992-D 50C Columbus Half Dollar MS70 NGC. NGC Census: (152). PCGS
|1992-D 50C Columbus Half Dollar MS70 NGC. NGC Census: (152). PCGS
|MS-70
|86.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21322
|NGC
|1991-1995-P 50C World War II Half Dollar -- Obverse Rim Burr @ 2:30 -- MS68 NGC.
|1991-1995-P 50C World War II Half Dollar -- Obverse Rim Burr @ 2:30 -- MS68 NGC.
|MS-68
|69.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|8921
|NGC
|1991-1995P 50C World War II Half Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS
|1991-1995P 50C World War II Half Dollar MS69 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-69
|15.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|18023
|PCGS
|1994-D 50C MS67 NGC.
|1994-D 50C MS67 NGC.
|MS-67
|64.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27161
|NGC
|1994-D 50C MS67 PCGS.
|1994-D 50C MS67 PCGS.
|MS-67
|74.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23802
|PCGS
|1995-D 50C MS67 PCGS.
|1995-D 50C MS67 PCGS.
|MS-67
|132.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21479
|PCGS
|1995-D 50C MS67 PCGS.
|1995-D 50C MS67 PCGS.
|MS-67
|49.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27985
|PCGS
|1996-D 50C MS68 NGC.
|1996-D 50C MS68 NGC.
|MS-68
|240.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21338
|NGC
|1996-D 50C MS68 PCGS.
|1996-D 50C MS68 PCGS.
|MS-68
|432.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|27438
|PCGS
|1997-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Double Struck, Second Strike 70% Off Center -- MS64 PCGS.
|1997-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Double Struck, Second Strike 70% Off Center -- MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|840.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|9015
|PCGS
|1997-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Obverse Misaligned Die, Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|1997-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Obverse Misaligned Die, Cleaned -- NGC Details.
|MS-60
|35.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92289
|Details NGC
|1998-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- 15% Curved Clip -- MS64 NGC.
|1998-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- 15% Curved Clip -- MS64 NGC.
|MS-64
|65.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92290
|NGC
|1998-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- 45% Curved Clip -- MS66 NGC.
|1998-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- 45% Curved Clip -- MS66 NGC.
|MS-66
|240.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92291
|NGC
|1998-S 50C Silver SMS MS68 PCGS. PCGS
|1998-S 50C Silver SMS MS68 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-68
|108.10
|
|Heritage Auctions
|26678
|PCGS
|1998-S 50C Silver SMS MS69 PCGS. PCGS
|1998-S 50C Silver SMS MS69 PCGS. PCGS
|MS-69
|129.25
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23482
|PCGS
|2000-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- 30% Clipped Planchet -- MS66 PCGS.
|2000-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- 30% Clipped Planchet -- MS66 PCGS.
|MS-66
|240.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|92293
|PCGS
|2000-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Improperly Annealed Planchet, Sintered Planchet -- MS64 PCGS.
|2000-D 50C Kennedy Half Dollar -- Improperly Annealed Planchet, Sintered Planchet -- MS64 PCGS.
|MS-64
|84.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|91254
|PCGS
|2001-D 50C MS68 PCGS.
|2001-D 50C MS68 PCGS.
|MS-68
|89.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|23632
|PCGS
|2001-D 50C MS68 PCGS.
|2001-D 50C MS68 PCGS.
|MS-68
|216.00
|
|Heritage Auctions
|21640
|PCGS