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Kennedy Half Dollar

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Kennedy Half Dollar

Kennedy half instantly popular with collectors

The shot heard around the world in 1963, a bullet from an assassin's weapon that ended the life of U.S. President John F. Kennedy, is still remembered on the annually produced...READ MORE

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Kennedy Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Kennedy Half Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 C PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69 MS-70 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-66 PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC PF-69 PF-69 C PF-69 DC PF-70 PF-70 DC
1999-D Copper-Nickel Clad1999-D Copper-Nickel Clad 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.57 1.15 1.26 1.38 1.72 4.80 13.80 20.40 32.50 300 2,030 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-P Copper-Nickel Clad1999-P Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- 0.50 0.50 0.50 -.- -.- 1 115.20 117.60 120 122.40 124.80 127.20 129.60 137.50 140 156.25 300 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1999-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad1999-S Clad Copper-Nickel Clad -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2 4 5 6 7 8 9 8 9 10 9 10 15 -.- 50
1999-S Silver Silver Proof1999-S Silver Silver Proof -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 16.10 34.80 35.10 35.40 37.50 38.75 40 77.50 -.- 16 17 18 19 20 21 22 -.- 23 24 -.- 25 26 -.- 70
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1998-S 50C Silver SMS MS68 PCGS. PCGS 1998-S 50C Silver SMS MS68 PCGS. PCGS MS-68 108.10 Heritage Auctions 26678 PCGS
1998-S 50C Silver SMS MS69 PCGS. PCGS 1998-S 50C Silver SMS MS69 PCGS. PCGS MS-69 129.25 Heritage Auctions 23482 PCGS