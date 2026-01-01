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Franklin Half Dollar

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Franklin Half Dollar

Franklin design has short run on half dollar

The Benjamin Franklin half dollar is a series that may ring your bell. Produced from 1948 through 1963, the Franklin half dollar features the Liberty Bell on the reverse.

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Coin values search results

Franklin Half Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 F MS-65 MS-65 F MS-66 MS-66 F MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-64 C PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 F MS-65 MS-65 F MS-66 MS-66 F MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-64 C PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC
1963 1963 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 34.80 400 42.50 1,250 275 12,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1963 1963 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 17 20 30 35 30 60 100 50 85 200 75 150 550
1963-D 1963-D 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 34.80 45 42.50 150 275 800 2,470 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(2) 1963 50C PR67 PCGS. (2) 1963 50C PR67 PCGS. MS-67 51.00 Heritage Auctions 25351 PCGS
(2)1960-D 50C MS64 PCGS. (2)1960-D 50C MS64 PCGS. MS-65 129.25 Heritage Auctions 25762 PCGS