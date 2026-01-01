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Franklin Half Dollar

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Franklin Half Dollar

Franklin design has short run on half dollar

The Benjamin Franklin half dollar is a series that may ring your bell. Produced from 1948 through 1963, the Franklin half dollar features the Liberty Bell on the reverse.

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Coin values search results

Franklin Half Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 F MS-65 MS-65 F MS-66 MS-66 F MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-64 C PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 F MS-65 MS-65 F MS-66 MS-66 F MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-64 C PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC
1961 1961 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 34.80 125 62.50 800 325 6,000 -.- -.- -.- 14 28 20 35 45 45 100 150 65 150 300 90 275 1,000
1961 1961 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 15 17 25 20 40 30 60 150 50 100 250 80 350 1,050
1961 Doubled Die Reverse 1961 Doubled Die Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,500 -.- 3,500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1961 Doubled Die Reverse 1961 Doubled Die Reverse -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 2,500 -.- 3,000 -.- 4,000 -.- -.- 6,000 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1961-D 1961-D 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 32.40 33.60 37.20 65 68.75 475 325 3,250 1,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(2)1961 50C MS64 NGC. NGC Census: (1490/1532). PCGS (2)1961 50C MS64 NGC. NGC Census: (1490/1532). PCGS MS-64 41.00 Heritage Auctions 20787 NGC
(2)1961 50C MS65 NGC. (2)1961 50C MS65 NGC. MS-65 69.00 Heritage Auctions 23154 NGC