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Franklin Half Dollar

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Franklin Half Dollar

Franklin design has short run on half dollar

The Benjamin Franklin half dollar is a series that may ring your bell. Produced from 1948 through 1963, the Franklin half dollar features the Liberty Bell on the reverse.

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Coin values search results

Franklin Half Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 F MS-65 MS-65 F MS-66 MS-66 F MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-64 C PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 F MS-65 MS-65 F MS-66 MS-66 F MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-64 C PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC
1953 1953 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 33.60 34.80 36 37.20 43.75 175 90 700 275 1,250 3,020 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1953 1953 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 50 90 115 170 145 225 225 375 3,000 400 800 10,000 1,000 4,000 30,000
1953-D 1953-D 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 33.60 34.80 36 37.20 40 50 80 85 390 425 10,170 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1953-S 1953-S 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 33.60 34.80 37.20 39.60 45 17,500 62.50 30,000 225 50,000 1,160 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(10)1953-S 50C MS65 PCGS. (10)1953-S 50C MS65 PCGS. MS-65 432.00 Heritage Auctions 21609 PCGS
(2)1953-D 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines ANACS. (2)1953-D 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines ANACS. MS-65 109.00 Heritage Auctions 25505 ANACS