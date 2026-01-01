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Early Commemoratives 1892-1954

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Early Commemoratives 1892-1954

Use of coinage to commemorate military and naval victories, major civic events and anniversaries is nearly as old as coinage itself. Some in the numismatic community insist that the 1848 CAL. quarter eagle was the United States first coin with com...READ MORE

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Early Commemoratives 1892-1954
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Early Commemoratives 1892-1954
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Early Commemoratives 1892-1954
  F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69
 
  F-12 VF-20 EF-40 EF-45 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 MS-69
1953 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George Wa...1953 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George Wa... -.- 17 18 19 20 -.- 22 25 30 -.- 35 40 45 90 275 5,500 -.- -.-
1953-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ...1953-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ... -.- 17 18 19 20 -.- 22 25 30 -.- 35 40 60 100 700 10,000 -.- -.-
1953-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ...1953-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ... -.- 17 18 19 20 -.- 21 24 25 -.- 27 30 40 60 175 4,000 -.- -.-
1953 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George Wa...1953 silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George Wa... -.- -.- -.- 17 18 19 20 -.- 22 25 30 -.- 35 40 45 90 275 5,500 -.- -.-
1953-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ...1953-D silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ... -.- -.- -.- 17 18 19 20 -.- 22 25 30 -.- 35 40 60 100 700 10,000 -.- -.-
1953-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ...1953-S silver half dollar Booker T. Washington - George ... -.- -.- -.- 17 18 19 20 -.- 21 24 25 -.- 27 30 40 60 175 4,000 -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified