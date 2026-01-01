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Franklin Half Dollar

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Franklin Half Dollar

Franklin design has short run on half dollar

The Benjamin Franklin half dollar is a series that may ring your bell. Produced from 1948 through 1963, the Franklin half dollar features the Liberty Bell on the reverse.

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Coin values search results

Franklin Half Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 F MS-65 MS-65 F MS-66 MS-66 F MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-64 C PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 F MS-65 MS-65 F MS-66 MS-66 F MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-64 C PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC
1952 1952 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 36 37.20 40 50 70 125 169 325 2,570 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1952 1952 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 75 140 175 265 250 450 400 550 9,000 700 2,000 22,500 3,000 13,500 -.-
1952-D 1952-D 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 31.50 31.80 36 37.20 40 60 100 150 450 500 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1952-S 1952-S 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.60 34.80 38.40 55.20 56.40 58.80 62.40 70 650 95 1,150 150 1,250 1,330 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(2)1952-S 50C MS65 PCGS. (2)1952-S 50C MS65 PCGS. MS-65 141.00 Heritage Auctions 28011 PCGS
(3)1952 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines NGC. (3)1952 50C MS65 Full Bell Lines NGC. MS-65 216.00 Heritage Auctions 27467 NGC