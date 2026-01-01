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Franklin Half Dollar

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Franklin Half Dollar

Franklin design has short run on half dollar

The Benjamin Franklin half dollar is a series that may ring your bell. Produced from 1948 through 1963, the Franklin half dollar features the Liberty Bell on the reverse.

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Coin values search results

Franklin Half Dollar
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 F MS-65 MS-65 F MS-66 MS-66 F MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-64 C PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC
 
  G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-64 F MS-65 MS-65 F MS-66 MS-66 F MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-63 PF-64 PF-64 C PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-66 C PF-66 DC PF-67 PF-67 C PF-67 DC PF-68 PF-68 C PF-68 DC
1951 1951 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 33.60 34.80 36 37.20 42.50 70 62.50 200 200 425 1,370 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1951 1951 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 225 275 320 500 400 750 700 1,500 9,000 1,500 4,000 22,500 6,500 -.- -.-
1951-D 1951-D 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 34.80 36 38.40 40.80 51.25 75 150 175 750 550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1951-S 1951-S 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 29.32 30.60 30.60 30.90 31.20 34.80 36 38.40 40.80 45 175 68.75 450 195 800 1,950 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(10)1951-S 50C MS65 PCGS. (10)1951-S 50C MS65 PCGS. MS-65 408.00 Heritage Auctions 21467 PCGS
(2)1951-S 50C MS64 PCGS, And A 1951-S 50C MS64+ PCGS. (2)1951-S 50C MS64 PCGS, And A 1951-S 50C MS64+ PCGS. MS-64 99.00 Heritage Auctions 27738 PCGS