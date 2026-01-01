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Walking Liberty Half Dollar

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Walking Liberty Half Dollar

Walk into Liberty's world

Walk right into the world of collecting Walking Liberty half dollar coins, a series struck between 1916 and 1945.

Adolph A. Weinman's obverse design for the Walking Liberty half dollar has...READ MORE

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Walking Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Walking Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-67
1945 1945 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 40.80 43.20 46.80 52.80 98.40 162.50 187.50 780 31,250 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1945-D 1945-D 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 42 44.40 46.80 56.40 108 162.50 175 840 9,280 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1945-S 1945-S 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 43.20 45.60 49.20 64.80 105.60 162.50 312.50 3,350 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(2)1942 50C MS65 PCGS. (2)1942 50C MS65 PCGS. MS-65 194.40 Heritage Auctions 23690 PCGS
(2)1943 50C MS64 PCGS. (2)1943 50C MS64 PCGS. MS-64 144.00 Heritage Auctions 27364 PCGS