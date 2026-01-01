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Walking Liberty Half Dollar

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Walking Liberty Half Dollar

Walk into Liberty's world

Walk right into the world of collecting Walking Liberty half dollar coins, a series struck between 1916 and 1945.

Adolph A. Weinman's obverse design for the Walking Liberty half dollar has...READ MORE

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Walking Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Walking Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-67
1940 1940 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 40.80 43.20 46.80 57.50 110.40 162.50 250 730 4,940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1940 1940 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 275 325 400 450 500 -.- 600 900
1940-S 1940-S 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 30.47 32.40 33.60 36 48 50.40 52.80 75 187.50 475 980 12,900 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(10)1940-S 50C MS63 NGC. (10)1940-S 50C MS63 NGC. MS-63 514.65 Heritage Auctions 8493 NGC
(2)1940-S 50C MS63 NGC. (2)1940-S 50C MS63 NGC. MS-63 99.88 Heritage Auctions 22708 NGC