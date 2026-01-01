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Walking Liberty Half Dollar

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Walking Liberty Half Dollar

Walk into Liberty's world

Walk right into the world of collecting Walking Liberty half dollar coins, a series struck between 1916 and 1945.

Adolph A. Weinman's obverse design for the Walking Liberty half dollar has...READ MORE

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Walking Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Walking Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-67
1939 1939 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 31.80 32.40 33.60 37.20 46.80 51.60 60 73.75 150 225 343.75 770 7,960 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939 1939 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 310 350 400 475 550 3,000 900 1,250
1939-D 1939-D 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 31.80 32.40 33.60 36 43.20 48 50.40 83.75 137.50 243.75 493.75 1,780 24,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1939-S 1939-S 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 61.20 67.20 76.80 102 144 150 162 187.50 268.75 325 600 1,530 13,130 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1936 50C MS63 PCGS. 1936 50C MS63 PCGS. MS-63 305.50 Heritage Auctions 21116 PCGS
1939 25C MS66 PCGS. PCGS 1939 25C MS66 PCGS. PCGS MS-66 305.50 Heritage Auctions 23116 PCGS