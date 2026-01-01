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Walking Liberty Half Dollar

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Walking Liberty Half Dollar

Walk into Liberty's world

Walk right into the world of collecting Walking Liberty half dollar coins, a series struck between 1916 and 1945.

Adolph A. Weinman's obverse design for the Walking Liberty half dollar has...READ MORE

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Walking Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Walking Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-67
1937 1937 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 31.80 32.40 33.60 38.40 43.20 50.40 60 90 156.25 231.25 437.50 1,310 10,990 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1937 1937 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 475 500 550 700 1,000 -.- 1,300 2,150
1937-D 1937-D 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 39.10 86.40 93.60 108 126 174 198 222 325 525 700 830 3,150 19,050 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1937-S 1937-S 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 64.80 72 84 138 162 174 186 275 387.50 750 940 4,410 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1937 50C MS62 PCGS. 1937 50C MS62 PCGS. MS-62 71.00 Heritage Auctions 23360 PCGS
1937 50C MS62 PCGS. CAC. PCGS 1937 50C MS62 PCGS. CAC. PCGS MS-62 70.00 Heritage Auctions 21144 PCGS