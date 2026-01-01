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Walking Liberty Half Dollar

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Walking Liberty Half Dollar

Walk into Liberty's world

Walk right into the world of collecting Walking Liberty half dollar coins, a series struck between 1916 and 1945.

Adolph A. Weinman's obverse design for the Walking Liberty half dollar has...READ MORE

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Walking Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Walking Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-67
1936 1936 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 31.80 32.40 33.60 44.40 52.80 56.40 66 85 150 250 418.75 1,150 7,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936 1936 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- 1,150 1,550 1,900 2,200 3,650 -.- 5,800 10,000
1936-D 1936-D 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 43.20 49.20 60 72 81.60 88.80 99.60 156.25 225 475 990 4,100 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1936-S 1936-S 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 64.80 68.40 85.20 110.40 162 174 186 250 450 760 1,440 12,840 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(3)1936 50C MS63 NGC. (3)1936 50C MS63 NGC. MS-63 152.75 Heritage Auctions 27178 NGC
(3)1936 50C MS63 NGC. (3)1936 50C MS63 NGC. MS-63 152.75 Heritage Auctions 27919 NGC