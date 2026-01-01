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Walking Liberty Half Dollar

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Walking Liberty Half Dollar

Walk into Liberty's world

Walk right into the world of collecting Walking Liberty half dollar coins, a series struck between 1916 and 1945.

Adolph A. Weinman's obverse design for the Walking Liberty half dollar has...READ MORE

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Walking Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Walking Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-67
1935 1935 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 31.80 32.40 33.60 50.40 56.40 62.40 67.20 97.50 137.50 275 475 2,030 14,380 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1935-D 1935-D 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 61.20 66 120 144 162 180 228 325 500 1,280 3,030 18,850 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1935-S 1935-S 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 37.95 115.20 126 144 300 360 390 420 630 1,250 1,720 3,660 21,910 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
(20) 1935 50C NGC-Certified Half Dollars. (20) 1935 50C NGC-Certified Half Dollars. MS-64 3,055.00 Heritage Auctions 2734 NGC
1935 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (1/2151). PCGS 1935 50C -- Improperly Cleaned -- NGC Details. Unc. NGC Census: (1/2151). PCGS MS-60 41.00 Heritage Auctions 24217 Details NGC