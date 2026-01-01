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Walking Liberty Half Dollar

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Walking Liberty Half Dollar

Walk into Liberty's world

Walk right into the world of collecting Walking Liberty half dollar coins, a series struck between 1916 and 1945.

Adolph A. Weinman's obverse design for the Walking Liberty half dollar has...READ MORE

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Walking Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Walking Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-67
1934 1934 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 29.90 30.18 32.40 33.60 42 62.40 75.60 86.40 96 143.75 187.50 375 525 1,790 6,730 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1934-D 1934-D 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 34.50 37.95 82.80 92.40 110.40 138 162 180 192 350 500 1,040 2,060 12,550 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1934-S 1934-S 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 35.65 48.30 105.60 132 174 330 360 420 540 1,060 1,230 2,440 4,030 18,440 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1934 50C -- Machine Damage -- PCGS Genuine. 1934 50C -- Machine Damage -- PCGS Genuine. MS-60 41.00 Heritage Auctions 25159 Genuine PCGS
1934 50C -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/2175). PCGS 1934 50C -- Scratch -- PCGS Genuine. Unc Details. NGC Census: (1/2175). PCGS MS-60 41.00 Heritage Auctions 25246 Genuine PCGS