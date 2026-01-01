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Walking Liberty Half Dollar

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Walking Liberty Half Dollar

Walk into Liberty's world

Walk right into the world of collecting Walking Liberty half dollar coins, a series struck between 1916 and 1945.

Adolph A. Weinman's obverse design for the Walking Liberty half dollar has...READ MORE

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Walking Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Walking Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-67
1933-S 1933-S 25 29.90 29.90 29.90 35.65 98.40 270 360 480 650 780 860 1,010 1,590 2,500 3,470 6,690 19,810 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1929-S 50C VF30 PCGS. 1929-S 50C VF30 PCGS. EF-40 126.00 Heritage Auctions 25269 PCGS
1933-S 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (57/720). PCGS 1933-S 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (57/720). PCGS AU-55 246.75 Heritage Auctions 26585 ANACS