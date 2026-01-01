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Walking Liberty Half Dollar

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Walking Liberty Half Dollar

Walk into Liberty's world

Walk right into the world of collecting Walking Liberty half dollar coins, a series struck between 1916 and 1945.

Adolph A. Weinman's obverse design for the Walking Liberty half dollar has...READ MORE

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Walking Liberty Half Dollar
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Coin values search results

Walking Liberty Half Dollar
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-67
 
  AG-3 G-4 VG-8 F-12 VF-20 EF-40 AU-50 AU-53 AU-55 AU-58 MS-60 MS-61 MS-62 MS-63 MS-64 MS-65 MS-66 MS-67 MS-68 PF-60 PF-62 PF-63 PF-64 PF-65 PF-65 C PF-66 PF-67
1929-D 1929-D 30 29.90 32.20 33.35 46 120 180 282 390 510 570 570 900 1,060 1,500 2,470 4,750 45,630 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
1929-S 1929-S 30 29.90 33.35 35.65 48.30 168 282 318 420 600 680 710 930 1,310 1,780 3,190 5,820 43,190 -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.- -.-
 
Public Auctions
Name   Grade Price Date Firm Lot Number Certified
1929-D 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (63/656). PCGS 1929-D 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU55 Details. NGC Census: (63/656). PCGS AU-55 199.75 Heritage Auctions 29217 ANACS
1929-D 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (114/529). PCGS 1929-D 50C -- Cleaned -- ANACS. AU58 Details. NGC Census: (114/529). PCGS AU-58 305.50 Heritage Auctions 26179 ANACS